Sports Prep

Golf: Willmar's Joey Wisocki is a Mr. Minnesota Golf Award finalist

Cards' senior makes the cut of the final eight for the award, which will be announced Sunday

Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.007.jpg
Willmar boys golf senior Joey Wisocki hits an iron shot during the Central Lakes Conference Meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
June 08, 2023 at 11:43 PM

INDEPENDENCE — Willmar’s Joey Wisocki is one of eight finalists for the 2023 Mr. Minnesota Golf Award. The eight senior finalists were announced Thursday.

Other Mr. Minnesota Golf finalists are: Josh Esterley of Chaska, Kagan Kollar of Maple Grove, Joseph Rohlwing of Eastview, Zach Rouleau and Kyler Schwamb of Farmington and Drew Teeter of Albert Lea.

The winner will be announced at a banquet at 7 p.m. Sunday at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence.

The eight finalists for Ms. Minnesota Golf also were announced. They are: Rose Baynes of Eden Prairie, Hannah Boraas of Alexandria, Kate Burke of Edina, Avery O’Donnell of Elk River, Izzy Olson of Brainerd, Nicole Reineke of Chaska, Kathryn VanArragon of Blaine and Victoria Woytassek of Jordan.

