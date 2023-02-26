99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Gymnastics: A good day at state for area

Benson/KMS’ Libby McGeary leads a 9-person contingent with a 3rd-place finish on the floor

Class A individual state meet, 022523.009.jpg
Benson/KMS senior Libby McGeary hugs one of her coaches upon completion of her uneven parallel bars routine at the Class A individual state meet on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
February 25, 2023 11:36 PM

ST. PAUL — Across nine area gymnasts and four teams, Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s Libby McGeary was the only one to reach the podium in the Class A individual state meet on Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

McGeary, a senior, placed third on the floor with a score of 9.525 to add another medal to her collection. She competed all-around, finishing seventh with a total of 36.975 and notched a 9.475 on vault.

“Beam could’ve been better. Bars was good and vault was my highest score I’ve gotten,” McGeary said of her all-around performance. “Overall, it was really good.”

The only other area gymnast to secure a top-10 finish was New London-Spicer junior Ciera Anderson. She finished ninth on the uneven parallel bars at 9.175 and placed 11th in the all-around with 36.325.

Three more NLS gymnasts — junior Kaisa Williams and sophomores Abby Knudsen and Kaitlyn Preheim — competed at the individual meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class A individual state meet, 022523.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A state individual meet, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
Athletes from Benson/KMS, Litchfield, NLS and Willmar competed at state.
February 25, 2023 11:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Class A individual state meet, 022523.013.jpg
New London-Spicer sophomore Kaitlyn Preheim smiles upon completion of her balance beam routine at the Class A individual state meet on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Related Stories:
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
No. 3 Warriors knock off No. 1 Crusaders to win Section 2A-North title
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
No. 9 Trojans trip No. 8 Braves 63-53 in Section 6A-South playoffs
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
Benson and BBE wrestlers win individual state championships. BBE, United and Willmar place in team competition.
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
Mickey Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Evan Smith and Gavin Arends take 13th place in 200-yard freestyle relay
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

“I was just pleased with them,” NLS head coach Cindy Jacobson said. “It was good. I think they were more relaxed today.”

Knudsen had two of her three routines score more than 9 points. She secured 9.325 on the vault and 9.250 on the floor.

Preheim earned better than a nine on both of her two routines, scoring 9.375 on the floor exercise to take 11th place and 9.175 on the balance beam to take 12th.

“I was having a lot of fun,” Preheim said. “It felt really good to hit my routines at state … I hope to do it more.”

Willmar had three gymnasts compete. Junior Lyndi Koosman led the Cardinals’ trio with a 13th place finish in the all-around (36.050). Her best routine of the meet came on the vault, where she secured a 9.450.

Class A individual state meet, 022523.016.jpg
Willmar junior Lyndi Koosman performs on floor at the Class A individual state meet on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More by Michael Lyne:
WCT.s.willmarwarhockey.jpg
Sports
Junior hockey: WarHawks win big over Minnesota
Willmar ends its regular season with an 8-3 win against the Loons
March 05, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
DB vs. YME, 030423.003.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: Big ‘D,’ then big ‘O’ leads Blackjacks to victory
Prep boys basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Top-seeded Dawson-Boyd blasts No. 8 Yellow Medicine East 76-37
March 05, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: Alex takes down Willmar
Girls basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Alexandria dominates Willmar in the Section 8AAA semifinals, 82-48
March 05, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LQPV vs. Minneota, 030323.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: LQPV Eagles can’t make it 3 in a row against mighty Minneota
Second-seeded Vikings down top-seeded Eagles 48-35 in 3A-North final
March 03, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Load More

Cardinals freshman Mallory Beier and senior Kim Joneson joined forces with Koosman on the vault. Beier finished 19th (9.375) and Joneson placed 29th (9.200).

“There’s not many teams that have three vaulters at the state meet, so I think that’s awesome,” Cardinals head coach Torrie Heitzman said. “It was awesome to see them just be resilient.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Litchfield senior Liv Holmgren competed on the uneven parallel bars, scoring 8.075 to finish 39th in her first appearance at state.

Holmgren earned the opportunity to compete one more time with her head coach and mother, Sara Holmgren, who plans to retire after being at the helm of the Dragons’ for 18 years.

“It’s been a dream of mine (to go to state) since I was little, since my mom was coaching,” Liv Holmgren said. “I was happy with my performance. I did the best I could and I went out how I wanted to in my senior year.”

Sara Holmgren added, “As her mom and as her coach, I’m super proud of her. It was a great experience for both of us.”

Class A individual state meet, 022523.008.jpg
Litchfield senior Liv Holmgren hugs Dragons' head coach and her mother, Sara Holmgren, at the Class A individual state meet on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Class A individual meet

ALL-AROUND — (1) Reagan Kelley, W-M/M-W, 38.500 … (2) Britney Krumrei, Big Lake, 38.150 … (3) Dakota Esget, North Branch, 37.425 … (7) McGeary, Benson/KMS, 36.975 … (11) Ciera Anderson, NLS, 36.325 … (13) Lyndi Koosman, Willmar, 36.050

VAULT — (1) Kelley, W-M/M-W, 9.850 … (2) Krumrei, Big Lake, 9.650 … (3) Niya Hauer, Mankato West, 9.650 … (12) McGeary, Benson/KMS, 9.475 … (13) Koosman, Willmar, 9.450 … (19) Mallory Beier, Willmar, 9.375 … (20) Anderson, NLS, 9.325 … (21) Abby Knudsen, NLS, 9.325 … (29) Kim Joneson, Willmar, 9.200

BARS — (1) Esget, North Branch, 9.575 … (2) Kelley, W-M/M-W, 9.525 … (3) Krumrei, Big Lake, 9.475 … (9) Anderson, NLS, 9.175 … (13) McGeary, Benson/KMS, 8.875 … (21) Knudsen, NLS, 8.550 … (28) Koosman, Willmar, 8.325 … (31) Joneson, Willmar, 8.325 … (39) Liv Holmgren, Litchfield, 8.075

ADVERTISEMENT

BEAM — (1) Avery McAllister, Perham/New York Mills, 9.575 … (2) Kelley, W-M/M-W, 9.550 … (3) Krumrei, Big Lake, 9.425 … (12) Kaitlyn Preheim, NLS, 9.175 … (13) Anderson, NLS, 9.175 … McGeary, Benson/KMS, 9.100 … (25) Koosman, Willmar, 8.950 … (46) Joneson, Willmar, 8.075

FLOOR — (1) Krumrei, Big Lake, 9.600 … (2) Kelley, W-M/M-W, 9.575 … (3) McGeary, Benson/KMS, 9.525 … (11) Preheim, NLS, 9.375 … (16) Koosman, Wilmar, 9.325 … (20) Knudsen, NLS, 9.250 … (43) Anderson, NLS, 8.650 … (46) Kaisa Williams, NLS, 8.450

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0019.jpg
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling notebook: KMS Fighting Saint winds up 6th at state girls tournament
March 04, 2023 11:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Two Warriors place 7th at NJCAA Division III national championships
March 05, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott