Golf roundup: Willmar boys 2nd through Day 1 of Cardinal/Wildcat invite

SPICER — The Willmar boys golf team is sitting in second place after Day 1 of the Cardinal/Wildcats Invitational at Little Crow Golf Resort.

Sartell leads after Day 1 with a team score of 319. The Cardinals are second with 326, followed by Bemidji at 327.

Willmar’s top score came from Joey Wisocki, who is tied for fifth with a round of 78.

There was a four-way tie for first place. Sartell’s Carson Andel and Sam Lunde, Litchfield’s Sam Tipka, and Bemidji’s Simon Fredrickson tied for medalist honors with 77s.

New London-Spicer is fifth with 345 and was led by Blake Kath’s fifth-place round of 78. Litchfield is tied with Cambridge-Isanti and St. Cloud Cathedreal for sixth at 348.

Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invitational is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Willmar.

Cardinal/Wildcat Invitational

Boys

Team scoring (After Day 1)

(1) Sartell 319 … (2) Willmar 326 … (3) Bemidji 327 … (4) Hutchinson 341 … (5) New London-Spicer 345 … (6t) Cambridge-Isanti; Litchfield; and St. Cloud Cathedral 348 … (9) Community Christian School 360 … (10t) Dawson-Boyd; and Willmar 2 364 … (12) Minnewaska 382 … (13) Lac qui Parle Valley 389 … (14) Blackduck 473

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Carson Andel, Sar; Sam Lunde, Sar; Sam Tipka, Litch; and Simon Fredrickson, Bem, 77 … (5t) Blake Kath, NLS; and Joey Wisocki, Will, 78

CCS — (9t) Jonathan Reid 80 … (38t) Will Chapin 91 … (49t) Eduardo Montejano 94 … (51t) Mark Arnold 95

DAWSON-BOYD — (18t) Collin Swedzinski 84 … (36t) Carson Stratmoen 90 … (47) Drew Hjelmeland 93 … (58t) Evan Mork 97

LQPV — (43t) Carson Besonen 92 … (51t) William Giese 95 … (64) Charlie Ulstad 100 … (66) Lucas Vacek 102

LITCHFIELD — (1t) Tipka 77 … (18t) Braxton Kerstein 84 … (38t) Ty Olson 91 … (53t) Tyler Jansky 96

MINNEWASKA — (12t) Zach Gugisberg 82 … (27t) Logan Kostelecky 86 … (58t) Peyton Rooney 97 … (76t) Maxwell Carlson 117

NLS — (5t) Kath 78 … (18t) Sam Hanson 84 … (38t) Gabe Truscinski 91 … (43t) Everett Halvorson 92 … (43t) Palmer Dalton 92

WILLMAR — (5t) Wisocki 78 … (12t) Aden Jacobson 82 … (15t) Deiken Carruthers 83 … (18t) Brenden Kath 84

WILLMAR 2 — (15t) Jacob Streed 83 … (43t) Tyler Bulthuis 92 … (47t) Colin Bos 93 … (53t) Evan Ims 96

Willmar Girls Invite

Lac qui Parle Valley took second and Willmar was third at the six-team Willmar Girls Invitational at Eagle Creek Golf Club.

Fergus Falls took home first place with a 351. LQPV shot a 371 and Willmar had a 400, edging BOLD by one stroke.

LQPV’s Sarah Halvorson and Fergus Falls’ Annika Jyrkas were co-medalists. Each shot 76.

Kessa Mara took fourth for the Cardinals with an 87. Leslie Snow paced BOLD with a 90, good for first place overall.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Fergus Falls 351 … (2) Lac qui Parle Valley 371 … (3) Willmar 400 … (4) BOLD 401 … (5) Community Christian School 474 … (6) Willmar 2 501

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Sarah Halvorson, LQPV; and Annika Jyrkas, FF, 76 … (3) Isabella Jacobs, LQPV, 86 … (4) Kessa Mara, Will, 87 … (5) Leslie Snow, BOLD, 90

BOLD — (5) Snow 90 … (11) Kenna Henriksen 102 … (12) Tori Osterfeld 103 … (15t) Layla Pfarr 106

CCS — (15t) Sydney Gustafson 106 … (27) Hope Reid 117 … (28t) Margo Klaassen 121 … (31) Lexi Macik 130

LQPV — (1t) S. Halvorson 76 … (3) Jacobs 86 … (13) Molly Halvorson 104 … (14) Kaitlyn Kittelson 105

WILLMAR — (4) Kes. Mara 87 … (8t) Kennedy Mara 93 … (17) Brynn Grieger 107 … (19t) Avery Olson 113

WILLMAR 2 — (22t) Chelsea Rohloff 114 … (24t) Lily Jorgenson 115 … (30) Heidi Kath 124 … (32) Jenna Hisken 148

Rockford Invitational

The Litchfield girls edged New London-Spicer to win by two strokes in the Wright County Conference stop at Shamrock Golf Course in Corcoran.

Litchfield shot a 195. The Dragons’ Katie Kusler was the medalist with a 43.

NLS had a 197. The Wildcats’ top scorer was Izzy Schmiesing, who shot a 48, tying her for fourth place.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Litchfield 195 … (2) New London-Spicer 197 … (3) Watertown-Mayer 206 … (4) Glencoe-Silver Lake 215 … (5) Annandale 221 … (6) Dassel-Cokato 245 … (7) Rockford 252

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Kaity Kusler, L, 43 … (2) Amelia Lueck, HLWW, 45 … (3) Madelyn Gunnarson, Ann, 47 … (4t) Claudia Toenjes, L; and Izzy Schmiesing, NLS, 48

LITCHFIELD — (1) Kusler 43 … (4t) Toenjes 48 … (11t) Cora Huhn 51 … (13t) Amelia Benson 53

NLS — (4t) Schmiesing 48 … (6) Rylie Harrier 49 … (7t) Annika Duininck 50 … (7t) Rachel Renner 50