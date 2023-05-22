Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals finish sixth at Detroit Lakes North-South Invite

BEMIDJI — Willmar remained in sixth place after the second and final day of the Detroit Lakes North-South Invitational at Bemidji Town and Country Club on Saturday.

West Fargo Sheyenne won the two-day competition at 599 strokes. Detroit Lakes placed second with 621, followed in third by Cloquet’s 628. Willmar totaled 652 strokes.

The top golfer of the two-day invitational was West Fargo Sheyenne’s Nate Peyerl, who totaled 144. Joey Wisocki was Willmar’s best finisher, scoring a 155 to tie for 14th place.

Willmar competes in the Central Lakes Conference Championships at 3 p.m. Monday at Rich-Spring Golf Course in Cold Spring.

Detroit Lakes N-S Invite

Boys

Team scoring

(1) West Fargo Sheyenne 305-294—599 … (2) Detroit Lakes 316-305—621 … (3) Cloquet 319-309—628 … (4) Albany 313-324—637 … (5) Bemidji 319-325—644 … (6) Willmar 322-330—652 … (7) Fargo Shanley 325-329—654 … (8) Detroit Lakes JV 323-334—657 … (9) Fargo North 334-327—661 … (10) Fargo Davies 337-326—663 … (11) Fargo South 330-339— 669 … (12) West Fargo Sheyenne JV 355-336—691 … (13) Bemidji JV 373-373—746

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Nate Peyerl, WFS, 72-72—144 … (2t) Andrew Wilhelm, WFS, 76-73—149 … (2t) Nick Yavarow, B, 72-77—149 … (4t) Karson Patten, C, 77-73—150 … (4t) Zach Skarperud, Fargo Shanley, 72-78—150 … (5t) Evan Booth, Fargo South, 73-77—150

WILLMAR — (14t) Joey Wisocki 77-78—155 … (23t) Nathan Marthaler 83-79—162 … (32t) Deiken Carruthers 82-84—166 … (42t) Aden Jacobson 89-80—169

Lakeville South Invite

The Edina boys and the Lakeville South girls placed first at the two-day Lakeville South Invitational at Minnewaska Golf Club in Glenwood.

Edina’s boys scored 600, followed by Minnetonka’s 628 and Sartell’s 636. The Hornets’ Jimmy Abdo and Buffalo’s Arthur Ylitalo tied for first with a two-day total of 144. Riley Larson had the top finish for Minnewaska, shooting a two-day score of 154 to earn a share of seventh place.

Lakeville South’s girls scored 696 over the two-day invitational, beating out Minnewaska’s 709. Cougars’ Jovie Ordal won medalist honors. She shot a two-day total of 159, ahead of teammate Allison Loer’s 170 and Lakers’ Ava Kollman’s 171.

Arivia and Annika DeBoer also placed in the top five for Minnewaska, shooting 173 and 176, respectively.

Minnewaska’s girls compete in the Section 3AA tournament at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake. The Lakers’ boys compete in the Section 3AA tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday back at Oakdale Golf Club.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Edina 305-295—600 … (2) Minnetonka 301—628 … (3) Sartell 317-319—636 … (4) Elk River 309—638 … (5) Buffalo 313-326—639 … (6) Eagan 326-316—642 … (7) Lakeville South 331-317—648 … (8) Hopkins 337-324—661 … (9) Minnewaska 354-335—689

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Jimmy Abdo, Edina, 72-72—144 … (1t) Arthur Ylitalo, B, 71-73—144 … (3) Parker Hughes, Edina, 75-72—147 … (4) Harvey Ylitalo, B, 75-76—151 … (5t) Nevin Switz 81-71—152 … (5t) Max Wolf, H, 76-76—152

MINNEWASKA — (7t) Riley Larson 78-76—154 … (37t) Zach Gugisberg 87-86—173 … (47) Blake Nelson 91-88—179 … (48) Thatcher Sherlin 98-85—183

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Lakeville South 347-349—696 … (2) Minnewaska 361-348—709

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Jovie Ordal, LS, 78-81—159 … (2) Allison Loer, LS, 82-88—170 … (3) Ava Kollman, Minn., 88-83—171 … (4) Arivia DeBoer, Minn., 87-86—173 … (5) Annika DeBoer, Minn., 89-87—176

MINNEWASKA — (3) Kollman, 88-83—171 … (4) Ar. DeBoer 87-86—173 … (5) An. DeBoer 89-87—176 … (7) Lexi Barsness 97-92—189

Tri-State Preview Invitational

Lac qui Parle Valley placed 13th of 20 teams at the two-day Tri-State Preview Invitational at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

Maple Grove took home first place with 631 strokes. Detroit Lakes was second coming in at 654 and Minnetonka finished third with 657. LQPV’s two-day total was 716.

Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas won medalist honors with 145 strokes over the two-day competition. LQPV’s top golfer was Isabella Jacobs, who took 23rd place with a 167.

LQPV competes in the Section 5A tournament at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Eagle Creek Golf Course.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Maple Grove 329-302—631 … (2) Detroit Lakes 328-326—654 … (3) Minnetonka 332-325—657 … (4) Alexandria 326-332—658 … (5) Edina 335-328—663 … (6) Legacy Christian Academy 361-346—707 … (7) East Ridge 346-337—683 … (8) Eastview 334-350—684 … (9) Chaska 342-343—685 … (10) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 360-353—713 … (11t) Northfield 362-353—715 … (11t) Jordan 365-350—715 … (13) Lac qui Parle Valley 362-354—716 … (14) Albany 363-362—725 … (15t) Chanhassen 361-375—736 … (15t) Southwest Christian 363-373—736 … (17) Orono 375-363—738 … (18) Stillwater 384-390—774 … (19) Lakeville North 389-399—788 … (20) Hastings 411-426—837

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Hannah Boraas, A, 71-74—145 … (2) Selena Wu, M, 74-76—150 … (3t) Nicole Reineke, C, 76-75—151 … (3t) Ava Hanneman, O, 79-72—151 … (5) Annika Hendrickson, MG, 78-74—152

LQPV — (23) Isabella Jacobs 84-83—167 … (24t) Molly Halvorson 84-84—168 … (72t) Peyton Sachs 103-89—192 … (72t) Kaitlyn Kittelson 94-98—192