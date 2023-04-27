Golf roundup: Minnewaska/BBE takes 4th at Alexandria Area Invitational
Willmar finishes 10th in 13-team girls’ golf event a Alexandria Golf Club
ALEXANDRIA — The Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa girls took fourth and Willmar took 10th on Wednesday at the Alexandria Area Invitational.
Detroit Lakes won the meet with a 329, beating Wayzata (337), Alexandria (355) and Minnewaska/BBE (361). Willmar shot a 396 in the 13-team event at Alexandria Golf Club.
Individual medalist was Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas, who shot a 73.
Minnewaska/BBE’s Arivia DeBoer and Annika DeBoer each shot 85s to tie for sixth place.
Kennedy Mara shot an 88 to finish tied for 13th for Willmar.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alexandria Invitational
Girls
Team scoring
(1) Detroit Lakes 329 … (2) Wayzata 337 … (3) Alexandria 355 … (4) Minnewaska/BBE 361 … (5) Brainerd 365 … (6) Moorhead 372 … (7) Sartell 377 … (8) Legacy Christian Academy 390 … (9) Buffalo 391 … (10) Willmar 396 … (11) Fergus Falls 416 … (12) Bemidji 426 … (13) St. Cloud Crush 444
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Hannah Boraas, A, 73 … (2) Hanna Knoop, DL, 76 … (3) Saachi Deshmukh, W, 77 … (4) Izzy Olson, Br., 79 … (5) Laura Syltie, DL, 83
MINNEWASKA/BBE — (6t) Arivia DeBoer, 85 … (6t) Annika DeBoer, 85 … (20t) Ava Kollman, 92 … (38t) Lillie Ogdahl, 99 … (47t) Lexi Barsness, 103 … (70t) Anna Kollman, 116
WILLMAR — (13t) Kennedy Mara, 88 … (40t) Avery Olson, 100 … (43t) Maycee Gustafson, 102 … (52t) Fernanda Ossa Letelier, 106 … (65t) Lily Jorgenson, 113 … (70t) Halle Mortensen, 116
ADVERTISEMENT
Sauk Centre Invitational
Benson came in fifth with a 366, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was seventh with a 378 and BOLD took ninth with a 396 in the boys’ division of the Sauk Centre Invitational at Greystone Golf Club.
BBE’s Brady Schwinghammer finished second by shooting a 733, three strokes behind Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s Charlie Hanson. Benson’s Charlie Goff tied for third with an 80.
Albany swept the boys’ and girls’ divisions, shooting a 339 in the boys’ competition and 393 in the girls’.
In the girls division, Benson finished fourth with a 495.
Medalist was Albany’s Kaitlyn Lahr, who had a 93. Benson’s Molly Jones tied for eighth place with a 107.
Boys
Team scoring
(1) Albany 339 … (2) Osakis 345 … (3) Barnesville 346 … (4) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 363 … (5) Benson 366 … (6) Melrose 375 … (7) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 378 … (8) Pierz 395 … (9) BOLD 396 … (10) Sauk Centre 408Individual
ADVERTISEMENT
TOP FIVE — (1) Charlie Hanson, MCA, 74 … (2) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 77 … (3t) Drew Imdieke, O, 80 … (3t) Charlie Goff, Ben., 80 … (3t) Lucas Fuller, Barn., 80
BBE — (2) Schwinghammer, 77 … (19t) Eli Gregory, 93 … (38t) Walker Winter, 103 … (40t) Matthew Walz, 105 … (58) Sam Mastey, 127 … (59) Jamison Reed, 148
BENSON — (3t) Charlie Goff, 80 … (15t) Ryan Tolifson, 89 … (26) Franklin Knutson, 96 … (34t) Connor Goff, 101 … (36t) Logan Hadfield, 102 … (55) Jack Langan, 122
BOLD — (24t) Mav Kaufenberg, 95 … (24t) Grant Pfarr, 95 … (29) Riley Minkel, 98 … (44) Matthew Brummer, 108 … (48t) Brock Beckler, 111 … (54) Kaleb Hillemeier, 118
Girls
Team scoring
(1) Albany 393 … (2) Barnesville 422 … (3) Pierz 443 … (4) Benson 495 … (5) Sauk Centre 497 … (6) Barnesville(2) 505 … (7) Osakis, incompleteIndividual
TOP FIVE — (1) Kaitlyn Lahr, A, 93 … (2) Sophia Anderson, A, 95 … (3) Alexis Zander, Barn., 97 … (4t) Bella Snobl, Barn., 98 … (4t) Madi Ramler, A, 98
BENSON — (8t) Molly Jones, 107 … (18) Hannah Rosen, 121 … (20) Elle Kletscher, 124 … (31) Payton Hill, 143 … (33) Tara Beyer, 146 … (35) Taylor McGee, 150
ADVERTISEMENT