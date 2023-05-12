Golf roundup: Willmar girls golf finishes 10th at St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — Willmar’s girls finished 10th of 14 teams in the St. Cloud Invitational at St. Cloud Country Club.

The Cardinals shot 398. Detroit Lakes won with a 339. Benilde-St. Margaret’s finished second with a 343.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s Alyssa Raghuveer shot a 77 to earn medalist honors. Willmar was led by Kennedy Mara, who shot an 88 to tie for ninth.

Willmar heads to the PreSection meet on Friday at Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids.

Willmar girls golf freshman Kennedy Mara (far left) poses for a picture with the top 10 finishers at the St. Cloud Invitational on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at St. Cloud Country Club. Courtesy of Bryan Mara — Willmar girls golf head coach

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Detroit Lakes 339 … (2) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 343 … (3) Becker 363 … (4) Chanhassen 370 … (5t) Buffalo 373 … (5t) Albany 373 … (7) Monticello 388 … (8) Eden Prairie 389 … (9) Rogers 393 … (10) Willmar 398 … (11) St. Cloud Cathedral 399 … (12) Marshall 410 … (13) St. Cloud Crush 432 … (14) Brainerd 433

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Alyssa Raghuveer, BSM, 77 … (2) Laura Syltie, DL, 82 … (3) Hanna Knoop, DL, 83 … (4) Abigail Garvin, BSM, 84 … (5) Mackinnie Coburn, EP, 85

WILLMAR — (9t) Kennedy Mara 88 … (43t) Avery Olson 102 … (49t) Fernanda Ossa Letelier 104 … (49t) Maycee Gustafson 104

NLS Invitational

The New London-Spicer boys beat Dassel-Cokato 312-331 in an eight-team meet of Wright County Conference teams at Little Crow Golf Resort in New London.

Gabe Truscinski earned medalist honors for the Wildcats, shooting a 75. Teammate Blake Kath tied for third with a 78 and fellow Wildcat Nixon Harrier shot a 79 to tie for fifth.

Litchfield finished sixth with a 352. Ty Olson led the Dragons with an 81.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 312 … (2) Dassel-Cokato 331 … (3) Glencoe-Silver Lake 333 … (4) Watertown-Mayer 344 … (5) Rockford 347 … (6) Litchfield 352 … (7) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 356 … (8) Annandale 359

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Gabe Truscinski, NLS, 75 … (2) Luke Maas, WM, 77 … (3t) Blake Kath, NLS, 78 … (3t) Phillip Gorder, R, 78 … (5t) Nixon Harrier, NLS, 79 … (5t) River Hansch, GSL, 79

LITCHFIELD — (12) Ty Olson 81 … (21t) Nick Kuechle 89 … (28t) Beau Twardy 91 … (28t) Carstan Milender 91

NLS — (1) Truscinski 75 … (3t) Kath 78 … (5t) Harrier 79 … (7t) Palmer Dalton 80

Kimball Invitational

The Minnewaska boys placed second and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Paynesville tied for third in the Ken Helling Boys Golf Tournament at Kimball Golf Club.

Osakis won with a 328. Minnewaska, led by medalist Zach Gugisberg’s 75, shot a 335. BBE and Paynesville each shot 346s.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City took seventh with a 360.

BBE’s Brady Schinghammer tied for third place with a 77.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Osakis 328 … (2) Minnewaska 335 … (3t) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 346 … (3t) Paynesville 346 … (5) Big Lake 356 … (6) Zimmerman 357 … (7) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 360 … (8) Kimball 363 … (9) Royalton 397

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Zach Gugisberg, M, 75 … (2) Drew Imdieke, O, 74 … (3t) Luke Ashbrook, K, 77 … (3t) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE, 77 … (5) Tyler Baumgartner, O, 79

ACGC — (11) Carson Borchert, 84 … (22t) Braxton Kragenbring, 91 … (25) Sam Rouser, 92 … (26t) Bode Brekke, 93

BBE — (3t) Schwinghammer, 77 … (16) Walker Winter, 89 … (17t) Eli Gregory, 90 … (17t) Matthew Walz, 90

MINNEWASKA — (1) Gugisberg, 72 … (9) Riley Larson, 82 … (17t) Blake Nelson, 90 … (22t) Kody Ward, 91 … (22t) Thatcher Sherlin, 91

PAYNESVILLE — (6) Isaac Christensen, 80 … (7t) Winston Carlson, 81 … (14t) Gus Johnson, 88 … (37) Chase Viessman, 97

Redwood Valley Invitational

Litchfield took second in a four-team meet at Redwood Falls Golf Club.

