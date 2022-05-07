Golf roundup: Wildcat boys rule at NLS invitational

SPICER — Peyton Coahran had a great round and New London-Spicer had a strong showing at the New London-Spicer Tournament on Friday.

Coahran shot a 2-under-par 70 to edge teammate Blake Kath, who had a 72 at Little Crow Golf Resort. And, the NLS boys shot a 301 to win the 19-team tournament by 17 strokes over second-place Albany.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa shot a 331 to finish fourth, followed by Minnewaska, which had a 333.

Paynesville took 10th with a 343. NLS’ second team shot a 352 to finish 11th. Morris/Chokio-Alberta was 13th with a 362, Benson was 15th at 365, Lac qui Parle Valley was 16th at 384 and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City tied for 18th with a 418.

BBE’s Gannon Walsh shot a 75 to finish tied for fifth.

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS Tournament

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 301 … (2) Albany 318 … (3) Fairmont 324 … (4) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 331 … (5) Minnewaska 333 … (6t) Hutchinson; and Big Lake 335 … (8) Osakis 338 … (9) Glencoe-Silver Lake 340 … (10) Paynesville 343 … (11) New London-Spicer 2 352 … (12) Kimball 360 … (13) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 362 … (14) Dassel-Cokato 364 … (15) Benson 365 … (16) Lac qui Parle Valley 384 … (17) Melrose 401 … (18t) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City; and Sauk Centre 418

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Peyton Coahran, NLS, 70 … (2) Blake Kath, NLS, 72 … (3t) John Sundet, Al; and Devon Verhasselt, Hutch, 73 … (5t) Zac Kreuzer, Al; Ryker Stukenholtz, BL; and Gannon Walsh, BBE, 75

ACGC — (54t) Bode Brekke 91 … (79t) Sam Rouser 99 … (106t) Breven Buer 114 … (106t) Carson Borchert 114

BBE — (5t) Walsh 75 … (15t) Brady Schwinghammer 80 … (28) Spencer Lundberg 84 … (58t) Eli Gregory 92

BENSON — (46t) Ryan Tolifson 89 … (50t) Brady DeHaan 90 … (58t) Isaac Minchow 92 … (67t) Charlie Goff 94 … (67t) Logan Hadfield 94

LQPV — (40t) Carson Besonen 87 … (50t) William Giese 90 … (83t) Charlie Ulstad 100 … (96) JT Ulstad 107

MINNEWASKA — (17t) Logan Kostelecky 81 … (20t) Riley Larson 82 … (29t) Hunter Kostelecky 85 … (29t) Zach Gugisberg 85

MORRIS/CA — (8) Charlie Hanson 76 … (58t) Kaedan Fischer 92 … (72t) Jaxon Hilbrands 95 … (79t) Mason Erickson 99

NLS — (1) Coahran 70 … (2) Kath 72 … (9) Jake Rooney 77 … (20t) Sam Hanson 82

NLS 2 — (20t) Gabe Truscinski 82 … (40t) Everett Halvorson 87 … (50t) Adam Hjersing 90 … (64t) Palmer Dalton 93

PAYNESVILLE — (12t) Isaac Christensen 79 … (34t) Jayden Scheierl 86 … (40t) Winston Carlson 87 … (54t) Alex Johnson 91

Minnewaska/BBE Invite

Alexandria, led by medalist Cora Larson’s 77, shot a 323 to win the Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Invitational at Minnewaska Golf Club in Glenwood.

Alexandria carded a 323 to beat Fergus Falls and Detroit Lakes, which each had 343s. Minnewaska/BBE finished sixth with a 361.

Berkley Steffen, Alissa Thorfinnson and Arivia DeBoer led Minnewaska/BBE. Each shot 87s to tie for 14th place.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 323 … (2t) Fergus Falls; and Detroit Lakes 343 … (4) Edina 347 … (5) Pequot Lakes 355 … (6) Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 361 … (7) St. Michael-Albertville 367 … (8) Moorhead 388 … (9) Rogers 390

Individual

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP FIVE — (1) Cora Larson, Alex, 77 … (2t) McKenna Mallow, DL; and Hanna Knoop, DL, 78 … (4) Hannah Boraas, Alex, 79 … (5t) Annika Jyrkas, FF; and Ellie Breuer, STMA, 81

MINNEWASKA/BBE — (14t) Berkley Steffen 87 … (14t) Alissa Thorfinnson 87 … (14t) Arivia DeBoer 87 … (39t) Annika DeBoer 100

Hutchinson Invitational

Hutchinson beat BOLD to take first place at the Hutchinson Invitational at Crow River Golf Club in Hutchinson.

The Tigers had a 356 to BOLD’s 375.

Hutchinson’s Claire Schwiem won medalist honors with an 81. BOLD’s Leslie Snow was second with an 84. Kenna Henriksen was third with an 87.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Hutchinson 356 … (2) BOLD 375 … (3) Waconia 402 … (4) Delano 404 … (5) New Prague 405 … (6) Litchfield 408 … (7) Le Sueur-Henderson 423 … (8) Mankato West 427

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Claire Schweim, Hutch, 81 … (2) Leslie Snow, BOLD, 84 … (3) Kenna Henriksen, BOLD, 87 … (4) Addison Longie, Hutch, 91 … (5t) Elle Schweim, Hutch; and Kylie Knodel, Hutch, 92

BOLD — (2) Snow 84 … (3) Henriksen 87 … (17t) Tori Osterfeld 100 … (24t) Layla Pfarr 104

LITCHFIELD — (12t) Kaity Kusler 97 … (15t) Amelia Benson 98 … (27) Carly Twardy 106 … (28t) Lauren Erickson 107

ADVERTISEMENT