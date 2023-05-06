Golf roundup: Cards take 10th at Dacotah Ridge

MORTON — A shorthanded Willmar boys golf team finished in 10th place at the Lakeville South Invitational on Friday at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club.

Edina won the invitational with a total of 286, followed by Alexandria’s 293 and Chaska’s 303.

Hornets’ David Colby took home the individual title, shooting a 67. Willmar shot a 363.

Willmar’s top golfer was eighth-grader Aden Jacobson, who placed eighth after a round of 73.

Several players were missing because Friday was Willmar’s prom.

The Cardinals are scheduled to compete at day two of the Lakeville South Invitational beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday back at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club.

Lakeville South Invitational

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Edina 286 … (2) Alexandria 293 … (3) Chaska 303 … (4) Eastview 304 … (5) Hastings 305 … (6) Prior Lake 314 … (7) Mounds View 315 … (8) Lakeville South 328 … (9) Wayzata 330 … (10) Willmar 363

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) David Colby, Edina, 67 … (2) Joey Rohlwing, Eastview, 68 … (3) Jon Harris, H, 70 … (4t) Braeden Sladek, A, 71 … (4t) Josh Esterley, C, 71 … (4t) Tyler Wanous, Eastview, 71

WILLMAR — (8) Aden Jacobson, 73 … (56) Sawyer Dahl, 96 … (57t) Anthony Cellini, 97 … (57t) Luke Larson, 97 … (59) Justuce Gee, 100 … (60) Evan Ims, 101

NLS Invitational

The New London-Spicer boys fell just shy of first place at the NLS Invitational at Little Crow Golf Resort.

Albany earned the victory with a team score of 322, beating out NLS’ 323.

Two area golfers finished in the top five. NLS’ Blake Kath took first place with a round of 72 and Paynesville’s Isaac Christensen finished fifth at 78.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s Brady Schwinghammer and Paynesville’s Winston Carlson tied for sixth with rounds of 79 to round out area golfers who finished in the top 10 at the invitational.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Albany 322 … (2) New London-Spicer 323 … (3) Dassel-Cokato 336 … (4t) Hutchinson 340 … (4t) Osakis 340 … (6) Paynesville 343 … (7) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 353 … (8) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 358 … (9) Glencoe-Silver Lake 361 … (10) Big Lake 368 … (11t) Melrose 369 … (11t) Benson 369 … (13) Lac qui Parle Valley 370 … (14) Montevideo 373 … (15) Sauk Centre 380 … (16) New London-Spicer-2 391 … (17) Kimball 392 … (18) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 395

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Blake Kath, NLS, 72 … (2) Chase Triebenbach, O, 74 … (3t) Zac Kreuzer, A, 75 … (3t) Blake Silbernick, A, 75 … (5) Isaac Christensen, P, 78

ACGC — (40t) Brody Brekke, 91 … (62t) Sam Rouser, 97 … (69t) Carson Borchert, 99 … (88t) Braxton Kragenbring, 108 … (90t) Joseph Gratz, 109 … (106) Micah Werner, 126

BBE — (6t) Brady Schwinghammer, 79 … (37t) Matthew Walz, 90 … (43t) Eli Gregory, 92 … (62t) Tate DeKok, 97 … (80t) Walker Winter, 103 … (85t) Owen Roering, 106

BENSON — (13t) Ryan Tolifson, 82 … (50t) Charlie Goff, 94 … (50t) Logan Hadfield, 94 … (69t) Franklin Knutson, 99 … (85t) Connor Goff, 106 … (103t) Jack Langan, 120

LQPV — (11t) Carson Besonen, 81 … (50t) Kaidyn Stender, 94 … (57t) Grant Bjerke, 95 … (73) Gavin Carl, 100 … (102) Matthew Arndt, 118

MONTEVIDEO — (19t) Camden Helgeson, 84 … (32t) Jayson Nichols, 89 … (65t) Gavin Arends, 98 … (78t) Ty Ricke, 102 … (98t) Axton Weckwerth, 113 … (100) Tristan Nelson, 114

