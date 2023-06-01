Golf roundup: LQPV Eagle girls make it a 5-peat

WILLMAR — Lac qui Parle Valley didn’t want to let up.

Holding a 20-stroke lead after Day 1 of the Section 5A girls golf championship, the Eagles wanted to be just as dominant in clinching their fifth straight section championship.

Turns out, they were more dominant. Shooting a 351 Wednesday at Eagle Creek Golf Club, LQPV was 25 strokes better than second-place BOLD. The Eagles locked up the section championship with a two-day 703, followed by BOLD with 748, Dawson-Boyd with 761 and Community Christian School with 807.

“We wanted to keep that pressure going and try to match the 20-stroke lead we had going into today,” said LQPV head coach Kipp Stender. “We didn’t want to let up and take it for granted and give (BOLD) a chance to sneak back in there.

“For the first time in the five years, we talked about, ‘You are the best team and let’s go get it’ … and have a more attack-oriented mindset.”

LQPV’s level of excellence continues. Along with five straight 5A championships, the Eagles won the Camden Conference championship for the seventh straight season.

“We wanted to do our best,” said LQPV senior Isabella Jacobs. “Keep calm and confident. The biggest thing was not getting ahead of ourselves or anything.”

Jacobs secured medalist honors after a two-day total of 159.

“It was a little up-and-down, but I’m still proud with what I shot and how I did,” said Jacobs, who scored an 82 on Wednesday.

Behind her was freshman Molly Halvorson with 162. Halvorson broke 80 for the first time in her career, carding a 79 on Wednesday.

“I think just not looking at my scorecard and just playing the game helped,” Halvorson said. “I was going through the process of each shot and taking my time and really focusing on each stroke.”

Kaitlyn Kittelson (tied-6th, 185) and Grace Vacek (tied-9th, 197) also finished in the top 10. Vacek’s Day 2 round of 97 was a personal best.

“The girls have had a great year and they’re improved pretty much weekly,” Stender said. “It’s just an awesome group of girls. They’re team first and they go out there, stay positive and fight through the challenges.”

The runners-up at last season’s Class A tournament, the Eagles have their sights set on last year’s champs: Legacy Christian Academy.

“Legacy Christian’s the best team in Class A,” Stender said. “We’re going to go down there and give it a whirl; we got nothing to lose. They are a solid team and they’re scoring well.”

BOLD and Dawson-Boyd will each send a pair of golfers to state.

The Warriors’ Kenna Henriksen (third, 165) and Tori Osterfeld (eighth, 189) are state bound. The Blackjacks are sending Lindsey Lund (fourth, 174) and Alyssa Swedzinski (tied-6th, 185).

Claiming another individual state spot is CCS’ Katrina Velyan. She placed fifth with 182. The top five golfers not on the section champion team qualify for state.

The Class A state championship meet takes place on June 13-14 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

Section 5A

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 352-351—703 … (2) BOLD 372-376—748 … (3) Dawson-Boyd 378-383—761 … (4) Community Christian School 381-426—807

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Isabella Jacobs, LQPV, 77-82—159 … (2) Molly Halvorson, LQPV, 83-79—162 … (3) Kenna Henriksen, BOLD, 79-86—165 … (4) Lindsey Lund 88-86—174 … (5) Katrina Velyan, CCS, 85-97—182

(STATE QUALIFIERS IN BOLD)

LQPV — (1) Isabella Jacobs 77-82—159 … (2) Molly Halvorson 83-79—162 … (6t) Kaitlyn Kittelson 92-93—185 … (9t) Grace Vacek 100-97—197 … (19t) Peyton Sachs 107-105—212 … (22) Kate Ulstad 109-106—215

BOLD — (3) Kenna Henriksen 79-86—165 … (8) Tori Osterfeld 95-94—189 … (11t) Alison Kadlec 103-95—198 … (14) Peyton Sander 102-101—203 … (15t) Layla Pfarr 96-108—204 … (19t) McKenna Jensen 110-102—212

D-B — (4) Lindsey Lund 88-86—174 … (6t) Alyssa Swedzinski 93-92—185 … (11t) Claire Stratmoen 98-100—198 … (15t) Kylar Hjelmeland 99-105—204

CCS — (5) Katrina Velyan 85-97—182 … (13) Hope Reid 97-103—200 … (19t) Sage Mulder 93-119—212 … (24) Annellise Larkins 109-110—219 … (25) Lexi Macik 106-120—226 … (26) Margo Klaassen 115-116—231

BENSON — (9t) Molly Jones 99-98—197

MACCRAY — (17) Kori Bristle 98-107—205 … (18) Callie Macht 107-100—207 … (23) Alix Bristle 108-108—216

Section 8AAA

The Willmar boys ended up eighth after the final round of play in 8AAA, shooting a 312 and finishing with a 642, at Rich-Spring Golf Course in Cold Spring.

Alexandria won the team title with a 597, shooting 292 on the second day of the tournament. Bemidji’s Nick Yavarow, Alexandria’s Braeden Sladek, Brainerd’s Dawson Ringler and Lance Hamak all tied for first place with two-day totals of 146. Yavarow shot a 69 on Day 2.

Willmar’s Joey Wisocki finished ties for 14th with a 156 after shooting 75 on Wednesday.

The Class AAA state tournament is June 13-14 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 306-291—597 … (2t) Moorhead 312-304—616 … (2t) Sartell 308-308—616 … (4) Brainerd 317-305—622 … (5) Bemidji 319-306—624 … (6) Detroit Lakes 318-311—629 … (7) Buffalo 323-310—633 … (8) Willmar 330-312—642 … (9) Sauk Rapids 323-341—664

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Nick Yavarow, Bem, 77-69—146 … (1t) Braeden Sladek, Alex, 74-72—146 … (1t) Dawson Ringler, Brain, 73-73—146 … (1t) Lance Hamak, Sar, 70-76—146 … (5) Joe Kortan, Moor, 73-76—149

WILLMAR — (14t) Joe Wisocki 81-75—156 … (21t) Deiken Carruthers 82-78—160 … (26t) Nathan Marthaler 84-77—161 … (39t) Jordan Gorans 83-82—165

Section 3AA

The New London-Spicer boys are headed to the state Class AA tournament.

NLS won the section championship at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake shooting a round of 308 Wednesday and finishing with a 623 two-day total, five strokes better than second-place Luverne. Minnewaska finished fourth with a 648.

Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s Charlie Hanson shot a 74 to finish at 144 and earn medalist honors. Also headed to state is Minnewaska’s Riley Larson, who tied for sixth place with a 76-76—152.

The Wildcats were led by Nixon Harrier, who tied for third with a 77-72—149. His 72 was the best round of the day. NLS teammate Blake Kath took fifth with a 77-73—150.

Redwood Valley won the girls’ title with a 334-345—679. Minnewaska finished second, 30 strokes back, after shooting a 367 on Day 2.

Redwood Valley’s Julian Brown shot 76-78—154 to earn medalist honors.

Brooke Brekke of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City finished third with a 79-84—163 to earn a state berth.

Minnewaska’s Ava Kollman, Arivia DeBoer and Annika DeBoer all earned state berths individually. Kollman took fifth with an 81-86—167. Arivia DeBoer was sixth with 84-85—169 and Annika DeBoer took eighth with 80-95—175.

The state Class AA tournament is June 13-14 at the Ridges of Sand Creek in Jordan.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 315-308—623 … (2) Luverne 324-304—628 … (3) Marshall 324-310—634 … (4) Minnewaska 330-318—648 … (5) Windom 330-336—666

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Charlie Hanson, Morris/CA, 70-74—144 … (2) Owen Sudenga, L, 74-74—148 … (3t) Luke Ehlers, Mar, 75-74—149 … (3t) Nixon Harrier, NLS, 77-72—149 … (5) Blake Kath, NLS, 77-73—150

(STATE QUALIFIERS IN BOLD)

ACGC — (41) Sam Rouser 84-100—184

MINNEWASKA — (6t) Riley Larson 76-76—152 … (12t) Thatcher Sherlin 83-76—159 … (23t) Zach Gugisberg 82-83—155 … (32) Blake Nelson 89-83—172

MORRIS/CA — (1) Charlie Hanson 74-70—144 … (27) Mason Erickson 83-84—167

NLS — (3t) Nixon Harrier 77-72—149 … (5) Blake Kath 77-73—150 … (16t) Gabe Truscinski 81-81—162 … (16t) Palmer Dalton 80-82—162 … (25t) Sam Hanson 84-82—166 … (37t) Everett Halvorson 89-86—175

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Redwood Valley 334-345—679 … (2) Minnewaska 342-367—709 … (3t) Worthington 370-356—726 … (3t) Fairmont 354-372—726 … (5) Marshall 379-408—787

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Julian Brown, RV, 76-78—154 … (2) Mila Jenniges, RV, 78-77—155 … (3) Brooke Brekke, ACGC, 79-84—163 … (4) Anika Haugen, RV, 81-83—164 … (5) Ava Kollman, Minn, 81-86—167

(STATE QUALIFIERS IN BOLD)

ACGC — (3) Brooke Brekke 79-84—163

LITCHFIELD — (16) Lauren Erickson 89-98—187 … (18t) Natalie Randt 96-94—190 … (31) Amelia Benson 102-101—203

MINNEWASKA — (5) Ava Kollman 81-86—167 … (6) Arivia DeBoer 84-85—169 … (8) Annika DeBoer 80-95—175 … (27) Lexi Barsness 97-101—198

NEW LONDON-SPICER — (10t) Rylie Harrier 91-89—180 … (2) Annika Duininck 94-97—191