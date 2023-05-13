Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals takes 4th at pre-section meet

COLD SPRING — The Willmar boys golf team got a taste of what the post-season will be like by playing in the Pre-Section 8AAA meet Friday at Rich-Spring Golf Club.

Willmar finished fourth with a 312. Alexandria took first with a 298. Brainerd had a 308 and Sartell shot 311.

Alexandria’s Jack Holtz earned medalist honors with a 69. Willlmar’s Joey Wisocki finished fourth with a 73.

The Section 8AAA tournament is Tuesday and Wednesday, May 30-31 at Rich-Spring.

Pre-Section 8AAA

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 298 … (2) Brainerd 308 … (3) Sartell 311 … (4) Willmar 312 … (5) Buffalo 314 … (6) Sauk Rapids 329 … (7) Becker 347 … (8) St. Cloud Crush 375

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Jack Holtz, A, 69 … (2) Lance Hamak, S, 71 … (3) Carver Larson, A, 72 … (4) Joey Wisocki, W, 73 … (5t) Max Holmstrom, Br., 75 … (5t) Harvey Ylitalo, Bu., 75

WILLMAR — (4) Wisocki 73 … (13t) Deiken Carruthers 79 … (20t) Aden Jacobson 80 … (20t) Jordan Gorans 80

Pre-Section 8AAA Meet

Willmar wound up ninth at the Pre-Section 8AA meet at the Headwaters Country Club in Park Rapids.

Willmar shot a 377. Alexandria won the tournament with a 319. Brainerd took second with a 329 and Detroit Lakes had a 332.

Brainerd’s Izzy Olson was medalist with a 72. Kennedy Mara led Willmar with an 87, enabling her to tie for 14th place.

The Section 8AAA tournament is Thursday and Friday, June 1 and 2, at Headwaters Country Club.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 319 … (2) Brainerd 329 … (3) Detroit Lakes 332 … (4) Sartell 351 … (5) Buffalo 357 … (6) Moorhead 358 … (7) Becker 360 … (8) Bemidji 372 … (9) Willmar 377 … (10) Rocori, 398 … (11) St. Cloud Crush 415 … (12) Sauk Rapids, 422

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Izzy Olson, Br., 72 … (2t) Hannah Boraas, A, 78 … (2t) Sophia Karsnia, Br., 78 … (4) Grace Herzog, A, 79 … (5t) Michayla Nordlund, S, 80 … (5t) Rachel Bowen, A, 80

WILLMAR — (14t) Kennedy Mara 87 … (33t) Fernanda Ossa Letelier 94 … (41t) Avery Olson 96 … (48) Maycee Gustafson 100

Rockford Invitational

New London-Spicer shot a 151 to come home with a four-stroke victory over second-place Annandale in the eight-team meet at Shamrock Golf Club in Corcoran.

The Wildcats’ Palmer Dalton tied for medalist honors with Watertown-Mayer’s Luke Maas. Each shot a 35.

Litchfield finished sixth with a 162. The Dragons were led by Nick Kuechle and Ty Olson, who each shot 40s to tie for 12th place.

Through nine events and 90 holes played in Wright County Conference meets, NLS leads with 1,558 strokes. Watertown-Mayer is second with 1,652. The rest of the conference includes Dassel-Cokato at 1,685, Rockford at 1,701, Annandale at 1,739, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted/Maple Lake at 1,740, Glencoe-Silver Lake at 1,755 and Litchfield at 1,791.

Mass leads the conference with 288 strokes. NLS’ Nixon Harrier is second with 304 and Gabe Truscinski is third with 306. The Wildcats’ Blake kath is in fifth place at 313 and Sam Hnson is tied for sixth with 314.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 151 … (2) Annandale 155 … (3) Watertown-Mayer 158 … (4) Rockford 160 … (5) Dassel-Cokato 161 … (6) Litchfield 162 … (7) Glencoe-Silver Lake 163 … (8) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted/Maple Lake 166

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Palmer Dalton, NLS, 35 … (1t) Luke Maas, WM, 35 … (1t) Kade Huepenbecker, GSL, 35 … (4t) Caleb Schuth, GSL, 37 … (4t) Owen Utsch, A, 37 … (4t) Max Drown, A, 37 … (4t) Gavin Dahle, A, 37

LITCHFIELD — (12t) Nick Kuechle, 40 … (12t) Ty Olson, 40 … (22t) Judah Allen, 41 … (22t) Brandon Jansky, 41

NLS — (1t) Dalton, 35 … (8t) Blake Kath, 38 … (8t) Gabe Truscinski, 38 … (12t) Sam Hanson, 40 … (12t) Nixon Harrier, 40

BOLD Invitational

The Minnewaska girls and West Central boys came home with first-place finishes in the BOLD Invitational at Olivia Golf Course.

