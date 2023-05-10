Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys finish a strong 3rd at Brainerd

BRAINERD — With all four of its golfers shooting under 80, the Willmar boys golf team took third in Tuesday’s Central Lakes Conference meet at the Dutch 18 at Cragun’s Legacy Courses.

The Cardinals wrapped up the day with a score of 303. Sartell won the team championship with 289, followed by host Brainerd with 293.

Pacing Willmar was senior Joey Wisocki, who tied for fifth place with an 18-hole score of 73. Aden Jacobson tied for seventh with 74. Deiken Carruthers and Nathan Marthaler both shot 78s, putting them in a tie for 15th place.

Brainerd’s Dawson Ringler took medalist honors after carding a 3-under par 68. Sartell’s Carson Andel was second with a 2-under 69. Sartell’s Lance Hamak placed third with an even-par 71.

Willmar plays in the Section 8AAA pre-section meet at 10 a.m. Friday at Rich-Spring Golf Course in Cold Spring.

Central Lakes meet

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Sartell 289 … (2) Brainerd 293 … (3) Willmar 303 … (4) Alexandria 306 … (5) Fergus Falls 310 … (6) Sauk Rapids 329 … (7) Rocori 354 … (8) St. Cloud 360

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Dawson Ringler, Br, 68 … (2) Carson Andel, Sar, 69 … (3) Lance Hamak, Sar, 71 … (4) Drew Haakonson, Br, 72 … (5t) Joey Wisocki, W; and Riley McGovern, FF, 73

WILLMAR — (5t) Wisocki 73 … (7t) Aden Jacobson 74 … (15t) Deiken Carruthers 78 … (15t) Nathan Marthaler 78

Wright County West meet

The New London-Spicer boys and Litchfield girls took the top spot in the Wright County Conference West Division meet at Southbrook Golf Club in Annandale.

The Wildcat boys finished with a score of 155, beating second-place Dassel-Cokato by four strokes. Nixon Harrier tied with Watertown-Mayer’s Luke Maas for medalist honors after both shot a 9-hole round of 37. Gabe Truscinski and Sam Hanson both shot 39s for the Wildcats. The Litchfield boys placed eighth and were led by Carstan Milender’s 43.

In the girls meet, the Dragons put together a score of 187, followed by Glencoe-Silver Lake with 201. Litchfield’s Lauren Erickson was tied for second with 45, and Elsa Opjorden tied for fourth with 46. NLS was fifth with 208. Rylee Harrier had the Wildcats’ top score with 46, putting her in a tie for fourth.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 155 … (2) Dassel-Cokato 159 … (3) Rockford 165 … (4t) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted; and Annandale 167 … (6) Watertown-Mayer 169 … (7) Glencoe-Silver Lake 175 … (8) Litchfield 181

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Luke Maas, W-M; and Nixon Harrier, NLS, 37 … (3t) Nathan Clark, D-C; Ethan Tolkkinen, D-C; and Gavin Dahle, Ann, 38

NLS — (1t) Harrier 37 … (6t) Gabe Truscinski 39 … (6t) Sam Hanson 39 … (8t) Blake Kath 40

LITCHFIELD — (20t) Carstan Milender 43 … (24t) Ty Olson 44 … (31t) Brandon Jansky 45 … 40t) Beau Twardy 49 … (40t) Nick Kuechle 49 … (40t) Judah Allen 49

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Litchfield 187 … (2) Glencoe-Silver Lake 201 … (3) Watertown-Mayer 202 … (4) Dassel-Cokato 206 … (5) New London-Spicer 208 … (6) Annandale 209 … (7) Rockford 237 … (8) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted/Maple Lake 254

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Eva Stuewe, GSL, 40 … (2t) Katelyn Leuthner, WM, and Lauren Erickson, L, 45 … (4t) Elsa Opjorden, K, and Rylee Harrier, NLS, 46

LITCHFIELD — (2t) Erickson 45 … (4t) Opjorden 46 … (6t) Amelia Benson 47 … (10t) Ciarra Resmen 49

NLS — (4t) Harrier 46 … (17t) Rachel Renner 52 … (21t) Annika Duininck 55 … (21t) Hattie Bohlsen 55

Lakeview Invitational

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s Brady Schwinghammer and Yellow Medicine East’s Cooper McCosh tied with Osakis’ Chase Triebenbach for medalist honors at the Lakeview Invitational at Cottonwood Country Club.

Schwinghammer, McCosh and Triebenbach all shot 18-hole rounds of 76.

BBE’s team score of 332 was one stroke better than the host Lakers’ 333. Yellow Medicine East (345) and Lac qui Parle Valley (357) rounded out the top five.

LQPV’s Carson Besonen tied for fourth with Lakeview’s Carson Boe with 79s.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 332 … (2) Lakeview 333 … (3) Osakis 339 … (4) Yellow Medicine East 345 … (5) Lac qui Parle Valley 357 … (6) Dawson-Boyd 366 … (7) Canby 372 … (8) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 391 .. (9) MACCRAY 394 … (10) Minneota 407

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Cooper McCosh, YME; Brady Schwinghammer, BBE; and Chase Triebenbach, O, 76 … (4t) Carson Boe, Lake; and Carson Besonen, LQPV, 79

BBE — (1t) Schwinghammer 76 … (6t) Eli Gregory 80 … (12t) Tate DeKok 84 … (23t) Matthew Walz 92

YME — (1t) McCosh 76 … (16t) James Peterson 86 … (19t) Nick Moritz 88 … (26t) Brayton Hammer 95

LQPV — (4t) Besonen 79 … (9) Kaidyn Stender 82 … (28t) Matthew Arndt 98 … (28t) Noah Arndt 98

D-B — (10t) Drew Hjelmeland 83 … (16t) Evan Mork 86 … (21) Carson Stratmoen 89 … (49) Landon Kemen 108

MACCRAY — (25) Charlie Delbosque 94 … (30t) Riley Roskens 99 … (33t) Colton Jenkins 100 … (38t) Sawyer Janssen 101

Minneota Invitational

Lac qui Parle Valley’s Isabella Jacobs and Molly Halvorson finished 1-2 at the Minneota Invitational at Countryside Golf Club in Minneota.

Jacobs took medalist honors with an 18-hole score of 80, besting Halvorson’s 81.

As a team, the Eagles’ 356 was 19 strokes better than second-place Dawson-Boyd.

The Blackjacks had a pair of top-five finishes. Lindsey Lund (84) tied for third while Alyssa Swedzinski (88) was fifth.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 356 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 375 … (3) MACCRAY 415 … (4) Canby 416 … (5) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 428

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Isabella Jacobs, LQPV, 80 … (2) Molly Halvorson, LQPV, 81 … (3t) Lindsey Lund, D-B; and Kara Rangaard, Can, 84 … (5) Alyssa Swedzinski, D-B, 88

LQPV — (1) Jacobs 80 … (2) Halvorson 81 … (6) Kaitlyn Kittelson 93 … (10) Grace Vacek 102

D-B — (3t) Lund 84 … (5) Swedzinski 88 … (7) Claire Stratmoen 98 … (13t) Kylar Hjelmeland 105

MACCRAY — (8) Alexis Noble 99 … (11t) Callie Macht 103 … (13t) Kori Bristle 105 … (16t) Alix Bristle 108