Golf roundup: Willmar girls start CLC championship strong

FERGUS FALLS — The Willmar girls golf team sits in fourth place following Day 1 of the Central Lakes Conference championship meet Monday at Pebble Lake Golf Course.

Willmar wrapped up Day 1 with a score of 350. Alexandria is the clubhouse leader with 291, followed by Brainerd with 311 and Fergus Falls with 340.

Day 2 of the CLC championship takes place at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Willmar.

“I’m real proud of my team; they played really well,” said Willmar co-head coach Bryan Mara. “We had a couple girls out — one had a school conflict and another wasn’t feeling well — and the girls who were here played well.”

Kessa Mara led Willmar’s squad. She tied for sixth with a round of 78. The team also got personal-best rounds out of Kennedy Mara (tied-12th, 82) and Avery Olson (tied-21st, 92). Brynn Grieger (tied-25th, 98) rounded out the team score.

Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas is in the lead with a 2-under par round of 70. Teammate Cora Larson was second with an even-par 72.

Fergus Falls Invitational

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 291 … (2) Brainerd 311 …(3) Fergus Falls 340 … (4) Willmar 350 … (5) St. Cloud 380 … (6) Sartell 383 … (7) Sauk Rapids 429Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Hannah Boraas, Alex, 70 … (2) Cora Larson, Alex, 72 … (3) Lauren Rebrovich, Alex, 73 … (4) Izzy Olson, Br, 74 … (5) Aisling O’Connor, Alex, 76

WILLMAR — (6t) Kessa Mara 78 … (12t) Kennedy Mara 82 … (21t) Avery Olson 92 … (25t) Brynn Grieger 98

Alexandria Invitational

Led by a top-five round from Joey Wisocki, the Willmar boys finished fourth in a Central Lakes Conference meet at Alexandria Golf Club.

Willmar concluded the day with a team score of 323. Alexandria won the meet with 301, followed by Sartell with 314 and Brainerd with 319.

Wisocki tied with Sartell’s Sam Lunde with a round of 76. Willmar’s Nathan Marthaler was right behind, finishing tied for sixth with 77. Aden Jacobson (tied-20th, 83) and Justuce Gee (28th, 87) completed the team score.

Three Alexandria players — Andrew Swedberg, Bennett Olsen and Braeden Sladek — tied for medalist hnoors with each shooting 74s.

Willmar will play another CLC meet Wednesday in Fergus Falls before hosting Day 1 of the conference championship at 9 a.m. Friday at Eagle Creek Golf Club.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 301 … (2) Sartell 314 … (3) Brainerd 319 … (4) Willmar 323 … (5) Fergus Falls 330 … (6) Sauk Rapids 366 … (7) St. Cloud 373 … (8) Rocori 387

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Andrew Swedberg, Alex; Bennett Olsen, Alex; and Braeden Sladek, Alex, 74 … (4t) Joey Wisocki, Will; and Sam Lunde, Sar, 76

WILLMAR — (4t) Wisocki 76 … (6t) Nathan Marthaler 77 … (20t) Aden Jacobson 83 … (28) Justice Gee 87

Camden Championship

The Lac qui Parle Valley girls dominated the field with a 72-stroke lead to win the Camden Conference championship meet at Marshall Golf Club in Marshall.

The Eagles put together a round of 364, beating second-place Community Christian School of Willmar’s 436. MACCRAY was third with 449.

Sarah Halvorson, (second, 84) and Kaitlyn Kittelson (fifth, 91) both finished in the top five for LQPV.

Lindsey Lund of Dawson-Boyd took medalist honors with an 83. Teammate Alyssa Swedzinski was third with 87.

Lakeview won the boys championship with 319, followed by Minneota (343) and LQPV (349).

Lakers freshman Carson Boe won medalist honors after shooting a 3-under par 69. He scored four birdies, including three on the front nine. Minneota’s Alex DePestel and Renville County West’s Ryan Schrupp tied for second with 79s.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Lakeview 319 … (2) Minneota 343 … (3) Lac qui Parle Valley 349 … (4) Dawson-Boyd 352 … (5) Community Christian School 371 … (6) Renville County West 382 … (7t) Central Minnesota Christian; and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 383 … (9) Yellow Medicine East 394 … (10) Canby 396 … (11) MACCRAY 411

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Carson Boe, Lake, 69 … (2t) Alex DePestel, Min; and Ryan Schrupp, RCW, 78 … (4) Gavin Husman, MAC, 79 … (5) Lane Arends, Lake, 81

LQPV — (6) Carson Besonen 82 … (8t) William Giese 84 … (17t) Charlie Ulstad 89 … (30t) Kaidyn Stender 94

D-B — (10t) Evan Mork 85 … (10t) Carson Stratmoen 85 … (17t) Collin Swedzinski 89 … (26t) Drew Hjelmeland 93

CCS — (10t) Jonathan Reid 85 … (23t) Eduardo Montejano 92 … (35) Will Chapin 96 … (36t) Mark Arnold 98

RCW — (2t) R. Schrupp 78 … (26t) Adam Schrupp 93 … (44t) Hunter Bruns 102 … (53) Jon Driggs 109

CMCS — (22) Elijah Gerdes 91 … (32t) Carver Vanderhagen 95 … (36t) Josh Versteeg 98 … (39) Seth Zwart 99

YME — (16) Nick Moritz 88 … (17t) James Peterson 89 … (26t) Cooper McCosh 93 … (60) Parker Levitz 124

MACCRAY — (4) Husman 79 … (36t) Tyler Heida 98 … (56t) Riley Roskens 114 … (59) Jay Marcus 120

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley 364 … (2) Community Christian School 436 … (3) MACCRAY 449 … (4) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 465 … (5) Canby 477

