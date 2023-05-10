Golf roundup: Minnewaska Lakers shine bright

BENSON — The Minnewaska boys and girls golf teams shined brightly at the Benson Invitational on Wednesday.

In a West Central Conference meet at Benson Golf Club, the Minnewaska girls dominated to take first place and the Lakers’ boys finished in a tie for second place with Morris/Chokio-Alberta.

Minnewaska’s girls totaled 167, ahead of BOLD’s 186 and Melrose’s 207. Benson’s girls finished at 229, good for fifth place.

The West Central Area boys secured first place at 159, which was one stroke ahead of Minnewaska and Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s 160. Benson finished fifth (179), Montevideo took sixth (181) and BOLD shared seventh place with Sauk Centre (184).

Alison Kadlec on BOLD hits the ball toward the putting green while competing in a Benson girls golf invitational at the Benson Golf Club on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

On the girls side, Minnewaska had the top three golfers. Sophomore Arivia DeBoer took medalist honors with a round of 38. She was followed by two of her teammates in freshman Ava Kollman and eighth-grader Annika DeBoer, who both shot 41 to tie for second place.

BOLD junior Kenna Henriksen also placed in the top five. She earned a share of fourth place with West Central Area’s Lexi Hunter after the two shot a pair of 42s.

As for the boys competition, there was one area golfer that finished in the top five. Lakers senior Riley Larson had a round of 37 to earn a third place finish. Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s Charlie Hanson was the medalist with a 31.

Benson golfer Elle Kletscher putts the ball while competing in a Benson girls golf invitational at the Benson Golf Club on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Benson Invitational

Boys

Team scoring

(1) West Central Area 159 … (2t) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 160 … (2t) Minnewaska 160 … (4) Melrose 166 … (5) Benson 179 … (6) Montevideo 181 … (7t) BOLD 184 … (7t) Sauk Centre 184

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Charlie Hanson, MCA, 31 … (2) Logan Schad, Melrose, 35 … (3) Riley Larson, Minnewaska, 37 … (4) Mitchell Dewey, WC, 38 … (5t) Maverick Kulzer, Melrose, 39 … (5t) Marshall Dewey, WC, 39

BENSON — (13t) Charlie Goff, 42 … (20t) Ryan Tolifson, 44 … (20t) Logan Hadfield, 44 … (35t) Franklin Knutson, 49 … (49t) Connor Goff, 54 … (49t) Jack Langan, 54 … (52) Andrew Nissen, 59

BOLD — (16t) Riley Minkel, 43 … (23t) Mav Kaufenberg, 45 … (29t) Ethan Nere, 47 … (35t) Brock Beckler, 49 … (38t) Brayden Gass, 50 … (44t) Grant Pfarr, 52

MINNEWASKA — (3) Larson, 37 … (7) Zach Gusgisberg, 40 … (8t) Blake Nelson, 41 … (13t) Thatcher Sherlin, 42 … (32t) Garett Jungclaus, 48 … (38t) Kody Ward, 50 … (38t) Chase Wacker, 50

MONTEVIDEO — (8t) Camden Helgeson, 41 … (16t) Jayson Nichols, 43 … (32t) Gavin Arends, 48 … (35t) Ty Ricke, 49 … (47t) Alex Rodeberg, 53 … (47t) Luke Sachariason, 53 … (51) Tristan Nelson, 58

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 167 … (2) BOLD 186 … (3) Melrose 207 … (4) Sauk Centre 227 … (5) Benson 229 … (6) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 242

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Arivia DeBoer, Minn., 38 … (2t) Ava Kollman, Minn., 41 … (2t) Annika DeBoer, Minn., 41 … (4t) Kenna Henriksen, BOLD, 42 … (4t) Lexi Hunter, West Central Area, 42

BENSON — (14) Hannah Rosen, 53 … (20t) Molly Jones, 57 … (23t) Elle Kletscher, 58 … (27t) Tara Beyer, 61 … (34) Payton Hill, 65 … (35) Faith Klucas, 66 … (36) Adeline DeToy, 67

BOLD — (4t) Kenna Henriksen, 42 … (7) Alison Kadlec, 46 … (8t) Layla Pfarr, 47 … (12) Peyton Sander, 51 … (15) Tori Osterfeld, 54 … (16t) Tatum Mages, 55

MINNEWASKA — (1) Arivia DeBoer, 38 … (2t) Ava Kollman, 41 … (2t) Annika DeBoer, 41 … (8t) Lexi Barsness, 47 … (10) Lillie Ogdahl, 49 … (18t) Kyra Nelson, 56 … (20t) Anna Kollman, 57

Minnewaska Area High School golfer Annika DeBoer eyes an upcoming putt during a Benson girls golf invitational at the Benson Golf Club on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Minnewaska Invitational

The Minnewaska boys and girls golf teams had similar success at the Minnewaska Invitational.

In another 9-hole West Central Conference meet, this time at Minnewaska Golf Club, the Lakers’ girls earned another first place finish and the boys were the stand-alone runner-ups behind West Central Area.

Minnewaska’s girls combined for 169, followed by BOLD’s 192 and Melrose’s 208. Benson took fourth at 239.

The West Central Area boys took the team title at 170, finishing one stroke ahead of the Lakers’ boys at 171. Morris/Chokio-Alberta took third (180), Benson was fourth (184), Montevideo placed fifth (188) and BOLD secured seventh place (198).Minnewaska had four of the top five individuals. Sophomore Arivia DeBoer won medalist honors with a round of 40.

Arivia DeBoer had three of her Lakers teammates follow her title-winning round. Eighth-grader Annika DeBoer took second (42), sophomore Lexi Barsness was third (43) and freshman Ava Kollman and Melrose’s Izzie Van Beck had a share for fourth place (44).

Minnewaska had two boys golfers finish in the top five. Senior Riley Larson split medalist honors with Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s Charlie Hanson after the two shot rounds of 37. Lakers seventh-grader Thatcher Sherlin placed fifth at 41.

BOLD golfer Kenna Henriksen tees off during a Benson girls golf invitational at the Benson Golf Club on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Boys

Team scoring

(1) West Central Area 170 … (2) Minnewaska 171 … (3) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 180 … (4) Benson 184 … (5) Montevideo 188 … (6) Melrose 189 … (7) BOLD 198 … (8) Sauk Centre 204

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Charlie Hanson, MCA, 37 … (1t) Riley Larson, Minn., 37 … (3t) Logan Schad, Mel., 39 … (3t) Mitchell Dewey, WCA, 39 … (5) Thatcher Sherlin, Minn., 41

BOLD — (12t) Riley Minkel, 46 … (19t) Grant Pfarr, 48 … (36t) Brayden Gass, 52 … (36t) Mav Kaufenberg, 52 … 46) Brock Beckler, 55 … (52t) Ethan Nere, 60

BENSON — (6t) Ryan Tolifson, 42 … (12t) Charlie Goff, 46 … (19t) Franklin Knutson, 48 … (19t) Connor Goff, 48 … (19t) Logan Hadfield, 48 … (26t) Andrew Nissen, 50 … (50t) Jack Langan, 59

MINNEWASKA — (1t) Larson, 37 … (5) Thatcher Sherlin, 41 … (12t) Blake Nelson, 46 … (16t) Zach Gugisberg, 47 … (25) Garett Jungclaus, 49 … (29t) Kody Ward, 51 … (36t) Jackson Ziesmer, 52 … (43t) Lane Curry, 54 … (54) Ethan Peterson, 63

MONTEVIDEO — (6t) Camden Helgeson, 42 … (11) Jayson Nichols, 45 … (26t) Gavin Arends, 50 … (29t) Ty Ricke, 51 … (48t) Luke Sachariason, 57 … (50t) Tristan Nelson, 59 … (52t) Alex Rodeberg, 60

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 169 … (2) BOLD 192 … (3) Melrose 208 … (4) Benson 239 … (5) Sauk Centre 247 … (6) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 261

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Arivia DeBoer, Minn., 40 … (2) Annika DeBoer, Minn., 42 … (3) Lexi Barsness, Minn., 43 … (4t) Ava Kollman, Minn., 44 … (4t) Izzie Van Beck, Mel., 44

BENSON — (20) Hannah Rosen, 57 … (23) Molly Jones, 60 … (24t) Elle Kletscher, 61 … (24t) Tara Beyer, 61 … (28t) Payton Hill, 64 … (34t) Adeline DeToy, 69 … (N/A) Faith Klucas, N/A

BOLD — (6t) Tori Osterfeld, 47 … (6t) Kenna Henriksen, 47 … (8t) Peyton Sander, 48 … (11) Alison Kadlec, 50 … (13t) McKenna Jensen, 54 … (13t) Layla Pfarr, 54 … (22) Tatum Mages, 59

MINNEWASKA — (1) Arivia DeBoer, 40 … (2) Annika DeBoer, 42 … (3) Lexi Barsness, 43 … (4t) Ava Kollman, 44 … (12) Lillie Ogdahl, 52 … (17t) Kyra Nelson, 55 … (17t) Anna Kollman, 55