Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals Wisocki, Marthaler earn All-CLC honors

SARTELL — Joey Wisocki and Nathan Marthaler wrapped up All-Conference seasons for the Willmar boys golf team on Monday.

Playing in Day 2 of the Central Lakes Conference championships at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club, Wisocki and Marthaler were named All-CLC for their season performances.

Wisocki, a junior, finished tied for fourth in the CLC season standings. Marthaler, also a junior, finished tied for 14th.

Alexandria secured a conference title after shooting a 294 on Monday, putting together a two-day total of 595. Brainerd was the runner-up (626) while Sartell (634) was third.

Willmar finished fourth with 644, including 339 on Monday.

Wisocki led Willmar’s efforts with a 76 on Day 2 for a two-day total of 151. That put him in fourth place.

Marthaler (163) tied for 21st, Aden Jacobson (166) tied for 25th, and Deiken Carruthers (170) finished tied for 34th.

Alexandria’s Braeden Sladek was the medalist after a two-day score of 144. Alexandria took the top three spots, with Carver Larson (149) in second and Jack Holtz (150) in third.

Willmar plays Wednesday in the Brainerd Invitational at Cragun’s Legacy Courses.

CLC championship

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 301-294—595 … (2) Brainerd 311-315—626 … (3) Sartell 321-313—634 … (4) Willmar 315-339—644 … (5) Fergus Falls 338-335—673 … (6) Sauk Rapids 335-353—688 … (7) St. Cloud 373-362—735 … (8) Rocori 387-396—783

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Braeden Sladek, A, 73-71—144 … (2) Carver Larson, A, 74-75—149 … (3) Jack Holtz, A, 75-75—150 … (4) Joey Wisocki, W, 75-76—151 … (5) Dawson Ringler, Br, 74-79—153

WILLMAR — (4) Wisocki 75-76—151 … (21t) Nathan Marthaler 83-80—163 … (25t) Aden Jacobson 78-88—166 … (34t) Deiken Carruthers 85-85—170 … (34t) Justuce Gee 81-89—170 … (41) Jacob Streed 81-91—172

Osakis Invitational

The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa boys clinched the Central Minnesota Conference championship with the victory at Osakis Country Club.

BBE took third Monday with a 171. Osakis won with a 165 and Paynesville was second with a 168. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City was fifth with a 193.

In the girls’ division, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City eighth-grader Brooke Brekke took first with a 43. Kimball/Eden Valley-Watkins won with a 217.

The girls teed off at 9 a.m. The boys teed off at 1 p.m. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa clinched the conference championship. The top seven players earned all-conference honors. Luke Ashbrook of Kimball/Eden Valley-Watkins was conference champion with a 37.86 qualifying average.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Osakis 165 … (2) Paynesville 168 … (3) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 171 … (4) Kimball/Eden Valley-Watkins 186 … (5) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 193.

Season team scoring

(1) BBE 1,164 … (2) Osakis 1,166 … (3) Paynesville 1,186 … (4) K/EVW 1,272 … (5) ACGC 1,321.

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Isaac Christensen, P, Luke Ashbrook, K/EVW, and Drew Imdieke, O, 39 (4t) Chase Triebenbach, O, and Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 41.

Individual season average

TOP SEVEN (All-conference) — (1) Luke Ashbrook, K/EVW 37.86 … (2) Gannon Walsh, BBE, 39.71 … (3) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE 39.86 … (4) Drew Imdieke, O, 40.86 … (5) Chase Triebenbach, O, 40.43 … (6) Winston Carlson, P, 41.43 … (7) Jayden Scheierl, P, 42.29.

ACGC — (15t) Sam Rouser 45 … (20t) Carson Borchert 47 … (22) Bode Brekke 48 … (34t) Brock Denton 53.

