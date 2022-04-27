Golf roundup: Willmar girls fourth in CLC meet

ST. CLOUD — The Willmar girls golf team placed fourth at the Sauk Rapids invitational in a Central Lakes Conference meet at Territory Golf Club on Tuesday.

“It was a battle for these kids in the tough weather,” said Cardinals co-head coach Bryan Mara. “They toughed it out.”

Alexandria won the team title with a combined score of 316. Fergus Falls was second with 336, followed by Sartell with 379.

Willmar’s top golfer was Kessa Mara. The Cardinal senior and future Winona State Warrior was in a three-way tie for third place with Fergus Falls’ Ella Mayer and Annika Jyrkas with a round of 81. Kennedy Mara finished tied for 14th with a 94.

Alexandria’s Cora Larson was the medalist with 71, beating teammate Hannah Boraas by five strokes.

The Cardinals have a quick turnaround, playing in another CLC meet on Wednesday at Alexandria Golf Club.

Sauk Rapids Invitational

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 316 … (2) Fergus Falls 336 … (3) Sartell 379 … (4) Willmar 382 … (5) Sauk Rapids 446 … (inc) Rocori, St. Cloud

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Cora Larson, A, 71 … (2) Hannah Boraas, A, 76 … (3t) Ella Mayer, FF; and Annika Jyrkas, FF; and Kessa Mara, W, 81

WILLMAR — (3t) Kes. Mara 81 … (14t) Kennedy Mara 94 … (22) Avery Olson 103 … (23) Fernanda Ossa 104

Annandale Invitational

The New London-Spicer boys and Litchfield girls wound up with first-place finishes in the Annandale Invitational. The boys meet took place at Albion Ridges Golf Course. The girls played at Southbrook Golf Course.

NLS’ boys had a 150, led by meet medalist Noah Dietz, who had a 35 to win by three strokes.

Litchfield shot a 196 to beat second-place NLS by five strokes. Amelia Lueck of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted shot a 45 to earn first place individually. Litchfield’s Lauren Erickson shot a 47 to take second. Rachel Renner and Izzy Schmiesing each shot 48 for the Wildcats to tie for third.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 150 … (2) Annandale 171 … (3) Watertown-Mayer 176 … (4) Litchfield 177 … (5) Glencoe-Silver Lake 178 … (6) Dassel-Cokato 187 … (7) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 200 … (8) Rockford 210

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Noah Dietz, NLS, 35 … (2t) Sam Tipka, L; Blake Kath, NLS; and Peyton Coahran, NLS, 38 … (5t) Gabe Truscinski, NLS; and Brody Ward, A, 39

NLS — (1) Dietz 35 … (2t) Kath 38 … (2t) Coahran 38 … (5t) Truscinski 39

LITCHFIELD — (2t) Tipka 38 … (16t) Tyler Jansky 45 … (21t) Ty Olson 46 … (27t) Carstan Milender 48

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Litchfield 196 … (2) New London-Spicer 201 … (3) Watertown-Mayer 207 … (4) Dassel-Cokato 224 … (5) Glencoe-Silver Lake 231 … (6) Annandale 235 … (7) Rockford 266 … (Inc) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Amelia Lueck, HLWW, 45 … (2) Lauren Erickson, L, 47 … (3t) Rachel Renner, NLS; and Izzy Schmiesing, NLS, 48 … (5t) Elsa Opjorden, L; and Kaity Kusler, L, 49

LITCHFIELD — (2) Erickson … (5t) Opjorden 49 … (5t) Kusler 49 … (8t) Brooke Sworski 51

NLS — (3t) Renner 48 … (3t) Schmiesing 48 … (8t) Rylie Harrier 51 … (13t) Annika Duininck 54

Sauk Centre Invitational

Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa shot a 179 to win the Sauk Centre Invitational at Greystone Golf Club.

The Blue Jackets’ Berkley Steffen and Benson’s Alissa Maurer each shot 43s to tie for medalist honors. Arivia DeBoer of Minnewaska/BBE took third with a 44 and teammate Ava Kollman was fourth with a 45.

BOLD was second with 212. The Warriors’ Leslie Snow tied for fifth with a 47.

Benson was fourth with a 234.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 179 … (2) BOLD 212 … (3) Melrose 222 … (4) Benson 234 … (5) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 287 … (Inc) Montevideo and West Central Area

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Berkley Steffen, M/BBE; and Alissa Maurer, Ben, 43 … (3) Arivia DeBoer, M/BBE, 44 … (4) Ava Kollman, M/BBE, 45 … (5t) Leslie Snow, BOLD; and Paige Rupp, M/BBE, 47

MINNEWASKA/BBE — (1t) Steffen 43 … (3) DeBoer 44 … (4) Kollman 45 … (5t) Rupp

BOLD — (5t) Snow 47 … (11t) Layla Pfarr 54 … (11t) McKenna Jensen 54 … (13) Kenna Henriksen 55

BENSON — (1t) Maurer 43 … (14t) Molly Jones 56 … (23t) Hannah Rosen 66 … (27t) Adeline DeToy 69

MORRIS/CA — (23t) Quincy Mundal 66 … (28t) Cassidy Asmus 70 … (30) Whitney Bruns 74 … (32) Emily Jacobson 77

MONTEVIDEO — (25t) Reagan Diggins 67 … (31) Isabelle Teichert 75

Melrose invitational

Minnewaska took home medalist honors with a 160 to beat Benson by 168 at Melrose Golf Club.

Minnewaska’s Logan Kostelecky and Zach Gugisberg and Morris/Chokio-Albert’s Charlie Hanson all shot 38s to take medalist honors.

Benson was led by Tyler Hadfield and Ryan Tolifson, who each shot 41s to tie for sixth place.

BOLD finished sixth with a 193. Riley Minkel was the Warriors’ top scorer with a 46.

Montevideo finished seventh at 197. Camden Helgeson led the Thunder Hawks with a 45.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 160 … (2) Benson 168 … (3) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 172 … (4) West Central Area 175 … (5) Sauk Centre 192 … (6) BOLD 193 … (7) Montevideo 197 … (8) Melrose 203

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Logan Kostelecky, Min; Zach Gugisberg, Min; and Charlie Hanson, MCA, 38 … (4t) Mason Erickson, MCA; and Riley Larson, Min, 40

MINNEWASKA — (1t) L. Kostelecky 38 … (1t) Gugisberg 38 … (4t) Larson 40 … (13t) Hunter Kostelecky 44

BENSON — (6t) Tyler Hadfield 41 … (6t) Ryan Tolifson 41 … (10t) Brady DeHaan 43 … (10t) Charlie Goff 43

MORRIS/CA — (1t) Hanson 38 … (4t) Erickson 40 … (23t) Kaedan Fischer 47 … (23t) Jaxon Hilbrands 47

BOLD — (17t) Riley Minkel 46 … (23t) Mav Kaufenberg 47 … (29t) Brayden Gass 50 … (29t) Andy Bahl 50 … (29t) Cayden Kubesh 50 … (29t) Grant Pfarr 50

MONTEVIDEO — (16) Camden Helgeson 45 … (17t) Jayson Nichols 46 … (29t) Cole Augeson 50 … (41t) RJ Haas 56

Dawson-Boyd invitational

The Dawson-Boyd boys and Lac qui Parle Valley girls emerged with first-place finishes in the Camden North meet at Dawson Golf Course.

The Blackjacks shot a 170 to beat Community Christian School, which had a 181. Dawson-Boyd’s Collin Swedzinski shot a 37 to earn medalist honors, beating Renville County West’s Ryan Schrupp by two strokes.

On the girls’ side, LQPV had a 184 to beat MACCRAY (233), Dawson-Boyd (234) and CCS (238).

Isabella Jacobs and Sarah Halvorson each shot 41 to lead the Eagles.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Dawson-Boyd 170 … (2) Community Christian School 181 … (3) Lac qui Parle Valley 187 … (4) Renville County West 189 … (5) Central Minnesota Christian 214 … (Inc) MACCRAY

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Collin Swedzinski, D-B, 37 … (2) Ryan Schrupp, RCW, 39 … (3) Carson Besonen, LQPV, 40 … (4) Evan Mork, D-B, 42 … (5) Jonathan Reid, CCS, 43

DAWSON-BOYD — (1) Swedzinski 37 … (4) Mork 42 … (6t) Carson Stratmoen 44 … (9t) Pau Clemens Suau 47

CCS — (5) Reid 43 … (6t) Will Chapin 44 … (9t) Mark Arnold 47 … (9t) Jack Velyan 47

LQPV — (3) Besonen 40 … (8) William Giese 46 … (14t) Charlie Ulstad 50 … (16t) Lucas Vacek 51

RCW — (2) R. Schrupp 39 … (12t) Hunter Burns 48 … (14t) Adam Schrupp 50 … (18t) Hunter Ridler 52

CMCS — (18t) Josh Ver Steeg 52 … (18t) Carver Vanderhagen 52 … (24t) Seth Zwart 55 … (24t) Ryan Erickson 55

MACCRAY — (22t) Jay Marcus 53 … (22t) Riley Roskens 53

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 184 … (2) MACCRAY 233 … (3) Dawson-Boyd 234 … (4) Community Christian School 238

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Isabella Jacobs, LQPV; and Sarah Halvorson, LQPV, 41 … (3t) Lindsey Lund, D-B; and Alyssa Swedzinski, D-B, 43 … (5t) Grace Vacek, LQPV; and Kaitlyn Kittelson, LQPV, 51

LQPV — (1t) Jacobs 41 … (1t) S. Halvorson 41 … (5t) Vacek 51 … (5t) Kittelson 51

MACCRAY — (7) Kori Bristle 52 … (11) Alexis Noble 58 … (13) Callie Macht 61 … (14t) Alix Bristle 62

DAWSON-BOYD — (3t) Lund 43 … (3t) Swedzinski 43 … (18t) Kaitlin Sather 74 … (18t) Riley Kellen 74

CCS — (9) Sydney Gustafson 54 … (10) Sage Mulder 56 … (12) Katrina Velyan 60 … (16) Hope Reid 68

Lakeview invitational

Yellow Medicine East finished fourth in the Lakeview Invitational at Cottonwood Country Club. It was a Camden South meet.

Nick Moritz tied for 11th with a 46 for YME, which also got a 48 from Cooper McCosh.

Lakeview won the meet with a 168. Chase Christensen of Russell-Tyler-Ruthton was the medalist with a 39.

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton was the only complete team in the girls’ meet, finishing with 241. Minneota’s Lauren Boywer took medalist honors with 41.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Lakeview 168 … (2) Minneota 183 … (3) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 190 … (4) Yellow Medicine East 201 … (5) Canby 203 … (inc) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Chase Christensen, RTR, 39 … (2t) Cole Arends, Lake; and Carson Boe, Lake, 40 … (4) Cole Myhre, Min, 42 … (5t) Alex Munson, TMB; Ethan Schwankl, Lake; and Jackson Esping, Min, 43

YME — (11t) Nick Moritz 46 … (13) Cooper McCosh 48 … (14t) James Peterson 50 … (23t) Parker Levitz 57