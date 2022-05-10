Golf roundup: Willmar girls take third at Sartell

SARTELL — Dealing with a rain delay and trying to wrap up before dark, the Willmar girls golf team still put in a strong showing on Monday.

Competing at a Central Lakes Conference meet at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course, Willmar placed third with a team score of 381.

“I’m proud of the girls for grinding it out,” said Willmar co-head coach Bryan Mara.

Alexandria was the team champion with 316. Brainerd was second at 367.

Willmar senior Kessa Mara had the team’s top score with an 18-hole round of 83. She finished in fifth place. Kennedy Mara was in a tie for eighth place after carding a 90.

Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas secured medalist honors with a 74, beating teammate Cora Larson’s 77.

Willmar competes in another CLC meet on Thursday at the St. Cloud Country Club.

Sartell Invitational

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 316 … (2) Brainerd 367 … (3) Willmar 381 … (4) St. Cloud 406 … (5) Sartell 410 … (6) Sauk Rapids 460Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Hannah Boraas, Alex, 74 … (2) Cora Larson, Alex, 77 … (3) Lauren Rebrovich, Alex, 80 … (4) Izzy Olson, Br, 82 … (5) Kessa Mara, Will, 83WILLMAR — (5) Kes. Mara 83 … (8t) Kennedy Mara 90 … (16) Fernanda Ossa 103 … (18t) Halle Mortensen 105

Brainerd Invitational

The Willmar boys had a fifth-place finish at a Central Lakes Conference meet at Cragun’s Legacy Course in Brainerd.

Willmar ended the round with 344. Alexandria won with 308, followed by Brainerd (312), Sartell (320) and Fergus Falls (323).

Seventh-grader Aden Jacobson had a team-best 83 for Willmar. That put him in a tie for 16th place.

Brainerd’s Tucker Person took medalist honors with 73. In second was Alexandria’s Bennett Olsen with 75.

On Thursday, Willmar competes at the St. Cloud Country Club in another CLC meet.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 308 … (2) Brainerd 312 … (3) Sartell 320 … (4) Fergus Falls 323 … (5) Willmar 344 … (6) Sauk Rapids 371 … (7) St. Cloud 385 … (8) Rocori 395

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Tucker Person, Br, 73 … (2) Bennett Olsen, Alex, 75 … (3t) Dawson Ringler, Br; Riley McGovern, FF; and Braeden Sladek, Alex, 76

WILLMAR — (16t) Aden Jacobson 83 … (21t) Nathan Marthaler 85 … (23t) Joey Wisocki 86 … (27) Deiken Carruthers 90

Paynesville Invitational

The Osakis boys and Kimball girls took home first place at the Paynesville Invitational at Koronis Hills Golf Club. It was another stop on the Central Minnesota Conference tour.

The Silverstreak boys shot a 157 to beat Paynesville by 10 strokes. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was third at 171 and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City finished fifth at 198.

The medalist was Kimball’s Luke Ashbrook, who shot a 37. Paynesville’s Winston Carlson shot a 39 to finish fourth.

The Kimball girls won with a score of 235. Paynesville was the runner-up with 256.

ACGC’s Brooke Brekke was the medalist with a 45. She beat Kimball’s Avery Maus by six strokes. Abigail Weis and Jezmyn Rindahl each carded 62s to lead the Bulldogs.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Osakis 157 … (2) Paynesville 167 … (3) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 171 … (4) Kimball/Eden Valley-Watkins 176 … (5) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 198

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Luke Ashbrook, K, 37 … (2t) Chase Triebenbach, O, and Drew Imdieke, O, 38 (4) Winston Carlson, P, 39 … (5) Aaron Nack, O, 40

ACGC — (11t) Sam Rouser 43 … (21) Bode Brekke 50 … (24) Brock Denton 52 … (25t) Carson Borchert 53

BBE — (6t) Brady Schwinghammer 41 … (9t) Gannon Walsh 42 … (11t) Jack Paulson 43 … (16t) Spencer Lundberg 45

PAYNESVILLE — (4) Carlson 39 … (6t) Jayden Scheierl, P, 41 … (11t) Isaac Christensen 43 … (14t) Gus Johnson 44 … (14t) Alex Johnson 44

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Kimball 235 … (2) Paynesville 256

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Brooke Brekke, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 45 … (2) Avery Maus, Kim, 51 … (3) Olivia Schneider, Kim, 60 … (4) Olivia Langer, Kim, 61 … (5t) Abigail Weis, Pay; and Jezmyn Rindahl, Pay, 62

ACGC — (1) Brekke 45

PAYNESVILLE — (5t) Weis 62 … (5t) Rindahl 62 … (10t) Jayda Younkin 65 … (13t) Hailey Ruhoff 67

Annandale Invitational

Four Buffalo golfers were in the top five as the Bison rolled to a win at Southbrook Golf Club in Annandale.

