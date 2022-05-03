Golf roundup: Willmar girls nab third at CLC meet

BRAINERD — Led by a fourth-place showing by senior Kessa Mara, the Willmar girls golf team placed third at a Central Lakes Conference meet at the Pine East Golf Club at Madden’s on Gull Lake.

Willmar finished the day with a team score of 379. Alexandria won with 310, followed by Brainerd with 355.

Mara carded a round of 84. She started strong with a four-over 40 on her first nine holes, including a birdie on No. 17. Kennedy Mara also finished in the top 10 for Willmar, tying for eighth with an 88.

Alexandria’s Cora Larson took medalist honors with a one-under par 71. Her round included an eagle on No. 6 along with two birdies. All four of Alexandria’s scorers placed in the top five.

Willmar is off until Monday, May 9 with another CLC meet at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course in Sartell.

Brainerd Invitational

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 310 … (2) Brainerd 355 … (3) Willmar 379 … (4) Sartell 383 … (5) St. Cloud 396 … (6) Rocori 433 … (7) Sauk Rapids 453

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Cora Larson, A, 71 … (2) Hannah Boraas, A, 76 … (3) Lauren Rebrovich, A, 78 … (4) Kessa Mara, W, 84 … (5t) Rachel Bowen, A; and Sophia Karsnia, B, 85

WILLMAR — (4) Kes. Mara 84 … (8t) Kennedy Mara 88 … (20) Fernanda Ossa 101 … (25t) Avery Olson 106

Sauk Rapids Invitational

The Willmar boys finished in the top half in a Central Lakes Conference meet at the Territory Golf Club in St. Cloud.

Willmar finished the day with a team score of 326, good for fourth place. Alexandria won with a 294, followed by Sartell’s 309 and Brainerd’s 315.

Willmar’s top golfer was Joey Wisocki, who placed third with a 73.

Alexandria’s Braeden Sladek shot a 3-under par 69 to secure medalist honors. Sartell’s Lance Hamak also shot under par, placing second with a 1-under 71.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 294 … (2) Sartell 309 … (3) Brainerd 315 … (4) Willmar 326 … (5) Fergus Falls 327 … (6) Sauk Rapids 357 … (7) St. Cloud 364 … (8) Rocori 395

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Braeden Sladek, A, 69 … (2) Lance Hamak, S, 71 … (3) Joey Wisocki, W, 73 … (4) Carver Larson, A, 74 … (5) Jack Holtz, A, 75

WILLMAR — (3) Wisocki 73 … (17t) Nathan Marthaler 82 … (20) Aden Jacobson 83 … (30) Jacob Streed 88

Pre-Section 6AA meet

Pequot Lakes won the Pre-Section 6AA meet at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell.

The Patriots shot a 350 to beat second-place Albany by 376 strokes. Pequot Lakes’ Genevieve Birkeland and Morgan Krieger each shot 83s to win medalist honors.

Paynesville finished eighth with a 573. The Bulldogs were led by Abigail Weis, who finished 42nd with a 135.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Pequot Lakes 350 … (2) Albany 376 … (3) Staples-Motley 385 … (4) St. Cloud Cathedral 417 … (5) Pierz 424 … (6) Wadena-Deer Creek 481 … (7) Milaca 501 … (8) Paynesville 573 … (9) Osakis 599.

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Genevieve Birkeland, PL, and Morgan Krieger, PL, 83 … (3t) Abby Thelen, A, and Mallory Uselman, SM, 86 … (5t) Sophia Anderson, A, and Bo Erholtz, Sm, 89.

PAYNESVILLE — (42) Abigail Weis 135 … (43) Jezmyn Rindahl 136 … (48) Jayda Younkin 148 … (49) Carly Deadrick 154

M-W Invitational

The Hutchinson girls were the winner at the Mound-Westonka invitational at Burl Oaks Golf Club in Minnetrista.

The Tigers’ 364 was four strokes better than second-place Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Southwest Christian’s Kendall Hoag carded an 82 to secure medalist honors.

Litchfield was sixth in the team standings with 416 and were led by Kaity Kusler’s 16th-place round of 100.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Hutchinson 364 … (2) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 368 … (3) Southwest Christian 394 … (4) Holy Family Catholic 398 … (5) Delano 412 … (6) Litchfield 416 … (7) Mound-Westonka 458 … (8) Dassel-Cokato 504 … (9) DeLaSalle 521

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Kendall Hoag, SWC, 82 … (2) Claire Schweim, H, 84 … (3) Abigail Garvin, BSM, 88 … (4) Clara Halverson, BBE, 89 … (5) Kaitlan Ives, H, 90

LITCHFIELD — (16) Kaity Kusler 100 … (21t) Lauren Erickson 103 … (25t) Brooke Sworski 106 … (27t) Amelia Benson 107

Annandale Invitational

Back at full strength, the New London-Spicer boys team won in Wright County Conference West division play at Southbrook Golf Club.

The Wildcats shot a team score of 154, beating second-place Watertown-Mayer by 22 strokes.

Peyton Coahran clinched medalist honors with an even-par nine-hole round of 36. He closed out his round with a birdie on No. 9. His score beat teammate Blake Kath’s second-place score of 38.

Litchfield was fifth with 185. Sam Tipka was the Dragons’ top golfer with a 40, tying for fifth place.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 154 … (2) Watertown-Mayer 176 … (3) Annandale 177 … (4) Glencoe-Silver Lake 178 … (5) Litchfield 185 … (6) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 187 … (7) Dassel-Cokato 189 … (8) Rockford 197

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Peyton Coahran, NLS, 36 … (2) Blake Kath, NLS, 38 … (3t) Zachery Meyer, GSL; and Jake Rooney, NLS, 39 … (5t) Luke Maas, W-M; and Sam Tipka, L, 40

LITCHFIELD — (5t) Tipka 40 … (14t) Ty Olson 45 … (29t) Tyler Jansky 49 … (34t) Carstan Milender 51 … (34t) Ben Blomberg 51

NLS — (1) Coahran 36 … (2) Kath 38 … (3t) Rooney 39 … (7) Nixon Harrier 41

R-T-R Invitational

Minneota beat Lakeview by seven strokes to win the Camden Conference South Division meet at the Tyler Golf Club.

The Vikings finished with 165, beating the Lakers’ 172. Lakeview’s Carson Boe and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton’s Chase Christensen shared medalist honors with a nine-hole score of 38.

Yellow Medicine East was fourth with 178. The Sting’s top golfer was Cooper McCosh, who was fourth with 40.

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton was the only school to get a team score, yielding a 243. Minneota’s Lauren Boyler was the medalist with 41.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Minneota 165 … (2) Lakeview 172 … (3) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 177 … (4) Yellow Medicine East 178 … (5) Canby 197

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Carson Boe, L; and Chase Christensen, RTR, 38 … (3) Alex DePestel, M, 39 … (4) Cooper McCosh, YME, 40 … (5t) Cole Arends, L; and Cole Myrhe, M, 41

YME — (4) McCosh 40 … (7t) Nick Moritz 42 … (17t) James Peterson 48 … (17t) Nikson Knapper 48