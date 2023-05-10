99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Golf roundup: Minnewaska Lakers shine bright

Prep golf report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Laker girls win two West Central Conference meets at Benson and Glenwood

Benson girls golf invitational 051023 001.jpg
Ava Kollman of Minnewaska Area High School tees off while competing in a Benson girls golf invitational at the Benson Golf Club on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 6:07 PM

BENSON — The Minnewaska boys and girls golf teams shined brightly at the Benson Invitational on Wednesday.

In a West Central Conference meet at Benson Golf Club, the Minnewaska girls dominated to take first place and the Lakers’ boys finished in a tie for second place with Morris/Chokio-Alberta.

Minnewaska’s girls totaled 167, ahead of BOLD’s 186 and Melrose’s 207. Benson’s girls finished at 229, good for fifth place.

The West Central Area boys secured first place at 159, which was one stroke ahead of Minnewaska and Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s 160. Benson finished fifth (179), Montevideo took sixth (181) and BOLD shared seventh place with Sauk Centre (184).

Benson girls golf invitational 051023 002.jpg
Alison Kadlec on BOLD hits the ball toward the putting green while competing in a Benson girls golf invitational at the Benson Golf Club on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

On the girls side, Minnewaska had the top three golfers. Sophomore Arivia DeBoer took medalist honors with a round of 38. She was followed by two of her teammates in freshman Ava Kollman and eighth-grader Annika DeBoer, who both shot 41 to tie for second place.

ADVERTISEMENT

BOLD junior Kenna Henriksen also placed in the top five. She earned a share of fourth place with West Central Area’s Lexi Hunter after the two shot a pair of 42s.

As for the boys competition, there was one area golfer that finished in the top five. Lakers senior Riley Larson had a round of 37 to earn a third place finish. Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s Charlie Hanson was the medalist with a 31.

Benson girls golf invitational 051023 003.jpg
Benson golfer Elle Kletscher putts the ball while competing in a Benson girls golf invitational at the Benson Golf Club on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Benson Invitational

Boys

Team scoring
(1) West Central Area 159 … (2t) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 160 … (2t) Minnewaska 160 … (4) Melrose 166 … (5) Benson 179 … (6) Montevideo 181 … (7t) BOLD 184 … (7t) Sauk Centre 184

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Charlie Hanson, MCA, 31 … (2) Logan Schad, Melrose, 35 … (3) Riley Larson, Minnewaska, 37 … (4) Mitchell Dewey, WC, 38 … (5t) Maverick Kulzer, Melrose, 39 … (5t) Marshall Dewey, WC, 39
BENSON — (13t) Charlie Goff, 42 … (20t) Ryan Tolifson, 44 … (20t) Logan Hadfield, 44 … (35t) Franklin Knutson, 49 … (49t) Connor Goff, 54 … (49t) Jack Langan, 54 … (52) Andrew Nissen, 59
BOLD — (16t) Riley Minkel, 43 … (23t) Mav Kaufenberg, 45 … (29t) Ethan Nere, 47 … (35t) Brock Beckler, 49 … (38t) Brayden Gass, 50 … (44t) Grant Pfarr, 52
MINNEWASKA — (3) Larson, 37 … (7) Zach Gusgisberg, 40 … (8t) Blake Nelson, 41 … (13t) Thatcher Sherlin, 42 … (32t) Garett Jungclaus, 48 … (38t) Kody Ward, 50 … (38t) Chase Wacker, 50
MONTEVIDEO — (8t) Camden Helgeson, 41 … (16t) Jayson Nichols, 43 … (32t) Gavin Arends, 48 … (35t) Ty Ricke, 49 … (47t) Alex Rodeberg, 53 … (47t) Luke Sachariason, 53 … (51) Tristan Nelson, 58

Girls

Team scoring
(1) Minnewaska 167 … (2) BOLD 186 … (3) Melrose 207 … (4) Sauk Centre 227 … (5) Benson 229 … (6) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 242

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Arivia DeBoer, Minn., 38 … (2t) Ava Kollman, Minn., 41 … (2t) Annika DeBoer, Minn., 41 … (4t) Kenna Henriksen, BOLD, 42 … (4t) Lexi Hunter, West Central Area, 42
BENSON — (14) Hannah Rosen, 53 … (20t) Molly Jones, 57 … (23t) Elle Kletscher, 58 … (27t) Tara Beyer, 61 … (34) Payton Hill, 65 … (35) Faith Klucas, 66 … (36) Adeline DeToy, 67
BOLD — (4t) Kenna Henriksen, 42 … (7) Alison Kadlec, 46 … (8t) Layla Pfarr, 47 … (12) Peyton Sander, 51 … (15) Tori Osterfeld, 54 … (16t) Tatum Mages, 55
MINNEWASKA — (1) Arivia DeBoer, 38 … (2t) Ava Kollman, 41 … (2t) Annika DeBoer, 41 … (8t) Lexi Barsness, 47 … (10) Lillie Ogdahl, 49 … (18t) Kyra Nelson, 56 … (20t) Anna Kollman, 57

Benson girls golf invitational 051023 004.jpg
Minnewaska Area High School golfer Annika DeBoer eyes an upcoming putt during a Benson girls golf invitational at the Benson Golf Club on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More golf coverage:
Recent prep golf coverage from west central Minnesota.
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.008.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Thriving on the home course
In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, the sports guys — Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — discuss the Willmar boys golf team's CLC win at Eagle Creek. Plus, Litchfield's legacy of throws is strong.
May 10, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys finish a strong 3rd at Brainerd
Prep golf report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar shoots a 303 to finish behind Sartell, host Warriors
May 09, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.002.jpg
Prep
Golf roundup: Memorable day for the Willmar Cardinals, Joey Wisocki
Prep golf report for Monday, May 8, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar wins its first Central Lakes Conference Meet since 2018, led by Joey Wisocki’s 68
May 08, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar boys golf host to a CLC Meet, Monday, May 8, 2023
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
May 08, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Wisocki places in top 10 for Willmar Cardinal boys
Prep golf report for Saturday, May 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Senior's 73 leads Cardinals to a score of 322 Saturday at Dacotah Ridge
May 07, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Cards take 10th at Dacotah Ridge
Prep boys golf report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar, with a shorthanded lineup, finishes well behind 1st-place Edina at Lakeville South Invitational
May 05, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Litchfield Dragon boys 3rd at Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational
Prep golf report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dragons led by Brandon Jansky's 3rd-place round of 81
May 04, 2023 11:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals girls 4th at Brainerd meet
Prep golf report for Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Led by Kennedy Mara's 85, Willmar shoots a 387 at Madden's Resort
May 02, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar girls 3rd at home CLC meet
Prep golf report for Monday, May 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Mara paces Willmar with 97; Alexandria wins team title with 342
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar senior Joey Wisocki reads the green on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Golf: Willmar Cardinal boys show their potential
Willmar takes first place at the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite Saturday at Eagle Creek
April 30, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnewaska Invitational

The Minnewaska boys and girls golf teams had similar success at the Minnewaska Invitational.

In another 9-hole West Central Conference meet, this time at Minnewaska Golf Club, the Lakers’ girls earned another first place finish and the boys were the stand-alone runner-ups behind West Central Area.

Minnewaska’s girls combined for 169, followed by BOLD’s 192 and Melrose’s 208. Benson took fourth at 239.

The West Central Area boys took the team title at 170, finishing one stroke ahead of the Lakers’ boys at 171. Morris/Chokio-Alberta took third (180), Benson was fourth (184), Montevideo placed fifth (188) and BOLD secured seventh place (198).Minnewaska had four of the top five individuals. Sophomore Arivia DeBoer won medalist honors with a round of 40.

Arivia DeBoer had three of her Lakers teammates follow her title-winning round. Eighth-grader Annika DeBoer took second (42), sophomore Lexi Barsness was third (43) and freshman Ava Kollman and Melrose’s Izzie Van Beck had a share for fourth place (44).

Minnewaska had two boys golfers finish in the top five. Senior Riley Larson split medalist honors with Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s Charlie Hanson after the two shot rounds of 37. Lakers seventh-grader Thatcher Sherlin placed fifth at 41.

