Golf roundup: Willmar boys are in third place after Day 1 of the Central Lakes Conference Championship

WILLMAR — The Willmar boys golf team got off to a good start on the first day of the Central Lakes Conference Championship on Friday at Eagle Creek Golf Club.

Willmar shot a 315 to finish third in the two-day tournament.

Alexandria leads with a 301, followed by Brainerd at 311.

Cardinals golfer Aden Jacobson hits the ball down the fairway at Eagle Creek Golf Course while competing in the the boys varsity conference championship on Friday, May 20, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Willmar junior Joseph Wisocki shot a 75 to finish in a tie for fourth. Aden Jacobson is tied for seventh with a 78 and Justuce Gee and Jacob Streed each shot 81s to tie for 14th place.

Alexandria’s Braeden Sladek carded a 1-over-par 73 to hold a one-stroke lead over teammate Carver Larson and Brainerd’s Dawson Ringler.

The final round of the CLC Championship begins at 4 p.m. Monday at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course in Sartell.

Willmar's Jacob Streed eyes his upcoming putt while competing in the boys varsity conference championship at Eagle Creek Golf Course in Willmar on Friday, May 20, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

CLC Championship

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 301 … (2) Brainerd 311 … (3) Willmar 315 … (4) Sartell 321 … (5) Sauk Rapids 335 … (6) Fergus Falls 338 … (7) St. Cloud 373 … (8) Rocori 387

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Braeden Sladek, A, 73 … (2t) Carver Larson, A, and Dawson Ringler, B, 74 … (4t) Jack Holtz, A, and Joseph Wisocki, W, 75

WILLMAR — (4t) Wisocki 75 … (7t) Aden Jacobson 78 … (14t) Justuce Gee 81 … (14t) Jacob Streed 81

Justuce Gee of Willmar High School putts the ball while competing in the boys varsity conference championship at Eagle Creek Golf Course in Willmar on Friday, May 20, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Rockford Invitational

The New London-Spicer boys wrapped up their second consecutive overall Wright County Conference West Division championship by winning the Rockford Invitational at Shamrock Golf Course in Corcoran.

On Friday, NLS shot a 312, having three players shoot in the 70s, led by Peyton Coahran’s 75. Gabe Truscinski shot a 78 and Nixon Harrier had a 79 for the Wildcats. Noah Dietz rounded out the top four for NLS with an 80.

Zachery Meyer of Glencoe-Silver Lake took home medalist honors with a 70.

Litchfield finished fourth with a 349. The Dragons were led by Sam Tipka, who shot an 80 to tie for sixth overall.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 312 … (2) Glencoe-Silver Lake 322 … (3) Watertown-Mayer 336 … (4) Litchfield 349 … (5) Rockford 355 … (6) Dassel-Cokato 357 … (7) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 361 … (8) Annandale 364

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Zachery Meyer, GSL, 70 … (2) Peyton Coahran, NLS, 75 … (3t) Gabe Truscinski, NLS, and Luke Maas, W-M, 78 … (5) Nixon Harrier, NLS, 79

LITCHFIELD — (6t) Sam Tipka 80 … (15t) Braxton Kerstein 85 … (26) Ty Olson 91 … (29t) Tyler Jansky 93

NLS — (2) Coahran 75 … (3t) Truscinski 78 … (5) Harrier 79 … (6t) Noah Dietz 80

Minnewaska Invitational

Benson shot a 172, led by Brady DeHaan and Tyler Hadfield, who each shot 42s, at the Minnewaska Golf Club.

Minnewaska took second with a 175. Zach Gugisberg led the Lakers with a 42.

Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s Charlie Hanson took first with a 38.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Benson 172 … (2) Minnewaska 175 … (3) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 182 … (4) West Central Area 184 … (5) Melrose 192 … (6) BOLD 196 … (7) Montevideo 198 … (8) Sauk Centre 208

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Charlie Hanson, MCA, 38 … (2) Logan Schad, Mel, 41 … (3t) Brady DeHaan, Ben, Tyler Hadfield, Ben, Zach Gugisberg, Minn, 42

BENSON — (3t) DeHaan 42 … (3t) Hadfield 42 … (8t) Ryan Tolifson 44 … (8t) Isaac Minchow 44

BOLD — (15t) Riley Minkel 46 … (18t) Andy Bahl 48 … (26t) Mav Kaufenberg 50 … (31t) Grant Pfarr 52

MINNEWASKA — (3t) Gugisberg 42 … (6t) Riley Larson 43 … (13t) Blake Nelson 45 … (13t) Logan Kostelecky 45

MONTEVIDEO — (15t) Jayson Nichols 46 … (17) Camden Helgeson 47 … (26t) Cole Augeson 50 … (39t) Gavin Arends 55

MORRIS/CA — (1) Hanson 38 … (8t) Mason Erickson 44 … (22t) Jaxon Hilbrands 49 … (28t) Kaedan Fischer 51

ACGC Invitational

Paynesville captured first place at the five-team Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City mee played at Island Pine Golf Club in Atwater.

