Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys shoot a 308 at Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — The Willmar boys golf team shot a 308 on Tuesday in the Alexandria Invitational at the Alexandria Golf Club.

It was a stop on the Central Lakes Conference tour.

Willmar placed fifth on a day when the scores were low. Sartell won with a 294, led by medalist Lance Hamak’s 7-under-par 65.

Alexandria was second with a 296, followed by Fergus Falls’ 304 and Brainerd’s 305.

Aden Jacobson led the Cardinals with a 76, tying him for ninth place. Joey Wisocki and Deiken Carruthers each shot 77s to tie for 15th place. Nathan Marthaler rounded out Willmar’s top four with a 78.

Willmar now makes a northern swing, playing in the Bemidji Invitational at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Willmar then plays in the Park Rapids Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Headwaters Golf Course.

Alexandria Invitational

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Sartell 294 … (2) Alexandria 296 … (3) Fergus Falls 304 … (4) Brainerd 305 … (5) Willmar 308 … (6) Sauk Rapids 326 … (7) St. Cloud Crush 362 … (8) Rocori 367

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Lance Hamak, S, 65 … (2) Charlie Fuder, FF, 70 … (3) William Thornburg, A, 72 … (4t) Carver Larson, A, 73 … (4t) Braeden Sladek, A, 73 … (4t) Sam Lunde, S, 73

WILLMAR — (9t) Aden Jacobson 76 … (15t) Joey Wisocki 77 … (15t) Deiken Carruthers 77 … (29t) Nathan Marthaler 78

West Central meet

Minnewaska’s boys and girls swept first place in the West Central Conference meet at Morris.

The Lakers’ boys shot a 151. Morris/Chokio-Alberta shot a 165 to take third.

Minnewsaka’s Riley Larson and Zach Gugisberg tied for first place with 34s.

Minnewaska’s girls shot a 170 to edge BOLD by four strokes.

BOLD”s Kenna Henriksen won medalist honors with a 36. Minnewaska’s Annika DeBoer was second with 38 and teammate Ava Kollman was third with a 39.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 151 … (2) West Central Area 156 … (3) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 165 … (4) Benson 172 … (5) Montevideo 173 … (6) Sauk Centre 177 … (7) Melrose 189 … (8) BOLD 201

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Riley Larson, Minn., 34 … (1t) Zach Gugisberg, Minn., 34 … (3t) Charlie Hanson, MCA, 37 … (3t) Mitchell Dewey, WCA, 38 … (5t) Ryan Tolifson, Ben., 38 … (5t) Marshall Dewey, WCA, 38

BENSON — (5t) Tolifson 38 … (8t) Logan Hadfield 41 … (26t) Charlie Goff 46 … (29t) Franklin Knutson 47

BOLD — (8t) Grant Pfarr 41 … (43t) Matthew Brummer 52 … (46) Brayden Gass 53 … (47t) Riley Minkel 55

MINNEWASKA — (1t) Larson 34 … (1t) Gugisberg 34 … (8t) Blake Nelson 41 … (15t) Thatcher Sherlin 42

MONTEVIDEO — (8t) Camden Helgeson 41 … (8t) Jayson Nichols 41 … (21t) Ty Ricke 44 … (20t) Luke Sachariason 47

MORRIS/CA — (3t) Hanson 37 … (15t) Jaxon Hilbrands 42 … (15t) Mason Erickson 42 … (21t) Landon Wolf 44 … (21t) Carter Pew 44

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 170 … (2) BOLD 174 … (3) Melrose 192 … (4) Benson 218 … (5) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 226 … (6) Sauk Centre 228

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Kenna Henriksen, BOLD, 36 … (2) Annika DeBoer, Minn., 38 … (3) Ava Kollman, Minn., 39 … (4) Layla Pfarr, BOLD, 44 … (5t) Arivia DeBoer, Minn., 46 … (5t) Peyton Sander, BOLD, 46 … (5t) Avery Braegelmann, Mel., 46 … (5t) Izzie Van Beck, Mel., 46

BENSON — (13) Elle Kletscher 50 … (17t) Payton Hill 55 … (22t) Molly Jones 56 … (27t) Tara Beyer 57 … (27t) Hannah Rosen 57

BOLD — (1) Henriksen 36 … (4) Pfarr 44 … (5t) Sander 46 … (10t) Tori Osterfeld 58 … (10t) McKenna Jensen 48

MINNEWASKA — (2) Annika DeBoer 38 … (3) Ava Kollman 39 … (5t) Arivia DeBoer 46 … (9) Lexi Barness 47

MORRIS/CA — (17t) Alice Mahoney 55 … (22t) Yavonne VanHorn 56 … (22t) Gabby Schneider 56 … (30t) Emily Jacobson 59