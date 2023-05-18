Golf roundup: NLS takes 3rd at Charger Invitational

BUFFALO LAKE — The New London-Spicer boys golf team secured a third-place finish in the 14-team Charger Invitational at Oakdale Golf Club.

Ahead of the Wildcats’ team total of 317 were Waconia at 305 and Delano at 316. Litchfield placed 14th at 364.

Watertown-Mayer’s Luke Maas took home medalist honors with a round of 69. Waconia’s Riley Baisch, Orono’s Dylan Kringen and Delano’s Joe Scheck finished in a three-way tie for second place at 73. Dassel-Cokato’s Nathan Clark placed fifth with a 74.

Of all area golfers, one placed in the top 10. NLS’ Blake Kath earned a share of ninth place after shooting a 77. Litchfield’s top golfer was Beau Twardy, who shot an 87 to tie for 45th.

Charger Invitational

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Waconia 305 … (2) Delano 316 … (3) New London-Spicer 317 … (4) Orono 318 … (5) Watertown-Mayer 327 … (6t) Dassel-Cokato 328 … (6t) New Prague, 328 … (8) Mound-Westonka 329 … (9) Hutchinson 330 … (10) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 335 … (11) Annandale 346 … (12) Glencoe-Silver Lake 353 … (13) Rockford 358 … (14) Litchfield 364

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Luke Maas, W-M, 69 …(2t) Riley Baisch, W, 73 … (2t) Dylan Kringen, O, 73 … (2t) Joe Scheck, D, 73 … (5) Nathan Clark, D-C, 74

LITCHFIELD — (45t) Beau Twardy, 87 … (62t) Ty Olson, 91 … (67t) Nick Kuechle, 93 … (67t) Brandon Jansky, 93

NLS — (9t) Blake Kath, 77 … (15t) Nixon Harrier, 79 … (17t) Gabe Truscinski, 80 … (20t) Palmer Dalton, 81

Pre-Section 6AA Meet

The Paynesville boys placed eighth with a total of 356 strokes at the 16-team Pre-Section 6AA Meet at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell.

Pequot Lakes won the meet with a 317. St. Cloud Cathedral was second at 324 and Albany followed in third with 326.

Staples-Motley’s Carter White earned medalist honors with a round of 71. He was followed by Albany’s Zac Kreuzer’s 74 and Little Falls’ Nathan Boser’s 75.

Paynesville’s top golfer was Isaac Christensen. He shot an 81 to have a share in a 13th place finish with Little Falls’ Ryan Oothoudt and Kimball’s Luke Ashbrook.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Pequot Lakes 317 … (2) St. Cloud Cathedral 324 … (3) Albany 326 … (4) Little Falls 327 … (5) Staples-Motley 329 … (6) Osakis 332 … (7) Foley 340 … (8) Paynesville 356 … (9) Pierz 359 … (10) Rocori 372 … (11) Wadena-Deer Creek 379 … (12t) Milaca 382 … (12t) Melrose 382 … (14) Sauk Centre 390 … (15) Kimball 403 … (16) Royalton 441

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Carter White, S-M, 71 … (2) Zac Kreuzer, A, 74 … (3) Nathan Boser, LF, 75 … (4) Drew Imdieke, O, 76 … (5t) Ethan Thomas, PL, 77 … (5t) Ben Petroske, SCC, 77

PAYNESVILLE — (13t) Isaac Christensen, 81 … (27t) Winston Carlson, 86 … (27t) Gus Johnson, 86 … (67) Jackson Walker, 103

The Classic Invitational

The Minnewaska girls had the best finish of three area teams at the 14-team Classic Invitational at the Classic at Madden’s Golf Course in Brainerd.

Minnewaska placed seventh with 382 strokes. Elk River won the invitational at 338, followed by Brainerd’s 340 and Detroit Lakes’ 349.

The two other area teams competing were Community Christian School, which placed ninth with a 417 and Litchfield, which tied Grand Rapids for 11th place at 427.

Brainerd’s Izzy Olson won medalist honors with a round of 78.

There was one area golfer who placed in the top 10. Minnewaska’s Annika DeBoer earned a share of sixth place after shooting an 85.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Elk River 338 … (2) Brainerd 340 … (3) Detroit Lakes 349 … (4) Pequot Lakes 354 … (5) Moorhead 372 … (6) Buffalo 379 … (7) Minnewaska 382 … (8) Bemidji 386 … (9) Community Christian School 417 … (10) St. Cloud Crush 423 … (11t) Grand Rapids 427 … (11t) Litchfield 427 … (13) Watertown-Mayer 435 … (14) Pierz 439

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Izzy Olson, Br., 78 … (2) Avery O’Donnell, ER, 79 … (3) Hanna Knoop, DL, 82 … (4) Genevieve Birkeland, PL, 82 … (5) Lauren Kammann, ER, 84

CCS — (36) Margo Klaassen, 98 … (37) Katrina Velyan, 99 … (58t) Hope Reid 110 … (58t) Annellise Larkins, 110

LITCHFIELD — (38t) Amelia Benson, 100 … (44t) Lauren Erickson, 103 … (47t) Natalie Randt, 104 … (75t) Emma Knudsen, 120

MINNEWASKA — (6t) Annika DeBoer, 85 … (22) Arivia DeBoer, 94 … (28t) Lexi Barsness, 97 … (52t) Lillie Ogdahl, 106

Benson Invitational

The Yellow Medicine East boys and the Dawson-Boyd girls had the best finishes of area teams in the Benson Invitational at Benson Golf Club.

YME’s boys placed second with 351 behind Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s 345. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa earned a third place finish after collecting 357 strokes.

Dawson-Boyd’s girls won with 371 strokes. That effort beat Benson’s 416 and Osakis’ 471.

There were four boys area golfers who placed in the top five behind Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s Charlie Hanson’s winning round of 75. BBE’s Brady Schwinghammer took second at 77, Lac qui Parle Valley’s Carson Besonen was third at 80, Dawson-Boyd’s Drew Hjelmeland finished fourth at 81 and YME’s Cooper McCosh tied for fifth with Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s Mason Erickson at 83.

On the girls’ side, Dawson-Boyd and Benson golfers made up the top five. Dawson-Boyd’s Lindsey Lund won medalist honors with a score of 83. She was followed by Benson’s Molly Jones (91), teammates Claire Stratmoen and Alyssa Swedzinski (93) and Braves’ Tara Beyer (101)

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 345 … (2) Yellow Medicine East 351 … (3) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 357 … (4) Dawson-Boyd 360 … (5) Benson 362 … (6) Lac qui Parle Valley 365 … (7) Community Christian School 366 … (8) Ortonville 386

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Charlie Hanson, M-CA, 75 … (2) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 77 … (3) Carson Besonen, LQPV, 80 … (4) Drew Hjelmeland, D-B, 81 … (5t) Cooper McCosh, YME, 83 … (5t) Mason Erickson, M-CA, 83

BBE — (2) Schwinghammer, 77 … (14t) Walker Winter, 90 … (23t) Eli Gregory, 95 … (23t) Matthew Walz, 95

BENSON — (8t) Charlie Goff, 85 … (8t) Logan Hadfield, 85 … (14t) Franklin Knutson, 90 … (34) Andrew Nissen, 102

CCS — (14t) Will Chapin, 90 … (14t) Mark Arnold, 90 … (18) Max Arnold, 91 … (23t) Jonathan Reid, 95

D-B — (4) Hjelmeland, 81 … (7) Carson Stratmoen, 84 … (30t) Evan Mork, 97 … (32) Amos Sather, 98

LQPV — (3) Besonen, 80 … (19t) Gavin Carl, 93 … (28t) Matthew Arndt, 96 … (28t) Kaidyn Stender, 96

YME — (5t) McCosh, 83 … (8t) James Peterson, 85 … (11) Nick Moritz, 86 … (30t) Jack Mensink, 97

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Dawson-Boyd 371 … (2) Benson 416 … (3) Osakis 471 … (4) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 484

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Lindsey Lund, D-B, 83 … (2) Molly Jones, B, 91 … (3t) Claire Stratmoen, D-B, 93 … (3t) Alyssa Swedzinski, D-B, 93 … (5) Tara Beyer, B, 101

BENSON — (2) Jones 91 … (5) Beyer, 101 … (6t) Payton Hill, 102 … (14t) Elle Kletscher, 122

D-B — (1) Lund, 83 … (3t) Stratmoen, 93 … (3t) Swedzinski, 93 … (6t) Kylar Hjelmeland, 102