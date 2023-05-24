99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Golf: Willmar Cardinal boys finish 4th in CLC championship

Led by Joey Wisocki's fourth-place finish, Willmar shoots a two-day score of 618

Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Joe Brown
Today at 11:02 PM

FERGUS FALLS — The Willmar boys golf team wrapped up a fourth-place finish after the final day of the Central Lakes Conference championships Tuesday at Pebble Lake Golf Course.

Day 1 took place Monday at Rich-Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring.

The Cardinals shot a total of 301 on Day 2 for a two-day total of 618. Senior Joey Wisocki led the way with a 69 on Tuesday. He finished fourth overall with a two-day 148.

Aden Jacobson (157), Deiken Carruthers (158) and Jordan Gorans (159) all placed in the top 20 for the Cardinals.

Sartell locked up the conference title with 599, beating Alexandria by a stroke. Brainerd was third with 614.

Alexandria’s Jack Holtz took medalist honors with a two-day total of 142.

Willmar competes in the Section 8AAA championship meet on May 30-31 back at Rich-Spring Golf Course.

Team scoring
(1) Sartell 302-297—599 … (2) Alexandria 303-297—600 … (3) Brainerd 307-307—614 … (4) Willmar 317-301—618 … (5) Fergus Falls 318-304—622 … (6) Sauk Rapids 329-324—653 … (7) Rocori 350-348—698 … (8) St. Cloud 359-367—726
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Jack Holtz, Alex, 73-69—142 … (2t) Lance Hamak, Sar, 81-66—147 … (2t) Dawson Ringler, Br, 73-74—147 … (4) Joey Wisocki, Will, 79-69—148 … (5) Adam Kennedy, FF, 76-73—149
WILLMAR — (4) Wisocki 79-69—148 … (15t) Aden Jacobson 77-80—157 … (18t) Deiken Carruthers 81-77—158 … (20t) Jordan Gorans 83-76—159 … (23t) Nathan Marthaler 80-80—160 … (30t) Jacob Streed 84-79—163

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
