Golf roundup: Wisocki places in top 10 for Willmar Cardinal boys

MORTON — Fielding its full varsity lineup after using a prom-altered roster on Friday, the Willmar boys golf team put forth a solid effort at the Lakeville South Invite Saturday at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club.

Led by a sixth-place round of 73 from senior Joey Wisocki, the Cardinals shot a 322. The round was the ninth best in the field Saturday, beating Wayzata’s 328.

Edina won the overall team championship with a two-day score of 581, beating Alexandria by 13 strokes. Eastview’s Joey Rohlwing took medalist honors after a two-day total of 138, including a 2-under par 70 on Saturday.

After not playing on Friday, Wisocki tied for sixth place Saturday with a 1-over 73. Willmar’s Nathan Marthaler shot a 77, good for a tie for 16th place.

The Cardinals host a Central Lakes Conference meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Eagle Creek Golf Course.

Lakeville South Invite

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Edina 286-295—581 … (2) Alexandria 293-301—594 … (3) Eastview 291-301—594 … (4) Chaska 303-312—615 … (5) Hastings 305-312—617 … (6) Mounds View 315-312—627 … (7) Prior Lake 314-316—630 … (8) Lakeville South 328-317—645 … (9) Wayzata 330-328—658 … (N/A) Willmar N/A-322—N/A

Individual

TOP FIVE (DAY 2 SCORES) — (1) Joey Rohlwing, East, 70 … (2) Sean Leutner, PL, 71 … (3t) Jack Hanson, East; Jimmy Abdo, Ed; and Jack Holtz, Alex, 72

WILLMAR — (6t) Joey Wisocki 73 … (16t) Nathan Marthaler 77 … (33t) Aden Jacobson 81 … (53t) Deiken Carruthers 91

Cardinal Invite

The Minnewaska boys beat Luverne by two strokes to win the Cardinal Invite at Interlaken Golf Club in Fairmont.

The Lakers shot a team score of 314, followed by Luverne’s 316 and Marshall’s 327. Zach Gugisberg finished tied for third with 74 and Riley Larson was tied for fifth with 76. Blake Nelson and Thatcher Sherlin aided Minnewaska’s cause after tying for 10th with 82s.

Luverne’s Henry Hartquist was the medalist after shooting 72.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 314 … (2) Luverne 316 … (3) Marshall 327 … (4) Fairmont 336 … (5t) St. Peter; and Blue Earth 339 … (7) Worthington 350 … (8) Jackson County Central 360 … (9t) Pipestone; and North Union (Iowa) 363 … (11) New Ulm 368 … (12) Redwood Valley 373 … (24) Windom, incomplete

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Henry Hartquist, Luv, 72 … (2) Brock Lutterman, Fair, 73 … (3t) Owen Sudenga, Luv; and Zach Gugisberg, Min, 74 … (5t) Luke Ehlers, Mar; and Riley Larson, Min, 76

MINNEWASKA — (3t) Gugisberg 74 … (5t) Larson 76 … (10t) Blake Nelson 82 … (10t) Thatcher Sherlin 82

Geneva Invitational

The Minnewaska girls finished seventh with a total score of 363 in the Geneva Invitational at Geneva Golf Club in Alexandria.

Maple Grove’s Maroon team took first (306), followed by Alexandria’s 328 and Elk River’s 346.

There was a two-way tie for first place between Maple Grove Maroon’s Amelia Morton and Elk River’s Avery O’Donnell. Both posted rounds of 74.

Minnewaska’s best golfer of the day was Arivia DeBoer. She finished in a tie for 15th place following a round of 83.

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Maple Grove Maroon 306 … (2) Alexandria 328 … (3) Elk River 346 … (4) Eden Prairie 349 … (5) Chaska 350 … (6) Maple Grove Gold 352 … (7) Minnewaska 363 … (8) Moorhead 368 … (9) St. Michael-Albertville 410 … (10) Eden Prairie 2 445 … (11) Sauk Rapids 498

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Amelia Morton, MGM; and Avery O’Donnell, ER, 74 … (3) Hannah Boraas, Alex, 76 … (4t) Rose Baynes, EP; Payton Anderson, MGM; and Maria Contreras, MGM, 77

MINNEWASKA — (15t) Arivia DeBoer 83 … (22) Annika DeBoer 89 … (27t) Ava Kollman 93 … (34) Lexi Barsness 98