99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Golf roundup: Willmar girls golf finishes 10th at St. Cloud

Prep golf report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar's Kennedy Mara posts a round of 88 to tie for ninth place

Tribune's golf roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
May 11, 2023 at 11:12 PM

ST. CLOUD — Willmar’s girls finished 10th of 14 teams in the St. Cloud Invitational at St. Cloud Country Club.

The Cardinals shot 398. Detroit Lakes won with a 339. Benilde-St. Margaret’s finished second with a 343.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s Alyssa Raghuveer shot a 77 to earn medalist honors. Willmar was led by Kennedy Mara, who shot an 88 to tie for ninth.

Willmar heads to the PreSection meet on Friday at Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids.

IMG_8333.jpg
Willmar girls golf freshman Kennedy Mara (far left) poses for a picture with the top 10 finishers at the St. Cloud Invitational on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at St. Cloud Country Club.
Courtesy of Bryan Mara — Willmar girls golf head coach

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls

Team scoring
(1) Detroit Lakes 339 … (2) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 343 … (3) Becker 363 … (4) Chanhassen 370 … (5t) Buffalo 373 … (5t) Albany 373 … (7) Monticello 388 … (8) Eden Prairie 389 … (9) Rogers 393 … (10) Willmar 398 … (11) St. Cloud Cathedral 399 … (12) Marshall 410 … (13) St. Cloud Crush 432 … (14) Brainerd 433

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Alyssa Raghuveer, BSM, 77 … (2) Laura Syltie, DL, 82 … (3) Hanna Knoop, DL, 83 … (4) Abigail Garvin, BSM, 84 … (5) Mackinnie Coburn, EP, 85
WILLMAR — (9t) Kennedy Mara 88 … (43t) Avery Olson 102 … (49t) Fernanda Ossa Letelier 104 … (49t) Maycee Gustafson 104

More golf coverage:
Recent prep golf coverage from west central Minnesota.
Benson girls golf invitational 051023 001.jpg
Prep
Golf roundup: Minnewaska Lakers shine bright
Prep golf report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Laker girls win two West Central Conference meets at Benson and Glenwood
May 10, 2023 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.008.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Thriving on the home course
In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, the sports guys — Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne — discuss the Willmar boys golf team's CLC win at Eagle Creek. Plus, Litchfield's legacy of throws is strong.
May 10, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys finish a strong 3rd at Brainerd
Prep golf report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar shoots a 303 to finish behind Sartell, host Warriors
May 09, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.002.jpg
Prep
Golf roundup: Memorable day for the Willmar Cardinals, Joey Wisocki
Prep golf report for Monday, May 8, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar wins its first Central Lakes Conference Meet since 2018, led by Joey Wisocki’s 68
May 08, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar boys golf host to a CLC Meet, Monday, May 8, 2023
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
May 08, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Wisocki places in top 10 for Willmar Cardinal boys
Prep golf report for Saturday, May 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Senior's 73 leads Cardinals to a score of 322 Saturday at Dacotah Ridge
May 07, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Cards take 10th at Dacotah Ridge
Prep boys golf report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar, with a shorthanded lineup, finishes well behind 1st-place Edina at Lakeville South Invitational
May 05, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Litchfield Dragon boys 3rd at Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational
Prep golf report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dragons led by Brandon Jansky's 3rd-place round of 81
May 04, 2023 11:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals girls 4th at Brainerd meet
Prep golf report for Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Led by Kennedy Mara's 85, Willmar shoots a 387 at Madden's Resort
May 02, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar girls 3rd at home CLC meet
Prep golf report for Monday, May 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Mara paces Willmar with 97; Alexandria wins team title with 342
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

NLS Invitational

The New London-Spicer boys beat Dassel-Cokato 312-331 in an eight-team meet of Wright County Conference teams at Little Crow Golf Resort in New London.

Gabe Truscinski earned medalist honors for the Wildcats, shooting a 75. Teammate Blake Kath tied for third with a 78 and fellow Wildcat Nixon Harrier shot a 79 to tie for fifth.

Litchfield finished sixth with a 352. Ty Olson led the Dragons with an 81.

Boys

Team scoring
(1) New London-Spicer 312 … (2) Dassel-Cokato 331 … (3) Glencoe-Silver Lake 333 … (4) Watertown-Mayer 344 … (5) Rockford 347 … (6) Litchfield 352 … (7) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 356 … (8) Annandale 359

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Gabe Truscinski, NLS, 75 … (2) Luke Maas, WM, 77 … (3t) Blake Kath, NLS, 78 … (3t) Phillip Gorder, R, 78 … (5t) Nixon Harrier, NLS, 79 … (5t) River Hansch, GSL, 79
LITCHFIELD — (12) Ty Olson 81 … (21t) Nick Kuechle 89 … (28t) Beau Twardy 91 … (28t) Carstan Milender 91
NLS — (1) Truscinski 75 … (3t) Kath 78 … (5t) Harrier 79 … (7t) Palmer Dalton 80

ADVERTISEMENT

Kimball Invitational

The Minnewaska boys placed second and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Paynesville tied for third in the Ken Helling Boys Golf Tournament at Kimball Golf Club.

Osakis won with a 328. Minnewaska, led by medalist Zach Gugisberg’s 75, shot a 335. BBE and Paynesville each shot 346s.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City took seventh with a 360.

BBE’s Brady Schinghammer tied for third place with a 77.

Boys

Team scoring
(1) Osakis 328 … (2) Minnewaska 335 … (3t) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 346 … (3t) Paynesville 346 … (5) Big Lake 356 … (6) Zimmerman 357 … (7) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 360 … (8)  Kimball 363 … (9) Royalton 397

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Zach Gugisberg, M, 75 … (2) Drew Imdieke, O, 74 … (3t) Luke Ashbrook, K, 77 … (3t) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 77 … (5) Tyler Baumgartner, O, 79
ACGC — (11) Carson Borchert, 84 … (22t) Braxton Kragenbring, 91 … (25) Sam Rouser, 92 … (26t) Bode Brekke, 93 
BBE — (3t) Schwinghammer, 77 … (16) Walker Winter, 89 … (17t) Eli Gregory, 90 … (17t) Matthew Walz, 90
MINNEWASKA — (1) Gugisberg, 72 … (9) Riley Larson, 82 … (17t) Blake Nelson, 90 … (22t) Kody Ward, 91 … (22t) Thatcher Sherlin, 91
PAYNESVILLE — (6) Isaac Christensen, 80 … (7t) Winston Carlson, 81 … (14t) Gus Johnson, 88 … (37) Chase Viessman, 97

Redwood Valley Invitational

Litchfield took second in a four-team meet at Redwood Falls Golf Club.

The Dragons shot a 399 to finish 58 strokes behind Redwood Valley’s 341. The Cardinals’ NMila Jenniges earned medalist honors with a 75. The Dragons’ Lauren Erickson finished fifth with a 92.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls

Team scoring
(1) Redwood Valley 341 … (2) Litchfield 399 … (3) St. Peter 400 … (4) New Ulm 469

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Mila Jenniges, RV, 75 … (2) Julian Brown, RV, 80 … (3) Adrianna Bixby, SP, 88 … (4) Jorga Brown, RV, 88 … (5) Lauren Erickson, L, 92
LITCHFIELD— (5) Erickson 92 … (8t) Amelia Benson 101 … (10) Lydia Asmus 102 … (11) Natalie Randt 104

RCW Invitational

The Lac qui Parle Valley boys and girls won their respective divisions in the Renville County West Invitational at Stoney Creek Golf Course in Renville.

The LPQV boys shot a 174 to beat second-place Dawson-Boyd, which had a 183 in the seven-team meet.

The Eagles’ Carson Besonen shot a 39 to earn medalist honors.

The LQPV girls had a 177 to beat second-place Dawson-Boyd, which shot a 200.

Isabella Jacobs shot a 39 to lead the Eagles.

Boys

Team scoring
(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 174 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 183 … (3) Community Christian School 184 … (4t) Renville County West 185 … (4t) Central Minnesota Christian School 185 … (6) Ortonville 196 … (7) MACCRAY 211

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Besonen, LQPV, 39 … (2t) Drew Hjelmeland, DB, 42 … (2t) Evan Mork, DB, 42 … (4t) Kaidyn Stender, LQPV, 43 … (4t) Eli Gerdes, CMCS, 43 … (4t) Will Chapin, CCS, 43 … (4t) Joseph Graves, CMCS, 43
CCS — (4t) Chapin, 43 … (11t) Mark Arnold, 45 … (14t) Jonathan Reid, 47 … (19t) Max Arnold, 49
CMCS — (4t) Gerdes, 43 … (4t) Graves, 43 … (19t) Seth Zwart, 49 … (22t) Ryan Erickson, 50
DB — (2t) Hjelmeland, 42 … (2t) Mork, 42 … (11t) Carson Stratmoen, 45 … (29t) Amos Sather, 54 … (29t) Landon Kemen, 54
LQPV — (1) Besonen, 39 … (4t) Stender, 43 … (8t) Noah Arndt, 44 … (17t) Gavin Carl
MACCRAY — (14t) Charlie Delbosque, 47 … (24t) Colton Jenkins, 51 … (32) Sawyer Janssen, 56 … (33t) Riley Roskens, 57 … (33t) Jay Marcus, 57
RCW — (8t) Ryan Schrupp, 44 … (13) Jasen Jansen, 46 … (14t) Hunter Ridler, 47 … (17t) Adam Schrupp, 48

Girls

Team scoring
(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 177 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 200 … (3) Community Christian School 223

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Isabella Jacobs, LQPV, 39 … (2) Molly Halvorson, LQPV, 42 … (3t) Kori Bristle, MACCRAY, 44 … (3t) Kaitlyn Kittelson, LQPV, 44 … (5) Alyssa Swedzinski, DB, 46
CCS — (8) Hope Reid, 51 … (13t) Katrina Velyan, 54 … (15) Sage Mulder, 57 … (17) Margo Klaassen, 61
CMCS — (16) Natasha Erickson, 58
DB — (5) Swedzinski, 46 … (6t) Lindsey Lund, 49 … (9t) Claire Stratmoen, 52 … (12) Kylar Hjelmeland, 53 
LQPV — (1) Jacobs, 39 … (2) Halvorson, 42 … (3t) Kittelson, 44 … (9t) Grace Vacek, 52
MACCRAY — (3t) Bristle, 44 … (6t) Callie Macht, 49 … (9t) Alexis Noble, 52

YME Invitational

Lakeview shot a 155 to beat host Yellow Medicine East by 19 strokes in the five-team meet at Granite Run Golf Course in Granite Falls.

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton’s Chase Christenson took first with a 35. Cooper McCosh led YMD with a 38, good for fourth place.

Boys

Team scoring
(1) Lakeview 155 … (2) Yellow Medicine East 174 … (3) Canby 183 … (4) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 191 … (5) Minneota 194

Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Chase Christenson, RTR, 35 … (2t) Ethan Schwankl, L, 37 … (2t) Carson Boe, L, 37 … (4) Cooper McCosh, YME, 38 … (5t) Jack Abrahamson, C, 40 … (5t) Jordan Fischer, L, 40
YME — (4) McCosh, 38 … (10) James Peterson, 44 … (11) Nick Moritz, 45 … (12t) Brayton Hammer, 47

What To Read Next
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals take a tumble twice at Marshall
May 11, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Bryce Sneller readies a pitch during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Prep
Baseball roundup: YME Sting pitching dominates against D-B Blackjacks
May 11, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Minnewaska Lakers earn seconds from its boys and girls
May 11, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors rally to beat SCTC Cyclones, 3-1
May 11, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.001.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Cards can’t slow down Brainerd, 7-0
May 11, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Brainerd, Thursday, May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinals boys claim 6AA True Team title
May 10, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown