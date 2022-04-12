Golf roundup: NLS Wildcats start strong with a conference win

GLENCOE — The New London-Spicer boys golf team won the first Wright County Conference golf meet of the season Monday at the Glencoe Country Club.

The Wildcats finished with a team score of 162, beating Watertown-Mayer by six strokes. Leading NLS was Nixon Harrier and Peyton Coahran. They both finished tied for fourth with a nine-hole score of 40.

The medalist was Watertown-Mayer’s Luke Maas with 37.

Litchfield was fourth with 188 and was led by Ty Olson’s 12th-place score of 43.

GSL Invitational

Boys

Team scoring

ADVERTISEMENT

(1) New London-Spicer 162 (2) Watertown-Mayer 168 (3) Glencoe-Silver Lake 173 (4) Litchfield 188 (5) Dassel-Cokato 189 (6) Annandale 193 (7) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 204 (8) Rockford 205

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Luke Maas, W-M, 37 (2t) Jacob Schrupp, GSL, and Zachery Meyer, GSL, 39 (4t) Nixon Harrier, NLS, Nathan Clark, D-C, and Peyton Coahran, NLS, 40

NLS — (4t) Harrier (4t) Coahran (7t) Jake Rooeny 41 (7t) Gabe Truscinski 41

LITCHFIELD — (12) Ty Olson 43 (13t) Sam Tipka 44 (23t) Carstan Milender 50 (27t) Tyler Jansky 51 (27t) Ben Blomberg 51

Marshall Invitational

The Marshall Black team pulled away to win its home invitational by 31 strokes at the Marshall Golf Club.

Marshall Black had 321, followed by Lakeview’s 352, Adrian/Ellsworth’s 362, Dawson-Boyd’s 367 and Minneota’ 368.

Luke Ehlers, of Marshall Black, was the medalist with an 18-hole round of 74. In second was D-B’s Collin Swedzinski at 77.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Marshall Black 321 (2) Lakeview 352 (3) Adrian/Ellsworth 362 (4) Dawson-Boyd 367 (5) Minneota 368 (6) MACCRAY 375 (7) Yellow Medicine East 376 (8) Lac qui Parle Valley 387 (9) Redwood Valley 394 (10) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 403 (11) Marshall Orange 405 (12) BOLD 408 (13) Canby 412 (14) Murray County Central 474 (15) Renville County West 495

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Luke Ehlers, MB, 74 (2) Collin Swedzinski, DB, 77 (3) Brock Henning, A/E, 78 (4t) Jayden Manthei, MB, and Carson Boe, Lake, 80

BOLD — (24t) Grant Pfarr 94 (35t) Riley Minkel 97 (57t) Mav Kaufenberg 107 (62) Brayden Gass 110

DAWSON-BOYD — (2) Swedzinski (19t) Carson Stratmoen 92 (26t) Evan Mork 95 (49t) Drew Hjelmeland 103

LQPV — (7t) Carson Besonen 84 (35t) Kaidyn Stender 97 (44t) William Giese 100 (54t) Lucas Vacek 106

MACCRAY — (7t) Gavin Husman 84 (26t) Brooks Asche 95 (35t) Riley Roskens 97 (40t) Tyler Heida 99

RCW — (11t) Ryan Schrupp 87 (53) Adam Schrupp 104 (85) Hunter Ridler 151 (86) Colton Bratsch 153

YME — (11t) James Peterson 87 (26t) Cooper McCosh 95 (31t) Nick Moritz 96 (38t) Nikson Knapper 98

ADVERTISEMENT