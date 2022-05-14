Golf roundup: Willmar boys sit at 6th at pre-sections

PARK RAPIDS — The Willmar boys golf team finished in sixth place at the Pre-Section 8AAA meet on Friday.

The Cardinals shot a team score of 337 at Headwaters Golf Club. Alexandria finished in first place with 311, beating Brainerd (320) and Sartell (331).

Willmar’s top score came from Nathan Marthaler. He tied for 12th after carding an 83. Joey Wisocki was right behind with 84. And, the duo of Jacob Streed and Deiken Carruthers both shot 85s.

Alexandria’s Braeden Sladek took medalist honors with 72, besting Brainerd’s Dawson Ringler by three strokes.

The Willmar boys play in a Central Lakes Conference meet Monday in Alexandria.

Pre-Section 8AAA Meet

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 311 … (2) Brainerd 320 … (3) Sartell 331 … (4t) Buffalo and Bemidji 335 … (6) Willmar 337 … (7) Moorhead 363 … (8) Sauk Rapids 364 … (9) Becker 377 … (10) St. Cloud 382

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Braeden Sladek, Alex, 72 … (2) Dawson Ringler, Bra, 75 … (3t) Ryan Daman, Bem; Lance Hamak, Sar; Jack Holtz, Alex; and Arthur Ylitalo, Buf, 79

WILLMAR — (12t) Nathan Marthaler 83 … (17t) Joey Wisocki 84 … (20t) Jacob Streed 85 … (20t) Deiken Carruthers 85

Pre-Section 8AAA Meet

Down at Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring, the Willmar girls placed eighth with a team score of 390.

The Cardinals were led by senior Kessa Mara. She finished tied for fourth with a round of 83. Kennedy Mara took the second spot, tying for 27th with a 96.

Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas secured medalist honors with 74. Teammate Cora Larson was second with 76.

The Willmar girls play in a Central Lakes Conference meet Monday at Fergus Falls.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 316 … (2) Brainerd 339 … (3) Detroit Lakes 355 … (4) Bemidji 377 … (5) St. Cloud 379 … (6) Moorhead 382 … (7) Becker 383 … (8) Willmar 390 … (9) Buffalo 395 … (10) Sartell 400 … (11) Rocori 455 … (12) Sauk Rapids 492

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Hannah Boraas, Alex, 74 … (2) Cora Larson, Alex, 76 … (3) Izzy Olson, Bra, 80 … (4t) Aisling O’Connor, Alex; Lauren Rebrovich, Alex; and Kessa Mara, Will, 83

WILLMAR — (4t) Kes. Mara 83 … (27t) Kennedy Mara 96 … (40t) Fernanda Ossa 103 … (50t) Avery Olson 108

Staples-Motley Invitational

Pequot Lakes held off Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa to win at Vintage Golf Course in Staples.

The Patriots had a team score of 326 while the Blue Jackets were runner-up with 347. Staples-Motley was third with 368.

Minnewaska/BBE’s top round came via Arivia DeBoer. She finished tied for third with an 83. Berkley Steffen (seventh, 85) and Alissa Thorfinnson (tied-eighth, 87) also finished in the top 10.

Pequot Lakes teammates Morgan Krieger and Genevieve Birkeland tied for medalist honors after each carded 79s.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Pequot Lakes 326 … (2) Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 347 … (3) Staples-Motley 368 … (4) Moorhead 371 … (5) Hermantown 385 … (6) Wadena-Deer Creek 405 … (7) Rogers 417 … (8) Elk River 422 … (9) Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 427 … (10) New Testament Christian 457

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Morgan Krieger, PL; and Genevieve Birkeland, PL, 79 … (3t) Arivia DeBoer, M/BBE; and Taylor Bordwell, C-I/A, 83 … (5t) Annie Neva, PL; and Charlee Sullivan, PL, 84

MINNEWASKA/BBE — (3t) DeBoer 83 … (7) Berkley Steffen 85 … (8t) Alissa Thorfinnson 87 … (15) Paige Rupp 92

Charger Invitational

New London-Spicer won the Charger Invitational by nine strokes at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake.

