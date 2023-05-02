Golf roundup: Willmar girls 3rd at home CLC meet

WILLMAR — The Alexandria girls golf team took home the team title and had the top three finishers at the Willmar Invitational at Eagle Creek Golf Course on Monday.

Hannah Boraas of Alexandria won the individual title with a round of 78. Aisling O’Connor and Rachel Bowen had rounds of 79 and 86 to take second and third place.

Willmar’s top finisher was Kennedy Mara. She shot a 98 to take seventh place and help Willmar finish third.

Willmar is back on the course at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Madden’s Resort in Brainerd. It’s a meet of Central Lakes Conference teams.

Willmar Invitational

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 342 … (2) Sartell 392 … (3) Willmar 415 … (4) St. Cloud Crush 426 … (5) Rocori n/a

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Hannah Boraas, A, 78 … (2) Aisling O’Connor, A, 79 … (3) Rachel Bowen, A, 86 … (4) Michayla Nordlund, S, 91 … (5) Megan Hess, S, 95

WILLMAR — (7) Kennedy Mara, 97 … (10t) Lily Jorgenson, 102 … (14) Avery Olson, 105 … (18t) Fernanda Ossa Letelier, 111 … (21t) Halle Mortensen, 113 … (21t) Maycee Gustafson, 113 … (23t) Chelsea Rohloff, 116

St. Cloud Invitational

Willmar took second to Sartell in the seven-team St. Cloud Invitational at Territory Golf Club. All seven teams are Central Lakes Conference members.

Sartell shot a 309. Willmar had a 317. Sartell’s Lance Hamak earned medalist honors with a 73. Willmar’s Aden Jacobson and Joey Wisocki each shot 73s to tie for third.

Willmar’s next scheduled match is an invitational on Friday at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Morton. It’s a two-day tournament. Lakeville South his host..

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Sartell 309 … (2) Willmar 317 … (3) Brainerd 329 … (4) Alexandria 334 … (5) Sauk Rapids 346 … (6) Rocori 379 … (7) St. Cloud Crush 382

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Lance Hamak, S, 73 … (2) Carson Andel, S, 76 … (3t) Aden Jacobson, W, 77 … (3t) Joey Wisocki, W, 77 … (3t) Dawson Ringler, B, 77

WILLMAR — (3t) Aden Jacobson, 77 … (3t) Joey Wisocki, 77 … (8t) Deiken Carruthers, 80 … (11t) Nathan Marthaler, 83 … (22t) Brendan Kath, 88 … (22t) Jacob Streed, 88

W-M Invitational

New London-Spicer won the first of two nine-hole meets by shooting a 164 in the Watertown-Mayer Invitational at Timber Creek Golf Course.

Gabe Truscinski led the Wildcats with a 39, good for fourth place, as NLS shot a 164 to beat the host Royals, who had a 166.

Litchfield placed seventh with a 193. Brandon Jackson tied for seventh with a 42 for the Dragons.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 164 … (2) Watertown-Mayer 166 … (3) Rockford 171 … (4) Annandale 182 … (5) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 186 … (6) Dassel-Cokato 189 … (7) Litchfield 193 … (8) Glencoe-Silver Lake 195

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Luke Maas, WM, 37 … (1t) Wil Otto, WM, 37 … (3) Phillip Gorder, R, 38 … (4) Gabe Truscinski, NLS, 39 … (5t) Sam Hanson, NLS, 40 … (5t) Gavin Dahle, Annandale, 40

LITCHFIELD — (7t) Brandon Jansky, 42 … (31) Ty Olson, 50 … (31t) Carstan Milender, 50 … (37t) Beau Twardy, 51 … (37t) Nick Kuechle, 51 … (45) Creighton Huhner, 56

NLS — (4) Gabe Truscinski, 39 … (5t) Sam Hanson, 40 … (7t) Nixon Harrier, 42 … (9t) Kade Huepenbecker, 43 … (9t) Palmer Dalton, 43 … (20t) Everett Halvorson, 46

GSL Invitational

New London-Spicer came home with another first-place finish in a Wright County Conference meet, winning the Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational at Glencoe Country Club.

