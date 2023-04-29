99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals boys down by 1 stroke at Card/Cat Invite

Prep golf report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals trail St. Cloud Cathedral's 312 as 2-day tourney moves to Eagle Creek

Tribune's golf roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Tom ElliottMichael Lyne and Joe Brown
Today at 10:06 PM

NEW LONDON — St. Cloud Cathedral emerged with a one-stroke lead over Willmar after the first day of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invitational boys golf tournament Friday at Little Crow Golf Resort.

The second round begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Eagle Creek Golf Course in Willmar.

Cathedral shot a 312. Willmar had a 313. The Cardinals’ Joey Wisocki is the first-round leader after shooting a 72. Right behind him is New London-Spicer’s Nixon Harrier, who carded a 73.

NLS is in seventh place with a 330 in the 17-team tournament. Minnewaska is in 10th place with a 346. Litchfield is in 11th place with a 361. Lac qui Parle Valley is in 13th place with a 370. Tied for fourth place are Community Christian School and Montevideo, which each shot 373s. BOLD has a 396, good for 16th place. Dawson-Boyd shot a 404 for 17th place.

Cardinal/Wildcat Invite

Boys
Team scoring
(1) St. Cloud Cathedral 312 … (2) Willmar 313 … (3t) Brainerd and Sartell 318 … (5) Lakeville South 320 … (6) Moorhead 323 … (7) New London-Spicer 330 … (8) Cambridge-Isanti 339 … (9) Hutchinson 342 … (10) Minnewaska 346 … (11) Litchfield 361 … (12) Becker 367 … (13) Lac qui Parle Valley 370 … (14t) Community Christian School and Montevideo 373 … (16) BOLD 396 … (17) Dawson-Boyd 404
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Joey Wisocki, Will, 72 … (2) Nixon Harrier, NLS, 73 … (3t) Joey Simonich, Moor; Carson Andel, Sar; and Riley Larson, Min, 75
BOLD — (65t) Grant Pfarr 91 … (88) Mav Kaufenberg 100 … (89t) Riley Minkel 101 … (93t) Matthew Brummer … (93t) Ethan Nere 104
CCS — (40t) Jonathan Reid 85 … (59t) Mark Arnold 90 … (72t) Will Chapin 93 … (95t) Jack Velyan 105 … (95t) Max Arnold 105
DAWSON-BOYD — (59t) Drew Hjelmeland 90 … (67t) Evan Mork 92 … (83t) Carson Stratmoen 97 … (112t) Landon Kemen 125
LQPV — (42) Kaidyn Stender 86 … (47t) Carson Besonen 88 … (79t) Grant Bjerke 95 … (89t) JT Ulstad 101
LITCHFIELD — (34t) Carstan Milender 84 … Brandon Jansky 88 … (74t) Ty Olson 94 … (79t) Nick Kuechle 95
MINNEWASKA — (3t) Larson 75 … (47t) Zach Gugisberg 88 … (52t) Thatcher Sherlin 89 … (74t) Blake Nelson 94
MONTEVIDEO — (24t) Jayson Nichols 82 … (43t) Camden Helgeson 87 … (74t) Ty Ricke 94 … (101) Gavin Arends 110
NLS — (2) Harrier 73 … (34t) Gabe Truscinski 84 … (34t) Sam Hanson 84 … (52t) Paul Skretvedt 89 … (52t) Palmer Dalton 89
RENVILLE COUNTY WEST — (34t) Ryan Schrupp 84 … (107) Jon Driggs 118
WILLMAR — (1) Wisocki 72 … (11t) Aden Jacobson 78 … (22t) Nathan Marthaler 81 … (24t) Deiken Carruthers 82

RTR Invitational

Yellow Medicine East took fourth place with a 188 at the Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Invitational at Tyler Golf Course.
Lakeview took first place with a 173. RTR and Canby followed at 185 and 187.
Carson Boe of Lakeview took the individual title, shooting a 35.
YME had two golfers finish in the top 10. James Peterson tied for eighth at 45 and Nick Moritz finished 10th with a round of 46.
YME is scheduled to compete in the Minneota Invitational at 4 p.m. Monday at Countryside Golf Course.

Boys
Team scoring
(1) Lakeview 173 … (2) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 185 … (3) Canby 187 … (4) Yellow Medicine East 188 … (5) Minneota 193
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Boe, L, 35 … (2) Chase Christensen, RTR, 40 … (3t) Alex Munson, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton; Owen Louwagie, L; Jack Abrahamson, C, 41; Anthony Rybinski, Min; and Lane Arends, L, 41.
YME — (8t) James Peterson 45 … (10) Nick Moritz 46 … 12t) Jack Mensink 48 … (14t) Cooper McCosh 49