The Wildcats wrapped up their round with a 306. Glencoe-Silver Lake finished second with 317.

NLS’ Noah Deitz shot a 1-under par 71 to secure medalist honors. He had birdies on holes 4 and 6 on the front nine, then shot par on every hole on the back.

Peyton Coahran finished fourth with a 75. Nixon Harrier also finished in the top 10 for NLS, placing ninth with 79.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 306 … (2) Glencoe-Silver Lake 317 … (3) Mound-Westonka 323 … (4) Hutchinson 325 … (5) Delano 332 … (6) Watertown-Mayer 340 … (7) Litchfield 348 … (8) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 360 … (9) New Prague 361 … (10) Orono 364 … (11) Dassel-Cokato 369

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Noah Dietz, NLS, 71 … (2t) Zachery Meyer, G-SL; and Joe Scheck, Del, 72 … (4) Peyton Coahran, NLS 75 … (5) Devon Verhasselt, Hutch, 76

LITCHFIELD — (13t) Sam Tipka 82 … (31t) Braxton Kerstein 88 … (34t) Brandon Jansky … (34t) Tyler Jansky 89

NLS — (1) Dietz 71 … (4) Coahran 75 … (9) Nixon Harrier 79 … (12) Jake Rooney 81

Minnewaska Invitational

Edina leads Eden Prairie by three strokes after Day 1 of the Minnewaska Invitational at Minnewaska Golf Club in Glenwood.

The Hornets had a 307, followed by the Eagles with 310.

Host Minnewaska is fifth with 341. Their top golfer is Zach Gugisberg with 83, good for 14th place.

Eden Prairie’s Brady Baynes and Edina’s Torger Ohe tied for Day 1 medalist honors with 71s.

Play resumes at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for the final round.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Edina 307 … (2) Eden Prairie 310 … (3) Cloquet 318 … (4) Lakeville South 329 … (5) Minnewaska 341

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Brady Baynes, EP; and Torger Ohe, Ed, 71 … (3) Jack Wetzel, Ed, 73 … (4) Karson Patten, Clo, 75 … (5) Hogan Ordal, LS, 77

MINNEWASKA — (14) Zach Gugisberg 83 … (17t) Logan Kostelecky 84 … (21t) Hunter Kostelecky 87 … (21t) Riley Larson 87

YME Invitational

Led by medalist Carson Boe, the Lakeview boys won the Yellow Medicine East Invitational at Granite Run Golf Course in Granite Falls.

The Lakers finished with 163, followed by YME with 177.

James Peterson paced the Sting with a fourth-place score of 41.

Boe carded a 37 to take first place. Lakeview’s Ethan Schwankl and Minneota’s Anthony Rybinski tied for second with 40s.

Minneota’s Lauren Bowyer was the girls’ medalist with a 41, beating Canby’s Kara Rangaard by seven strokes. There were no girls team scores registered.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Lakeview 163 … (2) Yellow Medicine East 177 … (3) Minneota 178 … (4) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 186 … (5) Canby 198

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Boe, Lake, 37 … (2t) Ethan Schwankl, Lake; and Anthony Rybinski, Min, 40 … (4t) James Peterson, YME; Lane Arends, Lake; and Chase Christensen, RTR, 41

YME — (4t) Peterson 41 … (11t) Nikson Knapper 45 … (11t) Brayton Hammer 45 … (14t) Cooper McCosh 46

Girls

Team scoring

No team scores

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Lauren Bowyer, Minneota, 41 … (2) Kara Rangaard, Canby, 48 … (3) Shae O’Leary, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 51 … (4) Teigyn O’Leary, RTR, 55 … (5) Lilli Opdahl, Can, 57