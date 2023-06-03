99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Golf: Willmar closes out the season at Section 8AAA

Kennedy Mara ties for 11th and Fernanda Ossa Letelier finishes 35th in Park Rapids

Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Tom Elliott
June 3, 2023

PARK RAPIDS — Kennedy Mara and Fernanda Ossa Letelier wrapped up the Willmar girls golf season Friday in the final round of the Section 8AAA tournament at Headwaters Golf Club.

Mara, a ninth-grader, shot an 86 Friday to finish tied for 16th place over the two-day tournament with a 175.

Ossa Letelier shot a 96 to finish in 35th place with a 190.

Mara birdied the par-5 395-yard fourth hole. She parred hole Nos. 8, 9, 10, 11 and 17.

Ossa Letelier earned pars on holes Nos. 5, 9 and 12.

Neither made the state tournament cut.

Detroit Lakes won the team title, shooting a 304 on Day 2 to finish with a 630. Alexandria, which led by six strokes after Day 1, shot a 325 to finish at 645.

Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas won the individual 8AAA title. She shot a 73 on Friday after shooting a 67 Thursday to finish at 140. She was 12 strokes better than second-place Laura Syltie of Detroit Lakes.

The state Class AAAA tournament is June 13-14 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

Section 8AAA

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Detroit Lakes 326-304—630 … (2) Alexandria 320-325—645 … (3) Brainerd 345-342—687 … (4) Moorhead 352-355—707 … (5) Becker 360-356—716 … (6) Sartell 355-365—720 … (7) Buffalo 373-378—751 … (8) Bemidji 367-399—766

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Hannah Boraas, Alex, 67-73—140 … (2) Laura Syltie, DL, 79-73—152 … (3) Hanna Knoop, DL, 81-74—155 … (4t) Michayla Nordlund, Sar, 75-81—156 … (4t) Izzy Olson, Brain, 77-79—156

WILLMAR — (16t) Kennedy Mara 86-89—175 … (35) Fernanda Ossa Letelier 94-96—190

