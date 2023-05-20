99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals grab 3rd at CLC meet

Prep golf report for Friday, May 19, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar girls golf shoots a 365 at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell

Tribune's golf roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:36 PM

SARTELL — The Willmar girls golf team placed third at a Central Lakes Conference meet Friday at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club.

The Cardinals scored 365, behind Brainerd’s 336 and Sartell’s 351.

Brainerd’s Izzy Olson won medalist honors, shooting a round of 76. Sartell’s Michayla Nordlund was second (79) and the Sabres’ Gwen Latunski was third (82).

Willmar had three golfers place in the top 10. Maycee Gustafson tied for sixth after a round of 88, Kennedy Mara placed eighth with a 90 and Fernanda Ossa Letelier was 10th at 93.

“(It was) another solid round from the girls tonight,” Willmar head coach Bryan Mara said. “(A) great round from Maycee Gustafson.”

The Cardinals will compete in Day 2 of the CLC Championships at 2 p.m. Monday at Territory Golf Club in St. Cloud.

CLC Meet

Girls

Team scoring
(1) Brainerd 336 … (2) Sartell 351 … (3) Willmar 365 … (4) Rocori 392 … (5) St. Cloud Crush 397 … (6) Sartell 2 409 … (7) Sauk Rapids 452

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Izzy Olson, B, 76 … (2) Michayla Nordlund, S, 79 … (3) Gwen Latunski, S, 82 … (4) Marcella Timmons, B, 85 … (5) Madelyn Holmstrom, B, 87
WILLMAR — (6t) Maycee Gustafson, 88 … (8) Kennedy Mara, 90 … (10) Fernanda Ossa Letelier, 93 … (11t) Avery Olson, 94 … (13t) Lily Jorgenson, 95

More golf coverage:
Recent prep golf coverage from west central Minnesota.
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: ACGC Falcons' Brooke Brekke takes second at the Helling Tournament
Prep golf report for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Brekke posts a round of 80 at the Ken Helling Girls' Golf Tournament
May 18, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: NLS takes 3rd at Charger Invitational
Wildcats shoot a 317 at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake
May 17, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys shoot a 308 at Alexandria
Prep golf report for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Sartell wins with a 294 and host Alexandria cards a 296 at the CLC meet
May 16, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar senior Joey Wisocki reads the green on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar golfer earns Central Lakes honor
Joey Wisocki is named the Central Lakes Conference boys golfer of the week
May 16, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal girls earn 5th place after Day 1 of CLC Championships
Prep golf report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals shot a 386 with round 2 set for Monday, May 22 in St. Cloud
May 15, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals takes 4th at pre-section meet
Prep golf report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Joey Wisocki shoots a 73 in the warm-up for the Section 8AAA tournament in Cold Spring
May 12, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar girls golf finishes 10th at St. Cloud
Prep golf report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar's Kennedy Mara posts a round of 88 to tie for ninth place
May 11, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson girls golf invitational 051023 001.jpg
Prep
Golf roundup: Minnewaska Lakers shine bright
Prep golf report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Laker girls win two West Central Conference meets at Benson and Glenwood
May 10, 2023 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.008.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Thriving on the home course
In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, the sports guys — Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — discuss the Willmar boys golf team's CLC win at Eagle Creek. Plus, Litchfield's legacy of throws is strong.
May 10, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys finish a strong 3rd at Brainerd
Prep golf report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar shoots a 303 to finish behind Sartell, host Warriors
May 09, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Detroit Lakes N-S Invite

Willmar finished in sixth place at the Detroit Lakes North-South Invitational at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

West Fargo Sheyenne took first place with a team total of 305 strokes, which was ahead of Albany’s 313 and Detroit Lakes’ 316. Willmar totaled 322.

Willmar’s best golfer of the round was Joey Wisocki. He shot a 77 to tie for seventh place.

Albany’s Zac Kreuzer won medalist honors with a round of 72.

Willmar competes at the Detroit Lakes Invitational at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids.

Boys

Team scoring
(1) West Fargo Sheyenne 305 … (2) Albany 313 … (3) Detroit Lakes 316 … (4t) Bemidji 319 … (4t) Cloquet 319 … (6) Willmar 322 … (7) Detroit Lakes 323 … (8) Fargo Shanley 325 … (9) Fargo South 330 … (10) Fargo North 334 … (11) Fargo Davies 337 … (12) West Fargo Sheyenne JV 355 … (13) Bemidji JV 373

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1t) Zac Kreuzer, A, 72 … (1t) Zach Skarperud, Fargo Shanley, 72 … (1t) Nick Yavarow, B, 72 … (1t) Nate Peyerl, WFS, 72 … (5) Evan Booth, Fargo South, 73 
WILLMAR — (7t) Joey Wisocki, 77 … (19t) Aden Jacobson, 80 … (30t) Deiken Carruthers, 82 … (32t) Nathan Marthaler, 83

WCC West meet

New London-Spicer tied Annandale for second place at the Wright County Conference West Division meet at Shamrock Golf Club at Corcoran.

