Golf roundup: Memorable day for the Willmar Cardinals, Joey Wisocki

WILLMAR — Joey Wisocki shot under par for the first time in his career to help the Willmar boys golf team secure a first-place finish in a Central Lakes Conference meet Monday at Eagle Creek Golf Club.

Wisocki’s 4-under-par 68 helped Willmar total 300. Willmar beat Alexandria’s 305 and Sartell’s 314 in the seven-team meet.

“Joey had it going today. He didn’t have one bogey. Every time I looked back and saw him he was in the middle of the fairway,” Willmar boys golf head coach Joe Kuehn said. “Everything seemed to click for him today. I know he’s been waiting to break that par mark. He fired a 73 the day after prom. He’s been dialed in lately and nothing changed today.”

Willmar had two more golfers finish in the top 10.

Eighth-grader Aden Jacobson shot a 75 to take fourth place and senior Nathan Marthaler shot a 78 to tie Brainerd’s Ryan Gerlich and Alexandria’s Gabe Weller for eighth place.

Willmar boys golf eighth-grader Aden Jacobson watches his ball approach the hole during the Central Lakes Conference Meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“Aden’s something special,” Kuehn said. “We’re excited to see where he goes.”

Senior Jacob Streed shot a 79 to finish in a four-way tie for 11th place. His score marks the first time Willmar has had four golfers shoot in the 70s in one meet this season, a goal the team had in mind entering the spring.

“I think today was a good showing of what we can do. I hope this builds our confidence as a team and puts us on the radar with other teams,” Kuehn said. “We’re excited for the next few weeks.

The CLC win also marks the first for Kuehn and company since he became head coach in 2018.

“It is very exciting for the boys and for all their work they have put in over the winter,” Kuehn said. “This is our first time winning (a CLC meet) in six years — I have been coaching some of these seniors since seventh or eighth grade — so to finally come out with a win in a CLC meet, hopefully it will boost our confidence moving forward.”

Willmar competes in another CLC meet at noon Tuesday at Cragun’s Legacy Courses in Brainerd. Then, at 10 a.m. Friday, Willmar competes in the 8AAA pre-section meet at Rich-Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring.

Willmar boys golf senior Nathan Marthaler watches his shot during the Central Lakes Conference Meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

CLC meet

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Willmar 300 … (2) Alexandria 305 … (3) Sartell 314 … (4t) Brainerd 323 … (4t) Fergus Falls 323 … (6) Rocori 362 … (7) St. Cloud 366

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Joey Wisocki, W, 68 … (2t) Jack Holtz, A, 72 … (2t) Sam Lunde, S, 72 … (4) Aden Jacobson, W, 75 … (5t) Braeden Sladek, A, 76 … (5t) Riley McGovern, FF, 76

WILLMAR — (1) Wisocki, 68 … (4) Jacobson, 75 … (8t) Nathan Marthaler, 78 … (11t) Jacob Streed, 79 … (35) Jordan Gorans, 90 … (42) Deiken Carruthers, 96

WILLMAR 2 — (24t) Luke Larson, 83 … (40t) Brenden Kath, 95

Willmar boys golf senior Brenden Kath chips out of the sand during the Central Lakes Conference Meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

CLC meet

The Willmar girls had a top-three finish at Wapicada Golf Club in Sauk Rapids.

The Cardinals finished the Central Lakes Conference meet with a season-best score of 371, behind Brainerd (320) and Alexandria (335).

“Great night for the Cardinals,” said head coach Bryan Mara. “Best score of the year and (we) moved up a spot to beat Sartell (with 378). Wapicada is a very difficult course so it was a great night.”

Leading Willmar’s efforts was Kennedy Mara with an eighth-place score of 87. Fernanda Ossa tied for 11th with 90. Avery Olson (95) and Halle Mortensen (99) rounded out the team score.

Brainerd’s Izzy Olson took medalist honors with a 1-under par 71.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Brainerd 320 … (2) Alexandria 335 … (3) Willmar 371 … (4) Sartell 378 … (5) Rocori 408 … (6) St. Cloud 425 … (7) Sauk Rapids 446

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Izzy Olson, Br, 71 … (2) Hannah Boraas, A, 77 … (3) Sophia Karsnia, Br, 78 … (4) Grace Herzog, A, 83 … (5) Marcella Timmons, Br, 85

WILLMAR — (8) Kennedy Mara 87 … (11t) Fernanda Ossa 90 … (16t) Avery Olson 95 … (20) Halle Mortensen 99

M-W Invitational

The New London-Spicer and Litchfield boys teams took third and 14th place in the Mound-Westonka Invitational at Burl Oaks Golf Club in Minnetrista.

