Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal girls earn 5th place after Day 1 of CLC Championships

COLD SPRING — The Willmar girls golf team shot a 386 and is in fifth place after the first day of the Central Lakes Conference championships at Rich-Spring Golf Club.

Kennedy Mara led Willmar with an 87, which ties her for ninth place after the first day.

Brainerd’s Izzy Olson is in first place with a 1-under-par 71. Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas is in second place with a 76.

Alex leads the tournament with a 326. Brainerd is in second with a 322.

The final round of the CLC championships is 2 p.m. Monday, May 22 at Territory Golf Club in St. Cloud.

Willmar plays at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Brainerd Invitational at Madden’s Resort. Willmar then has another meet at 3 p.m. Friday at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course in Sartell.

CLC Championships (Day 1)

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 326 … (2) Brainerd 332 … (3t) Fergus Falls 371 … (3t) Sartell 371 … (5) Willmar 386 … (6) St. Cloud Crush 396 … (7) Rocori 400 … (8) Sauk Rapids 417

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Izzy Olson, B, 71 … (2) Hannah Boraas, A, 76 … (3t) Annika Jyrkas, FF, 78 … (3t) Sophia Karsnia, B, 78 … (5) Ellie Sticha, A, 79

WILLMAR — (9) Kennedy Mara, 87 … (22t) Lily Jorgenson, 98 … (27t) Fernanda Ossa Letelier, 100 … (30t) Halle Mortensen, 101 … (30t) Maycee Gustafson, 101

Chaska Invitational

The Willmar boys golf team finished in seventh place and Spring Lake Park took first at Chaska Town Course.

Cardinals senior Joey Wisocki tied for seventh place after a round of 72. Maple Grove’s Kagan Kollar won medalist honors with a score of 67.

Willmar will compete in a Central Lakes Conference meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Alexandria Golf Club.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Spring Lake Park 285 … (2) Edina 286 … (3) Maple Grove 288 … (4) Eden Prairie 301 … (5) Chanhassen 302 … (6) Chaska 310 … (7) Willmar 314 … (8) Holy Family 347

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Kagan Kollar, MG, 67 … (1t) Torger Ohe, E, 67 … (3t) Jake Birdwell, SLP, 69 … (3t) Austin Roloff, SLP, 69 … (5t) Ryan Stendahl, MG, 71 … (5t) David Colby, E, 71

WILLMAR — (7t) Joey Wisocki, 72 … (18t) Aden Jacobson, 76 … (34t) Jordan Gorans, 82 … (38t) Nathan Marthaler, 84 … (38t) Deiken Carruthers, 84

Camden Conference Championships

The Lac qui Parle Valley girls won their seventh straight conference title by winning the Camden Conference Championships at Marshall Golf Club.

The Eagles shot a 360 to beat Dawson-Boyd by 12 strokes. Isabella Jacobs earned medalist honors for LQPV, shooting a 79 to beat the Blackjacks’ Lindsey Lund, who had an 82.

Lakeview won the boys’ championship with a 329. Central Minnesota Christian took second with a 240.

Lakeview’s Carson Boe shot a 3-under-par 69 to earn medalist honors. LQPV’s Carson Besonen finished second with a 73. The Eagles were third with a 349.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Lakeview 329 … (2) Central Minnesota Christian School 340 … (3) Lac qui Parle Valley 349 … (4) Dawson-Boyd 354 … (5t) Canby 359 … (5t) Community Christian School 359 … (7t) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 361 … (7t) Yellow Medicine east 361 … (9) Renville County West 365 … (10) Minneota 392 … (11) MACCRAY 398 … (12) Ortonville 413

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Boe, L, 69 … (2) Carson Besonen, LQPV, 73 … (3) Drew Hjelmeland, DB, 76 … (4) Ryan Schrupp, 77 … (5t) Eli Gerdes, CMCS, 79 … (5t) Chase Christensen, RTR, 79