The Dragons shot a 399 to finish 58 strokes behind Redwood Valley’s 341. The Cardinals’ NMila Jenniges earned medalist honors with a 75. The Dragons’ Lauren Erickson finished fifth with a 92.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Redwood Valley 341 … (2) Litchfield 399 … (3) St. Peter 400 … (4) New Ulm 469

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Mila Jenniges, RV, 75 … (2) Julian Brown, RV, 80 … (3) Adrianna Bixby, SP, 88 … (4) Jorga Brown, RV, 88 … (5) Lauren Erickson, L, 92

LITCHFIELD— (5) Erickson 92 … (8t) Amelia Benson 101 … (10) Lydia Asmus 102 … (11) Natalie Randt 104

RCW Invitational

The Lac qui Parle Valley boys and girls won their respective divisions in the Renville County West Invitational at Stoney Creek Golf Course in Renville.

The LPQV boys shot a 174 to beat second-place Dawson-Boyd, which had a 183 in the seven-team meet.

The Eagles’ Carson Besonen shot a 39 to earn medalist honors.

The LQPV girls had a 177 to beat second-place Dawson-Boyd, which shot a 200.

Isabella Jacobs shot a 39 to lead the Eagles.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 174 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 183 … (3) Community Christian School 184 … (4t) Renville County West 185 … (4t) Central Minnesota Christian School 185 … (6) Ortonville 196 … (7) MACCRAY 211

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Besonen, LQPV, 39 … (2t) Drew Hjelmeland, DB, 42 … (2t) Evan Mork, DB, 42 … (4t) Kaidyn Stender, LQPV, 43 … (4t) Eli Gerdes, CMCS, 43 … (4t) Will Chapin, CCS, 43 … (4t) Joseph Graves, CMCS, 43

CCS — (4t) Chapin, 43 … (11t) Mark Arnold, 45 … (14t) Jonathan Reid, 47 … (19t) Max Arnold, 49

CMCS — (4t) Gerdes, 43 … (4t) Graves, 43 … (19t) Seth Zwart, 49 … (22t) Ryan Erickson, 50

DB — (2t) Hjelmeland, 42 … (2t) Mork, 42 … (11t) Carson Stratmoen, 45 … (29t) Amos Sather, 54 … (29t) Landon Kemen, 54

LQPV — (1) Besonen, 39 … (4t) Stender, 43 … (8t) Noah Arndt, 44 … (17t) Gavin Carl

MACCRAY — (14t) Charlie Delbosque, 47 … (24t) Colton Jenkins, 51 … (32) Sawyer Janssen, 56 … (33t) Riley Roskens, 57 … (33t) Jay Marcus, 57

RCW — (8t) Ryan Schrupp, 44 … (13) Jasen Jansen, 46 … (14t) Hunter Ridler, 47 … (17t) Adam Schrupp, 48

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 177 … (2) Dawson-Boyd 200 … (3) Community Christian School 223

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Isabella Jacobs, LQPV, 39 … (2) Molly Halvorson, LQPV, 42 … (3t) Kori Bristle, MACCRAY, 44 … (3t) Kaitlyn Kittelson, LQPV, 44 … (5) Alyssa Swedzinski, DB, 46

CCS — (8) Hope Reid, 51 … (13t) Katrina Velyan, 54 … (15) Sage Mulder, 57 … (17) Margo Klaassen, 61

CMCS — (16) Natasha Erickson, 58

DB — (5) Swedzinski, 46 … (6t) Lindsey Lund, 49 … (9t) Claire Stratmoen, 52 … (12) Kylar Hjelmeland, 53

LQPV — (1) Jacobs, 39 … (2) Halvorson, 42 … (3t) Kittelson, 44 … (9t) Grace Vacek, 52

MACCRAY — (3t) Bristle, 44 … (6t) Callie Macht, 49 … (9t) Alexis Noble, 52

YME Invitational

Lakeview shot a 155 to beat host Yellow Medicine East by 19 strokes in the five-team meet at Granite Run Golf Course in Granite Falls.

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton’s Chase Christenson took first with a 35. Cooper McCosh led YMD with a 38, good for fourth place.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Lakeview 155 … (2) Yellow Medicine East 174 … (3) Canby 183 … (4) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 191 … (5) Minneota 194

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Chase Christenson, RTR, 35 … (2t) Ethan Schwankl, L, 37 … (2t) Carson Boe, L, 37 … (4) Cooper McCosh, YME, 38 … (5t) Jack Abrahamson, C, 40 … (5t) Jordan Fischer, L, 40

YME — (4) McCosh, 38 … (10) James Peterson, 44 … (11) Nick Moritz, 45 … (12t) Brayton Hammer, 47