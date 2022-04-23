Golf roundup: NLS stands out at Hutchinson invite

HUTCHINSON — The New London-Spicer boys golf team emerged as the champion of the 12-team Hutchinson Invite on Friday at Crow River Golf Club.

The Wildcats finished with the top score of 321, besting second-place Glencoe-Silver Lake by 14 strokes. Hutchinson was third with 340.

Two NLS golfers — Peyton Coahran and Noah Dietz — placed in the top five. Coahran tied for second with Watertown-Mayer’s Luke Maas with an 18-hole round of 76. Dietz was tied with two other golfers for fifth with 79.

Willmar finished sixth in the team standings with 361. All four of the Cardinals’ top golfers finished within two strokes of each other. Nathan Marthaler led the pack with an 89.

Litchfield was seventh with 362 and was led by Sam Tipka’s 10th-place round of 84.

Hutchinson Invite

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 321 … (2) Glencoe-Silver Lake 335 … (3) Hutchinson 340 … (4) Heritage Christian Academy 344 … (5) Watertown-Mayer 359 … (6) Willmar 361 … (7) Litchfield 362 … (8) Big Lake 368 … (9) Dassel-Cokato 376 … (10) Le Sueur-Henderson 390 … (11) Jackson County Central 393 … (12) Hutchinson 435

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Jacob Schrupp, GSL, 75 … (2t) Luke Maas, W-M; and Peyton Coahran, NLS, 76 … (4t) Devon Verhasselt, Hutch; Noah Dietz, NLS; and Evan Villagomez, HCA, 79

NLS — (2t) Coahran 76 … (4t) Dietz 79 … (7) Nixon Harrier 81 … (11t) Gabe Truscinski 85 … (11t) Jake Rooney 85

WILLMAR — (22t) Nathan Marthaler 89 … (24t) Joseph Wisocki 90 … (27t) Jordan Gorans 91 … (27t) Aden Jacobson 91

LITCHFIELD — (10) Sam Tipka 84 … (15t) Braxton Kerstein 86 … (35t) Tyler Jansky 95 … (40t) Ty Olson 97

BOLD Invitational

The Minnewaska boys and Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa girls topped the standings in a West Central Conference meet at Olivia Golf Club.

The Laker boys won with a score of 177, beating Benson’s 188 and West Central Area’s 191. Minnewaska was led by Zach Gugisberg, who had a nine-hole round of 42.

The boys medalist was Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s Charlie Hanson with 41.

In the girls' meet, Minnewaska/BBE’s 182 was good enough to beat Melrose (197) and BOLD (215). The top score for the Bluejackets belonged to Arivia DeBoer, who was third with 44.

Melrose’s Meghan Pundsack was the medalist with 41, beating Benson’s Alissa Maurer by a stroke.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 177 … (2) Benson 188 … (3) West Central Area 191 … (4) BOLD 192 … (5) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 200 … (6) Montevideo 209 … (7) Sauk Centre 212 … (8) Melrose 219

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Charlie Hanson, MCA, 41 … (2) Zach Gugisberg, Min, 42 … (3t) Riley Larson, Min; Brady DeHaan, Ben; Logan Kostelecky, Min; Mitchell Dewey, WCA; and Riley Minkel, BOLD, 44

MINNEWASKA — (2) Gugisberg 42 … (3t) Larson 44 … (3t) L. Kostelecky 44 … (11t) Hunter Kostelecky 47

BENSON — (3t) DeHaan 44 … (8t) Ryan Tolifson 46 … (14t) Tyler Hadfield 48 … (20) Isaac Minchow 50

BOLD — (3t) Minkel 44 … (8t) Andy Bahl 46 … (11t) Mav Kaufenberg 47 … (30t) Brayden Gass 55

MORRIS/CA — (1) Hanson 41 … (21) Flynn McNally 51 … (26t) Kaedan Fischer 54 … (26t) Calvin Marty 54 … (26t) Jaxon Hilbrands 54

MONTEVIDEO — (8t) Jayson Nichols 46 … (14t) Camden Helgeson 48 … (39t) Axton Weckwerth 57 … (43) Cole Augeson 58

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska/BBE 182 … (2) Melrose 197 … (3) BOLD 215 … (4) Benson 231 … (5) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 252 … (6) Montevideo 254

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Meghan Pundsack, Mel, 41 … (2) Alissa Maurer, Ben, 42 … (3) Arivia DeBoer, M/BBE, 44 … (4) Paige Rupp, M/BBE, 45 … (5) Berkeley Steffen, M/BBE, 46

MINNEWASKA/BBE — (3) DeBoer 44 … (4) Rupp 45 … (5) Steffen 46 … (6) Ava Kollman 47

BOLD — (9) Leslie Snow 50 … (10t) Kenna Henriksen 51 … (15) Alison Kadlec 55 … (18t) McKenna Jensen 59

BENSON — (2) Maurer 42 … (16t) Molly Jones 58 … (26t) Adeline DeToy 65 … (28) Hannah Rosen 66

MORRIS/CA — (20t) Whitney Bruns 60 … (22t) Cassidy Asmus 61 … (22t) Gabby Schneider 61 … (32t) Emily Jacobson 70

MONTEVIDEO — (18t) Lauren Dehne 59 … (25) Lana Rongstad 63 … (29) Isabelle Teichert 67 … (30t) Grace Pauling 68W-M InvitationalWith a team score of 198, the Litchfield girls fended off New London-Spicer to win the first Wright County Conference West Division meet of the season at Timber creek Golf Course in Watertown.

The Dragons had a pair of top-five finishes. Cora Huhn was third with a nine-hole score of 47. Kaity Kusler tied for fourth with 48.

The Wildcats’ Izzy Schmiesing was the medalist after carding a 45, beating Glencoe-Silver Lake’s Eva Stuewe by a stroke. NLS finished with a score of 206.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Litchfield 198 … (2) New London-Spicer 206 … (3) Watertown-Mayer 213 … (4) Glencoe-Silver Lake 224 … (5) Annandale 226 … (6) Dassel-Cokato 230 … (Inc) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Izzy Schmiesing, NLS, 45 … (2) Eva Stuewe, GSL, 46 … (3) Cora Huhn, Litch, 47 … (4t) Emilie Empting, W-M; Kaity Kusler, Litch; and Amelia Lueck, HLWW, 48

LITCHFIELD — (3) Huhn 47 … (4t) Kusler 48 … (8) Claudia Toenjes 51 … (9t) Brook Sworski 52

NLS — (1) Schmiesing 45 … (9t) Annika Duininck 52 … (13t) Layna Tuchtenhagen 54 … (17t) Rylie Harrier 55

Minneota invitational

The Lakeview boys held off Yellow Medicine East to win a Camden Conference South Division meet at Countryside Golf Club in Minneota.

Led by medalist Carson Boe’s nine-hole round of 37, the Lakers finished with 173.

The Sting placed second with 177. Nikson Knapper (41) and James Peterson (42) placed second and third, respectively, for YME.

R-T-R won the girls meet with 243. The Knights’ Shae O’Leary wsa the medalist with a 48.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Lakeview 173 … (2) Yellow Medicine East 177 … (3) Minneota 182 … (4) Canby 199 … (5) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 208 … (Inc) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Boe, Lake, 37 … (2) Nikson Knapper, YME, 41 … (3t) James Peterson, YME; Ethan Schwankl, Lake; and Jack Abrahamson, Can, 42

YME — (2) Knapper 41 … (3t) Peterson 42 … (8t) Cooper McCosh 46 … (13t) Nick Moritz 48