The Bulldogs shot 169, getting 42s from Gus Johnson, Isaac Christensen and Alex Johnson and a 43 from Winston Carlson.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa took third with a 174 and ACGC was fourth with a 189.

Medalist was BBE’s Brady Schwinghammer, who shot a 37.

Kimball won the girls’ portion of the meet with a 206. Paynesville was second with a 247.

ACGC’s Brooke Brekke was medalist with a 43.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Paynesville 169 … (2) Osakis 171 … (3) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 174 … (4) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 189 … (5) Kimball 197

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 37 … (2t) Luke Ashbrook, Kim, and Gannon Walsh, BBE, 39 … (4) Tyler Baumgartner, O, 41 … (5t) Chase Triebenbach, O, Gus Johnson, P, Isaac Christensen, P, Logan Lipke, O, Sam Rouser, ACGC, and Alex Johnson, P, 42

ACGC — (5t) Rouser 42 … (14t) Bode Brekke 47 … (16t) Carson Borchert 49 … (19t) Spencer Lundberg 50

BBE— (1) Schwinghammer 37 … (2t) Walsh 39 … (16t) Eli Gregory 49 … (16t) Matthew Walz 49

PAYNESVILLE — (5t) G. Johnson 42 … (5t) Christensen 42 … (5t) A. Johnson 42 … (11) Winston Carlson, P, 43

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Kimball 206 … (2) Paynesville 247

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Brooke Brekke, ACGC, 42 … (2) Avery Maus, K, 44, … (3t) MyKayla Ballard, K, 53 … (3t) madalyn Notch, K, 53 … (5) Kate Landsteiner, P, 55.

ACGC — (1) Brekke 43

PAYNESVILLE — (5) Landsteiner 55 … (10t) Kylie Hoekstra 63 … (12) Hailey Ruhoff 64 … (13) Abigail Weis 65

Montevideo Invitational

Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, led by Arivia DeBoer, took home first place at the Montevideo Invitational at River Crest Public Course in Montevideo.

Minnewaska/BBE shot 315 to beat BOLD by 61 strokes. Deboer shot a 79 to win by two strokes.

Meanwhile, the Minnewaska boys won their division of the tournament, shooting a 152 over nine holes.

Ninth-grader Zach Gugisberg shot a 36 to lead the Lakers, who also played nine holes in Minnewaska on Friday.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 152 … (2) West Central Area 164 … (3) Benson 171 … (4) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 175 … (5) BOLD 180 … (6) Montevideo 185 … (7) Melrose 188 … (8) Sauk Centre 195.

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Zach Gugisberg, Min, 36 … (2t) Charlie Hanson, MCA, Mitchell Dewey, WCA, and Logan Schad, Mel, 37 … (5) Logan Kostelecky, Minn, 38

BENSON — (6t) Brady DeHaan 39 … (10t) Ryan Tolifson 40 … (17t) Charlie Goff 46 … 917t) Sam Thompson 46

BOLD — (10) Grant Pfarr 41 … (17t) Andy Bahl 46 … (17t) Mav Kaufenberg 46 … (24t) Loan Hadfield 47

MINNEWASKA — (1) Gugisberg 36 … (6t) Riley Larson 39 … (9) Peyton Rooney 40

MONTEVIDEO — (13) Camden Helgeson 42 … (17t) Andy Bahl 46 … (17t) Jayson Nichols 46

MORRIS/CA — (2t) Hanson 37 … (5) L. Kostelecky 38 … (6t) Hunter Kostelecky 39 … (16) Kaedan Fischer 45

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska/BBE 315 … (2) BOLD 376 … (3) Melrose 410 … (4) Benson 443 … (5) Montevideo 453 … (6) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 500

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Arivia DeBoer, Min, 79 … (2t) Ava Kollman, Min, and Alissa Thorfinnson, Min, 81 … (4) Alissa Maurer, Ben, 85 … (5) Leslie Snow, BOLD, 87

BENSON — (4) Maurer 85 … (18t) Molly Jones 109 … (20) Tatum Mages 110 … (27) Hannah Rosen 120

BOLD — (5) Snow 87 … (9) Kenna Henriksen 90 … (15) Layla Pfarr 97 … (16) McKenna Jensen 102

MINNEWASKA/BBE — (1) DeBoer 79 … (2t) Kollman 81 … (2t) Thorfinnson 81 … (6t) Paige Rupp 89

MONTEVIDEO — (12t) Lana Rongstad 96 … (23) Lauren Dehne 114 … (28t) Isabelle Teichert 121 … (30t) Grace Pauling 122

MORRIS/CA — (24) Cassidy Asmus 115 … (28t) Whitney Bruns 121 … (30t) Gabby Schneider 122 … (39) Katlin Gibson 142