Golf roundup: BBE boys, LQPV girls lead Section 5A tournament

WILLMAR — The boys division of the Section 5A meet is close, with eight strokes separating the top four teams.

In the girls’ division, Lac qui Parle Valley is sitting good with a 20-stroke lead from its nearest competitor.

After Day 1 of the two-day tournament, the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa boys and Lac qui Parle Valley girls are the leaders.

BBE shot a 347. The Jaguars were closely followed by Dawson-Boyd at 348, Community Christian School at 354 and Yellow Medicine East at 355.

Lac qui Parle Valley High School golfer Isabella Jacobs putts on a green during the Section 5A Girls Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The first-round individual leader is Carson Besonen of Lac qui Parle Valley, who shot a 74. BBE’s Brady Schwinghammer is second at 78 and MACCRAY’s Ryan Schrupp is third at 79.

In the girls division, LQPV leads the way with a 352. BOLD is second at 372. Dawson-Boyd is in third place at 378 and Community Christian sits at fourth with a 381.

Cooper McCosh of Yellow Medicine East High School approaches the putting green while competing in the Section 5A Boys Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The girls’ individual leader is Isabella Jacobs of LQPV. She shot a 77 to post a 2-stroke leader over BOLD’s Kenna Henriksen, who shot a 79. LQPV’s Molly Halvorson is in third place with an 78 and CCS’ Katrian Velyan shot an 85.

Kenna Henriksen of BOLD High School tees off during the Section 5A Girls Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The top four teams from each division and the top 10 individuals not on the top four teams advance to the final round at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Eagle Creek.

Yellow Medicine East High School golfer James Peterson eyes an upcoming putt during the Section 5A Boys Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Section 5A meet

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 347 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 348 … (3) Community Christian 354 … (4) Yellow Medicine East 355 … (5) Lac qui Parle Valley 362 … (6) BOLD 364 … (7) Central Minnesota Christian 377 … (8) Benson 385 … (9) Renville County West 402 … (10) MACCRAY 412Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Besonen, LQPV 74 … (2) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 78 … (3) Ryan Schrupp, MACCRAY, 79 … (4t) Grant Pfarr, BOLD, 81 … (4t) James Peterson, YME, 81 … (4t) Will Chapin, CCS, 81

BBE — (2) Schwinghammer 78 … (12t) Eli Gregory 86 … (15t) Matthew Walz 89 … (22t) Walker Winter 94

BENSON — (19t) Charlie Goff 92 … (21) Ryan Tolifson 93 .. Logan Hadfield 97 … Franklin Knutson 103

BOLD — (4t) Pfarr 81 … (10t) Riley Minkel 84 .. Mav Kaufenberg 96 … Brock Beckler 103

CCS — (4t) Chapin 81 … (14) Mark Arnold 87 … (17) Jonathan Reid 90 … (25) Max Arnold 96CMCS — (12t) Seth Zwart 86 … (18) Eli Gerdes 91 … Carter Taatjes 98 … Joseph Graves 102

D-B — (7t) Drew Hjelmeland 83 … (10t) Carson Stratmoen 84 … (15t) Evan Mork 89 … (19t) Amos Sather 92

LQPV — (1) Besonen 74 … (22t) Kaidyn Stender 94 … Gavin Carl 96 … Grant Bjerke 98

MACCRAY — … (24) Charlie Delbosque 95 … Riley Roskens 104 … Sawyer Janssen 104 … Logan Dirksen 109

RCW — (3) Schrupp 79 … Jasen Jansen 105 … Adam Schrupp 108 … Hunter Ridler 110

YME — (4t) Peterson 81 … (7t) Cooper McCosh 83 … (7t) Nick Moritz 83 … (30) Brayton Hammer 108

Lac qui Parle Valley High School golfer Kaitlyn Kittelson competes in the 5A Girls Golf Tournament at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 352 … (2) BOLD 372 … (3) Dawson-Boyd 378 … (4) Community Christian 381 … (5) MACCRAY (413) … (6) Benson 449

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Isabella Jacobs, LQPV, 77 … (2) Kenna Henriksen, BOLD, 79 … (3) Molly Halvorson, LQPV, 83 … (4) Katrina Velyan, CCS, 85 … (5) Lindsey Lund, Dawson-Boyd, 88

BENSON — (14t) Molly Jones 99 … Elle Kletscher 115 … Tara Beyer 117 … Adeline Detoy 118

BOLD — (2) Henriksen 79 … (9) Tori Osterfeld 95 … (10) Layla Pfarr 96 … (18) Peyton Sander 102

CCS — (4) Velyan 85 … (7t) Sage Mulder 93 … (11) Hope Reid 97 … (20) Lexi Macik 106

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHRISTIAN — Natasha Erickson 111

D-B — (5) Lund 88 … (7t) Alyssa Swedzinski 93 … (12t) Claire Stratmoen 98 … (14t) Kylar Hjelmeland 99

LQPV — (1) Jacobs 77 … (3) Halvorson 83 … (6) Kaitlyn Kittleson 92 … (16t) Grace Vacek 100

MACCRAY — (12t) Kori Bristle 98 … (16t) Alexis Noble 100 … (21t) Callie Macht 107 … (23) Alix Bristle 108

Section 3AA

Redwood Valley shot a 334 and Minnewaska has a 342 to emerge as the top two teams after the first day of the two-day Section 3AA championships at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake.

Redwood Valley’s Julian Brown shot a 76 to be the first-day leader. That’s two strokes better than teammate Mila Jenniges, who had a 78.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Brooke Brekke is third with a 79 and Minnewaska’s Annika DeoBoer is in fourth with an 80.

Litchfield placed sixth with a 397 and New London-Spicer was seventh with a 400.

The final round is at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Oakdale Golf Club.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Redwood Valley 334 … (2) Minnewaska 342 … (3) Fairmont 354 … (4) Worthington 370 … (5) Marshall 379 … (6) Litchfield 397 … (7) New London-Spicer 400 … (8) Luverne 429 … (9) New Ulm 447 … (10) Jackson County Central 454 … (11) Minnesota Valley Lutheran 484 … (12) Morrs/Chokio-Alberta 492

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Julian Brown, RV, 76 … (2) Mila Jenniges, RV, 78 .. (3) Brooke Brekke, ACGC, 79 … (4) Annika DeBoer, Minn, 80 … (5t) Anika Haugen, Fair, 81 … (5t) Ava Kollman, Minn, 81

ACGC — (3) Brekke 79

LITCHFIELD — (13) Lauren Erickson 89 … (20t) Natalie Randt 96 … (32t) Amelia Benson 102 … (45t) Ciarra Resmen 110 … (45t) Kylie Michels 110

MINNEWASKA — (4) DeBoer 80 … (5t) Kollman 81 … (7t) Arivia DeBoer 84 … (23t) Lexi Barsness 97

NLS — (14) Rylie Harrier 91 … (18) Annika Duininck 94 … (39t) Madisyn Claseman 107 … (41t) Brynn Arnsdorf 108 … (41t) Rachel Renner 108

Bulldog Tournament

Willmar participated in a two-person team tournament Ryder Cup style at Koronis Hills Golf Course in Paynesville.

The format was six holes of best ball, six holes of alternate shot and six holes of scramble.

The low team was the Cardinals’ Kennedy Mara and Lily Jorgenson, both ninth-graders. Second place went to Maycee Gustafson and Fernanda Ossa Letelier. Gustafson and Letelier are juniors.

Willmar won the team title.