Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Golf roundup: Litchfield Dragon boys 3rd at Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational

Prep golf report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dragons led by Brandon Jansky's 3rd-place round of 81

Tribune's golf roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Tom ElliottMichael Lyne and Joe Brown
May 04, 2023 at 11:29 PM

GLENCOE — The Litchfield boys golf team took third with a 354 and BOLD finished fifth with a 375 in the Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational Thursday at Glencoe Country Club.

The Panthers won the six-team invitational with a 338. Kade Huepnbecker was the medalist with a 79.

GSL Invitational

Boys
Team scoring
(1) Glencoe-Silver Lake 338 … (2) Le Sueur-Henderson 349 … (3) Litchfield 354 … (4) Belle Plaine 374 … (5) BOLD 375 … (6) Tri-City United 400
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Kade Huepenbecker, GSL, 79 … (2) Caleb Schuth, GSL, 80 … (3) Brandon Jansky, L, 81 … (4) Parker Borresen, BP, 82 … (5t) Ayden Christ, LS-H, 85 … (5t) Judson Narum, TCU, 85
BOLD — (8) Grant Pfarr, 87 … (9) Riley Minkel, 88 … (26t) Mav Kaufenberg, 100 … (26t) Matthew Brummer, 100 … (29) Ethan Nere, 104 … (34) Brock Beckler, 116
LITCHFIELD — (3) Jansky, 81 … (10t) Beau Twardy, L, 89 … (16t) Judah Allen, 92 … (16t) Nick Kuechle, 92 … (18) Ty Olson, 93 … (28) Evan Behnke, 103

Kimball Invitational

Paynesville wound up third at the four-team event at Kimball Golf Course.

The Bulldogs shot a 232 to finish behind Kimball’s 209 and Osakis’ 226.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Brooke Brekke took second with a 44. ACGC did not field a full varsity team.

Girls
Team scoring
(1) Kimball 209 … (2) Osakis 226 … (3) Paynesville 232 … (4) Royalton 250
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Avery Maus, K, 43 … (2) Brooke Brekke, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 44 … (3) MyKayla Ballard, K, 50 … (4t) Bria Hoffarth, O, 54 … (4t) Brooke Euerle, O, 54
ACGC — (2) Brekke, 44 
PAYNESVILLE — (6t) Avery Braun, 56 … (8) Abigail Weis, 57 … (9t) Hailey Ruhoff, 58 … (12t) Jayda Younkin, 61 … (14t) Jezmyn Rindahl, 62 … (20) Kylie Hoekstra, 64 … (22) Taylor Bierwerth, 71

More golf coverage:
Recent golf coverage from west central Minnesota.
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals girls 4th at Brainerd meet
Prep golf report for Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Led by Kennedy Mara's 85, Willmar shoots a 387 at Madden's Resort
May 02, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar girls 3rd at home CLC meet
Prep golf report for Monday, May 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Mara paces Willmar with 97; Alexandria wins team title with 342
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar senior Joey Wisocki reads the green on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Golf: Willmar Cardinal boys show their potential
Willmar takes first place at the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite Saturday at Eagle Creek
April 30, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar junior Deiken Carruthers chips the ball towards hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinal/Wildcat Invite boys golf Saturday, April 29, 2023
April 30, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals boys down by 1 stroke at Card/Cat Invite
Prep golf report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals trail St. Cloud Cathedral's 312 as 2-day tourney moves to Eagle Creek
April 28, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: New London-Spicer Wildcats boys, Litchfield Dragons girls take home team titles
Prep boys golf report for Thursday, April 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats, Dragons earn first-place finishes at the 8-team Litchfield Invitational
April 27, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.002.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Isabella Jacobs joins the show
Lac qui Parle Valley girls golf senior star Isabella Jacobs highlights the Eagles' goals for the season and her future plans beyond high school. 
April 27, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
(Minnewaska) Lillie Ogdahl -DSC_8956.JPG
Prep
Golf roundup: Minnewaska takes 4th at Alexandria Area Invitational
Willmar finishes 10th in 13-team girls’ golf event a Alexandria Golf Club
April 26, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: New London-Spicer Wildcats get a pair of wins at Annandale
Prep golf report for Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. NLS ties with Watertown-Mayer on the Rock course, win on Granite course at Albion Ridges
April 25, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.001.jpg
Prep
Girls golf roundup: A good, if cool, day on the links
Willmar Cardinals are host to a huge girls golf invitational at Eagle Creek Golf Club
April 24, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

CCS Invitational

Community Christian School’s boys took home the team title in the CCS Invitational at Willmar’s Valley Golf Course.

CCS shot a 170 to beat Dawson-Boyd by five strokes in the seven-team tournament.

Renville County West’s Ryan Schrupp earned medalist honors with a 38, edging Carson Besonen of Lac qui Parle Valley, who shot a 40.

CCS’ Will Chapin and Johnathan Reid tied for third with LQPV’s Kaidyn Stender, who all shot 41s.

Lac qui Parle Valley won the girls’ division, shooting a 172. The Eagles’ Isabella Jacobs was medalist with a 37.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys
Team scoring
(1) Community Christian School 170 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 175 … (3) Renville County West 177 … (4) Lac qui Parle Valley 182 … (5) Ortonville 183 … (6) Central Minnesota Christian School 184 … (7) MACCRAY 195
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Ryan Schrupp, RCW, 38 … (2) Carson Besonen, LQPV, 40 … (3t) Kaidyn Stender, LQPV, 41 … (3t) Will Chapin, CCS, 41 … (3t) Jonathan Reid, 41 … (3t) Drew Hjelmeland, DB, 41
CCS — (3t) Chapin, 41 … (3t) Reid, 41 … (7t) Mark Arnold, 42 … (16t) Max Arnold, 46 … (18t) Jack Velyan, 47 … (35) Timmy Buetow, 59
CMCS — (7t) Carter Taatjes, 42 … (14t) Seth Zwart, 45 … (16t) Eli Gerdes, 46 … (29t) Josh Versteeg, 51 … (29t) Stanley Jean Louis, 51
D-B — (3t) Hjelmeland, 42 … (7t) Carson Stratmoen, 42 … (11t) Evan Mork, 44 … (22t) Landon Kemen, 48 … (27t) Amos Sather, 50 … (37t) Jameson Garcia, 63
LQPV — (2) Besonen, 40 … (3t) Stender, 41 … (18t) Noah Arndt, 47 … (31t) JT Ulstad, 54
MACCRAY — (14t) Colton Jenkins, 45 … (18t) Sawyer Janssen, 47 … (26) Charlie Delbosque, 49 … (31t) Jay Marcus, 54 … (33) Riley Roskens, 56 … (36) Mike Thein, 60
RCW — (1) R. Schrupp, 38 … (11t) Hunter Ridler, 44 … (18t) Jon Driggs, 47 … (22t) Adam Schrupp, 48 … (37t) Colton Bratsch, 63 … (39) Jasen Jansen, 64
Girls
Team scoring
(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 172 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 182 … (3) Community Christian School 197 
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Isabella Jaocbs, LQPV, 37 … (2) Lindsey Lund, DB, 39 … (3) Kaitlyn Kittelson, 42 … (4t) Hope Reid, CCS, 45 … (4t) Alexis Noble, MACCRAY, 45 … (4t) Molly Halvorson, LQPV, 45
CCS — (4t) Reid, 45 … (7t) Sage Mulder, 47 … (13t) Katrina Velyan, 51 … (16) Annellise Larkins, 54 … (17) Margo Klaassen, 60 … (18) Lexi Macik, 62
CMCS — (20) Natasha Erickson, 66 
D-B — (2) Lund, 39 … (7t) Alyssa Swedzinski, 47 … (7t) Kylar Hjelmeland, 47 … (11) Claire Stratmoen, 49 … (19) Kaitlin Sather, 64
LQPV — (1) Jacobs, 37 … (3) Kittelson, 42 … (4t) Halvorson, 45 … (10) Peyton Sachs, 48 … (12) Grace Vacek, 50 … (13t) Kate Ulstad, 51
MACCRAY — (4t) Alexis Noble, 45 … (15) Callie Macht, 53
RCW — (21) Rory Double, 68

TMB Invitational

Led by Nick Moritz’s fourth-place score of 39, the Yellow Medicine East boys placed second at the Tracy-Milroy-Balaton Invitational at Tracy Country Club.

Boys
Team scoring
(1) Lakeview 167 … (2) Yellow Medicine East 169 … (3) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 179 … (4) Canby 192 … (5) Minneota 212
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Boe, L, 36 … (2t) Chase Christensen, RTR, 38 … (2t) Lane Arends, L, 38 … (4t) Nick Moritz, YME, 39 … (4t) James Peterson, YME, 39 … (4t) Anthony Rybinski, M, 39 … (4t) Cooper McCosh, YME, 39 … (4t) Jack Abrahamson, C, 39 
YME — (4t) Moritz, 39 … (4t) Peterson, 39 … (4t) McCosh, 39 … (17t) Jack Mensink, 52 … (28) Quinn Kotek, 64 … (30) Parker Levitz, 74

What To Read Next
MACCRAY vs. RCW, 050423.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: MACCRAY vs. RCW, Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Card bats go silent against Sartell
May 04, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats take home conference title
May 04, 2023 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Softball surprises, Dinger Domes and off-season volleyball
May 03, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS junior Carter Herman lands in the sand pit after a long jump attempt at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London.
Prep
Track and field roundup: Litchfield Dragons earns a pair of 2nds at Essler Invite
May 04, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater wraps up season with a pair of losses
May 04, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield senior Jaelyn Baseman goes through her spin during a discus attempt at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London.
Prep
PHOTOS: Essler Invite track and field Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown