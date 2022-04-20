Golf roundup: NLS boys win in Watertown

WATERTOWN — The New London-Spicer boys golf team took home the title in the Wright County Conference meet at Timber Creek Golf Course.

The Wildcats scored a 158 to beat Watertown-Mayer by three strokes. Litchfield finished third with a 172.

Watertown-Mayer’s Luke Maas took home medalist honors with a 34. NLS’ Peyton Coahran was second with a 36 and Wildcat teammate Noah Deitz was third with a 38.

Sam Tipka tied for seventh with a 40 to lead Litchfield.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 158 … (2) Watertown-Mayer 161 … (3) Litchfield 172 … (4) Annandale 178 … (5) Glencoe-Silver Lake 180 … (6) Dassel-Cokato 186 … (7) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 197 … (8) Rockford 215

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Luke Maas, W-M, 34 … (2) Peyton Coahran, NLS, 36 … (3) Noah Dietz, NLS, 38 … (4) Phillip Gorder, Rock, 39 … (5t) Jack Frank, W-M; and Blake Kath, NLS, 40NLS — (2) Coahran 36 … (3) Dietz 38 … (5t) Kath 40 … (14t) Gabe Truscinski 44LITCHFIELD — (7t) Sam Tipka 40 … (12t) Braxton Kerstein 43 … (12t) Ty Olson 43 … (23t) Tyler Jansky 46