Holy Family finished first with a total team score of 289, followed by Minnetonka’s 304 and NLS’ 311. Litchfield shot a 368.

Wildcats senior Nixon Harrier shot a round of 75 to tie Watertown-Mayer’s Luke Maas for ninth place.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Holy Family 289 … (2) Minnetonka 304 … (3) New London-Spicer 311 … (4) Southwest Christian 315 … (5t) Delano 319 … (5t) Wayzata 319 … (7) Mound-Westonka 325 … (8) Hutchinson 328 … (9) Rockford 335 … (10t) Orono 350 … (10t) Watertown-Mayer 350 … (12) Jordan 356 … (13) New Prague 367 … (14) Litchfield 368

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Zac Beddor, HF, 71 … (1t) Logan Beniek, M, 71 … (3t) Ryder Carlson, HF, 72 … (3t) Jacob Egan, HF, 72 … (3t) Matthew Uhas, MW, 72

LITCHFIELD — (53t) Beau Twardy, 89 … (59t) Brandon Jansky, 90 … (67t) Ty Olson, 93 … (75t) Nick Kuechle, 96 … (75t) Carstan Milender, 96 … (82) Creighton Huhner, 103

NLS — (9t) Nixon Harrier, 75 … (14t) Sam Hanson, 77 … (19t) Blake Kath, 78 … (24t) Palmer Dalton, 81 … (28t) Gabe Truscinski, 82 … (63t) Everett Halvorson, 92

GSL Invitational

The New London-Spicer girls placed fourth in the Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational at Glencoe Country Club.

NLS, which totaled 425, finished behind Glencoe-Silver Lake’s leading 407, Dassel-Cokato’s 419 and Le Sueur-Henderson’s 420 in the Wright County Conference meet.

The Wildcats had one golfer finish in the top 10. Senior Rachel Renner shot a round of 101 to tie for eighth place with Dassel-Cokato’s Mackenzie Kohls.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Glencoe-Silver Lake 407 … (2) Dassel-Cokato 419 … (3) Le Sueur-Henderson 420 … (4) New London-Spicer 425 … (5) Watertown-Mayer 437 … (6) Annandale 448 … (7) Belle Plaine 466 … (8) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 475 … (9) Rockford 537

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Allison Cink, LSH, 86 … (2) Eva Stuewe, GSL, 88 … (3) Avery Arvig, ML, 94 … (4) Katelyn Leuthner, WM, 96 … (5t) Annei Witt, DC, 99 … (5t) Sophia Kruschke, BP, 99

NLS — (8t) Rachel Renner, 101 … (11t) Rylie Harrier, 103 … (20t) Hattie Bohlsen, 110 … (22) Madisyn Claseman, 111 … (24t) Brynn Arnsdorf, 113 … (28t) Annika Duininck, 115

CMC meet

The Paynesville boys secured a first-place finish in a Central Minnesota Conference meet at Koronis Hills Golf Club in Paynesville.

Paynesville totaled 168 ahead of Kimball’s 178, Osakis’ 179, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s 181, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s 185 and Royalton’s 197.

Paynesville had two golfers in the top five. Winson Carlson tied for first place after a round of 36 with Kimball’s Luke Ashbrook and Isaac Christensen tied for third at 40 with BBE’s Brady Schwinghammer.

Other top rounds by area golfers included ACGC’s Bode Brekke earning a tie for fifth after a round of 41 with Osakis’ Chase Triebenbach.

In the girls’ portion of the meet, Kimball beat Paynesville, 212-226. ACGC’s Brooke Brekke earned medalist honors with a 44. Paynesville’s Jezmyn Rindahl took fourth with a 54.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Paynesville 168 … (2) Kimball 178 … (3) Osakis 179 … (4) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 181 … (5) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 185 … (6) Royalton 197

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Luke Ashbrook, K, 36 … (1t) Winston Carlson, P, 36 … (3t) Isaac Christensen, P, 40 … (3t) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 40 … (5t) Bode Brekke, ACGC, 41 … (5t) Chase Triebenbach, O, 41

ACGC — (5t) Brekke, 41 … (12t) Sam Rouser, 45 … (17t) Joseph Gratz, 49 … (17t) Carson Borchert, 50 … (29t) Micah Werner, 52 … (33t) Braxton Kragenbring, 55 … (41t) Knolan Wattnem, 62

