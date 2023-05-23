Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals girls finish 5th in CLC Championships

ST. CLOUD — The Willmar girls golf team wound up in fifth place after the second day of the two-day Central Lakes Conference championships.

The Cardinals shot a two-day total of 754 with the second round played at The Territory Golf Club.

Willmar’s Kennedy Mara tied for 13th place, shooting rounds of 87 and 90 for a 177 total. That earned her All-CLC honors. Fernanda Ossa Letelier and Maycee Gustafson were both named honorable mentions.

Alexandria captured the team championship with a 638, including rounds of 326 and 312. Brainerd shota 658 to place second.

Willmar’s next scheduled tournament is 9 a.m. Thursday, June 1 in the Section 8AA tournament at Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids. It’s a two-day event, with individuals and teams attempting to qualify for the state Class AA tournament

CLC Championships

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 326-312—638 … (2) Brainerd 332-326—658 … (3) Sartell 371-331—702 … (4) Fergus Falls 371-344—715 … (5) Willmar 386-368—754 … (6t) St. Cloud 396-392—788 … (6t) Rocori 412-376—788 … (8) Sauk Rapids 417-404—821

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Izzy Olson, Br, 71-72—143 … (2) Hannah Boraas, Alex, 76-71—147 … (3) Annika Jyraks, FF, 78-70—148 … (4) Sophia Karsnia, Br, 78-82—160 … (5) Ellie Sticha, Alex, 79-82—161

WILLMAR — (13t) Kennedy Mara 87-90—177 … (20) Maycee Gustafson 101-90—191 … (21) Fernanda Ossa Letelier 100-92—192 … (29) Lily Jorgenson 98-98—196 … (31) Avery Olson 107-96—203 … (35) Halle Mortensen 101-111-212

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Sartell 302 … (2) Alexandria 303 … (3) Brainerd 307 … (4) Willmar 317 … (5) Fergus Falls 318 … (6) Sauk Rapids 327 … (7) Rocori 350 … (8) St. Cloud 359

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Dawson Ringler, Br, 73 … (1t) Jack Holtz, Alex, 73 … (1t) Jameson Schmitz, Sar, 73 … (1t) William Thornburg, Alex, 73 … (5) Sam Lunde, Sar, 74

WILLMAR — (8) Aden Jacobson 77 … (15t) Joey Wisocki 79 … 17t) Nathan Marthaler 80 … (25t) Deiken Carruthers 81

CMC Meet

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Brooke Brekke posted a 36 to win medalist honors for the girls competition at the Central Minnesota Conference meet at Osakis Country Club.

Osakis’ boys won the team title with a total of 164 strokes, followed by Paynesville’s 172 and ACGC’s 173. The Kimball girls won at 205 in front of Osakis’ 218 and Paynesville’s 257.

Two more area golfers placed in the top five. BBE’s Brady Schwinghammer took third at 40 and ACGC’s Bode Brekke finished in a tie for fourth place at 41 with Osakis’ Drew Imdieke.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Osakis 164 … (2) Paynesville 172 … (3) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 173 … (4) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 175 … (5) Kimball 192 … (6) Royalton 215

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Chase Triebenbach, O, 37 … (2) Tyler Baumgartner, O, 39 … (3) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 40 … (4t) Bode Brekke, ACGC, 41 … (4t) Drew Imdieke, O, 41

ACGC — (4t) Brekke 41 … (6t) Sam Rouser 42 … (10t) Carson Borchert 44 … (14t) Joseph Gratz 46

BBE — (3) Schwinghammer 40 … (10t) Jamison Reed 44 … (12t) Walker Winter 45 … (14t) Eli Gregory 46

PAYNESVILLE — (6t) Isaac Christensen 42 … (6t) Winston Carlson 42 … (9) Gus Johnson 43 … (12t) Mitchell Athmann 45

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Kimball 205 … (2) Osakis 218 … (3) Paynesville 257

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Brooke Brekke, ACGC, 36 … (2) Avery Maus, K, 44 … (3) Lauren Anderson, O, 47 … (4) Madalyn Notch, K, 48 … (5t) Bria Hoffarth, O, 50 … (5t) Brooke Kuerle, O, 50

ACGC — (1) Brekke, 36

PAYNESVILLE — (7t) Abigail Weis 56 … (12) Kylie Hoekstra 62 … (16) Avery Braun 69 … (17t) Jayda Younkin 70

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Brooke Brekke, ACGC, 40 … (2) Avery Maus, K, 42 … (3) Madalyn Notch, K, 51 … (4) Averyonna Graff, O, 52 … (5) Paige Kneip, K, 53

ACGC — (1) Brekke 40

PAYNESVILLE — (11) Abigail Weis 59 … (12t) Hailey Ruhoff 61 … (12t) Jayda Younkin 61 … (14) Kylie Hoekstra 62