Buffalo wrapped up the meet with a team score of 312. Glencoe-Silver Lake was second with 343, followed by Litchfield at 362.

Sam Tipka led the Dragons with a 10th-place score of 85.

Buffalo’s Arthur Ylitalo was the medalist with 76, beating teammate Jayce Hansen by a stroke.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Buffalo 312 … (2) Glencoe-Silver Lake 343 … (3) Litchfield 362 … (4) Annandale 366 … (5) Dassel-Cokato 376 … (6) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 392

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Arthur Ylitalo, Buf, 76 … (2) Jayce Hansen, Buf, 77 … (3) Brody Ward, Ann, 78 … (4) Harvey Ylitalo, Buf, 79 … (5) Sam Mahannan, Buf, 80

LITCHFIELD — (10) Sam Tipka 85 … (14t) Ty Olson 91 … (16) Braxton Kerstein 92 … (18) Ben Blomberg 94

Litchfield Invitational

Litchfield won its home invitational, holding off Watertown-Mayer and New London-Spicer at Litchfield Golf Club.

It was a stop in the Wright County Conference West Division tour.

The Dragons had a score of 375, followed by the Royals’ 407 and the Wildcats’ 411.

Litchfield was led by Kaity Kusler. She took medalist honors with an 87, beating Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted’s Amelia Lueck by a stroke.

NLS was led by Annika Duininck. She tied for seventh with 93.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Litchfield 375 … (2) Watertown-Mayer 407 … (3) New London-Spicer 411 … (4) Dassel-Cokato 445 … (5) Annandale 450 … (6) Glencoe-Silver Lake 455 … (7) Rockford 510

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Kaity Kusler, Litch, 87 … (2) Amelia Lueck, HLWW, 88 … (3t) Emilie Empting, W-M; and Amelia Benson, Litch, 93 … (5) Lauren Erickson, Litch, 96

NLS — (7t) Annika Duininck 99 … (9t) Izzy Schmiesing 101 … (11) Rylie Harrier 102 … (18t) Rachel Renner 109

LITCHFIELD — (1) Kusler 87 … (3t) Benson 93 … (5) Erickson 96 … (7t) Claudia Toenjes 99

BOLD Invitational

All four of the Dawson-Boyd boys’ top golfers finished in the top five to win the BOLD invitational at Olivia Golf Club.

The Blackjacks put together a score of 354, beating Renville County West’s 379 and BOLD’s 381.

For D-B, Collin Swedzinski (82) was second and Pau Clemens Suau (90) was third. Evan Mork and Drew Hjelmeland both tied for fourth with 91s.

RCW’s Ryan Schrupp was the medalist with a 79.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Dawson-Boyd 354 … (2) Renville County West 379 … (3) BOLD 381 … (4) Sauk Centre 405 … (5) BOLD 2 450 … (6) BOLD 3 459 … (7) Melrose 483

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Ryan Schrupp, RCW, 79 … (2) Collin Swedzinski, D-B, 82 … (3) Pau Clemens Suau, D-B, 90 … (4t) Evan Mork, D-B; and Drew Hjelmeland, D-B, 91

BOLD — (6t) Riley Minkel 93 … (6t) Grant Pfarr 93 … (11) Mav Kaufenberg 96 … (12) Andy Bahl 99

BOLD 2 — (18t) Kaleb Hillemeier 107 … (27t) Derrick Bahl 114 … (27t) Ethan Nere 114 … (30t) Brock Beckler 115

BOLD 3 — (25) Jonathan King 112 … (26) Isaac Hillesheim 113 … (30t) Parker Ridler 115 … (33) Griffin Kubesh 119

DAWSON-BOYD — (2) Swedzinski 82 … (3) Clemens Suau 90 … (4t) Mork 91 … (4t) Hjelmeland 91

RCW — (1) R. Schrupp 79 … (6) Jon Driggs 93 … (14) Hunter Bruns 103 … (15t) Adam Schrupp 104