Minnewaska shot a 161 to beat Melrose by 28 strokes. BOLD took third with a 195 and Benson was sixth with a 241.

The Lakers’ Annika DeBoer and Ava Kollman earned co-medalist honors. Each shot 39. Arivia DeBoer was third with a 40 for Minnewaska.

In the boys’ division, West Central shot a 155 to beat Minnewaska, which had a 159. Benson was third with a 169. Montevideo finished fifth with a 177 and BOLD was seventh wih a 185.

West Central’s Mitchell Dewey took first with a 34.

Minnewaska’s Zach Gugisberg and Riley Larson and Benson’s Ryan Tolifson tied for fourth with 39s.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) West Central 155 … (2) Minnewaska 159 … (3) Benson 169 … (4) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 172 … (5) Montevideo 177 … (6) Sauk Centre 178 … (7) BOLD 185 … (8) Melrose 188

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Mitchell Dewey, WC, 34 … (2t) Charlie Hanson, MCA, 38 … (2t) Marshall Dewey, WC, 38 … (4t) Zach Gugisberg, Minn., 39 … (4t) Ryan Tolifson, Ben., 39 … (4t) Riley Larson, Minn., 39

BENSON — (4t) Tolifson, 39 … (7t) Charlie Goff, 40 … (22t) Logan Hadfield, 45 … (22t) Franklin Knutson, 45

BOLD — (13t) Grant Pfarr, 42 … (29t) Brayden Gass, 47 … (33t) Riley Minkel, 48 … (33t) Matthew Brummer, 48 … (33t) Ethan Nere, 48

MINNEWASKA — (4t) Gugisberg, 39 … (4t) Larson, 39 … (7t) Thatcher Sherlin, 40 … (10t) Blake Nelson, 41

MONTEVIDEO — (10t) Jayson Nichols, 41 … (17t) Axton Weckwerth, 44 … (22t) Camden Helgeson, 45 … (29t) Ty Ricke, 47

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 161 … (2) Melrose 189 … (3) BOLD 195 … (4) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 185 … (5) Sauk Centre 227 … (6) Benson 241

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Annika DeBoer, Minn., 39 … (1t) Ava Kollman, Minn., 39 … (3) Arivia DeBoer, Minn., 40 … (4t) Emily Rieland, Mel., 43 … (4t) Lexi Barsness, Minn., 43

BENSON — (18) Molly Jones, 54 … (20t) Elle Kletscher, 57 … (28t) Gracie Ness, 61 … (31t) Adeline DeToy, 65

BOLD — (7t) Kenna Henriksen, 47 … (9) McKenna Jensen, 48 … (10t) Peyton Sander, 49 … (12t) Tatum Mages, 51

MINNEWASKA — (1t) Annika DeBoer, 39 … (1t) Kollman, 39 … (3) Arivia DeBoer, 40 … (4t) Barsness, 43

Montevideo Invitational

Minnewaska’s boys shot a 158 to edge West Central, which had a 160, in the Montevideo Invitational at River Crest Public Golf Course.

Minnewaska’s Riley Larson earned top honors with a 33.

