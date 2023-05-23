99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals girls finish 5th in CLC Championships

Prep golf report for Monday, May 22, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar's Kennedy Mara earns all-conference while teammates Fernanda Ossa Letelier and Maycee Gustafson are honorable mention

Tribune's golf roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Tom ElliottJoe Brown and Michael Lyne
Today at 10:29 PM

ST. CLOUD — The Willmar girls golf team wound up in fifth place after the second day of the two-day Central Lakes Conference championships.

The Cardinals shot a two-day total of 754 with the second round played at The Territory Golf Club.

Willmar’s Kennedy Mara tied for 13th place, shooting rounds of 87 and 90 for a 177 total. That earned her All-CLC honors. Fernanda Ossa Letelier and Maycee Gustafson were both named honorable mentions.

Alexandria captured the team championship with a 638, including rounds of 326 and 312. Brainerd shota 658 to place second.

Willmar’s next scheduled tournament is 9 a.m. Thursday, June 1 in the Section 8AA tournament at Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids. It’s a two-day event, with individuals and teams attempting to qualify for the state Class AA tournament

ADVERTISEMENT

More golf coverage:
Recent prep golf coverage from west central Minnesota.
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals grab 3rd at CLC meet
Prep golf report for Friday, May 19, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar girls golf shoots a 365 at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell
May 19, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: ACGC Falcons' Brooke Brekke takes second at the Helling Tournament
Prep golf report for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Brekke posts a round of 80 at the Ken Helling Girls' Golf Tournament
May 18, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: NLS takes 3rd at Charger Invitational
Wildcats shoot a 317 at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake
May 17, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys shoot a 308 at Alexandria
Prep golf report for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Sartell wins with a 294 and host Alexandria cards a 296 at the CLC meet
May 16, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar senior Joey Wisocki reads the green on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar golfer earns Central Lakes honor
Joey Wisocki is named the Central Lakes Conference boys golfer of the week
May 16, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal girls earn 5th place after Day 1 of CLC Championships
Prep golf report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals shot a 386 with round 2 set for Monday, May 22 in St. Cloud
May 15, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals takes 4th at pre-section meet
Prep golf report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Joey Wisocki shoots a 73 in the warm-up for the Section 8AAA tournament in Cold Spring
May 12, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar girls golf finishes 10th at St. Cloud
Prep golf report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar's Kennedy Mara posts a round of 88 to tie for ninth place
May 11, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson girls golf invitational 051023 001.jpg
Prep
Golf roundup: Minnewaska Lakers shine bright
Prep golf report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Laker girls win two West Central Conference meets at Benson and Glenwood
May 10, 2023 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.008.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Thriving on the home course
In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, the sports guys — Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — discuss the Willmar boys golf team's CLC win at Eagle Creek. Plus, Litchfield's legacy of throws is strong.
May 10, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

CLC Championships

Girls

Team scoring
(1) Alexandria 326-312—638 … (2) Brainerd 332-326—658 … (3) Sartell 371-331—702 … (4) Fergus Falls 371-344—715 … (5) Willmar 386-368—754 … (6t) St. Cloud 396-392—788 … (6t) Rocori 412-376—788 … (8) Sauk Rapids 417-404—821

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Izzy Olson, Br, 71-72—143 … (2) Hannah Boraas, Alex, 76-71—147 … (3) Annika Jyraks, FF, 78-70—148 … (4) Sophia Karsnia, Br, 78-82—160 … (5) Ellie Sticha, Alex, 79-82—161
WILLMAR — (13t) Kennedy Mara 87-90—177 … (20) Maycee Gustafson 101-90—191 … (21) Fernanda Ossa Letelier 100-92—192 … (29) Lily Jorgenson 98-98—196 … (31) Avery Olson 107-96—203 … (35) Halle Mortensen 101-111-212

CLC Championships

Willmar is in fourth place, 15 strokes off the pace, after the first day of the Central Lakes Conference championships at Rich-Spring Golf Course in Cold Spring.

The Cards shot a 317. Sartell leads with a 302. Alexandria has a 303 and Brainerd has a 307.

Willmar’s Aden Jacobson is in eighth place with a 77. Teammate Joey Wisocki shot a 79 and its tied for 15th place.

Brainerd’s Dawson Ringler, Alexandria’s Jack Holtz and William Thornburg and Sartell’s Jameson Schmitz all tied for the lead with a 1-over-par 73.

The final round of the two-day CLC tournament begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Pebble Lake Golf Course in Fergus Falls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys

Team scoring
(1) Sartell 302 … (2) Alexandria 303 … (3) Brainerd 307 … (4) Willmar 317 … (5) Fergus Falls 318 … (6) Sauk Rapids 327 … (7) Rocori 350 … (8) St. Cloud 359

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1t) Dawson Ringler, Br, 73 … (1t) Jack Holtz, Alex, 73 … (1t) Jameson Schmitz, Sar, 73 … (1t) William Thornburg, Alex, 73 … (5) Sam Lunde, Sar, 74 
WILLMAR — (8) Aden Jacobson 77 … (15t) Joey Wisocki 79 … 17t) Nathan Marthaler 80 … (25t) Deiken Carruthers 81 

CMC Meet

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Brooke Brekke posted a 36 to win medalist honors for the girls competition at the Central Minnesota Conference meet at Osakis Country Club.

Osakis’ boys won the team title with a total of 164 strokes, followed by Paynesville’s 172 and ACGC’s 173. The Kimball girls won at 205 in front of Osakis’ 218 and Paynesville’s 257.

Two more area golfers placed in the top five. BBE’s Brady Schwinghammer took third at 40 and ACGC’s Bode Brekke finished in a tie for fourth place at 41 with Osakis’ Drew Imdieke.

Boys

Team scoring
(1) Osakis 164 … (2) Paynesville 172 … (3) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 173 … (4) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 175 … (5) Kimball 192 … (6) Royalton 215

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Chase Triebenbach, O, 37 … (2) Tyler Baumgartner, O, 39 … (3) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 40 … (4t) Bode Brekke, ACGC, 41 … (4t) Drew Imdieke, O, 41
ACGC — (4t) Brekke 41 … (6t) Sam Rouser 42 … (10t) Carson Borchert 44 … (14t) Joseph Gratz 46
BBE — (3) Schwinghammer 40 … (10t) Jamison Reed 44 … (12t) Walker Winter 45 … (14t) Eli Gregory 46
PAYNESVILLE — (6t) Isaac Christensen 42 … (6t) Winston Carlson 42 … (9) Gus Johnson 43 … (12t) Mitchell Athmann 45

Girls

Team scoring
(1) Kimball 205 … (2) Osakis 218 … (3) Paynesville 257

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Brooke Brekke, ACGC, 36 … (2) Avery Maus, K, 44 … (3) Lauren Anderson, O, 47 … (4) Madalyn Notch, K, 48 … (5t) Bria Hoffarth, O, 50 … (5t) Brooke Kuerle, O, 50
ACGC — (1) Brekke, 36
PAYNESVILLE — (7t) Abigail Weis 56 … (12) Kylie Hoekstra 62 … (16) Avery Braun 69 … (17t) Jayda Younkin 70

CMC Meet

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Brooke Brekke shot a 40 to win the girls competition of the Central Minnesota Conference meet at Prairie View Community Golf Course

The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Paynesville boys tied for second place and the Paynesville girls took third place.

Osakis’ boys and Kimball’s girls earned first place finishes with 153 and 200 strokes, respectively. BBE’s and Paynesville’s boys shot 165s and the Bulldogs’ girls totaled 243.

One more area golfer had a top five finish between the boys and girls. BBE’s Brady Schwinghammer took second place with a round of 37.

Boys

Team scoring
(1) Osakis 153 … (2t) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 165 … (2t) Paynesville 165 … (4) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 168 … (5) Kimball 174 … (6) Royalton 200

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Chase Triebenbach, O, 33 … (2) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 37 … (3t) Luke Ashbrook, K, 38 … (3t) Drew Imdieke, O, 38 … (3t) Tyler Baumgartner, O, 38
ACGC — (6t) Bode Brekke 39 … (10t) Braxton Kragenbring 42 … (13t) Joseph Gratz 43 … (16t) Sam Rouser 44
BBE — (2) Schwinghammer 37 … (10t) Walker Winter 42 … (10t) Eli Gregory 42 … (16t) Matthew Walz 44
PAYNESVILLE — (6t) Isaac Christensen 39 … (8) Winston Carlson 40 … (13t) Mitchell Athmann 43 … (13t) Gus Johnson 43

Girls

Team scoring
(1) Kimball 200 … (2) Osakis 227 … (3) Paynesville 243

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Brooke Brekke, ACGC, 40 … (2) Avery Maus, K, 42 … (3) Madalyn Notch, K, 51 … (4) Averyonna Graff, O, 52 … (5) Paige Kneip, K, 53
ACGC — (1) Brekke 40
PAYNESVILLE — (11) Abigail Weis 59 … (12t) Hailey Ruhoff 61 … (12t) Jayda Younkin 61 … (14) Kylie Hoekstra 62

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats advance to Section 8A championship
May 22, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
CMCS sophomore Wesley Fussy looks to make a throw to first base for an out during a Camden Conference game against MACCRAY on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays don't crumble against MACCRAY Wolverines
May 22, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals finish sixth at Detroit Lakes North-South Invite
May 21, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Prep softball: Paynesville Bulldogs winless at Morris/CA tournament
May 21, 2023 08:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints clinch Camden Conference title
May 21, 2023 08:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska freshman Olivia Danielson takes off for her leg of the girls' 4x800-meter relay in the Class A State True Team Championship Meet on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stillwater.
Prep
Track and field: Minnewaska Lakers' girls find the right mix
May 21, 2023 06:18 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar senior Deshawna Hodges sprints towards the finish line in the girls' 200-meter dash in the Class AA State True Team Championship Meet on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stillwater.
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinals settle for 6th
May 21, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown