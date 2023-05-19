Golf roundup: ACGC Falcons' Brooke Brekke takes second at the Helling Tournament

KIMBALL — Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Brooke Brekke finished second at the Ken Helling Girls’ Golf Tournament at Kimball Golf Club.

Brekke, a freshman for the Falcons, carded an 18-hole score of 80. She finished behind Zimmerman’s Paige Johnson, who took medalist honors with 77.

Zimmerman claimed the team title with 355, followed by New London-Spicer with 437. The Wildcats’ Rylie Harrier was seventh with 99.

Paynesville placed seventh with 482. Jezmyn Rindahl led the Bulldogs with a 16th-place round of 111.

Helling Tournament

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Zimmerman 355 … (2) New London-Spicer 437 … (3t) Kimball 443 … (3t) Melrose 443 … (5) Sauk Centre 458 … (6) Osakis 471 … (7) Paynesville 482

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Paige Johnson, Z, 77 … (2) Brooke Brekke, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 80 … (3) Avery Maus, K, 87 … (4) Kamryn Wesloh, Z, 89 … (5) Gabbie Wegleitner, Z, 94

ACGC — (2) Brekke 80

NLS — (7) Rylie Harrier 99 … (9t) Brynn Arnsdorf 103 … (15) Madisyn Claseman 110 … (29t) Olivia Paffrath 125

PAYNESVILLE — (16) Jezmyn Rindahl 111 … (23) Abigail Weis 117 … (27t) Jayda Younkin 124 … (32) Hailey Ruhoff 130

Charger Invitational

With a two-day score of 623, the New London-Spicer boys held onto a narrow win at the Charger Invitational at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake.

The Wildcats shot a 306 on Thursday. Their final score of 623 beat the likes of Orono (625), Mound-Westonka (628), Delano (629) and Hutchinson (652).

Nixon Harrier was NLS’ top golfer with a two-day 151. He shot a 79 on Wednesday and 72 on Thursday.

Litchfield placed 13th with 706. The Dragons’ top golfer was Carstan Milender, who placed 47th with 174.

Watertown-Mayer’s Luke Maas took medalist honors with a two-day 139, beating Orono’s Dylan Kringen by five strokes.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 317-306—623 … (2) Orono 318-307—625 … (3) Mound-Westonka 329-299—628 … (4) Delano 316-313—629 … (5) Hutchinson 330-322—652 … (6) Watertown-Mayer 327-330—657 … (7) New Prague 328-331—659 … (8) Dassel-Cokato 328-334—662 … (9) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted/Maple Lake 335-331—666 … (10) Annandale 346-341—687 … (11) Rockford 358-331—689 … (12) Glencoe-Silver Lake 353-340—693 … (13) Litchfield 364-342—706

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Luke Maas, WM, 69-70—139 … (2) Dylan Kringen, O, 73-71—144 … (3) Joe Scheck, D, 73-73—146 … (4) Matthew Uhas, MW, 76-71—147 … (5) Nixon Harrier, NLS, 79-72—151

LITCHFIELD — (47t) Carstan Milender 96-78—174 … (54t) Beau Twardy 87-90—177 … (59t) Ty Olson 91-88—179 … (65t) Brandon Jansky 93-88—181 … (65t) Nick Kuechle 93-88—181

NLS — (5) Harrier 79-72—151 … (11t) Gabe Truscinski 80-76—156 … (11t) Blake Kath 77-79—156 … (23) Sam Hanson 83-79—162

YME Invite

The Montevideo boys won the Yellow Medicine East Invite with a score of 179 at Granite Run Golf Course Granite Falls.

Host YME was second with 187 followed by MACCRAY with 206.

The Thunder Hawks’ Camden Helgeson and Ty Ricke tied for second place after carding nine-hole rounds of 44.

The Sting’s Nick Moritz took medalist honors after a round of 43.

MACCRAY’s Charlie Delbosque led the team with a seventh-place round of 47.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Montevideo 179 … (2) Yellow Medicine East 187 … (3) MACCRAY 206

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Nick Moritz, YME, 43 … (2t) Camden Helgeson, Mon, 44 … (2t) Ty Ricke, Mon, 44 … (2t) Cooper McCosh, YME, 44 … (5) Luke Sachariason, Mon, 45

MACCRAY — (7t) Charlie Delbosque 47 … (11t) Sawyer Janssen 51 … (15t) Riley Roskens 54 … (15t) Jay Marcus 54 … (15t) Colton Jenkins 54

MONTEVIDEO — (2t) Helgeson 44 … (2t) Ricke 44 … (5) Sachariason 45 … (6) Jayson Nichols 46

YME — (1) Moritz 43 … (2t) McCosh 44 … (9) Brayton Hammer 49 … (11t) Jack Mensink 51 … (11t) James Peterson 51 … (11t) Quinn Kotek 51