BBE — (4t) Schwinghammer 41 … (6t) Gannon Walsh 42, Matthew Walz 44, Spencer Lundberg 44

PAYNESVILLE — (1t) Christensen 39 … (6t) Alex Johnson 42 … (9t) Jayden Scheierl, 43, Winston Carlson 44

Girls

Team scoring

(1) (1) Kimball/Eden Valley-Watkins 217 … (2) Osakis 252 … (3) Paynesville, incompleteIndividual

TOP FIVE — (1) Brooke Brekke, ACGC, 43 … (2t) Averyonna Graff, O, and Avery Maus, KEVW, 52 … (4t) Olivia Schneider, KEVW, and Madalyn Notch, KEVW, 53.

ACGC — (1) Brekke 43

PAYNESVILLE — (9) Jayda Younkin 62 … (10t) Abigail Weis 63 … (13) Jezmyn Rindahl 65

BBE Invitational

The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa boys won the Central Minnesota Conference meet at Prairie View Golf Course in Brooten.

BBE’s Gannon Walsh shot a 34, Spencer Lundberg a 35 and Brady Schwinghammer a 36 to finish 1-2-3 for BBE.

Kimball/Eden Valley-Watkins shot a 176 to win the girls’ division. Olivia Langer’s 36 was good enough for first place. BBE’s Morgan Schwinghammer tied for second place with a 47. Avery Maus of Kimball/EVW also shot a 47.

The boys teed off at 9 a.m. The girls teed off at 1 p.m.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 147 … (2) Osakis 160 … (3) Paynesville 165 … (4) Kimball 178 … (5) ACGC 183.

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Gannon Walsh, BBE, 34 … (2) Spencer Lundberg, BBE, 35 … (3) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 36 … (4) Winston Carlson, P, 37 … (5t) Luke Ashbrook, K/EVW, Chase Triebenbach, O, and Drew Imdieke, O, 38

ACGC — (10t) Sam Rouser 42 … (17t) Brock Denton 46 … (17t) Bode Brekke 46 … (25) Carson Borchert 49.

BBE — (1) Walsh 34 … (2) Lundberg 35 … (3) Schwinghammer 36 … (10t) Eli Gregory 42.

PAYNESVILLE — (4) Carlson 37 … (8) Jayden Scheierl 40 … (10t) Isaac Christensen 42 … (17t) Easton Rindahl 46.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Kimball/Eden Valley-Watkins 176 … (2) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 207 … (3) Paynesville 244

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Olivia Langer, KEVW, 36 … (2t) Avery Maus, KEVW, and Morgan Schwinghammer, BBE, 47 … (4) Jenna Gossen, BBE, 50 … (5t) Lydia Mitchell, BBE, and Madison Hofmann, BBE, 55.

BBE — (2t) Schwinghammer 47 … (4) Gossen 50 … (5t) Mitchell 55 … (5t) Hofmann 55.

PAYNESVILLE — (8) Abigail Weis 58 … (10) Jayda Younkin 61 … (11) Hailey Ruhoff 62 … (12) Jezmyn Rindahl 63.

GSL Invitational

Litchfield’s Kaity Kusler shot an 85 to earn first place and help lead Litchfield to the team victory at the Wright County Conference West Division meet at Glencoe Country Club.

Kusler shot an 85 to win by nine strokes. The Dragons had a 400 to beat Annandale’s 406 and New London-Spicer’s 409.

The Wildcats were led by eighth-grader Rylie Harrier, who shot a 98 to tie for fourth place.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Litchfield 400 … (2) Annandale 406 … (3) New London-Spicer 409 … (4t) Watertown-Mayer and Dassel-Cokato 417 … (6) Glencoe-Silver Lake 447 … (7) Rockford 463.

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Kaity Kusler, L, 85 … (2t) Madelyn Gunnarson, A, and Amelia Lueck, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 94 … (4t) Rylie Harrier, NLS, and Mackenzie Kohls, DC, 98

LITCHFIELD — (1) Kusler 85 … (10t) Claudia Toenjes 103 … (15t) Cora Huhn 105 … (19t) Lauren Erickson 107

NLS — (4t) Harrier 98 … (6t) Annika Duininck 99 … (10t) Izzy Schmiesing 103 … (24) Avery Palmquist 109