CCS — (11t) Will Chapin, 84 … (15t) Max Arnold, 87 … (32t) Mark Arnold, 94 … (32t) Jonathan Reid, 94

CMCS — (5t) Gerdes, 79 … (7t) Seth Zwart, 81 … (18t) Josh Versteeg, 89 … (26t) Carter Taatjes, 91

DB — (3) Hjelmeland, 76 … (14) Carson Stratmoen, 86 … (18t) Evan Mork, 89 … (49t) Amos Sather, 103

LQPV — (2) Besonen, 73 … (18t) Kaidyn Stender, 89 … (29t) Matthew Arndt, 92 … (35t) Grant Bjerke, 95

MACCRAY — (13) Charlie Delbosque, 85 … (49t) Colton Jenkins, 103 … (49t) Sawyer Janssen, 103 … (56t) Riley Roskens, 107

RCW — (4) R. Schrupp, 77 … (35t) Jon Driggs, 95 … (39) Adam Schrupp, 96 … (40t) Hunter Ridler, 97

YME — (11t) Nick Moritz, 84 … (17) Cooper McCosh, 88 … (18t) James Peterson, 89 … (44t) Brayton Hammer, 100

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 360 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 372 … (3) MACCRAY 407 … (4) Community Christian School 415 … (5) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 418 … (6) Canby 424

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Isabella Jacobs, LQPV, 79 … (2) Lindsey Lund, DB, 82 … (3) Alyssa Swedzinski, DB, 85 … (4) Molly Halvorson, LQPV, 88 … (5) Kara Rangaard, C, 91

CCS — (8t) Hope Reid, 99 … (15) Katrina Velyan, 102 … (20) Margo Klaassen, 106 … (22t) Lexi Macik, 108

CMCS — (31) Natasha Erickson, 115

DB — (2) Lund, 82 … (3) Swedzinski, 85 … (11t) Kylar Hjelmeland, 100 … (19) Claire Stratmoen, 105

LQPV — (1) Jacobs, 79 … (4) Halvorson, 88 … (6) Peyton Sachs, 96 … (7) Kaitlyn Kittelson, 97

MACCRAY— (8t) Kori Bristle, 99 … (11t) Alexis Noble, 100 … (13t) Callie Macht, 101 … (21) Alix Bristle, 107

RCW — (36) Rory Double, 128

Bulldog Invitational

Minnewaska’s Riley Larson tied for medalist honors at the Bulldog Invitational at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

Shooting a round of 74, Larson tied with Waconia’s Jaden Ford.

Waconia claimed the team championship with 307, followed by St. Cloud Cathedral’s 323 and Minnewaska’s 325.

New London-Spicer placed sixth with 330 and were led by Blake Kath’s third-place round of 75. Litchfield tied for eighth with 339. Brandon Jansky paced the Dragons after tying for 16th with a score of 80.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Waconia 307 … (2) St. Cloud Cathedral 323 … (3) Minnewaska 325 … (4) Rockford 326 … (5) Heritage Christian Academy 329 … (6) New London-Spicer 330 … (7) North Branch 333 … (8t) Litchfield; and Dassel-Cokato 339 … (10) Becker 350 … (11) Big Lake 359 … (12) Legacy Christian Academy 371 … (13) Zimmerman 406

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Riley Larson, Min; and Jaden Ford, W, 74 … (3t) Evan Villagomez, HCA; Blake Kath, NLS; and Philip Gorder, Rock, 75

MINNEWASKA — (1t) Larson 74 … (6) Zach Gugisberg 76 … (23t) Thatcher Sherlin 82 … (57t) Kody Ward 93

NLS — (3t) Kath 75 … (25t) Gabe Truscinski 83 … (32) Nixon Harrier 85 … (33t) Sam Hanson 87 … (33t) Palmer Dalton 87

LITCHFIELD — (16t) Brandon Jansky 80 … (25t) Carstan Milender 83 … (33t) Nick Kuechle 87 … (41t) Ty Olson 89

Sauk Centre Invitational

The Osakis boys and Kimball girls claimed the team titles at the Sauk Centre Invitational at Lynx National Golf Course.

The Silverstreak boys scored a 317, followed by Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa with 328 and Paynesville with 339. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City was fifth with 354. Osakis’ Drew Imdieke was the medalist after carding a 72.

The Jaguars boys’ top golfer was Brady Schwinghammer, who tied for fourth with 77. Paynesville’s Isaac Christensen tied for second with Kimball’s Luke Ashbrook with 74. ACGC’s Bode Brekke placed 10th with 86.

The Kimball girls won with 383, with Paynesville second with 456.

ACGC’s Brooke Brekke claimed medalist honors after shooting an 85, beating Kimball’s Avery Maus by two strokes.

The Bulldogs’ top player was Abigail Weis with a sixth-place round of 108.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Osakis 317 … (2) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 328 … (3) Paynesville 339 … (4) Kimball 353 … (5) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 354 … (6) Royalton 387

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Drew Imdieke, O, 72 … (2t) Luke Ashbrook, K, 74 … (2t) Isaac Christensen, P, 74 … (4t) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 77 … (4t) Chase Triebenbach, O, 77

ACGC — (10) Bode Brekke, 86 … (11t) Joseph Gratz, 88 … (11t) Sam Rouser, 88 … (15t) Carson Borchert, 92 … (15t) Samuel Gruis, 92

BBE — (4t) Schwinghammer, 77 … (6) Eli Gregory, 78 … (9) Matthew Walz, 85 … (11t) Walker Winter, 88

PAYNESVILLE — (2t) Christensen, 74 … (7t) Winston Carlson, 79 … (15t) Gus Johnson, 92 … (19t) Blayke Pung, 93

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Kimball 383 … (2) Paynesville 456 … (3) Osakis 466 … (4) Royalton 490

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Brooke Brekke, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 85 … (2) Avery Maus, K, 87 … (3) Madalyn Notch, K, 96 … (4) Paige Kneip, K, 99 … (5) Rachel Coulter, K, 101

ACGC — (1) Brekke, 85

PAYNESVILLE — (6) Abigail Weis, 108 … (7) Jayda Younkin, 109 … (9) Hailey Ruhoff, 113 … (16) Kylie Hoesktra, 126

Charger Invitational

The Litchfield girls finished third, one stroke ahead of New London-Spicer at the Charger Invitational at Albion Ridges Golf Course in Annandale.

Waconia claimed the team title with 385, followed by Watertown-Mayer with 389. The Dragons finished with 391 and the Wildcats were forth with 392.

Litchfield’s top golfer was Elsa Opjorden. She tied for eighth with a round of 96.

NLS’s Rylie Harrier was the runner-up. She, along with Waconia’s Sonja Johnson, shot an 88.

Glencoe-Silver Lake’s Eva Stuewe took medalist honors with an 86.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Waconia 385 … (2) Watertown-Mayer 389 … (3) Litchfield 391 … (4) New London-Spicer 392 … (5) Annandale 403 … (6) Dassel-Cokato 408 … (7) Glencoe-Silver Lake 410 … (8) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 454

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Eva Stuewe, GSL, 86 … (2t) Rylie Harrier, NLS, 88 … (2t) Sonja Johnson, W, 88 … (4t) Annika Duininck, NLS, 90 … (4t) Katelyn Leuthner, WM, 90

LITCHFIELD — (8t) Elsa Opjorden, 96 … (10t) Lauren Erickson, 96 … (12t) Kylie Michels, 98 … (15t) Amelia Benson, 100

NLS — (2t) Harrier, 88 … (4t) Duininck, 90 … (29t) Madisyn Claseman, 107 … (29t) Rachel Renner, 107