Glencoe-Silver Lake won the meet with a total score of 186. NLS and Annandale had 197s and Litchfield and Watertown-Mayer tied for fourth place (198).

Two area golfers finished in the top 10. NLS’ Annika Duininck finished in a tie for third place after a round of 43 and Litchfield’s Lauren Erickson posted a 46 to finish in a tie for seventh.

Glencoe-Silver Lake’s Eva Stuewe won medalist honors with a score of 40.

Girls

Team scoring
(1) Glencoe-Silver Lake 186 … (2t) New London-Spicer 197 … (2t) Annandale 197 … (4t) Litchfield 198 … (4t) Watertown-Mayer 198 … (6) Dassel-Cokato 203 … (7) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 221 … (8) Rockford 234

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Eva Stuewe, G-SL, 40 … (2) Isabelle Dingmann, A, 41 … (3t) Annika Duininck, NLS, 43 … (3t) Anna Mendiola, HLWW, 43 … (5) Mackenzie Kohls, D-C, 44
LITCHFIELD — (7t) Lauren Erickson, 46 … (14t) Natalie Randt, 50 … (14t) Elsa Opjorden, 50 … (22t) Amelia Benson, 52
NLS — (3t) Duininck, 43 … (17t) Rachel Renner, 51 … (17t) Rylie Harrier, 51 … (22t) Madisyn Claseman, 52 … (22t) Brynn Arnsdorf, 52

Lakeville South Invitational

Minnewaska placed ninth in Day 1 at the Lakeville South Invitational at Minnewaska Golf Club.

Edina took first place at 305, followed by Buffalo’s 313 and Sartell’s 317.

Buffalo’s Arthur Ylitalo won medalist honors with a 71. The Lakers’ top golfer was Riley Larson, who tied for sixth place after a round of 78.

Day 2 begins at 8:30 a.m. Minnewaska Golf Club.

Boys

Team scoring
(1) Edina 305 … (2) Buffalo 313 … (3) Sartell 317 … (4) Eagan 326 … (5) Minnetonka 327 … (6) Elk River 329 … (7) Lakeville South 331 … (8) Hopkins 337 … (9) Minnewaska 355

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Arthur Ylitalo, B, 71 … (2) Jimmy Abdo, E, 72 … (3t) Harvey Ylitalo, B, 75 … (3t) Parker Hughes, 75 … (5) Max Wolf, H, 76
MINNEWASKA — (6t) Riley Larson, 78 … (N/A) Zach Gugisberg, 87 … (N/A) Blake Nelson, 91 … (N/A) Thatcher Sherlin, 99

Girls

Team scoring
(1) Lakeville South 347 … (2) Minnewaska 361

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Jovie Ordal, LS, 78 … (2) Allison Loer, LS, 82 … (3) Arivia DeBoer, Minn., 87 … (4) Ava Kollman, Minn., 88 … (5) Annika DeBoer, Minn., 89
MINNEWASKA — (3) Arivia DeBoer, Minn., 87 … (4) Ava Kollman, Minn., 88 … (5) Annika DeBoer, Minn., 89 … (7t) Lexi Barsness, 97

Tri-State Preview Invitational

Alexandria leads at the Tri-State Preview Invitational after Day 1 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

The Cardinals totaled 326 strokes, followed by Detroit Lakes’ 328 and Maple Grove’s 329.

Lac qui Parle Valley sits tied for 12th place with Northfield after the teams both shot 362.

The Eagles’ best golfers of Day 1 were Isabella Jacobs and Molly Halvorson. The two both shot rounds of 84 to have a share of 23rd place.

Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas is in first place after Day 1. She shot a meet-best 71.

Day 2 of the Tri-State Preview Invitational begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Girls

Team scoring
(1) Alexandria 326 … (2) Detroit Lakes 328 … (3) Maple Grove 329 … (4) Minnetonka 332 … (5) Eastview 334 … (6) Edina 335 … (7) Legacy Christian Academy 361 … (8) Chaska 342 … (9) East Ridge 346 … (10) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 360 … (11) Chanhassen 361 … (12t) Lac qui Parle Valley 362 … (12t) Northfield 362 … (14t) Southwest Christian 363 … (14t) Albany 363 … (16) Jordan 365 … (17) Orono 375 … (18) Stillwater 384 … (19) Lakeville North 389 … (20) Hastings 411

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Hannah Boraas, A, 71 … (2) Selena Wu, M, 74 … (3) Victoria Woytassek, J, 75 … (4t) Laura Syltie, DL, 76 … (4t) Nicole Reineke, C, 76
LQPV — (23t) Isabella Jaocbs, 84 … (23t) Molly Halvorson, 84 … (62t) Kaitlyn Kittelson, 94 … (89) Grace Vacek, 100

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
