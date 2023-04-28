99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Golf roundup: New London-Spicer Wildcats boys, Litchfield Dragons girls take home team titles

Prep boys golf report for Thursday, April 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats, Dragons earn first-place finishes at the 8-team Litchfield Invitational

Tribune's golf roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 11:14 PM

LITCHFIELD — The New London-Spicer boys golf team took first place in the nine-hole Litchfield Invitational on Thursday at Litchfield Golf Club.

NLS shot a 152 to edge Watertown-Mayer by one stroke. Nixon Harrier led the Wildcats and took second overall with a 36. Watertown-Mayer’s Luke Mass won the event with a 32.

Litchfield finished eighth of eight teams with a 178. The Dragons’ Brandon Jansky tied for 10th place with a 41.

Litchfield’s girls team won its division with a 194 to beat NLS by five strokes. Litchfield’s Amelia Benson tied with Glencoe-Silver Lake’s Eva Stuewe and Rockford’s Sarah Buchholtz for medalist honors with 45s. The Wildcats were led by Rylie Harrier, who tied for fourth with a 47.



Golf

Litchfield Invitational

Boys

Team scoring
(1) New London-Spicer 152 … (2) Watertown-Mayer 153 … (3) Rockford 168 … (4t) Dassel-Cokato 169 … (4t) Glencoe-Silver Lake 169 … (6) Annandale 174 … (7) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted/Maple Lake 175 … (8) Litchfield 178

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Luke Mass, WM, 32 … (2) Nixon Harrier, NLS, 36 … (3t) Gabe Truscinski, NLS, 37 … (3t) Sam Hanson, NLS, 37 … (5t) Larson Melgaard, HLWW, 39 … (5t) Jack Frank, WM, 39
LITCHFIELD — (10t) Brandon Jansky, 41 … (25t) Carstan Milender, 44 … (31t) Ty Olson, 46 … (37t) Beau Twardy, 47 … (37t) Nick Kuechle, 47 … (45) Creighton Huhner, 51
NLS — (2) Harrier, 36 … (3t) Truscinski, 37 … (3t) Hanson, 37 … (10t) Palmer Dalton, 42 … (19t) Blake Kath, 42 … (22t) Everett Halvorson, 43

Girls

Team scoring
(1) Litchfield 194 … (2) New London-Spicer 199 … (3) Dassel-Cokato 206 … (4) Watertown-Mayer 211 … (5) Glencoe-Silver Lake 212 … (6) Annandale 217 … (7) Rockford 234 … (8) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted/Maple Lake 252

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1t) Amelia Benson, L, 45 … (1t) Eva Stuewe, GSL, 45 … (1t) Sarah Buchholtz, R, 45 … (4t) Lauren Erickson, L, 47 … (4t) Rylie Harrier, NLS, 47
LITCHFIELD — (1t) Benson, 45 … (4t) Lauren Erickson, 47 … (6t) Natalie Randt, 49 … (16t) Kylie Michels, 53 … (18t) Elsa Opjorden, 54 … (21t) Ciarra Resmen, 55 
NLS — (4t) Harrier, 47 … (6t) Annika Duininck, 49 … (10t) Rachel Renner, 51 … (13t) Brynn Arnsdorg, 52 … (21t) Madisyn Claseman, 55 … (40t) Hattie Bohlsen, 65

NLS Invitational

New London-Spicer’s boys and Litchfield’s girls came home with team titles at the nine-hole New London-Spicer Invitational played at Little Crow Golf Resort.

NLS shot a 151 to edge second-place Dassel-Cokato and Rockford, which each carded 168s. Litchfield finished eighth with a 177.

The Wildcats’ Nixon Harrier took medalist honors, shooting 34 to beat teammate Blake Kath by one stroke. Brandon Jansky led the Dragons by shooting a 42, good for a tie for 13th place.

In the girls’ division, Litchfield had a 197. NLS was second with a 210. Medalist honors went to Glencoe-Silver Lake’s Eva Stuewe and Litchfield’s Lauren Erickson, who each shot 45s. Rylie Harrier tied for fifth place for NLS, shooting a 48.



Boys

Team scoring
(1) New London-Spicer 151 … (2t) Dassel-Cokato 168 … (2t) Rockford 168 … (4) Watertown-Mayer 170 … (5) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted/Maple Lake 171 … (6) Annandale 172 … (7) Glencoe-Silver Lake 174 … (8) Litchfield 177

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Nixon Harrier, NLS, 34 … (2) Blake Kath, NLS, 35 … (3) Luke Maas, WM, 36 … (4) Larson Melgaard, HLWW/ML, 39 … (5t) Sam Hanson, NLS, 40 … (5t) Ethan Egbert, R, 40 … (5t) Kade Huepenbecker, GSL, 40 … (5t) Nathan Clark, DC, 40
LITCHFIELD — (13t) Brandon Jansky, 42 … (20t) Carstan Milender, 44 … (20t) Ty Olson, 44 … (35t) Beau Twardy, 47 … (43t) Creighton Huhner, 49 … (46t) Nick Kuechle, 51
NLS — (1) Harrier, 34 … (2) Kath, 35 … (5t) Hanson, 40 … (13t) Gabe Truscinski, 42 … (18t) Everett Halvorson, 43 … (31t) Palmer Dalton, 46 

Girls

Team scoring
(1) Litchfield 197 … (2) New London-Spicer 210 … (3t) Dassel-Cokato 214 … (3t) Glencoe-Silver Lake 214 … (5) Watertown-Mayer 215 … (6) Annandale 222 … (7) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 250 … (8) Rockford 259

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1t) Eva Stuewe, GSL, 45 … (1t) Lauren Erickson, L, 45 … (3) Mackenzie Kohls, DC, 46 … (4) Amelia Benson, L, 47 … (5t) Katelyn Leuthner, WM, 48 … (5t) Rylie Harrier, NLS, 48
LITCHFIELD — (1t) Erickson, 45 … (4) Benson, 47 … (8) Kylie Michels, 51 … (12t) Elsa Opjorden, 54 … (12t) Ciarra Resmen, 54 … (33t) Natalie Randt, 63
NLS — (5t) Harrier, 48 … (7) Annika Duininck, 50 … (14t) Brynn Arnsdorf, 55 … (19t) Rachel Renner, 57 … (19t) Hattie Bohlsen, 57 … (32) Madisyn Claseman, 62

Bluejay Invitational

The Community Christian School boys tipped Lac qui Parle Valley by one stroke to earn the title in the Bluejay Invitational at Hawk Creek Country Club in Raymond.

CCS shot a 175. LQPV had a 176.

Medalist honors went to LQPV’s Carson Besonen, who shot a 36. Renville County West’s Ryan Schrupp was second with 38. Will Chapin led CCS with a 40, enabling him to tie for third.

In the girls’ division, LQPV took home the title with a 182. CCS was second with a 200.



LQPV’s Isabella Jacobs was the top girls’ finisher with a 37. Teammate Molly Halvorson was second with a 44.

Boys

Team scoring
(1) Community Christian School 175 … (2) Lac qui Parle Valley 176 … (3) Dawson-Boyd 183 … (4) Renville County West 193 … (5) Central Minnesota Christian 202 … (6) Ortonville 205 … (7) MACCRAY 212

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Besonen, LQPV, 36 … (2) Ryan Schrupp, RCW, 38 … (3t) Carson Stratmoen, DB, 40 … (3t) Will Chapin, CCS, 40 … (5) Drew Hjelmeland, DB, 42
CCS — (3t) Chapin, 40 … (6) Max Arnold, 43 … (8t) Mark Arnold, 46 … (8t) Jonathan Reid, 46 … (14t) Jack Kreps, 48 … (35) Andrew Borstad, 35
CMCS — (7) Eli Gerdes, 44 … (19t) Carter Taatjes, 51 … (23) Ryan Erickson, 53 … (24) Seth Zwart, 54 … (25t) Josh Versteeg, 55 … (29t) Stanley Jean Louis, 56
DAWSON-BOYD — (3t) Stratmoen, 40 … (5) Hjelmeland, 42 … (8t) Evan Mork, 46 … ((25t) Landon Kemen, 55 … (36) Jameson Garcia, 64 … (39) Amos Sather, 68
LQPV — (1) Besonen, 36 … (8t) Matthew Arndt, 46 … (8t) Kaidyn Stender, 46 … (14t) Grant Bjerke, 48 … (32t) JT Ulstad, 57
MACCRAY — (14t) Charlie Delbosque, 48 … (19t) Colton Jenkins, 51 … (29t) Sawyer Janssen, 56 … (32t) Riley Roskens, 57 … (37) Jay Marcus, 65 … (38) Mike Thein, 66 
RCW— (2) R. Schrupp, 38 … (17) Hunter Ridler, 49 … (18) Adam Schrupp, 50 … (29t) Jon Driggs, 56 … (40) Colton Bratsch, 69 … (41) Jasen Jansen, 82

Girls

Team scoring
(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 182 … (2t) Community Christian School 200 … (2t) Dawson-Boyd 200 … (4) MACCRAY 218 … (5) Central Minnesota Christian 242

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Isabella Jacobs, LQPV, 37 … (2) Molly Halvorson, LQPV, 44 … (3) Lindsey Lund, DB, 45 … (4) Lexi Macik, CCS, 46 … (5) Alyssa Swedzinski, DB, 47
CCS — (4) Macik, 46 … (7t) Hope Reid, 50 … (9) Katrina Velyan, 51 … (12t) Sage Mulder, 53 … (14t) Margo Klaassen, 55 … (23) Alaina Holien, 67
CMCS — (10t) Natasha Erickson, 52 … (20t) Addie Taatjes, 58 … (22) Avery Duininck, 63 … (24t) Reece Duininck, 69
DAWSON-BOYD — (3) Lund, 45 … (5) Swedzinski, 47 … (7t) Kylar Hjelmeland, 50 … (20t) Claire Stratmoen, 58 … (24t) Kaitlin Sather, 69
LQPV — (1) Jacobs, 37 … (2) Halvorson, 44 … (6) Kaitlyn Kittelson, 48 … (12t) Peyton Sachs, 53 … (17t) Kate Ulstad, 56 … (19) Grace Vacek, 57
MACCRAY — (10t) Alexis Noble, 52 … (14t) Kori Bristle, 55 … (14t) Alix Bristle, 55 … (17t) Callie Macht, 56

Kimball Invitational

The Osakis boys’ earned first-place honors in the Kimball Invitational, shooting a 71 at Kimball Golf Club.

The Silverstreaks shot a 171 in the six-team, nine-hole event. That was 17 strokes better than second-place Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, which had a 188. Paynesville was fourth with a 90 and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City took fifth with a 192.

Medalist honors went to Kimball’s Luke Ashbrook, who carded a 37. That beat Osakis’ Chase Triebenbach by one stroke.



BBE’s Brady Schwinghammer took third with a 39. Paynesville’s Isaac Christensen shot a 42 to tie for fifth. ACGC’s Sam Rouser and Bode Brekke each shot 45s to tie for eighth.

Boys

Team scoring
(1) Osakis 171 … (2) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 188 … (3) Kimball 189 … (4) Paynesville 190 … (5) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 192 … (6) Royalton 214

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Luke Ashbrook, K, 37 … (2) Chase Triebenbach, O, 38 … (3) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 39 … (4) Tyler Baumgartner, O, 40 … (5t) Isaac Christensen, P, 42 … (5t) Drew Imdieke, O, 42
ACGC —(8t) Sam Rouser, 45 … (8t) Bode Brekke, 45 … (17t) Carson Borchert, 51 … (17t) Samuel Gruis, 51 … (20t) Braxton Kragenbring, 52 … (26t) Breven Buer, 54 … (26t) Joseph Gratz, 54 … (29) Micah Werner, 56
BBE — (3) Schwinghammer, 39 … (11t) Eli Gregory, 47 … (15t) Matthew Walz, 50 … (20t) Owen Roering, 52 … (20t) Walker Winter, 52 … (38t) Jamison Reed, 62 … (45) Sam Mastey, 71 … (47) Cooper Roering, 75
PAYNESVILLE — (5t) Christensen, 42 … (7) Winston Carlson, 44 … (11t) Gus Johnson, 47 … (28) Abraham Dickhausen … (30t) Jackson Walker, 57 … (30t) Alex Blonigen, 57 … (33) Blayke Pung, 58 … (40) Tyson Bruntlett, 65





