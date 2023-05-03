Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals girls 4th at Brainerd meet

BRAINERD — The Willmar girls golf team wound up fourth of seven teams Tuesday at Pine Beach East Golf Course on Madden’s Resort.

Willmar shot a 387. Alexandria won with a 319. Host Brainerd had a 357.

Hannah Boraas of Alexandria was medalist with a 70 in the Central Lakes Conference meet. Kennedy Mara led Willmar with an 85, finishing sixth.

Willmar’s next scheduled tournament is at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at Pebble Lake Golf Course in Fergus Falls.

Brainerd Invitational

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 319 … (2) Brainerd 357 … (3) Sartell 361 … (4) Willmar 387 … (5) St. Cloud Crush 425 … (6) Rocori 445 … (7) Sauk Rapids 457

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Hannah Boraas, A, 70 … (2) Rachel Bowen, A, 79 … (3) Aisling O’Connor, A, 81 … (4) Izzy Olson, B, 83 … (5) Gwen Latunski, S, 84

WILLMAR — (6) Kennedy Mara, 85 … (11) Fernanda Ossa Letelier 90 … (20t) Lily Jorgenson 103 … (26) Avery Olson 109 … (30t) Maycee Gustafson 114 … (34t) Chelsea Rohloff 117

ADVERTISEMENT

Sauk Centre Invite

The Minnewaska girls and boys swept their respective divisions at Greystone Golf course in Sauk Centre.

Minnewaska’s girls shot a 181 to beat second-place BOLD, which had a 196. Benson took fourth with a 241.

Minnewaska’s Ava Kollman was medalist with a 42, beating teammate Annika DeBoer and BOLD’s Kenna Henriksen, who shot 44s.

In the boys division, Minnewaska shot 165 to tie for first place with Morris/Chokio-Alberta. Montevideo was fifth with a 181, BOLD was seventh with a 195 and Benson finished eighth with a 197.

Morris/CA’s Charlie Hanson shot a 31 to earn medalist honors. Minnewaska’s Riley Larson and West Central’s Marshall Dewey each shot 37s to tie for second.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 181 … (2) BOLD 196 … (3) Melrose 235 … (4) Benson 241 … (5) Sauk Centre 248 … (6) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 261 … (7) West Central Area, incomplete

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Ava Kollman, Minn., 42 … (2t) Kenna Henriksen, BOLD, 44 … (2t) Annika DeBoer, Minn., 44 … (4) Arivia, Minn., DeBoer 47 … (5) Lexi Barsness, Minn., 48

BENSON — (17t) Molly Jones 57 … (19) Hannah Rosen 58 … (21) Elle Kletscher 60 … (25t) Tara Beyer 66 … (36) Kaylin Grube 79 … (37) Elise Duncan 80 … (38) Andrea Mejia, N/A

BOLD — (2t) Henriksen 44 … (6t) Alison Kadlec 50 … (8t) McKenna Jensen 51 … (8t) Layla Pfarr 51 … (11t) Tori Osterfeld 53 … (13t) Tatum Mages 55 … (17t) Peyton Sander 57

MINNEWASKA — (1) Ava Kollman 42 … (2t) Annika DeBoer 44 … (4) Arivia DeBoer 47 … (5) Barsness 48 … (6t) Anna Kollman 50 … (16) Lillie Ogdahl 56

Boys

Team scoring

(1t) Minnewaska 165 … (1t) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 165 … (3) West Central 169 … (4) Melrose 174 … (5) Montevideo 181 … (6) Sauk Centre 194 … (7) BOLD 195 … (8) Benson 197

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Charlie Hanson, M/CA, 31 … (2t) Riley Larson, Minn., 37 … (2t) Marshall Dewey, WC, 37 … (4t) Blake Nelson, Minn., 42 … (4t) Gavin Arends, Mont., 42 … (4t) Jayson Nichols, Mont., 42 .. (4t) Zach Gugisberg, Minn., 42

BENSON — (25t) Charlie Goff 48 … (27t) Ryan Tolifson 49 … (30t) Franklin Knutson 50 … (30t) Logan Hadfield 50 … (38t) Connor Goff 53 … (42t) Andrew Missen 54 … (44t) Jack Langan 55

BOLD — (12t) Riley Minkel 44 … (18t) Matthew Brummer 45 … (36t) Ethan Nere 51 … (44t) Kaleb Hillemeier 55

MINNEWASKA — (2t) Larson 37 … (4t) Nelson 42 … (4t) Gugisberg 42 … (12t) Thatcher Sherlin 44 … (30t) Carter Huckle 50 … (38t) Kody Ward 53 … (48) Bode Dezelar 57

MONTEVIDEO — (4t) Arends 42 … (4t) Nichols 42 … (12t) Camden Helgeson 44 … (38t) Luke Sachariason 53 … (44t) Tristan Nelson 55 … (47) Axton Weckwerth 56 … (51) Ty Ricke 68

Melrose Invite

The Minnewaska boys and girls shined at the West Central Conference meet hosted by Melrose at Meadowlark Country Club.

Minnewaska’s boys and girls both placed first with a pair of matching 165s. BOLD’s girls took second with a 196.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnewaska had four of the top five finishers in the girls competition and three of the top six finishers on the boys side.

Ava Kollman led the Lakers’ girls by winning the individual title with a round of 38. Riley Larson led Minnewaska’s boys with a title-winning round of 37.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 165 … (2) BOLD 196 … (3) Melrose 214 … (4) Benson 218 … (5) Sauk Centre 241 … (6) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 245

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Ava Kollman, Minn., 38 … (2) Annika DeBoer, Minn., 40 … (3t) Lexi Hunter, WC, 43 … (3t) Lexi Barsness, Minn., 43 … (5) Arivia DeBoer, Minn., 44

BENSON — (7t) Molly Jones 49 … (11t) Tara Beyer 52 … (21) Elle Kletscher 57 … (23t) Hannah Rosen 60 … (35) Kaylin Grube 69 … (37) Elise Duncan 77 … (38) Andrea Mejia 81

BOLD — (6) Kenna Henriksen 45 … (7t0 McKenna Jensen 49 … (14t) Peyton Sander 53 … (14t) Layla Pfarr 53 … (19t) Tori Osterfeld 56 … (19t) Tatum Mages 56

MINNEWASKA — (1) Ava Kollman 38 … (2) Annika DeBoer 40 … (3t) Barsness 43 … (5) Arivia DeBoer 44 … (14t) Anna Kollman 53 … (18) Lillie Ogdahl 55

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 165 … (2) West Central 169 … (3) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 175 … (4) Melrose 187 … (5) Benson 190 … (6) Sauk Centre 201 … (7t) Montevideo 205 … (7t) BOLD 205

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Riley Larson, Minn., 37 … (2) Charlie Hanson, M/CA, 39 … (3) Peyton Hanson, WC, 40 … (4) Zach Gugisberg, Minn., 41 … (5t) Mitchell Dewey, WC, 42 … (5t) Blake Nelson, Minn., 42

BENSON — (10t) Ryan Tolifson 44 … (22t) Charlie Goff 48 … (22t) Logan Hadfield 48 … (28t) Franklin Knutson 50 … (35t) Connor Goff 53 … (28) Andrew Nissen 54 … (42t) Jack Langan 57

BOLD — (7t) Riley Minkel 43 … (22t) Matthew Brummer 48 … (40t) Kaleb Hillemeier 56 … (44t) Ethan Nere 58

MINNEWASKA — (1) Larson 37 … (4) Gugisberg 41 … (5t) Nelson 42 … (12t) Thatcher Sherlin 45 … (46t) Kody Ward 59 … (50) Bode Dezelar 67 … (51t) Carter Huckle 68

MONTEVIDEO — (12t) Jayson Nichols 46 … (31t) Camden Helgeson 52 … (35t) Axton Weckwerth 53 … (39) Gavin Arends 55 … (40t) Ty Ricke 56 … (46t) Luke Sachariason 59 … (48) Tristan Nelson 64

Annandale Invitational

The New London-Spicer girls finished in second place at the Wright County Conference meet hosted by Annandale at Albion Ridges Golf Course.

NLS scored 426 behind Glencoe-Silver Lake’s 421 and ahead of Watertown-Mayer’s 430 and Litchfield’s 431.

Watertown-Mayer’s Katelyn Leuthner took home the individual title with a 95. New London-Spicer’s Annika Duininck had the top finish of area golfers with a round of 99 to finish in fifth.

There were three more area golfers that finished in the top 10. Litchfield’s Lauren Erickson tied for seventh (104), NLS’ Rachel Renner took ninth (106) and Litchfield’s Ciarra Resmen tied for 10th (107).

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Glencoe-Silver Lake 421 … (2) New London-Spicer 426 … (3) Watertown-Mayer 430 … (4) Litchfield 431 … (5) Annandale 440 … (6) Dassek-Cokato 446 … (7) Rockford 477 … (8) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 500

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Katelyn Leuthner, W-M, 95 … (2t) Sarah Buchholtz, R, 97 … (2t) Eva Stuewe, GSL, 97 … (2t) Mackenzie Kohls, D-C, 97 … (5) Annika Duininck, NLS, 99

LITCHFIELD — (7t) Lauren Erickson 104 … (10t) Ciarra Resmen 107 … (18t) Natalie Randt 110 … (18t) Kylie Michels 110 … (22t) Elsa Opjorden 111 … (22t) Amelia Benson 111

NLS — (5) Duininck 99 … (9) Rachel Renner 106 … (14t) Brynn Arnsdorf 109 … (25) Rylie Harrier 112 … (29) Hattie Bohlsen 116 … (31t) Madisyn Claseman 118

ADVERTISEMENT

ACGC Invitational

The Paynesville boys took first place at the Central Minnesota Conference meet at Island Pine Golf Club in Atwater.

Paynesville totaled 175 in front of Osakis’ 176 and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s 191.

Paynesville’s Isaac Christensen won the individual title with a round of 38. BBE’s Brady Schwinghammer settled for a tie for second (39) with Paynesville’s Winston Carlson and Osakis’ Drew Imdieke.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Paynesville 175 … (2) Osakis 176 … (3) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 191 … (4) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 193 … (5) Kimball 196 … (6) Royalton 225

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Isaac Christensen, P, 38 … (2t) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 39 … (2t) Winston Carlson, P, 39 … (2t) Drew Imdieke, O, 39 … (5) Luke Ashbrook, K, 42

ACGC — (10t) Samuel Gruis 46 … (12) Bode Brekke 47 … (13t) Sam Rouser 48 … (18t) Carson Borchert 52 … (18t) Braxton Kragenbring 52 … (35t) Knolan Wattnem 62 … (43t) Joseph Gratz 69 … (43t) Micah Werner 69

BBE — (2) Schwinghammer 39 … (10t) Eli Gregory 46 … (18t) Walker Winter 52 … (23t) Matthew Walz 54 … (29t) Owen Roering 57 … (45) sam Mastey 70 … (46t) Jamison Reed 71 … (46t) Mason Eckstein 71

PAYNESVILLE — (1) Christensen 38 … (2t) Carlson 39 … (9) Gus Johnson 45 … (21t) Jackson Walker 53 … (21t) Chase Viessman 53 … 23t) Abraham Dickhausen 54 … (34) Blayke Pung 61 … (35t) Alex Blonigen 62

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Kimball 211 … (2) Paynesville 239 … (3) Osakis 249 … (4) Royalton 282

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Brooke Brekke, ACGC, 47 … (2) Madalyn Notch, K, 50 … (3) Avery Maus, K, 51 … (4t) Brooke Euerle, O, 52 … (4t) Jayda Younkin, P, 52

ACGC — (1) Brekke 47

PAYNESVILLE — (4t) Younkin 52 … (9t) Hailey Ruhoff 61 … (9t) Abigail Weis 61 … 12t) Avery Braun 65 … (21) Kylie Hoekstra 75 … (22) Taylor Bierwerth 79

Dawson-Boyd Invite

The Community Christian School boys and the Lac qui Parle Valley girls secured first-place finishes at the Camden North meet at Dawson Golf Course.

The CCS boys won the title with a score of 168 and the LQPV girls won with a 178.

Will Chapin of CCS won the boys individual title with a round of 38. On the girls side, LQPV’s Isabella Jacobs secured first place at 40.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 178 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 193 … (3) Community Christian School 226

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Isabella Jacobs, LQPV, 40 … (2) Molly Halvorson, LQPV, 43 … (3) Alyssa Swedzinski, D-B, 44 … (4t) Kaitlyn Kittelson, LQPV, 46 … (4t) Lindsey Lund, D-B, 46

CMCS — (9) Natasha Erickson 52

CCS — (10t) Hope Reid 53 … (14) Annellise Larkins 56 … (15t) Katrina Velyan 58 … (17) Margo Klaassen 59 … (18) Lexi Macik 63

D-B — (3) Swedzinski 44 … (4t) Lund 46 … (6) Claire Stratmoen 48 … (13) Kylar Hjelmeland, 55 … (19) Kaitlin Sather 65

LQPV — (1) Jacobs 40 … (2) Halvorson 43 … (4t) Kittelson 46 … (7t) Kate Ulstad 49 … (7t) Peyton Sachs 49 … (10t) Grace Vacek 53

MACCRAY — (12) Alexis Noble 54 … (15t) Callie Macht 58

RCW — (20) Rory Double 73

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Community Christian School 168 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 183 … (3) Central Minnesota Christian School 184 … (4) Lac qui Parle Valley 191 … (5) Renville County West 194 … (6) MACCRAY 200 … (7) Ortonville 210

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Will Chapin, CCS, 38 … (2) Carson Besonen, LQPV, 40 … (3) Colton Jenkins, MACCRAY, 41 … (4t) Jonathan Reid, CCS, 42 … (4t) Eli Gerdes, CMCS, 42 … (4t) Ryan Schrupp, RCW, 42

CMCS — (4t) Gerdes 42 … (14t) Ryan Erickson 47 … (14t) Josh Versteeg 47 … (17t) Seth Zwart 48 … (19t) Carter Taatjes 49 … (21t) Stanley Jean Louis 50

CCS — (1) Chapin 38 … (4t) Reid 42 … (7t) Max Arnold 43 … (11t) Mark Arnold 45 … (11t) Jack Kreps 45 … (29t) Andrew Borstad 55

D-B — (7t) Drew Hjelmeland 43 … (7t) Carson Stratmoen 43 … (11t) Evan Mork 45 … (23t) Landon Kemen 52 … (28) Amos Sather 54 … (39) Jameson Garcia 68

LQPV — (2) Besonen 40 … (19t) JT Ulstad 49 … (21t) Noah Arndt 50 … (23t) Kaidyn Stender 52 … (33t) Alex Schmidt 57 … (40) Mason Wood 69

MACCRAY — (3) Jenkins 41 … (17t) Charlie Delbosque 48 … (29t) Jay Marcus 55 … (32) Mike Thein 56 … (36) Riley Roskens 59 … (37) Sawyer Janssen 62

RCW — (4t) Ryan Schrupp 42 … (10) Jon Driggs 44 … (25t) Jasen Jansen 53 … (38) Colton Bratsch 64

Canby Invitational

Yellow Medicine East finished in fourth place with a team score of 190 at the Camden South meet at Canby Golf Club.

Lakeview took first place with 177 followed by Canby’s 184 and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton’s 189.

James Peterson tied for second place with a round of 43. There were two other top 10 finishers for YME. Cooper McCosh tied for sixth (45) and Nick Moritz took ninth (46).

YME returns to action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at Tracy Golf Club.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Lakeview 177 … (2) Canby 184 … (3) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 189 … (4) Yellow Medicine East 190 … (5) Minneota 215

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Boe, L, 39 … (2t) Chase Christensen, RTR, 43 … (2t) Ethan Schwankl, L, 43 … (2t) Brady Hulzebos, C, 43 … (2t) James Peterson, YME, 43

YME — (2t) Peterson 43 … (6t) Cooper McCosh 45 … (9) Nick Moritz 46 … (21t) Jack Mensink 56 … (28t) Brayton Hammer 69 … (28t) Parker Levitz 69