Minnewaska’s girls also won with a 172 to beat Melrose, which had a 184.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 158 … (2) West Central 160 … (3) Sauk Centre 166 … (4) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 168 … (5) Melrose 173 … (6) Benson 176 … (7) Montevideo 177 … (8) BOLD 184

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Riley Larson, Minn., 33 … (2t) Camden Helgeson, Mont., 37 … (2t) Sam Hanson, WC, 37 … (4) Charlie Hanson, MCA, 38 … (5t) Brayden Johnson, SC, 39 … (5t) Logan Schad, Mel., 39 … (5t) Marshall Dewey, WC, 39 … (5t) Mason Erickson, MCA, 39 … (5t) Thatcher Sherlin, Minn., 39

BOLD — (19t) Grant Pfarr, 44 … (26t) Matthew Brummer, 46 … (33t) Brock Beckler, 47 … (33t) Riley Minkel, 47

BENSON — (10t) Ryan Tolifson, 41 … (15t) Charlie Goff, 43 … (26t) Andrew Nissen, 46 … (26t) Franklin Knutson, 46

MINNEWASKA — (1) Larson, 33 … (5t) Sherlin, 39 … (10t) Gugisberg, 41 … (21t) Chase Wacker, 45

MONTEVIDEO — (2t) Helgeson, 37 … (21t) Ty Ricke, 45 … (33t) Jayson Nichols, 47 … (37t) Gavin Arends, 48

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 172 … (2) Melrose 184 … (3) BOLD 186 … (4) Sauk Centre 218 … (5) Benson, N/A … (N/A) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 180

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Annika DeBoer, Minn., 40 … (2) Kenna Henriksen, BOLD, 42 … (3) Arivia DeBoer, Minn., 43 … (4t) Emily Rieland, Mel., 44 … (4t) Ava Kollman, Minn., 44

BENSON — (20t) Hannah Rosen, 53 … (22t) Molly Jones, 54 … (24) Elle Kletscher, 57 … (27t) Gracie Ness, 62

BOLD — (2) Henriksen, 42 … (9t) Alison Kadlec, 47 … (12t) McKenna Jensen, 48 … (14t) Peyton Sander, 49

MINNEWASKA — (1) Annika DeBoer, 40 … (3) Arivia DeBoer, 43 … (4t) Kollman, 44 … (6t) Lillie Ogdahl, 45 … (6t) Lexi Barsness, 45

Ortonville Invitational

The Dawson-Boyd girls took home first with a round of 365 at Ortonville Municipal Golf Course.

The Blackjacks beat Border West, which had a 401. Border West’s Paige Beyer won medalist honors with a 77.

Alyssa Swedzinski tied for second with Border West’s Aspen Beyer. Each shot an 82.

Border West won the boys’ division with a 330, beating Central Minnesota Christian, which had a 344.

Lakeview’s Carson Boe took first with a 73. Eli Gerdes shot a 77 to finish third for the Bluejays.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Border West 330 … (2) Central Minnesota Christian School 344 … (3) Yellow Medicine East 353 … (4) Dawson-Boyd 361 … (5) Canby 363 … (6) Lac qui Parle Valley 364 … (7) Ortonville 373 … (8) Lakeview and Renville County West incomplete

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Boe, L, 73 … (2) Lane Arends, L, 76 … (3) Eli Gerdes, CMCS, 77 … (4) Carson Besonen, LQPV, 79 … (5) James Peterson, YME, 80

CMCS — (3) Gerdes 77 … (17t) Josh Versteeg 86 … (21t) Evan Gustafson 89 … (23t) Carter Taatjes 92

D-B — (12t) Drew Hjelmeland 84 … (16) Carson Stratmoen 85 … (20) Evan Mork 88 … (40t) Amos Sather 104

LQPV — (4) Besonen 79 … (23t) Kaidyn Stender 92 … (29) Noah Arndt 95 … (32t) JT Ulstad 98 … (32t) Matthew Arndt 98

RCW — (6) Ryan Schrupp 81 … (34t) Jon Driggs 99 … (43) Jasen Jansen 112

YME — (5) Peterson 80 … (12t) Cooper McCosh 84 … (17t) Nick Moritz 86 … (37t) Jack Mensink 103

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Dawson-Boyd 365 … (2) Border West 401 … (3) Canby 427

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Paige Beyer, BW, 77 … (2t) Aspen Beyer, BW, 82 … (2t) Alyssa Swedzinski, DB, 82 … (4) Lindsey Lund, DB, 86 … (5) Kylar Hjelmeland, 94

D-B — (2t) Alyssa Swedzinski, DB, 82 … (4) Lindsey Lund, DB, 86 … (5) Kylar Hjelmeland, 94 … (7) Claire Stratmoen, 103