NLS shot 158, led by Blake Kath’s 39, which was good for tie for fifth place. Litchfield came in sixth with a 176. Brandon Janskey and Ty Olson each shot 40s for the Dragons.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 158 … (2) Watertown-Mayer 163 … (3) (tie) Dassel-Cokato, Rockford, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 169 … (6) Litchfield 176 … (7) Annandale 177 … (8) Glencoe-Silver Lake 181

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) (tie) Phillip Gorder, R, Larson Melgaard, HLWW, Luke Mass,W-M, Gavin Dahle, A, 38 … (5) tie) Blake Kath, NLS, Palmer Dalton, NLS, 39

LITCHFIELD — (7t) Brandon Jansky 40 … (7t) Ty Olson 40 … (35t) Nick Kuechle 48 … (35t) Beau Twardy 48

NLS — (5t) Kath 39 … (5t) Dalton 39 … (7t) Nixon Harrier 40 ,,, (7t) Gabe Truscinski 40

M-W Invitational

Litchfield finished sixth of nine teams in the Mound-Westonka Invitational at Burl Oaks Golf Club.

Litchfield shot a 438. Benile-St. Magaret’s won the meet with a 378. Alyssa Raghuveer of Benilde-St. Margaret’s won medalist honors with an 84.

Litchfield’s top finisher was Lauren Erickson. She shot a 97 to finish 13th.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 376 … (2) Delano 385 … (3) Holy Family 388 … (4) Hutchinson 392 … (5) Southwest Christian 393 … (6) Litchfield 438 … (7) Dassel-Cokato 455 … (8) DeLaSalle 466 … (9) Mound Westonka 476

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Alyssa Raghuveer, BSM, 84 … (2t) Claire Schweim, H, 87 … (2t) Cora Beeler, D, 87 … (4t) Addison Longie, H, 89 … (4t) Elle Schweim, H, 89

LITCHFIELD — (13) Lauren Erickson, 97 … (27) Ciarra Resmen, 112 … (28t) Kylie Michels, 114 … (31t) Amelia Benson, 115 … (31t) Natalie Randt, 115 … (38t) Carly Twardy, 119

6AA Presections

Paynesville wound up eighth at the 6AA Presections meet at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell.

The Bulldogs shot a 495, led by Avery Braun’s 120, which was good for 34th place.

Pequot Lakes, led by medalist Genevieve Birkeland’s 82, shot a 364 to win the tournament.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Pequot Lakes 364 … (2) Albany 387 … (3) St. Cloud Cathedral 418 … (4) Pierz 437… (5) Milaca 445 … (6) Melrose 456 … (7) Kimball 485 … (8) Paynesville 495 … (9) Sauk Centre 497 … (10) Osakis 541 … (11) Royalton 566

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Genevieve Birkeland, PL, 82 … (2t) Morgan Krieger, PL, and Sophia Anderson, Alb, 84 … (4) Avery Maus, Kim, 92 … (5) Emma Larsen, Mil, 95

PAYNESVILLE — (34) Avery Braun 120 … (37) Hailey Ruhoff 123 … (42t) Abigail Weis 125 … (45t) Jayda Younkin 127

Minneota Invitational

Lakeview earned the five-team victory at Countryside Golf Club in Minneota.

The Lakers, led by medalist Carson Boe’s 37, shot a 176. Yellow Medicine East finished second with a 90. The Sting’s top scorer was James Peterson, who tied for fourth with a 43.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Lakeview 176 … (2) Yellow Medicine East 190 … (3) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 206 … (4) Minnesota 208 … (5) Canby 216

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Boe, L, 37 … (2) Ethan Schwankl, L, 40 … (3) Lane Arends, L, 42 .. (4t) James Peterson, YME, and Chase Christensen, RTR, 43

YME — (4t) James Peterson 43 … (6t) Cooper McCosh 45 … (8) Nick Moritz 46 … (15t) Jack Mensink 56