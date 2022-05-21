Golf roundup: Willmar boys are in third place after Day 1 of the Central Lakes Conference Championship
Prep golf report for Friday, May 20, 2022, in west central Minnesota. Willmar shoots a 315 on its home course to stay in contention behind Alexandria and Brainerd. Round 2 is Monday in Sartell.
WILLMAR — The Willmar boys golf team got off to a good start on the first day of the Central Lakes Conference Championship on Friday at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Willmar shot a 315 to finish third in the two-day tournament.
Alexandria leads with a 301, followed by Brainerd at 311.
Willmar junior Joseph Wisocki shot a 75 to finish in a tie for fourth. Aden Jacobson is tied for seventh with a 78 and Justuce Gee and Jacob Streed each shot 81s to tie for 14th place.
Alexandria’s Braeden Sladek carded a 1-over-par 73 to hold a one-stroke lead over teammate Carver Larson and Brainerd’s Dawson Ringler.
The final round of the CLC Championship begins at 4 p.m. Monday at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course in Sartell.
CLC Championship
Boys
Team scoring
(1) Alexandria 301 … (2) Brainerd 311 … (3) Willmar 315 … (4) Sartell 321 … (5) Sauk Rapids 335 … (6) Fergus Falls 338 … (7) St. Cloud 373 … (8) Rocori 387
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Braeden Sladek, A, 73 … (2t) Carver Larson, A, and Dawson Ringler, B, 74 … (4t) Jack Holtz, A, and Joseph Wisocki, W, 75
WILLMAR — (4t) Wisocki 75 … (7t) Aden Jacobson 78 … (14t) Justuce Gee 81 … (14t) Jacob Streed 81
Rockford Invitational
The New London-Spicer boys wrapped up their second consecutive overall Wright County Conference West Division championship by winning the Rockford Invitational at Shamrock Golf Course in Corcoran.
On Friday, NLS shot a 312, having three players shoot in the 70s, led by Peyton Coahran’s 75. Gabe Truscinski shot a 78 and Nixon Harrier had a 79 for the Wildcats. Noah Dietz rounded out the top four for NLS with an 80.
Zachery Meyer of Glencoe-Silver Lake took home medalist honors with a 70.
Litchfield finished fourth with a 349. The Dragons were led by Sam Tipka, who shot an 80 to tie for sixth overall.
Boys
Team scoring
(1) New London-Spicer 312 … (2) Glencoe-Silver Lake 322 … (3) Watertown-Mayer 336 … (4) Litchfield 349 … (5) Rockford 355 … (6) Dassel-Cokato 357 … (7) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 361 … (8) Annandale 364
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Zachery Meyer, GSL, 70 … (2) Peyton Coahran, NLS, 75 … (3t) Gabe Truscinski, NLS, and Luke Maas, W-M, 78 … (5) Nixon Harrier, NLS, 79
LITCHFIELD — (6t) Sam Tipka 80 … (15t) Braxton Kerstein 85 … (26) Ty Olson 91 … (29t) Tyler Jansky 93
NLS — (2) Coahran 75 … (3t) Truscinski 78 … (5) Harrier 79 … (6t) Noah Dietz 80
Minnewaska Invitational
Benson shot a 172, led by Brady DeHaan and Tyler Hadfield, who each shot 42s, at the Minnewaska Golf Club.
Minnewaska took second with a 175. Zach Gugisberg led the Lakers with a 42.
Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s Charlie Hanson took first with a 38.
Boys
Team scoring
(1) Benson 172 … (2) Minnewaska 175 … (3) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 182 … (4) West Central Area 184 … (5) Melrose 192 … (6) BOLD 196 … (7) Montevideo 198 … (8) Sauk Centre 208
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Charlie Hanson, MCA, 38 … (2) Logan Schad, Mel, 41 … (3t) Brady DeHaan, Ben, Tyler Hadfield, Ben, Zach Gugisberg, Minn, 42
BENSON — (3t) DeHaan 42 … (3t) Hadfield 42 … (8t) Ryan Tolifson 44 … (8t) Isaac Minchow 44
BOLD — (15t) Riley Minkel 46 … (18t) Andy Bahl 48 … (26t) Mav Kaufenberg 50 … (31t) Grant Pfarr 52
MINNEWASKA — (3t) Gugisberg 42 … (6t) Riley Larson 43 … (13t) Blake Nelson 45 … (13t) Logan Kostelecky 45
MONTEVIDEO — (15t) Jayson Nichols 46 … (17) Camden Helgeson 47 … (26t) Cole Augeson 50 … (39t) Gavin Arends 55
MORRIS/CA — (1) Hanson 38 … (8t) Mason Erickson 44 … (22t) Jaxon Hilbrands 49 … (28t) Kaedan Fischer 51
ACGC Invitational
Paynesville captured first place at the five-team Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City mee played at Island Pine Golf Club in Atwater.
The Bulldogs shot 169, getting 42s from Gus Johnson, Isaac Christensen and Alex Johnson and a 43 from Winston Carlson.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa took third with a 174 and ACGC was fourth with a 189.
Medalist was BBE’s Brady Schwinghammer, who shot a 37.
Kimball won the girls’ portion of the meet with a 206. Paynesville was second with a 247.
ACGC’s Brooke Brekke was medalist with a 43.
Boys
Team scoring
(1) Paynesville 169 … (2) Osakis 171 … (3) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 174 … (4) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 189 … (5) Kimball 197
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 37 … (2t) Luke Ashbrook, Kim, and Gannon Walsh, BBE, 39 … (4) Tyler Baumgartner, O, 41 … (5t) Chase Triebenbach, O, Gus Johnson, P, Isaac Christensen, P, Logan Lipke, O, Sam Rouser, ACGC, and Alex Johnson, P, 42
ACGC — (5t) Rouser 42 … (14t) Bode Brekke 47 … (16t) Carson Borchert 49 … (19t) Spencer Lundberg 50
BBE— (1) Schwinghammer 37 … (2t) Walsh 39 … (16t) Eli Gregory 49 … (16t) Matthew Walz 49
PAYNESVILLE — (5t) G. Johnson 42 … (5t) Christensen 42 … (5t) A. Johnson 42 … (11) Winston Carlson, P, 43
Girls
Team scoring
(1) Kimball 206 … (2) Paynesville 247
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Brooke Brekke, ACGC, 42 … (2) Avery Maus, K, 44, … (3t) MyKayla Ballard, K, 53 … (3t) madalyn Notch, K, 53 … (5) Kate Landsteiner, P, 55.
ACGC — (1) Brekke 43
PAYNESVILLE — (5) Landsteiner 55 … (10t) Kylie Hoekstra 63 … (12) Hailey Ruhoff 64 … (13) Abigail Weis 65
Montevideo Invitational
Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, led by Arivia DeBoer, took home first place at the Montevideo Invitational at River Crest Public Course in Montevideo.
Minnewaska/BBE shot 315 to beat BOLD by 61 strokes. Deboer shot a 79 to win by two strokes.
Meanwhile, the Minnewaska boys won their division of the tournament, shooting a 152 over nine holes.
Ninth-grader Zach Gugisberg shot a 36 to lead the Lakers, who also played nine holes in Minnewaska on Friday.
Boys
Team scoring
(1) Minnewaska 152 … (2) West Central Area 164 … (3) Benson 171 … (4) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 175 … (5) BOLD 180 … (6) Montevideo 185 … (7) Melrose 188 … (8) Sauk Centre 195.
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Zach Gugisberg, Min, 36 … (2t) Charlie Hanson, MCA, Mitchell Dewey, WCA, and Logan Schad, Mel, 37 … (5) Logan Kostelecky, Minn, 38
BENSON — (6t) Brady DeHaan 39 … (10t) Ryan Tolifson 40 … (17t) Charlie Goff 46 … 917t) Sam Thompson 46
BOLD — (10) Grant Pfarr 41 … (17t) Andy Bahl 46 … (17t) Mav Kaufenberg 46 … (24t) Loan Hadfield 47
MINNEWASKA — (1) Gugisberg 36 … (6t) Riley Larson 39 … (9) Peyton Rooney 40
MONTEVIDEO — (13) Camden Helgeson 42 … (17t) Andy Bahl 46 … (17t) Jayson Nichols 46
MORRIS/CA — (2t) Hanson 37 … (5) L. Kostelecky 38 … (6t) Hunter Kostelecky 39 … (16) Kaedan Fischer 45
Girls
Team scoring
(1) Minnewaska/BBE 315 … (2) BOLD 376 … (3) Melrose 410 … (4) Benson 443 … (5) Montevideo 453 … (6) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 500
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Arivia DeBoer, Min, 79 … (2t) Ava Kollman, Min, and Alissa Thorfinnson, Min, 81 … (4) Alissa Maurer, Ben, 85 … (5) Leslie Snow, BOLD, 87
BENSON — (4) Maurer 85 … (18t) Molly Jones 109 … (20) Tatum Mages 110 … (27) Hannah Rosen 120
BOLD — (5) Snow 87 … (9) Kenna Henriksen 90 … (15) Layla Pfarr 97 … (16) McKenna Jensen 102
MINNEWASKA/BBE — (1) DeBoer 79 … (2t) Kollman 81 … (2t) Thorfinnson 81 … (6t) Paige Rupp 89
MONTEVIDEO — (12t) Lana Rongstad 96 … (23) Lauren Dehne 114 … (28t) Isabelle Teichert 121 … (30t) Grace Pauling 122
MORRIS/CA — (24) Cassidy Asmus 115 … (28t) Whitney Bruns 121 … (30t) Gabby Schneider 122 … (39) Katlin Gibson 142
