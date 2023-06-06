99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Golf roundup: Paynesville boys finish 7th at Section 6A tournament

Pequot Lakes is in first with a 307, 41 strokes ahead of the Bulldogs. Meanwhile;, the Paynesville girls finished in 12th place

Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Today at 10:47 PM

SARTELL — The Paynesville boys golf team is in seventh place after the first round of the Section 6AA tournament Monday at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club.

The Bulldogs shot a 348. Pequot Lakes leads with a 307 and Albany is second with a 308.

Albany’s Zac Kreuzer is in first place after shooting a 70, two strokes ahead of Carter White of Staples-Motley. Paynesville’s top scorer was Winston Carlson, who shot an 82.

In the girls’ competition, Pequot Lakes is in first place after shooting a 337. Albany is second with a 350 and Little Falls is third with 373. Paynesville shot a 471, placing 11th.

The girls’ leader is Little Falls senior Abby Turkowski, who shot a 77. That’s two strokes better than Pequot Lakes sophomore Genevieve Birkeland and Albany junior Sophia Anderson, who each shot 79s.

Abigail Weis had Paynesville’s top score with a 114.

The second and final day of the tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Blackberry Ridge.

Section 6AA

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Pequot Lakes 307 … (2) Albany 308 … (3) Staples-Motley 323 … (4) St. Cloud Cathedral 324 … (5) Little Falls 328 … (6) Rocori 341 … (7) Paynesville 348 … (8) Osakis 350 … (9) Foley 352 … (10) Milaca 358 … (11) Pierz 360 … (12) Sauk Centre 361 … (13) Melrose 364 … (14) Pillager 367 … (15) Wadena-Deer Creek 371 … (16) Kimball 387 … (17) Royalton 417

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Zac Kreuzer, Alb, 70 … (2) Carter White, SM, 72 … (3) Tollef Birkeland, PL, 74 … (4t) Ethan Thomas, PL, 75 … (4t) Joe Hoff, Alb, 75

PAYNESVILLE — Winston Carlson 82 … Gus Johnson 83 … Isaac Christensen 83 … Chase Viessman 100

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Pequot Lakes 337 … (2) Albany 350 … (3) Little Falls 373 … (4) St. Cloud Cathedral 388 … (5) Milaca 389 … (6) Melrose 398 … (7t) Kimball 415 … (7t) Staples-Motley 415 … (9) Pierz 422 … (10) Wadena-Deer Creek 426 … (11) Osakis 461 … (12) Paynesville 471 … (13) Sauk Centre 474

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Abby Turkowski, LF, 77 … (2t) Genevieve Birkeland, PL, 79 … (2t) Sophia Anderson, Alb, 789 … (4) Mallory Uselman, SM, 80 … (5) Kaitlyn Lahr, Alb, 81

PAYNESVILLE — Abigail Weis 114 … Jezmyn Rindahl 115 … Hailey Ruhoff 119 … Jayda Younkin 123

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
