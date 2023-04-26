99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Golf roundup: New London-Spicer Wildcats get a pair of wins at Annandale

Prep golf report for Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. NLS ties with Watertown-Mayer on the Rock course, win on Granite course at Albion Ridges

Tribune's golf roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Tom Elliott and Joe Brown
Today at 11:08 PM

ANNANDALE — The New London-Spicer and Watertown-Mayer boys golf teams tied for first place on the nine-hole Rock Course at Albion Ridges Golf Course on Tuesday. Each shot 157s.

Watertown-Mayer’s Luke Maas was medalist with a 34 in the meet featuring eight Wright County Conference teams.

Litchfield finished eighth with an 89.

NLS’ Sam Hanson shot a 37 to finish second. Brandon Jansky led the Dragons with a 45.

Annandale Invite - Rock

Boys
Team scoring
(1t) New London-Spicer and Watertown-Mayer 157 … (3) Dassel-Cokato 166 … (4) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted/Maple Lake 173 … (5) Glencoe-Silver Lake 174 … (6) Rockford 177 … (7) Annandale 178 … (8) Litchfield 189
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Luke Maas, WM, 34 … (2) Sam Hanson, NLS, 37 … (3t) Gabe Truscinski, NLS; and Phil Gorder, R, 38 … (5t) Larson Melgaard, HLWW; and Will Otto, WM, 39
LITCHFIELD — Brandon Jansky 45 … Ty Olson 47 … Nick Kuechle 48 … Carston Milender 49
NLS — Hanson 37 … Trucinski 38 … Blake Kath 41 … Palmer Dalton 41

Annandale Invite - Granite

New London-Spicer took first place on the nine-hole Granite Course at Albion Ridges, shooting a 158. The Wildcats beat Watertown-Mayer, which had a 172. Dassel-Cokato had a 173 and Annandale shot a 174. Litchfield took seventh with a 183.

Three players tied for first with 38s, including NLS’ Sam Hanson and Nixon Harrier. Annandale’s Gavin Dahle also shot a 38.

Litchfield’s Beau Twardy shot a 43 to lead the Dragons.

Boys
Team scoring
(1) New London-Spicer 158 … (2) Watertown-Mayer 172 … (3) Dassel-Cokato 173 … (4) Annandale 174 … (5) Rockford 176 … (6) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted/Maple Lake 177 … (7) Litchfield 183 … (8) Glencoe-Silver Lake 191
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1t) Gavin Dahle, A; Sam Hanson, NLS; and Nixon Harrier, NLS, 38 … (4t) Ethan Egbert, R; and Luke Maas, WM, 39
LITCHFIELD — Beau Twardy 43 … Ty Olson 45 … Carston Milender 47 … Nick Kuechle 48
NLS — Hanson 38 … Harrier 38 … Gabe Truscinski 41 … Palmer Dalton 41

WCA Invitational

Minnewaska took both top spots in a West Central Conference meet hosted by West Central Area at Tipsinah Mounds Golf Course in Elbow Lake.

The Laker boys were led by medalist Riley Larson. He shot a 2-under round of 68. As a team, Minnewaska finished with a score of 313, beating West Central Area by a stroke. The Lakers’ Thatcher Sherlin and Zach Gugisberg tied for fifth with 77s.

In the girls’ meet, all four of the Lakers’ golfers placed in the top five as the team finished with 328. Ava Kollman led the effort with a second-place score of 79.

BOLD’s Kenna Henriksen was the medalist with 76. BOLD placed second as a team with 364.

Boys
Team scoring
(1) Minnewaska 313 … (2) West Central Area 314 … (3) Melrose 342 … (4) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 359 … (5) Benson 362… (6) Montevideo 365 … (7) BOLD 376 … (8) Sauk Centre 377
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Riley Larson, Min, 68 … (2) Mitchell Dewey, WCA, 71 … (3) Charlie Hanson, MCA, 72 … (4) Marshall Dewey, WCA, 76 … (5t) Thatcher Sherlin, Min; and Zach Gugisberg, Min, 77
BENSON — (8t) Charlie Goff 83 … (12) Ryan Tolifson 85 … (31t) Logan Hadfield 95 … (38) Connor Goff 99
BOLD — (14) Mav Kaufenberg 87 … (18t) Grant Pfarr 90 … (26t) Riley Minkel 93 … 28t) Matthew Brummer 94
MINNEWASKA — (1) Larson 68 … (5t) Sherlin 77 … (5t) Gugisberg 77 … (22t) Garett Jungclaus 91
MONTEVIDEO — (8t) Camden Helgeson 83 … (24t) Jayson Nichols 92 … (28t) Ty Ricke 94 … (35) Axton Weckwerth 96
Girls
Team scoring
(1) Minnewaska 328 … (2) BOLD 364 … (3) Melrose 441 … (4) Benson 454 … (5t) Sauk Centre; and West Central Area 478 … (7) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 536
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Kenna Henriksen, BOLD, 76 … (2) Ava Kollman, Min, 79 … (3) Arivia DeBoer, Min, 81 … (4) Annika DeBoer, Min, 83 … (5) Lexi Barsness, Min, 85
BENSON — (10) Molly Jones 100 … (20t) Elle Kletscher 116 … (22t) Tara Beyer 117 … (27) Hannah Rosen 121
BOLD — (1) Henriksen 76 … (7) Tori Osterfeld 93 … (8) Alison Kadlec 96 … (9) McKenna Jensen 99
MINNEWASKA — (2) Kollman 79 … (3) Ar. DeBoer 81 … (4) An. DeBoer 83 … (5) Barsness 85

LQPV Invite

The boys at Community Christian School of Willmar and the girls at Lac qui Parle Valley won a Camden Conference North Division meet at Madison Country Club.

CCS won the boys’ meet with a team score of 171, beating Dawson-Boyd’s 178. LQPV’s Carson Besonen was the medalist with a nine-hole score of 35, beating CCS’ Will Chapin’s 37.

The LQPV girls won by 20 strokes. They finished the round with a team score of 188, followed by Dawson-Boyd’s 208. LQPV’s Isabella Jacobs and D-B’s Lindsey Lund tied for medalist honors with each shooting 43.

Boys
Team scoring
(1) Community Christian School 171 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 178 … (3) Lac qui Parle Valley 182 … (4) Central Minnesota Christian 189 … (5) Renville County West 191 … (6) Ortonville 209 … (7) MACCRAY 240
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Besonen, LQPV, 35 … (2) Will Chapin, CCS, 37 … (3t) Carson Stratmoen, DB; and Jonathan Reid, CCS, 38 … (5t) Evan Mork, DB; and Ryan Schrupp, RCW, 40
CMCS — (8t) Eli Gerdes 44 … (13t) Seth Zwart 48 … (13t) Ryan Erickson 48 … (15) Carter Taatjes 49
CCS — (2) Chapin 37 … (3t) Reid 38 … (11t) Mark Arnold 47 … (15) Max Arnold 49
DAWSON-BOYD — (3t) Stratmoen 38 … (5t) Mork 40 … (8t) Drew Hjelmeland 44 … (25t) Landon Kemen 56
LQPV — (1) Besonen 35 … (10) Gavin Carl 46 … (11t) Kaidyn Stender 47 … (23) JT Ulstad 54
MACCRAY — (20t) Riley Roskens 52 … (28t) Colton Jenkins 59 … (33) Sawyer Janssen 63 … (35) Charlie Delbosque 66
RCW — (5t) R. Schrupp 40 … (17t) Adam Schrupp 50 … (17t) Hunter Ridler 50 … (19) Jon Driggs 51
Girls
Team scoring
(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 188 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 208 … (3) Community Christian School 225 … (4) MACCRAY 233
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1t) Isabella Jacobs, LQPV; and Lindsey Lund, D-B, 43 … (3) Kaitlyn Kittelson, LQPV, 45 … (4) Alyssa Swedzinski, D-B, 48 … (5t) Molly Halvorson, LQPV; and Kori Bristle, MACCRAY, 49
CCS — (8t) Annellise Larkins 54 … (10t) Sage Mulder 56 … (12t) Hope Reid 57 … 15) Lexi Macik 58
DAWSON-BOYD — (1t) Lund 43 … (4) Swedzinski 48 … (10t) Claire Stratmoen 56 … (18) Kylar Hjelmeland 61
LQPV — (1t) Jacobs 43 … (3) Kittelson 45 … (5t) Halvorson 49 … (7) Grace Vacek 51
MACCRAY — (5t) K. Bristle 49 … (12t) Callie Macht 57 … (16t) Alexis Noble 60 … (20) Alix Bristle 67
RCW — (21) Rory Double 73

Lakeview Invitational

The Yellow Medicine East boys won the Lakeview Invitational at Cottonwood Country Club.

YME shot a 182 to beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton by nine strokes.

Lakeview’s Carson Boe and Lane Arends each shot 38s to win medalist honors. YME’s James Peterson finished two strokes off the pace with a 40.

Boys
Team scoring
(1) Yellow Medicine East 182 … (2) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 191 … (3) Canby 194 … (4) Lakeview 200 … (5) Minneota 209
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1t) Carson Boe, L; and Lane Arends, L, 38 … (3) James Peterson, YME, 40 … (4) Chase Christensen, RTR, 43 … (5) Anthony Rybinski, M, 44
YME— (3) Peterson 40 … (6t) Cooper McCosh 46 … (6t) Nick Moritz 46 … (13t) Brayton Hammer 50

