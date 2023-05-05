Golf roundup: Litchfield Dragon boys 3rd at Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational

GLENCOE — The Litchfield boys golf team took third with a 354 and BOLD finished fifth with a 375 in the Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational Thursday at Glencoe Country Club.

The Panthers won the six-team invitational with a 338. Kade Huepnbecker was the medalist with a 79.

GSL Invitational

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Glencoe-Silver Lake 338 … (2) Le Sueur-Henderson 349 … (3) Litchfield 354 … (4) Belle Plaine 374 … (5) BOLD 375 … (6) Tri-City United 400

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Kade Huepenbecker, GSL, 79 … (2) Caleb Schuth, GSL, 80 … (3) Brandon Jansky, L, 81 … (4) Parker Borresen, BP, 82 … (5t) Ayden Christ, LS-H, 85 … (5t) Judson Narum, TCU, 85

BOLD — (8) Grant Pfarr, 87 … (9) Riley Minkel, 88 … (26t) Mav Kaufenberg, 100 … (26t) Matthew Brummer, 100 … (29) Ethan Nere, 104 … (34) Brock Beckler, 116

LITCHFIELD — (3) Jansky, 81 … (10t) Beau Twardy, L, 89 … (16t) Judah Allen, 92 … (16t) Nick Kuechle, 92 … (18) Ty Olson, 93 … (28) Evan Behnke, 103

Kimball Invitational

Paynesville wound up third at the four-team event at Kimball Golf Course.

The Bulldogs shot a 232 to finish behind Kimball’s 209 and Osakis’ 226.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Brooke Brekke took second with a 44. ACGC did not field a full varsity team.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Kimball 209 … (2) Osakis 226 … (3) Paynesville 232 … (4) Royalton 250

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Avery Maus, K, 43 … (2) Brooke Brekke, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 44 … (3) MyKayla Ballard, K, 50 … (4t) Bria Hoffarth, O, 54 … (4t) Brooke Euerle, O, 54

ACGC — (2) Brekke, 44

PAYNESVILLE — (6t) Avery Braun, 56 … (8) Abigail Weis, 57 … (9t) Hailey Ruhoff, 58 … (12t) Jayda Younkin, 61 … (14t) Jezmyn Rindahl, 62 … (20) Kylie Hoekstra, 64 … (22) Taylor Bierwerth, 71

CCS Invitational

Community Christian School’s boys took home the team title in the CCS Invitational at Willmar’s Valley Golf Course.

CCS shot a 170 to beat Dawson-Boyd by five strokes in the seven-team tournament.

Renville County West’s Ryan Schrupp earned medalist honors with a 38, edging Carson Besonen of Lac qui Parle Valley, who shot a 40.

CCS’ Will Chapin and Johnathan Reid tied for third with LQPV’s Kaidyn Stender, who all shot 41s.

Lac qui Parle Valley won the girls’ division, shooting a 172. The Eagles’ Isabella Jacobs was medalist with a 37.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Community Christian School 170 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 175 … (3) Renville County West 177 … (4) Lac qui Parle Valley 182 … (5) Ortonville 183 … (6) Central Minnesota Christian School 184 … (7) MACCRAY 195

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Ryan Schrupp, RCW, 38 … (2) Carson Besonen, LQPV, 40 … (3t) Kaidyn Stender, LQPV, 41 … (3t) Will Chapin, CCS, 41 … (3t) Jonathan Reid, 41 … (3t) Drew Hjelmeland, DB, 41

CCS — (3t) Chapin, 41 … (3t) Reid, 41 … (7t) Mark Arnold, 42 … (16t) Max Arnold, 46 … (18t) Jack Velyan, 47 … (35) Timmy Buetow, 59

CMCS — (7t) Carter Taatjes, 42 … (14t) Seth Zwart, 45 … (16t) Eli Gerdes, 46 … (29t) Josh Versteeg, 51 … (29t) Stanley Jean Louis, 51

D-B — (3t) Hjelmeland, 42 … (7t) Carson Stratmoen, 42 … (11t) Evan Mork, 44 … (22t) Landon Kemen, 48 … (27t) Amos Sather, 50 … (37t) Jameson Garcia, 63

LQPV — (2) Besonen, 40 … (3t) Stender, 41 … (18t) Noah Arndt, 47 … (31t) JT Ulstad, 54

MACCRAY — (14t) Colton Jenkins, 45 … (18t) Sawyer Janssen, 47 … (26) Charlie Delbosque, 49 … (31t) Jay Marcus, 54 … (33) Riley Roskens, 56 … (36) Mike Thein, 60

RCW — (1) R. Schrupp, 38 … (11t) Hunter Ridler, 44 … (18t) Jon Driggs, 47 … (22t) Adam Schrupp, 48 … (37t) Colton Bratsch, 63 … (39) Jasen Jansen, 64

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 172 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 182 … (3) Community Christian School 197

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Isabella Jaocbs, LQPV, 37 … (2) Lindsey Lund, DB, 39 … (3) Kaitlyn Kittelson, 42 … (4t) Hope Reid, CCS, 45 … (4t) Alexis Noble, MACCRAY, 45 … (4t) Molly Halvorson, LQPV, 45

CCS — (4t) Reid, 45 … (7t) Sage Mulder, 47 … (13t) Katrina Velyan, 51 … (16) Annellise Larkins, 54 … (17) Margo Klaassen, 60 … (18) Lexi Macik, 62

CMCS — (20) Natasha Erickson, 66

D-B — (2) Lund, 39 … (7t) Alyssa Swedzinski, 47 … (7t) Kylar Hjelmeland, 47 … (11) Claire Stratmoen, 49 … (19) Kaitlin Sather, 64

LQPV — (1) Jacobs, 37 … (3) Kittelson, 42 … (4t) Halvorson, 45 … (10) Peyton Sachs, 48 … (12) Grace Vacek, 50 … (13t) Kate Ulstad, 51

MACCRAY — (4t) Alexis Noble, 45 … (15) Callie Macht, 53

RCW — (21) Rory Double, 68

TMB Invitational

Led by Nick Moritz’s fourth-place score of 39, the Yellow Medicine East boys placed second at the Tracy-Milroy-Balaton Invitational at Tracy Country Club.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Lakeview 167 … (2) Yellow Medicine East 169 … (3) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 179 … (4) Canby 192 … (5) Minneota 212

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Boe, L, 36 … (2t) Chase Christensen, RTR, 38 … (2t) Lane Arends, L, 38 … (4t) Nick Moritz, YME, 39 … (4t) James Peterson, YME, 39 … (4t) Anthony Rybinski, M, 39 … (4t) Cooper McCosh, YME, 39 … (4t) Jack Abrahamson, C, 39

YME — (4t) Moritz, 39 … (4t) Peterson, 39 … (4t) McCosh, 39 … (17t) Jack Mensink, 52 … (28) Quinn Kotek, 64 … (30) Parker Levitz, 74