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Lindsey Lund, Dawson-Boyd, 83 … (2) Sarah Halvorson, LQPV, 84 … (3) Alyssa Swedzinski, D-B, 87 … (4) Lauren Bowyer, Minneota, 88 … (5) Kaitlyn Kittelson, LQPV, 91

LQPV — (2) S. Halvorson 84 … (5) Kittelson 91 … (6) Isabella Jacobs 92 … (8) Molly Halvorson 97

CCS — (13) Sydney Gustafson 105 … (14) Margo Klaassen 106 … (15) Katrina Velyan 112 … (16t) Hope Reid 113

MACCRAY — (10) Kori Bristle 103 … (11t) Alexis Noble 104 … (22) Callie Macht 118 … (24t) Alix Bristle 124

D-B — (1) Lund 83 … (3) Swedzinski 87

CMCS — (23) Natasha Erickson 123

Charger Invitational

The New London-Spicer boys and the Orono girls claimed the team prizes at the Dassel-Cokato Charger Invitational. The boys meet was held at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake while the girls meet was at Albion Ridges Golf Course in Annandale.

The Wildcat boys shot under 300, finishing with 296. They beat second-place Orono by 28 strokes. NLS’ Peyton Coahran took medalist honors with a round of 70. Teammates Noah Dietz and Gabe Truscinski tied for second with 74. Litchfield finished sixth with 345. The Dragons’ top golfer was Sam Tipka with an eighth-place score of 79.

The Orono girls finished the day with 395, besting second-place Litchfield’s 415. NLS tied with Watertown-Mayer for third with 424. The Dragons’ Kaity Kusler and the Wildcats’ Annika Duininck each tied for fifth with 100s. Orono’s Ava Hanneman took medalist honors with 89.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 296 … (2) Orono 324 … (3) Waconia 325 … (4) Glencoe-Silver Lake 330 … (5) Watertown-Mayer 344 … (6) Litchfield 345 … (7) Dassel-Cokato 353 … (8) New Prague 358 … (9) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 372 … (10t) Delano; and Hutchinson 379

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Peyton Coahran, NLS, 70 … (2t) Noah Dietz, NLS; and Gabe Truscinski, NLS, 74 … (4t) Zachery Meyer, G-SL; and Luke Maas, W-M, 76

NLS — (1) Coahran 70 … (2t) Dietz 74 … (2t) Truscinski 74 … (6t) Nixon Harrier 78

LITCHFIELD — (8t) Sam Tipka 79 … (16t) Tyler Jansky 82 … (33t) Ben Blomberg 91 … (39t) Ty Olson 93

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Orono 395 … (2) Litchfield 415 … (3t) New London-Spicer; and Watertown-Mayer 424 … (5) Annandale 432 … (6) Dassel-Cokato 437 … (7) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 449 … (8) Glencoe-Silver Lake 487

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Ava Hanneman, Or, 89 … (2) Nora Benson, Or, 91 … (3) Amelia Lueck, HLWW, 93 … (4) Katelyn Leuthner, W-M, 94 … (5t) Kaity Kusler, Litch; and Annika Duininck, NLS, 100

LITCHFIELD — (5t) Kusler 100 … (7) Ciarra Resmen 103 … (8t) Carly Twardy 104 … (17t) Elsa Opjorden 108 … (17t) Amelia Benson 108

NLS — (5t) Duininck 100 … (13t) Izzy Schmiesing 105 … (19t) Rylie Harrier 109 … (21) Avery Palmquist 110

Central Minnesota Conference Meet

The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa boys and Kimball girls were the top teams at Lynx National Golf Course in Sauk Centre.

The BBE boys combined for a team score of 327, beating Paynesville’s 338. Osakis was third with 342. The Jaguars were led by Jack Paulson, who finished in second place with an 80. Paynesville’s Jayden Scheierl tied for fourth with an 82. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City was fifth with 369 and was led by Sam Rouser’s eighth-place score of 84. Kimball’s Luke Ashbrook was the boys’ medalist with a 74.

The Kimball girls finished the day with 449, followed by Paynesville at 510 and Osakis at 564. The Bulldogs’ top round came from Abigail Weis, who was eighth with 121. ACGC’s Brooke Brekke secured medalist honors after carding an 86.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 327 … (2) Paynesville 338 … (3) Osakis 342 … (4) Kimball 359 … (5) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 369

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Luke Ashbrook, Kim, 74 … (2) Jack Paulson, BBE, 80 … (3) Gannon Walsh, BBE, 81 … (4t) Brady Schwinghammer, BBE; Chase Triebenbach, O; and Jayden Scheierl, Pay, 82

BBE — (2) Paulson 80 … (3) Walsh 81 … (4t) Schwinghammer 82 … (8t) Spencer Lundberg 84

PAYNESVILLE — (4t) Scheierl 82 … (7) Winston Carlson 83 … (11t) Gus Johnson 86 … (13t) Alex Johnson 87 … (13t) Isaac Christensen 87

ACGC — (8t) Sam Rouser 84 … (13t) Bode Brekke 87 … (20t) Brock Denton 97 … (24t) Breven Buer 101

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Kimball 449 … (2) Paynesville 510 … (3) Osakis 564

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Brooke Brekke, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 86 … (2) Avery Maus, Kim, 102 … (3) MyKayla Ballard, Kim, 115 … (4t) Paige Kneip, Kim; and Olivia Schneider, Kim, 116

PAYNESVILLE — (8) Abigail Weis 121 … (9) Jezmyn Rindahl 124 … (11) Jayda Younkin 128 … (13) Kylie Hoekstra 137

ACGC — (1) Brekke 86