Benson girls golf invitational 051023 005.jpg
BOLD golfer Kenna Henriksen tees off during a Benson girls golf invitational at the Benson Golf Club on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Boys

Team scoring

ADVERTISEMENT

(1) West Central Area 170 … (2) Minnewaska 171 … (3) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 180 … (4) Benson 184 … (5) Montevideo 188 … (6) Melrose 189 … (7) BOLD 198 … (8) Sauk Centre 204

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1t) Charlie Hanson, MCA, 37 … (1t) Riley Larson, Minn., 37 … (3t) Logan Schad, Mel., 39 … (3t) Mitchell Dewey, WCA, 39 … (5) Thatcher Sherlin, Minn., 41
BOLD — (12t) Riley Minkel, 46 … (19t) Grant Pfarr, 48 … (36t) Brayden Gass, 52 … (36t) Mav Kaufenberg, 52 … 46) Brock Beckler, 55 … (52t) Ethan Nere, 60
BENSON — (6t) Ryan Tolifson, 42 … (12t) Charlie Goff, 46 … (19t) Franklin Knutson, 48 … (19t) Connor Goff, 48 … (19t) Logan Hadfield, 48 … (26t) Andrew Nissen, 50 … (50t) Jack Langan, 59 
MINNEWASKA — (1t) Larson, 37 … (5) Thatcher Sherlin, 41 … (12t) Blake Nelson, 46 … (16t) Zach Gugisberg, 47 … (25) Garett Jungclaus, 49 … (29t) Kody Ward, 51 … (36t) Jackson Ziesmer, 52 … (43t) Lane Curry, 54 … (54) Ethan Peterson, 63
MONTEVIDEO — (6t) Camden Helgeson, 42 … (11) Jayson Nichols, 45 … (26t) Gavin Arends, 50 … (29t) Ty Ricke, 51 … (48t) Luke Sachariason, 57 … (50t) Tristan Nelson, 59 … (52t) Alex Rodeberg, 60 

Girls

Team scoring
(1) Minnewaska 169 … (2) BOLD 192 … (3) Melrose 208 … (4) Benson 239 … (5) Sauk Centre 247 … (6) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 261

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Arivia DeBoer, Minn., 40 … (2) Annika DeBoer, Minn., 42 … (3) Lexi Barsness, Minn., 43 … (4t) Ava Kollman, Minn., 44 … (4t) Izzie Van Beck, Mel., 44
BENSON — (20) Hannah Rosen, 57 … (23) Molly Jones, 60 … (24t) Elle Kletscher, 61 … (24t) Tara Beyer, 61 … (28t) Payton Hill, 64 … (34t) Adeline DeToy, 69 … (N/A) Faith Klucas, N/A
BOLD — (6t) Tori Osterfeld, 47 … (6t) Kenna Henriksen, 47 … (8t) Peyton Sander, 48 … (11) Alison Kadlec, 50 … (13t) McKenna Jensen, 54 … (13t) Layla Pfarr, 54 … (22) Tatum Mages, 59
MINNEWASKA — (1) Arivia DeBoer, 40 … (2) Annika DeBoer, 42 … (3) Lexi Barsness, 43 … (4t) Ava Kollman, 44 … (12) Lillie Ogdahl, 52 … (17t) Kyra Nelson, 55 … (17t) Anna Kollman, 55

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: RTR Knights earn the sweep over YME Sting
May 09, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LQPV vs. RCW, 050923.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: LQPV Eagles rally late
May 09, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Minnewaska Lakers go 1-1 at Osakis triangular
May 09, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons have a big day at Glencoe
May 09, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar senior Sam Raitz, right, tries to make a catch over a pair of St. Cloud Apollo defenders during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar. Raitz made the catch but was ruled out of bounds.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Raitz, Hodges among Cards honored at senior awards banquet
May 09, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield Dragons throwers Christensen Dietel Baseman 051023.JPG
Prep
Track and field: Throwing trio keeping up a Litchfield legacy
May 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar Cardinals fall in triangular to Fergus Falls, Sartell
May 08, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott