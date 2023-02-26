Gymnastics: A good day at state for area

ST. PAUL — Across nine area gymnasts and four teams, Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s Libby McGeary was the only one to reach the podium in the Class A individual state meet on Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

McGeary, a senior, placed third on the floor with a score of 9.525 to add another medal to her collection. She competed all-around, finishing seventh with a total of 36.975 and notched a 9.475 on vault.

“Beam could’ve been better. Bars was good and vault was my highest score I’ve gotten,” McGeary said of her all-around performance. “Overall, it was really good.”

The only other area gymnast to secure a top-10 finish was New London-Spicer junior Ciera Anderson. She finished ninth on the uneven parallel bars at 9.175 and placed 11th in the all-around with 36.325.

Three more NLS gymnasts — junior Kaisa Williams and sophomores Abby Knudsen and Kaitlyn Preheim — competed at the individual meet.

New London-Spicer sophomore Kaitlyn Preheim smiles upon completion of her balance beam routine at the Class A individual state meet on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“I was just pleased with them,” NLS head coach Cindy Jacobson said. “It was good. I think they were more relaxed today.”

Knudsen had two of her three routines score more than 9 points. She secured 9.325 on the vault and 9.250 on the floor.

Preheim earned better than a nine on both of her two routines, scoring 9.375 on the floor exercise to take 11th place and 9.175 on the balance beam to take 12th.

“I was having a lot of fun,” Preheim said. “It felt really good to hit my routines at state … I hope to do it more.”

Willmar had three gymnasts compete. Junior Lyndi Koosman led the Cardinals’ trio with a 13th place finish in the all-around (36.050). Her best routine of the meet came on the vault, where she secured a 9.450.

Willmar junior Lyndi Koosman performs on floor at the Class A individual state meet on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Cardinals freshman Mallory Beier and senior Kim Joneson joined forces with Koosman on the vault. Beier finished 19th (9.375) and Joneson placed 29th (9.200).

“There’s not many teams that have three vaulters at the state meet, so I think that’s awesome,” Cardinals head coach Torrie Heitzman said. “It was awesome to see them just be resilient.”

Litchfield senior Liv Holmgren competed on the uneven parallel bars, scoring 8.075 to finish 39th in her first appearance at state.

Holmgren earned the opportunity to compete one more time with her head coach and mother, Sara Holmgren, who plans to retire after being at the helm of the Dragons’ for 18 years.

“It’s been a dream of mine (to go to state) since I was little, since my mom was coaching,” Liv Holmgren said. “I was happy with my performance. I did the best I could and I went out how I wanted to in my senior year.”

Sara Holmgren added, “As her mom and as her coach, I’m super proud of her. It was a great experience for both of us.”

Litchfield senior Liv Holmgren hugs Dragons' head coach and her mother, Sara Holmgren, at the Class A individual state meet on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Class A individual meet

ALL-AROUND — (1) Reagan Kelley, W-M/M-W, 38.500 … (2) Britney Krumrei, Big Lake, 38.150 … (3) Dakota Esget, North Branch, 37.425 … (7) McGeary, Benson/KMS, 36.975 … (11) Ciera Anderson, NLS, 36.325 … (13) Lyndi Koosman, Willmar, 36.050

VAULT — (1) Kelley, W-M/M-W, 9.850 … (2) Krumrei, Big Lake, 9.650 … (3) Niya Hauer, Mankato West, 9.650 … (12) McGeary, Benson/KMS, 9.475 … (13) Koosman, Willmar, 9.450 … (19) Mallory Beier, Willmar, 9.375 … (20) Anderson, NLS, 9.325 … (21) Abby Knudsen, NLS, 9.325 … (29) Kim Joneson, Willmar, 9.200

BARS — (1) Esget, North Branch, 9.575 … (2) Kelley, W-M/M-W, 9.525 … (3) Krumrei, Big Lake, 9.475 … (9) Anderson, NLS, 9.175 … (13) McGeary, Benson/KMS, 8.875 … (21) Knudsen, NLS, 8.550 … (28) Koosman, Willmar, 8.325 … (31) Joneson, Willmar, 8.325 … (39) Liv Holmgren, Litchfield, 8.075

BEAM — (1) Avery McAllister, Perham/New York Mills, 9.575 … (2) Kelley, W-M/M-W, 9.550 … (3) Krumrei, Big Lake, 9.425 … (12) Kaitlyn Preheim, NLS, 9.175 … (13) Anderson, NLS, 9.175 … McGeary, Benson/KMS, 9.100 … (25) Koosman, Willmar, 8.950 … (46) Joneson, Willmar, 8.075

FLOOR — (1) Krumrei, Big Lake, 9.600 … (2) Kelley, W-M/M-W, 9.575 … (3) McGeary, Benson/KMS, 9.525 … (11) Preheim, NLS, 9.375 … (16) Koosman, Wilmar, 9.325 … (20) Knudsen, NLS, 9.250 … (43) Anderson, NLS, 8.650 … (46) Kaisa Williams, NLS, 8.450