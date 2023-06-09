Golf: Willmar's Joey Wisocki is a Mr. Minnesota Golf Award finalist

INDEPENDENCE — Willmar’s Joey Wisocki is one of eight finalists for the 2023 Mr. Minnesota Golf Award. The eight senior finalists were announced Thursday.

Other Mr. Minnesota Golf finalists are: Josh Esterley of Chaska, Kagan Kollar of Maple Grove, Joseph Rohlwing of Eastview, Zach Rouleau and Kyler Schwamb of Farmington and Drew Teeter of Albert Lea.

The winner will be announced at a banquet at 7 p.m. Sunday at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence.

The eight finalists for Ms. Minnesota Golf also were announced. They are: Rose Baynes of Eden Prairie, Hannah Boraas of Alexandria, Kate Burke of Edina, Avery O’Donnell of Elk River, Izzy Olson of Brainerd, Nicole Reineke of Chaska, Kathryn VanArragon of Blaine and Victoria Woytassek of Jordan.