NLS-1 — (1) Kath, 72 … (11t) Palmer Dalton, 81 … (13t) Gabe Truscinski, 82 … (28t) Nixon Harrier, 88 … (32t) Sam Hanson, 89 … (47t) Everett Halvorson, 93 …

NLS-2 — (50t) Ethan Hanson, 94 … (50t) Paul Skretvedt, 94 … (65t) Griffin Thompson, 98 … (83t) Andrew Riedell, 105 … (90t) Leyton Hanson, 109 … (93t) Emmett Tennant, 110

PAYNESVILLE — (5) Christensen, 78 … (6t) Winston Carlson, 79 … (23) Gus Johnson, 85 … (74t) Chase Viessman, 101 … (93t) Abraham Dickhausen, 110 … (93t) Jackson Walker, 110

Minnewaska Invitational

The Minnewaska girls finished in fourth place in the Minnewaska Invitational at Minnewaska Golf Club.

Elk River won with a 340, followed by Detroit Lakes’ 344, Alexandria’s 358 and Minnewaska’s 359.

The Lakers had two golfers finish in the top 10. Arivia and Annika DeBoer tied for seventh with rounds of 85.

Minnewaska will compete at the Alexandria Invitational at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Geneva Golf Club.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Elk River 340 … (2) Detroit Lakes 344 … (3) Alexandria 358 … (4) Minnewaska 359 … (5) St. Michael-Albertville 383 … (6) Spring Lake Park 422

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Avery O’Donnell, ER, 77 … (2) Abigail Labrador, SMA, 78 … (3t) Hanna Knoop, DL, 82 … (3t) Lexi O’Donnell, ER, 82 … (5t) Grace Herzog, A, 84 … (5t) Grace Johnson, SLP, 84

MINNEWASKA — (7t) Arivia DeBoer, 85 … (7t) Annika DeBoer, 85 … (14) Ava Kollman, 89 … (23t) Lexi Barsness, 100 … (30) Lillie Ogdahl, 108 … (34) Anna Kollman, 118

Hutchinson Invitational

The BOLD girls finished third and Litchfield’s girls took fifth in the Hutchinson Invitational at Crow River Golf Club.

Hutchinson took home the team title with a score of 339. Ahead of Delano’s 354, BOLD’s 398, Marshall’s 405 and Litchfield’s 410.

Competing as an individual, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Brooke Brekke had the best finish of area golfers. She placed fourth with a round 84.

BOLD and Litchfield each had one golfer in the top 10. Warriors’ Kenna Henriken placed eighth after a round of 92 and Dragons’ Lauren Erickson finished ninth at 93.

BOLD will compete in the West Central Conference Meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Benson and at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Minnewaska. Litchfield will compete in the Wright County Conference Meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Annandale.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Hutchinson 339 … (2) Delano 354 … (3) BOLD 398 … (4) Marshall 405 … (5) Litchfield 410 … (6) Le Sueur-Henderson 413 … (7) Mankato East 422 … (8) Dassel-Cokato 433 … (9) Mankato West 472 … (N/A) Heritage Christian Academy, incomplete

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Ellie Schweim, H, 78 … (2) Claire Schweim, H, 79 … (3) Cora Beeler, D, 81 … (4) Brooke Brekke, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 84 … (5) Addison Longie, H, 87

ACGC— (4) Brekke, 84

BOLD — (8) Kenna Henriksen, 92 … (18t) Peyton Sander, 100 … (22t) McKenna Jensen, 102 … (27) Layla Pfarr, 104 … (29t) Tori Osterfeld, 106 … (42t) Tatum Mages, 115

LITCHFIELD — (9) Lauren Erickson, 93 … (20t) Emma Knudsen, 101 … (31t) Lydia Asmus, 107 … (35t) Natalie Randt, 109 … (40) Carly Twardy, 113 … (50t) Addyson Zens, 120