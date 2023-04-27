99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Golf roundup: Minnewaska/BBE takes 4th at Alexandria Area Invitational

Willmar finishes 10th in 13-team girls’ golf event a Alexandria Golf Club

(Minnewaska) Lillie Ogdahl -DSC_8956.JPG
Minnewaska/BBE's Lillie Ogdahl follows her shot Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in the Alexandria Area Invitational at Alexandria Golf Club
Sam Stuve/Alexandria Echo Press
By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 8:00 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa girls took fourth and Willmar took 10th on Wednesday at the Alexandria Area Invitational.

Detroit Lakes won the meet with a 329, beating Wayzata (337), Alexandria (355) and Minnewaska/BBE (361). Willmar shot a 396 in the 13-team event at Alexandria Golf Club.

Individual medalist was Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas, who shot a 73.

Minnewaska/BBE’s Arivia DeBoer and Annika DeBoer each shot 85s to tie for sixth place.

Kennedy Mara shot an 88 to finish tied for 13th for Willmar.

(MInnewaska) Ava Kollman - DSC_9030.JPG
Minnewaska/BBE's Ava Kollman tees off Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in the Alexandria Area Invitational at Alexandria Golf Club.
Sam Stuve/Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria Invitational

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Detroit Lakes 329 … (2) Wayzata 337 … (3) Alexandria 355 … (4) Minnewaska/BBE 361 … (5) Brainerd 365 … (6) Moorhead 372 … (7) Sartell 377 … (8) Legacy Christian Academy 390 … (9) Buffalo 391 … (10) Willmar 396 … (11) Fergus Falls 416 … (12) Bemidji 426 … (13) St. Cloud Crush 444

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Hannah Boraas, A, 73 … (2) Hanna Knoop, DL, 76 … (3) Saachi Deshmukh, W, 77 … (4) Izzy Olson, Br., 79 … (5) Laura Syltie, DL, 83 

MINNEWASKA/BBE — (6t) Arivia DeBoer, 85 … (6t) Annika DeBoer, 85 … (20t) Ava Kollman, 92 … (38t) Lillie Ogdahl, 99 … (47t) Lexi Barsness, 103 … (70t) Anna Kollman, 116

WILLMAR — (13t) Kennedy Mara, 88 … (40t) Avery Olson, 100 … (43t) Maycee Gustafson, 102 … (52t) Fernanda Ossa Letelier, 106 … (65t) Lily Jorgenson, 113 … (70t) Halle Mortensen, 116

Sauk Centre Invitational

Benson came in fifth with a 366, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was seventh with a 378 and BOLD took ninth with a 396 in the boys’ division of the Sauk Centre Invitational at Greystone Golf Club.

BBE’s Brady Schwinghammer finished second by shooting a 733, three strokes behind Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s Charlie Hanson. Benson’s Charlie Goff tied for third with an 80.

Albany swept the boys’ and girls’ divisions, shooting a 339 in the boys’ competition and 393 in the girls’.

In the girls division, Benson finished fourth with a 495.

Medalist was Albany’s Kaitlyn Lahr, who had a 93. Benson’s Molly Jones tied for eighth place with a 107.

Boys
Team scoring

(1) Albany 339 … (2) Osakis 345 … (3) Barnesville 346 … (4) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 363 … (5) Benson 366 … (6) Melrose 375 … (7) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 378 … (8) Pierz 395 … (9) BOLD 396 … (10) Sauk Centre 408Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Charlie Hanson, MCA, 74 … (2) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 77 … (3t) Drew Imdieke, O, 80 … (3t) Charlie Goff, Ben., 80 … (3t) Lucas Fuller, Barn., 80

BBE — (2) Schwinghammer, 77 … (19t) Eli Gregory, 93 … (38t) Walker Winter, 103 … (40t) Matthew Walz, 105 … (58) Sam Mastey, 127 … (59) Jamison Reed, 148

BENSON — (3t) Charlie Goff, 80 … (15t) Ryan Tolifson, 89 … (26) Franklin Knutson, 96 … (34t) Connor Goff, 101 … (36t) Logan Hadfield, 102 … (55) Jack Langan, 122

BOLD — (24t) Mav Kaufenberg, 95 … (24t) Grant Pfarr, 95 … (29) Riley Minkel, 98 … (44) Matthew Brummer, 108 … (48t) Brock Beckler, 111 … (54) Kaleb Hillemeier, 118 

Girls
Team scoring

(1) Albany 393 … (2) Barnesville 422 … (3) Pierz 443 … (4) Benson 495 … (5) Sauk Centre 497 … (6) Barnesville(2) 505 … (7) Osakis, incompleteIndividual

TOP FIVE — (1) Kaitlyn Lahr, A, 93 … (2) Sophia Anderson, A, 95 … (3) Alexis Zander, Barn., 97 … (4t) Bella Snobl, Barn., 98 … (4t) Madi Ramler, A, 98

BENSON — (8t) Molly Jones, 107 … (18) Hannah Rosen, 121 … (20) Elle Kletscher, 124 … (31) Payton Hill, 143 … (33) Tara Beyer, 146 … (35) Taylor McGee, 150

