99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Golf roundup: Wisocki places in top 10 for Willmar Cardinal boys

Prep golf report for Saturday, May 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Senior's 73 leads Cardinals to a score of 322 Saturday at Dacotah Ridge

Tribune's golf roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Joe Brown and Michael Lyne
Today at 6:26 PM

MORTON — Fielding its full varsity lineup after using a prom-altered roster on Friday, the Willmar boys golf team put forth a solid effort at the Lakeville South Invite Saturday at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club.

Led by a sixth-place round of 73 from senior Joey Wisocki, the Cardinals shot a 322. The round was the ninth best in the field Saturday, beating Wayzata’s 328.

Edina won the overall team championship with a two-day score of 581, beating Alexandria by 13 strokes. Eastview’s Joey Rohlwing took medalist honors after a two-day total of 138, including a 2-under par 70 on Saturday.

After not playing on Friday, Wisocki tied for sixth place Saturday with a 1-over 73. Willmar’s Nathan Marthaler shot a 77, good for a tie for 16th place.

The Cardinals host a Central Lakes Conference meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Eagle Creek Golf Course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakeville South Invite

Boys
Team scoring
(1) Edina 286-295—581 … (2) Alexandria 293-301—594 … (3) Eastview 291-301—594 … (4) Chaska 303-312—615 … (5) Hastings 305-312—617 … (6) Mounds View 315-312—627 … (7) Prior Lake 314-316—630 … (8) Lakeville South 328-317—645 … (9) Wayzata 330-328—658 … (N/A) Willmar N/A-322—N/A 
Individual
TOP FIVE (DAY 2 SCORES) — (1) Joey Rohlwing, East, 70 … (2) Sean Leutner, PL, 71 … (3t) Jack Hanson, East; Jimmy Abdo, Ed; and Jack Holtz, Alex, 72
WILLMAR — (6t) Joey Wisocki 73 … (16t) Nathan Marthaler 77 … (33t) Aden Jacobson 81 … (53t) Deiken Carruthers 91

More golf coverage:
Recent golf coverage from west central Minnesota.
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Cards take 10th at Dacotah Ridge
Prep boys golf report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar, with a shorthanded lineup, finishes well behind 1st-place Edina at Lakeville South Invitational
May 05, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Litchfield Dragon boys 3rd at Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational
Prep golf report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dragons led by Brandon Jansky's 3rd-place round of 81
May 04, 2023 11:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals girls 4th at Brainerd meet
Prep golf report for Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Led by Kennedy Mara's 85, Willmar shoots a 387 at Madden's Resort
May 02, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar girls 3rd at home CLC meet
Prep golf report for Monday, May 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Mara paces Willmar with 97; Alexandria wins team title with 342
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar senior Joey Wisocki reads the green on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Golf: Willmar Cardinal boys show their potential
Willmar takes first place at the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite Saturday at Eagle Creek
April 30, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar junior Deiken Carruthers chips the ball towards hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinal/Wildcat Invite boys golf Saturday, April 29, 2023
April 30, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals boys down by 1 stroke at Card/Cat Invite
Prep golf report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals trail St. Cloud Cathedral's 312 as 2-day tourney moves to Eagle Creek
April 28, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: New London-Spicer Wildcats boys, Litchfield Dragons girls take home team titles
Prep boys golf report for Thursday, April 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats, Dragons earn first-place finishes at the 8-team Litchfield Invitational
April 27, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.002.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Isabella Jacobs joins the show
Lac qui Parle Valley girls golf senior star Isabella Jacobs highlights the Eagles' goals for the season and her future plans beyond high school. 
April 27, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
(Minnewaska) Lillie Ogdahl -DSC_8956.JPG
Prep
Golf roundup: Minnewaska takes 4th at Alexandria Area Invitational
Willmar finishes 10th in 13-team girls’ golf event a Alexandria Golf Club
April 26, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Cardinal Invite

The Minnewaska boys beat Luverne by two strokes to win the Cardinal Invite at Interlaken Golf Club in Fairmont.

The Lakers shot a team score of 314, followed by Luverne’s 316 and Marshall’s 327. Zach Gugisberg finished tied for third with 74 and Riley Larson was tied for fifth with 76. Blake Nelson and Thatcher Sherlin aided Minnewaska’s cause after tying for 10th with 82s.

Luverne’s Henry Hartquist was the medalist after shooting 72.

Boys
Team scoring
(1) Minnewaska 314 … (2) Luverne 316 … (3) Marshall 327 … (4) Fairmont 336 … (5t) St. Peter; and Blue Earth 339 … (7) Worthington 350 … (8) Jackson County Central 360 … (9t) Pipestone; and North Union (Iowa) 363 … (11) New Ulm 368 … (12) Redwood Valley 373 … (24) Windom, incomplete
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Henry Hartquist, Luv, 72 … (2) Brock Lutterman, Fair, 73 … (3t) Owen Sudenga, Luv; and Zach Gugisberg, Min, 74 … (5t) Luke Ehlers, Mar; and Riley Larson, Min, 76
MINNEWASKA — (3t) Gugisberg 74 … (5t) Larson 76 … (10t) Blake Nelson 82 … (10t) Thatcher Sherlin 82

Geneva Invitational

The Minnewaska girls finished seventh with a total score of 363 in the Geneva Invitational at Geneva Golf Club in Alexandria.

Maple Grove’s Maroon team took first (306), followed by Alexandria’s 328 and Elk River’s 346.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a two-way tie for first place between Maple Grove Maroon’s Amelia Morton and Elk River’s Avery O’Donnell. Both posted rounds of 74.

Minnewaska’s best golfer of the day was Arivia DeBoer. She finished in a tie for 15th place following a round of 83.

Girls
Team scoring
(1) Maple Grove Maroon 306 … (2) Alexandria 328 … (3) Elk River 346 … (4) Eden Prairie 349 … (5) Chaska 350 … (6) Maple Grove Gold 352 … (7) Minnewaska 363 … (8) Moorhead 368 … (9) St. Michael-Albertville 410 … (10) Eden Prairie 2 445 … (11) Sauk Rapids 498
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1t) Amelia Morton, MGM; and Avery O’Donnell, ER, 74 … (3) Hannah Boraas, Alex, 76 … (4t) Rose Baynes, EP; Payton Anderson, MGM; and Maria Contreras, MGM, 77
MINNEWASKA — (15t) Arivia DeBoer 83 … (22) Annika DeBoer 89 … (27t) Ava Kollman 93 … (34) Lexi Barsness 98

What To Read Next
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars sweep Kimball Cubs at home
May 07, 2023 06:34 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons fourth at Central Minnesota Mega Meet
May 07, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo junior second baseman Daniel Gunlogson snags a chopper in the infield during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against BOLD on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks set the tone
May 05, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats have success
May 05, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors force a Game 3 in the playoffs
May 05, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: RCW/BOLD Jaguars earn 2 big wins over Ortonville
May 05, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: RCW/BOLD vs. Ortonville, Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne