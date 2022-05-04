Golf roundup: Willmar boys take fourth at Cold Spring

COLD SPRING — Led by the duo of Joey Wisocki and Nathan Marthaler, the Willmar boys golf team placed fourth at a Central Lakes Conference meet Tuesday at Rich-Spring Golf Course.

The Cardinals finished with a team score of 333. Alexandria won the team title with 298, followed by Sartell with 317 and Brainerd with 328.

Wisocki and Marthaler, both juniors, each carded 79s. They finished in a four-way tie along with Alexandria’s Jack Holtz and Sartell’s Mason Lund.

Aden Jacobson (17th, 86) and Deiken Carruthers (23rd, 89) completed Willmar’s team scoring.

Alexandria’s Braeden Sladek secured medalist honors with a 1-under par 71. All four of Alexandria’s scorers finished in the top five.

Willmar has another CLC meet on Monday at Legacy Golf Course at Craguns in Brainerd.

Rocori Invitational

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 298 … (2) Sartell 317 … (3) Brainerd 328 … (4) Willmar 333 … (5) St. Cloud 370 … (6) Sauk Rapids 375 … (7) Rocori 393Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Braeden Sladek, A, 71 … (2) Ashton Sladek, A, 74 … (3) Lance Hamak, Sar, 75 … (4) Carver Larson, A, 76 … (5) Andrew Swedberg, A, 77

WILLMAR — (6t) Joey Wisocki 79 … (6t) Nathan Marthaler 79 … (17t) Aden Jacobson 86 … (23) Deiken Carruthers 89

WCA Invitational

The Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa girls took home medalist honors in the West Central Area Invitational at Tipsinah Mounds Golf Course in Elbow Lake.

So, did the Minnewaska boys, who shot a 156 to beat WCA by 10 strokes.

The Blue Jackets girls shot a 168 to beat second-place BOLD by 25 strokes.

Alissa Thorfinnson took first with a 38 for Minnewaska/BBE. She finished three strokes ahead of teammates Arivia DeBoer and Berkley Steffen and BOLD’s Kenna Henriksen, who all shot 41s.

Minnewaska’s Logan Kostelecky’s 37 took home medalist honors.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 168 … (2) BOLD 193 … (3) Montevideo 235 … (4) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 238 … (5) Melrose 240 … (6) Benson 253

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Alissa Thorfinnson, M/BBE, 38 … (2t) Arivia DeBoer, M/BBE; Kenna Henriksen, BOLD; and Berkley Steffen, M/BBE, 41 … (5) Alissa Maurer, Ben, 44

BENSON — (5) Maurer 44 … (32) Molly Jones 68 … (33t) Gracie Ness 69 … (35) Adeline DeToy 72

BOLD — (2t) Henriksen 41 … (6t) Leslie Snow 47 … (9t) McKenna Jensen 52 … (11t) Tori Osterfeld 53 … (11t) Layla Pfarr 53

MINNEWASKA/BBE — (1) Thorfinnson 38 … (2t) DeBoer 41 … (2t) Steffen 41 … (8) Morgan Schwinghammer 48

MONTEVIDEO — (11t) Lana Rongstad 53 … (19) Lauren Dehne 57 … (25) Isabelle Teichert 61 … (28t) Reagan Diggins 64 … (28t) Taylor Viessman 64

MORRIS/CA — (15t) Cassidy Asmus 54 … (23t) Whitney Bruns 59 … (26) Emily Jacobson 62 … (27) Gabby Schneider 63

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 156 … (2) West Central Area 166 … (3t) Morris/Chokio-Alberta; and Benson 171 … (5) BOLD 184 … (6) Montevideo 189 … (7) Melrose 198 … (8) Sauk Centre 215

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Logan Kostelecky, Min, 37 … (2t) Zach Gugisberg, Min; Marshall Dewey, WCA; and Riley Larson, Min, 39 … (5t) Mitchell Dewey, WCA; Tyler Hadfield, Ben; Sam Hanson, WCA; Hunter Kostelecky, Min; Charlie Hanson, MCA; and Ryan Tolifson, Ben, 41

BENSON — (5t) Hadfield 41 … (5t) Tolifson 41 … (11t) Charlie Goff 42 … (24t) Brady DeHaan 47

BOLD — (17t) Mav Kaufenberg 45 … (17t) Riley Minkel 45 … (21t) Grant Pfarr 46 … (27) Andy Bahl 48

MINNEWASKA — (1) L. Kostelecky 37 … (2t) Gugisberg 39 … (2t) Larson 39 … (5t) H. Kostelecky 41

MONTEVIDEO — (14t) Camden Helgeson 44 … (21t) Jayson Nicholas 46 … (24t) Cole Augeson 47 … (34t) Axton Weckwerth 52

MORRIS/CA — (5t) Hanson 41 … (11t) Jaxon Hilbrands 42 … (14t) Mason Erickson 44 … (14t) Kaedan Fischer 44

Morris/CA Invitational

The Minnewaska boys and Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa girls wrapped up a long day with first-place finishes at Pomme De Terre Golf Club in Morris.

Minnewaska’s boys shot a 160 to beat Morris/CA by 20 strokes. The Lakers also took home first place at the West Central Area Invitational.

The Minnewaska/BBE girls shot a 180 to beat BOLD, which had a 199. Minnewaska/BBE also won at the West Central Area Invitational.

Minnewaska’s Zach Gugisberg shot a 38 to win by one stroke. Berkley Steffen of Minnewaska/BBE was the girls medalist with a 41.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 160 … (2) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 180 … (3t) Benson; and West Central Area 183 … (5t) BOLD; and Melrose 198 … (7) Montevideo 199 … (8) Sauk Centre 221

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Zach Gugisberg, Min, 38; (2t) Riley Larson, Min; and Logan Kostelecky, Min, 39 … (4) Charlie Hanson, MCA, 40 … (5t) Jayson Nichols, Monte; and Mitchell Dewey, WCA, 42

BENSON — (9t) Charlie Goff 45 … (9t) Tyler Hadfield 45 … (9t) Ryan Tolifson 45 … (15t) Isaac Minchow 48

BOLD — (15t) Andy Bahl 48 … (20t) Riley Minkel 49 … (20t) Mav Kaufenberg 49 … (28t) Brayden Gass 52

MINNEWASKA — (1) Gugisberg 38 … (2t) Larson 39 … (2t) L. Kostelecky 39 … (7t) Hunter Kostelecky 44

MONTEVIDEO — (5t) Nichols 42 … (28t) Axton Weckwerth 52 … (28t) Cole Augeson 52 … (33) Camden Helgeson 53

MORRIS/CA — (4) Hanson 40 … (9t) Kaedan Fischer 45 … (14) Mason Erickson 47 … (15t) Jaxon Hilbrands 48

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 180 … (2) BOLD 199 … (3) Melrose 239 … (4t) Montevideo; and Morris/Chokio-Alberta 245 … (6) Benson 246

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Berkley Steffen, M/BBE, 41 … (2) Alissa Maurer, Ben, 43 … (3t) Kenna Henriksen, BOLD; and Alissa Thorfinnson, M/BBE, 45 … (5t) Leslie Snow, BOLD; Arivia DeBoer, M/BBE; and Annika DeBoer, M/BBE, 47

BENSON — (2) Maurer 43 … (16t) Molly Jones 56 … (32) Adeline DeToy 73 … (33t) Hannah Rosen 74

BOLD — (3t) Henriksen 45 … (5t) Snow 47 … (10t) Layla Pfarr 52 … (13t) McKenna Jensen 55 … (13t) Peyton Sander 55

MINNEWASKA/BBE — (1) Steffen 41 … (3t) Thorfinnson 45 … (5t) Ar. DeBoer 47 … (5t) An. DeBoer

MONTEVIDEO — (9) Lana Rongstad 51 … (22) Lauren Dehne 61 … (27) Reagan Diggins 66 … (28t) Isabelle Teichert 67

MORRIS/CA — (10t) Cassidy Asmus 52 … (20t) Whitney Bruns 58 … (28t) Katlin Gibson 67 … (30t) Emily Jacobson 68

Annandale Invitational

Litchfield’s girls finished second in the Wright County Conference meet at Albion Ridges Golf Course in Annandale.

The Dragons shot a 411 to finish behind Watertown-Mayer by one stroke. New London-Spicer was third with a 412.

Watertown-Mayer’s Emilie Empting finished first with a 92. Litchfield’s Kaity Kusler was third with a 94 and NLS’ Izzy Schmiesing was fourth with a 95.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Watertown-Mayer 410 … (2) Litchfield 411 … (3) New London-Spicer 412 … (4) Glencoe-Silver Lake 444 … (5) Annandale 457 … (6) Dassel-Cokato 464 … (7) Rockford 496

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Emilie Empting, W-M, 92 … (2) Amelia Lueck, HLWW, 93 … (3) Kaity Kusler, L, 94 … (4) Izzy Schmiesing, NLS, 95 … (5) Eva Stuewe, G-SL, 98

LITCHFIELD — (3) Kusler 94 … (6) Cora Huhn 100 … (14t) Elsa Opjorden 107 … (17) Lauren Erickson 110

NLS — (4) Schmiesing 95 … (10) Annika Duininck 103 … (11) Rylie Harrier 104 … (17t) Avery Palmquist 110

CMCS Invitational

The Dawson-Boyd boys and Lac qui Parle Valley girls each took home first-place finishes at Hawk Creek Country Club in Raymond.

Dawson-Boyd shot a 171 to beat Community Christian School by eight strokes. The Blackjacks’ Drew Hjelmeland carded a 39 to edge MACCRAY’s Gavin Husman by one stroke.

CCS was led by Max Arnold’s 43.

In girls’ play, LQPV scored a 173 to beat second-place MACCRAY, which had a 224.

Sarah Halvorson’s 39 was the best girls’ score. Eagles teammates Isabella Jacobs and Molly Halvorson tied for second with 42s.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Dawson-Boyd 171 … (2) Community Christian School 179 … (3) MACCRAY 186 … (4) Lac qui Parle Valley 188 … (5) Renville County West 195 … (6) Central Minnesota Christian 212Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Drew Hjelmeland, D-B, 39 … (2) Gavin Husman, MAC, 40 … (3t) Collin Swedzinski, D-B; and Carson Besonen, LQPV, 41 … (5) Hunter Burns, RCW, 42

CCS — (6t) Max Arnold 43 … (6t) Jonathan Reid 43 … (11t) Mark Arnold 46 … (14t) Eduardo Montejano 47

CMCS — (17) Seth Zwart 49 … (19t) Carver Vanderhagen 51 … (21t) Ryan Erickson 52 … (29t) Josh Versteeg 60

DAWSON-BOYD — (1) Hjelmeland 39 … (3t) Swedzinski 41 … (9t) Evan Mork 45 … (11t) Pau Clemens Suau 46

LQPV — (3t) Besonen 41 … (11t) Charlie Ulstad 46 … (18) Lucas Vacek 50 … (19) William Giese 51

MACCRAY — (2) Husman 40 … (9t) Brooks Asche 45 … (14t) Tyler Heida 47 … (24t) Riley Roskens 54

RCW — (5) Burns 42 … (8) Ryan Schrupp 44 … (21t) Adam Schrupp 52 … (27t) Colton Bratsch 57

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 173 … (2) MACCRAY 224 … (3) Community Christian School 225

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Sarah Halvorson, LQPV, 39 … (2t) Isabella Jacobs, LQPV; and Molly Halvorson, LQPV, 42 … (4) Alyssa Swedzinski, Dawson-Boyd, 44 … (5) Alix Bristle, MAC, 46

CCS — (9t) Sydney Gustafson 54 … (11) Lexi Macik 55 … (12t) Hope Reid 58 … (12t) Katrina Velyan 58 … (12t) Sage Mulder 58

CMCS — (15t) Natasha Erickson 59

DAWSON-BOYD — (4) Swedzinski 44 … (6) Lindsey Lund 49

LQPV — (1) S. Halvorson 39 … (2t) Jacobs 42 … (2t) M. Halvorson 42 … (7) Kaitlyn Kittelson 50

MACCRAY — (5) A. Bristle 46 … (9t) Callie Macht 54 … (15t) Alexis Noble 59 … (19) Kori Bristle 65

Canby Invitational

The Lakeview boys and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton girls took home titles at the Canby Invitational at the Canby Golf Course.

Lakeview shot a 173. Yellow Medicine East took third with a 183. The Sting were led by Nick Moritz, who tied for medalist honors with a 40. Carson Boe of Lakeview and Cole Myhre of Minneota also shot 40s.

R-T-R’s girls had a 237.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Lakeview 173 … (2) Minneota 180 … (3) Yellow Medicine East 183 … (4) Canby 195

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Carson Boe, Lake; Cole Myhre, Min; Nick Moritz, YME; and Cole Arends, Lake, 40 … (5) Cooper McCosh, YME, 42

YME — (1t) Moritz 40 … (5) McCosh 42 … (12) James Peterson 47 … (22t) Brayton Hammer 54

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 237 … (2) Canby 248

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Lauren Bowyer, Minneota, 41 … (2) Shae O’Leary, RTR, 45 … (3) Kara Rangaard, Can, 53 … (4) Paige Viessman, Can, 58 … (5) Lilli Opdahl, Can, 60