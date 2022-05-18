Golf roundup: Willmar girls take fourth in CLC

WILLMAR — The Willmar girls golf team wrapped up Day 2 of the Central Lakes Conference championship with a fourth-place finish.

The Cardinals finished the tournament with a two-day score of 737. They shot 387 Tuesday at Eagle Creek Golf Club.

Alexandria secured the conference title with 606, followed by Brainerd (640) and Fergus Falls (691).

Scores were up for most of the field on Day 2. Alexandria ended up with the best second-day score with 315.

Willmar eighth-grader Kennedy Mara chips her ball near the hole on No. 17 at Eagle Creek Golf Course during Day 2 of the Central Lakes Conference championship meet on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Willmar had two golfers earn All-CLC honors.

Senior Kessa Mara was named all-conference after placing fifth in the season standings. She shot a combined score of 162, including a team-best 84 on Tuesday. That Day 2 score put Kessa in a tie for eighth place.

Kessa’s sister, eighth-grader Kennedy Mara, was named all-conference honorable mention after placing 16th in the season standings. She had a combined score of 178. Kennedy finished 24th with a 96 on Day 2.

Brynn Grieger (27th, 103) and Fernanda Ossa (28th, 104) rounded out Willmar’s team score on Tuesday.

Willmar freshman Avery Olson watches a putt attempt on hole No. 14 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Central Lakes Conference championship meet on Tuesday, May 18, 2022 in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas took medalist honors after a two-day score of 144. She carded a 74 on Day 2, beating Brainerd’s Izzy Olson by two strokes.

The Willmar girls play again on Wednesday at Madden's Resort in Brainerd.

CLC Championship Day 2

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 291-315—606 … (2) Brainerd 311-329—640 … (3) Fergus Falls 340-351—691 … (4) Willmar 350-387—737 … (5) St. Cloud 380-375—755 … (6) Sartell 383-374—757 … (7) Sauk Rapids 429-455—884 ... (Inc) Rocori n/a-443

Individual

MEDALIST (2 days) — Hannah Boraas, Alex, 70-74—144

TOP FIVE (Day 2) — (1) Boraas, Alex, 74 … (2) Izzy Olson, Br, 76 … (3) Cora Larson, Alex, 78 … (4) Katie Foley, Br, 79 … (5t) Lauren Rebrovich, Alex; and Ellia Soydara, FF, 81

WILLMAR — Kessa Mara 78-84—162 … Kennedy Mara 82-96—178 … Avery Olson 92-106—198 … Brynn Grieger 98-103—201 … Maycee Gustafson 103-105—208 … Halle Mortensen 108-n/a … Fernanda Ossa n/a-104 … Lily Jorgenson n/a-114

Annandale Invitational

The New London-Spicer boys clinched another win in the Wright County Conference West tour at Albion Ridges Golf Course in Annandale.

The Wildcats won after putting together a score of 307. Watertown-Mayer and Litchfield tied for second with 332.

Jake Rooney was the top golfer for NLS. He took medalist honors after carding a 73.

The Wildcats’ Noah Dietz and Peyton Coahran, along with Watertown-Mayer’s Luke Maas and Litchfield’s Braxton Kerstein finished in a four-way tie for second with 77s.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 307 … (2t) Watertown-Mayer; and Litchfield 332 … (4) Glencoe-Silver Lake 341 … (5) Dassel-Cokato 349 … (6) Annandale 351 … (7) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 360 … (8) Rockford 372

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Jake Rooney, NLS, 73 … (2t) Luke Maas, W-M; Noah Dietz, NLS; Peyton Coahran, NLS; and Braxton Kerstein, Litch, 77

LITCHFIELD — (2t) Kerstein 77 … (6t) Sam Tipka 78 … (17t) Ty Olson 86 … (27t) Tyler Jansky 91

NLS — (1) Rooney 73 … (2t) Dietz 77 … (2t) Coahran 77 … (8t) Nixon Harrier 80 … (8t) Gabe Truscinski 80