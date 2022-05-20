Golf roundup: Watertown-Mayer girls take first at New London-Spicer meet

SPICER — With five teams finishing within eight strokes of first place, the Watertown-Mayer girls golf team came away with the win at Little Crow Golf Resort.

The meet was a stop on the Wright County Conference tour.

The Royals finished with a score of 204, beating Dassel-Cokato by a stroke. Litchfield (209), Annandale (211) and New London-Spicer (212) rounded out the top five.

The Dragons’ top round came from Amelia Benson. She shot a 51, putting her in a tie for seventh. Claudia Toenjes and Kaity Kusler tied for 10th with 52s.

Rylie Harrier had the Wildcats’ top score, finishing second with 48. Izzy Schmiesing tied for fifth with 50, and Annika Duininck tied for 10th with 52.

D-C’s Mackenzie Kohls was the medalist with 47.

NLS Invitational

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Watertown-Mayer 204 … (2) Dassel-Cokato 205 … (3) Litchfield 209 … (4) Annandale 211 … (5) New London-Spicer 212 … (6) Glencoe-Silver Lake 228 … (7) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 247

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Mackenzie Kohls, D-C, 47 … (2) Rylie Harrier, NLS, 48 … (3t) Katelyn Leuthner, W-M; and Lauren Hawkins, W-M, 49 … (5t) Madelyn Gunnarson, Ann; and Izzy Schmiesing, NLS, 50

LITCHFIELD — (7t) Amelia Benson 51 … (10t) Claudia Toenjes 52 … (10t) Kaity Kusler 52 … (17t) Lauren Erickson 54

NLS — (2) Harrier 48 … (5t) Schmiesing 50 … (10t) Annika Duininck 52 … (35) Avery Palmquist 62

YME Triangular

The MACCRAY girls won the Yellow Medicine East triangular at Granite Run Golf Course in Granite Falls.

The Wolverines had a team score of 209, besting Lac qui Parle Valley’s 273. Kori Bristle had the top round for MACCRAY with a second-place score of 46. Minneota’s Lauren Bowyer was the medalist with 41.

The Minneota boys also claimed first place with 159. LQPV was second with 176 while YME was third with 204. Minneota’s Cole Myhre took medalist honors with 35. YME’s Nick Moritz was second with 38.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Minneota 159 … (2) Lac qui Parle Valley 176 … (3) Yellow Medicine East 204

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Cole Myhre, Min, 35 … (2) Nick Moritz, YME, 38 … (3) Anthony Rybinski, Min, 39 … (4t) Jackson Esping, Min; and Carson Besonen, LQPV, 41

LQPV — (4t) Besonen 41 … (7t) JT Ulstad 44 … (9t) Kaidyn Stender 45 … (11) William Giese 46

MACCRAY — (17) Riley Roskens 56 … (20) Skyler Schulz 63 … (21) Jay Marcus 64

YME — (2) Moritz 38 … (6) James Peterson 43 … (18) Jack Mesink 61 … (19) Brayton Hammer 62

Girls

Team scoring

(1) MACCRAY 209 … (2) Lac qui Parle Valley 273

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Lauren Bowyer, Minneota, 41 … (2) Kori Bristle, MAC, 46 … (3) Alexis Noble, MAC, 51 … (4) Alix Bristle, MAC, 55 … (5) Callie Macht, MAC, 57

LQPV — (6) Carly Kranz 61 … (7) Peyton Sachs 65 … (8) Lyndsey Ludvigson 73 … (9) Macy Zahrbock 74

MACCRAY — (2) K. Bristle 46 … (3) Noble 51 … (4) A. Bristle 55 … (5) Macht 57