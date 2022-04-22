Golf roundup: Card takes home the title at NLS Invitational

SPICER —It was a great day for Willmar’s Kessa Mara and a very good one for the Albany Huskies.

Mara took home medalist honors Thursday at the New London-Spicer Invitational. The senior shot a 79 to take first at Little Crow Golf Course. Her score was 12 strokes better than the second-place finisher, Benson’s Alissa Maurer, who had a 91.

Mara played the front nine to an even-par 36, scoring a birdie on hole No. 8, a 290-yard par-4.

Willmar girls golf athlete Avery Olson eyes her ball on the putting green at the Little Crow Golf Resort in New London on Thursday, April 21, 2022, during the New London-Spicer Invitational. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

With four of its golfers in the top six, the Albany girls golf team clinched the team title at the New London-Spicer Invitational at Little Crow Golf Course.

The Huskies finished the day with a score of 390, beating second-place Litchfield’s 430. NLS (446) and Willmar (447) took third and fourth, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsa Opjordan of Litchfield sends the ball down the fairway at the Little Crow Golf Resort in New London on Thursday, April 21, 2022, during the New London-Spicer Invitational. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Benson was sixth with 530, and Paynesville placed seventh with 602.

Albany was led by Abby Thelen’s third-place round of 95. Behind her was Madi Ramley (fourth, 97), Sophia Anderson (fifth, 98) and Kaitlyn Lahr (sixth, 100).

Litchfield had a trio of golfers in the top 10 in Kaity Kusler (seventh, 102), Amelia Benson (eighth, 105) and Claudia Toenjes (tied-10th, 109).

New London-Spicer junior Rachel Renner tees off during the New London-Spicer Invitational on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Little Crow Golf Resort in New London. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

NLS Invitational

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Albany 390 … (2) Litchfield 430 … (3) New London-Spicer 446 … (4) Willmar 447 … (5) Dassel-Cokato 479 … (6) Benson 530 … (7) Paynesville 602

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Kessa Mara, W, 79 … (2) Alissa Maurer, Ben, 91 … (3) Abby Thelen, Al, 95 … (4) Madi Ramler, Al, 97 … (5) Sophia Anderson, Al, 98

LITCHFIELD — (7) Kaity Kusler 102 … (8) Amelia Benson 105 … (10t) Claudia Toenjes 109 … (14) Cora Huhn 114

NLS — (10t) Rachel Renner 109 … (12) Izzy Schmiesing 110 … (13) Annika Duininck 112 … (15t) Rylie Harrier 115

WILLMAR — (1) Kessa Mara 79 … (18) Halle Mortensen 116 … (25t) Fernanda Ossa 125 … (27t) Avery Olson 127

BENSON — (2) Maurer 91 … (36t) Molly Jones 135 … (43) Hannah Rosen 147 … (46) Adeline DeToy 157

PAYNESVILLE — (38) Olivia VanderBeek 137 … (44) Jezmyn Rindahl 148 … (45) Jayda Younkin 149 … (48) Kylie Hoekstra 167

ADVERTISEMENT

Becker Bulldog Invitational

New London-Spicer senior Peyton Coahran shot a 2-under par 70 to take medalist honors at the Becker Bulldog Invitational at Pebble Creek Golf Course.

Pebble Creek is the site for the Class A state golf tournament.

Scoring five birdies in his round compared to three bogeys, Coahran held off West Fargo Sheyenne’s Andrew Wilhelm for first place. Wilhelm finished with 73.

Sheyenne went on to win the team title with a combined score of 317. New London-Spicer tied with Waconia for second place with 327.

The Wildcats’ Nixon Harrier finished in the top 20 with a 19th-place score of 83.

Willmar was sixth in the team standings with 337. The Cardinals’ top golfer was Dieken Carruthers with an 82, good for 14th place. Joseph Wisocki and Nathan Marthaler tied for 22nd with 84.

With Logan Koestlecky’s 11th-place round of 81, Minnewaska was 11th with a score of 353.

ADVERTISEMENT

BOLD finished 19th with 420.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) West Fargo Sheyenne 317 … (2t) Waconia; and New London-Spicer 327 … (4) Sartell 331 … (5) St. Cloud Cathedral 334 … (6) Willmar 337 … (7t) Detroit Lakes; and Delano 339 … (9) Monticello 341 … (10) Mound-Westonka 344 … (11) Minnewaska 353 … (12) Big Lake 354 … (13) Heritage Christian Academy 363 … (14) West Fargo 364 … (15) Becker 365 … (16) Sauk Rapids 370 … (17) Annandale 389 … (18) Dassel-Cokato 406 … (19) BOLD 420 … (20) Legacy Christian Academy 423

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Peyton Coahran, NLS, 70 … (2) Andrew Wilhelm, Shey, 73 … (3) Leo Werschay, Cath, 76 … (4t) Lance Hamak, Sar; and Nate Peyerl, Shey, 78

NLS — (1) Coahran 70 … (19t) Nixon Harrier 83 … (29t) Gabe Truscinski 85 … (51t) Blake Kath 89

WILLMAR — (14t) Deiken Carruthers 82 … (22t) Joseph Wisocki 84 … (22t) Nathan Marthaler 84 … (35t) Justice Gee 87

MINNEWASKA — (11t) Logan Kostelecky 81 … (29t) Riley Larson 85 … (51t) Zach Gugisberg 89 … (88t) Hunter Kostelecky 98

BOLD — (82t) Grant Pfarr 97 … (96) Mav Kaufenberg 102 … (111) Brayden Gass 110 … (112t) Andy Bahl 111

More golf coverage:







LQPV Invitational

The Lac qui Parle Valley girls easily won the team title while Dawson-Boyd and LQPV split the boys title at a Camden Conference North meet at Appleton Golf Club.

The Eagle girls had a combined score of 197, beating MACCRAY’s 244. LQPV was led by Sarah Halvorson’s second-place score of 45 over nine holes. Dawson-Boyd’s Alyssa Swedzinski was the medalist with 43.

In the boys meet, D-B and LQPV both finished with 176. The Eagles’ Carson Besonen was the medalist with a 37. In second was the Blackjacks’ Collin Swedzinski with 40.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys

Team scoring

(1t) Dawson-Boyd; and Lac qui Parle Valley 176 … (3) Community Christian School 207 … (4) MACCRAY 209 … (5) Central Minnesota Christian 211 … (6) Renville County West 229

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Besonen, LQPV, 37 … (2) Collin Swedzinski, D-B, 40 … (3) Gavin Husman, MAC, 42 … (4) Drew Hjelmeland, D-B, 44 … (5t) Evan Mork, D-B; and Lucas Vacek, LQPV, 45

DAWSON-BOYD — (2) Swedzinski 40 … (4) Hjelmeland 44 … (5t) Mork 45 … (8t) Carson Stratmoen 47

LQPV — (1) Besonen 37 … (5t) Vacek 45 … (8t) Charlie Ulstad 47 … (8t) Kaidyn Stender 47

CCS — (12) Jonathan Reid 51 … (13t) Eduardo Montejano 52 … (13t) Mark Arnold 52 … (13t) Will Chapin 52

MACCRAY — (3) Husman 42 … (13t) Riley Roskens 52 … (19t) Tyler Heida 53 … (28t) Jay Marcus 62

CMCS — (11t) Carver Vanderhagen 48 … (13t) Seth Zwart 52 … (19) Josh Ver Steeg 53 … (25) Ryan Erickson 58

RCW — (7) Ryan Schrupp 46 … (19t) Adam Schrupp 53 … (27) Colton Bratsch 61 … (32) Hunter Ridler 69

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 197 … (2) MACCRAY 244 … (3) Dawson-Boyd 251 (Inc) Community Christian School

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Alyssa Swedzinski, D-B, 43 … (2) Sarah Halvorson, LQPV, 45 … (3) Isabella Jacobs, LQPV, 46 … (4) Lindsey Lund, D-B, 50 … (5) Molly Halvorson, LQPV, 52

LQPV — (2) S. Halvorson 45 … (3) Jacobs 46 … (5) M. Halvorson 52 … (6) Kaitlyn Kittelson 54

MACCRAY — (8) Kori Bristle 58 … (9t) Alix Bristle 59 … (11) Alexis Noble 61 … (15) Callie Macht 66

DAWSON-BOYD — (1) Swedzinski 43 … (4) Lund 50 … (16) Kaitlin Sather 76 … (17) Riley Kellen 82

CCS — (7) Sydney Gustafson 56 … (12) Lexi Macik 64 … (13t) Katrina Velyan 65