BBE — (3t) Schwinghammer, 40 … (9t) Eli Gregory, 44 … (16) Walker Winter, 48 … (17t) Matthew Walz, 49 … (23t) Tate DeKok, 51 … (33t) Sam Mastey, 55 … (33t) Jamison Reed, 55 … (39) Owen Roering, 57

PAYNESVILLE — (1t) Carlson, 36 … (3t) Christensen, 40 … (7t) Gus Johnson, 43 … (14t) Blayke Pung, 47 … (17t) Jackson Walker, 49 … (21t) Abraham Dickhausen, 50 … (29t) Chase Viessman, 52 … (32) Ben Bugbee, 54

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Kimball 212 … (2) Paynesville 226 … (3) Osakis 238 … (4) Royalton 258

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Brooke Brekke, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 44 … (2) Avery Maus, K, 47 … (3) Madalyn Notch, K, 48 … (4) Jezmyn Rindahl, P, 54 … (5t) Paige Kneip, K, 56 … (5t) Brooke Euerle, O, 56 … (5t) Hailey Ruhoff, P, 56

ACGC — (1) Brekke, 44

PAYNESVILLE — (4) Rindahl, 54 … (5t) Ruhoff, 56 … (8) Jayda Younkin, 57 … (10) Abigail Weis, 59 … (12t) Kylie Hoekstra, 61 … (22t) Avery Braun, 74 … (24t) Taylor Bierwerth, 75

Ortonville Invitational

Lac qui Parle Valley swept the competition at the Camden Conference North Division meet at Ortonville Municipal Golf Course.

The Eagle boys’ 174 was four strokes better than second-place Dawson-Boyd and five strokes better than third-place Community Christian School of Willmar. LQPV’s Carson Besonen took medalist honors with a nine-hole round of 37, beating D-B’s Drew Hjelmeland by a stroke.

In the girls’ meet, LQPV won with a score of 180. D-B was second with 197. The Eagles’ Isabella Jacobs was the medalist after carding a 40, three strokes better than teammate Molly Halvorson.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 174 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 178 … (3) Community Christian School 179 … (4) Central Minnesota Christian 181 … (5) Renville County West 187 … (6) MACCRAY 192 … (7) Ortonville 193

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Besonen, LQPV, 37 … (2) Drew Hjelmeland, D-B, 38 … (3) Ryan Schrupp, RCW, 39 … (4) Kaidyn Stender, LQPV, 40 … (5t) Evan Mork, D-B; and Jonathan Reid, CCS, 41

LQPV — (1) Besonen 37 … (4) Kaidyn Stender 40 … (16t) Gavin Carl 48 … (20t) Grant Bjerke 49

D-B — (2) Hjelmeland 38 … (5t) Mork 41 … (8t) Carson Stratmoen 44 … (35t) Amon Sather 55

CCS — (5t) Reid 41 … (8t) Mark Arnold 44 … (12t) Max Arnold 46 … (16t) Jack Kreps 48

CMCS — (7) Eli Gerdes 42 … (8t) Seth Zwart 44 … (14t) Joseph Graves 47 … (16t) Cayden Wubben 48

RCW — (3) R. Schrupp 39 … (14t) Hunter Ridler 47 … (20t) Jon Driggs 49 … (33) Adam Schrupp 52

MACCRAY — (12t) Colton Jenkins 46 … (16t) Sawyer Janssen 48 … (20t) Riley Roskens 49 … (20t) Charlie Delbosque 49 … (20t) Jay Marcus 49

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 180 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 197 … (3) Community Christian School 225

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Isabella Jacobs, LQPV, 40 … (2) Molly Halvorson, LQPV, 43 … (3) Lindsey Lund, D-B, 44 … (4) Alyssa Swedzinski, D-B, 45 … (5) Kaitlyn Kittelson, LQPV, 47

LQPV — (1) Jacobs 40 … (2) Halvorson 43 … (5) Kittelson 47 … (7) Kate Ulstad 50

D-B — (3) Lund 44 … (4) Swedzinski 45 … (8t) Claire Stratmoen 52 … (12t) Kylar Hjelmeland 56

CCS — (11) Katrina Velyan 53 … (12t) Hope Reid 56 … (15) Lexi Macik 57 … (16) Sage Mulder 59

MACCRAY — (6) Alexis Noble 49 … (8t) Callie Macht 52 … (12t) Kori Bristle 56

RCW — (21) Rory Double 69