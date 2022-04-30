99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Golf roundup: Willmar boys 2nd through Day 1 of Cardinal/Wildcat invite

Prep golf report for Friday, April 29, 2022, in west central Minnesota. Sartell leads by seven strokes after play at Little Crow Golf Resort

Tribune's golf roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
April 29, 2022 at 10:44 PM

SPICER — The Willmar boys golf team is sitting in second place after Day 1 of the Cardinal/Wildcats Invitational at Little Crow Golf Resort.

Sartell leads after Day 1 with a team score of 319. The Cardinals are second with 326, followed by Bemidji at 327.

Willmar’s top score came from Joey Wisocki, who is tied for fifth with a round of 78.

There was a four-way tie for first place. Sartell’s Carson Andel and Sam Lunde, Litchfield’s Sam Tipka, and Bemidji’s Simon Fredrickson tied for medalist honors with 77s.

New London-Spicer is fifth with 345 and was led by Blake Kath’s fifth-place round of 78. Litchfield is tied with Cambridge-Isanti and St. Cloud Cathedreal for sixth at 348.

Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invitational is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Willmar.

Cardinal/Wildcat Invitational

Boys
Team scoring (After Day 1)

(1) Sartell 319 … (2) Willmar 326 … (3) Bemidji 327 … (4) Hutchinson 341 … (5) New London-Spicer 345 … (6t) Cambridge-Isanti; Litchfield; and St. Cloud Cathedral 348 … (9) Community Christian School 360 … (10t) Dawson-Boyd; and Willmar 2 364 … (12) Minnewaska 382 … (13) Lac qui Parle Valley 389 … (14) Blackduck 473
Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Carson Andel, Sar; Sam Lunde, Sar; Sam Tipka, Litch; and Simon Fredrickson, Bem, 77 … (5t) Blake Kath, NLS; and Joey Wisocki, Will, 78
CCS — (9t) Jonathan Reid 80 … (38t) Will Chapin 91 … (49t) Eduardo Montejano 94 … (51t) Mark Arnold 95
DAWSON-BOYD — (18t) Collin Swedzinski 84 … (36t) Carson Stratmoen 90 … (47) Drew Hjelmeland 93 … (58t) Evan Mork 97
LQPV — (43t) Carson Besonen 92 … (51t) William Giese 95 … (64) Charlie Ulstad 100 … (66) Lucas Vacek 102
LITCHFIELD — (1t) Tipka 77 … (18t) Braxton Kerstein 84 … (38t) Ty Olson 91 … (53t) Tyler Jansky 96
MINNEWASKA — (12t) Zach Gugisberg 82 … (27t) Logan Kostelecky 86 … (58t) Peyton Rooney 97 … (76t) Maxwell Carlson 117 
NLS — (5t) Kath 78 … (18t) Sam Hanson 84 … (38t) Gabe Truscinski 91 … (43t) Everett Halvorson 92 … (43t) Palmer Dalton 92
WILLMAR — (5t) Wisocki 78 … (12t) Aden Jacobson 82 … (15t) Deiken Carruthers 83 … (18t) Brenden Kath 84
WILLMAR 2 — (15t) Jacob Streed 83 … (43t) Tyler Bulthuis 92 … (47t) Colin Bos 93 … (53t) Evan Ims 96

Willmar Girls Invite

Lac qui Parle Valley took second and Willmar was third at the six-team Willmar Girls Invitational at Eagle Creek Golf Club.

Fergus Falls took home first place with a 351. LQPV shot a 371 and Willmar had a 400, edging BOLD by one stroke.

LQPV’s Sarah Halvorson and Fergus Falls’ Annika Jyrkas were co-medalists. Each shot 76.

Kessa Mara took fourth for the Cardinals with an 87. Leslie Snow paced BOLD with a 90, good for first place overall.

Girls
Team scoring

(1) Fergus Falls 351 … (2) Lac qui Parle Valley 371 … (3) Willmar 400 … (4) BOLD 401 … (5) Community Christian School 474 … (6) Willmar 2 501
Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Sarah Halvorson, LQPV; and Annika Jyrkas, FF, 76 … (3) Isabella Jacobs, LQPV, 86 … (4) Kessa Mara, Will, 87 … (5) Leslie Snow, BOLD, 90 
BOLD — (5) Snow 90 … (11) Kenna Henriksen 102 … (12) Tori Osterfeld 103 … (15t) Layla Pfarr 106
CCS — (15t) Sydney Gustafson 106 … (27) Hope Reid 117 … (28t) Margo Klaassen 121 … (31) Lexi Macik 130
LQPV — (1t) S. Halvorson 76 … (3) Jacobs 86 … (13) Molly Halvorson 104 … (14) Kaitlyn Kittelson 105
WILLMAR — (4) Kes. Mara 87 … (8t) Kennedy Mara 93 … (17) Brynn Grieger 107 … (19t) Avery Olson 113
WILLMAR 2 — (22t) Chelsea Rohloff 114 … (24t) Lily Jorgenson 115 … (30) Heidi Kath 124 … (32) Jenna Hisken 148

Rockford Invitational

The Litchfield girls edged New London-Spicer to win by two strokes in the Wright County Conference stop at Shamrock Golf Course in Corcoran.

Litchfield shot a 195. The Dragons’ Katie Kusler was the medalist with a 43.

NLS had a 197. The Wildcats’ top scorer was Izzy Schmiesing, who shot a 48, tying her for fourth place.

Girls
Team scoring

(1) Litchfield 195 … (2) New London-Spicer 197 … (3) Watertown-Mayer 206 … (4) Glencoe-Silver Lake 215 … (5) Annandale 221 … (6) Dassel-Cokato 245 … (7) Rockford 252
Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Kaity Kusler, L, 43 … (2) Amelia Lueck, HLWW, 45 … (3) Madelyn Gunnarson, Ann, 47 … (4t) Claudia Toenjes, L; and Izzy Schmiesing, NLS, 48
LITCHFIELD — (1) Kusler 43 … (4t) Toenjes 48 … (11t) Cora Huhn 51 … (13t) Amelia Benson 53
NLS — (4t) Schmiesing 48 … (6) Rylie Harrier 49 … (7t) Annika Duininck 50 … (7t) Rachel Renner 50

