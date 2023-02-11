Gymnastics: Benson/KMS' McGeary wins all-around at West Central championships

LONG PRAIRIE — Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior Libby McGeary won the all-around at the West Central Conference Gymnastics Championship meet on Friday.

McGeary had a combined score of 37.05. She bested Melrose duo Courtney Althaus (36.6) and Maria Hinnenkamp (35.8).

McGeary took first in the vault (9.45) and balance beam (9.25). The Braves’ Olivia Noble was third in the vault at 9.25.

Melrose won the team championship with a score of 142.550. Benson/KMS was second with 137.300.

Paynesville/Eden Valley-Watkins was fifth with 114.650. Its top gymnast was Rebekah Walz, who was 13th in the all-around at 29.45

Benson/KMS and Paynesville/EVW compete in the Section 6A championship on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Maple Lake.

WCC championships

TEAM — (1) Melrose 142.550 … (2) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 137.300 … (3) Maple Lake 123.300 … (4) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 119.150 … (5) Paynesville/Eden Valley-Watkins 114.650 … (6) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville 102.150

ALL-AROUND — (1) Libby McGeary, B/KMS, 37.05 … (2) Courtney Althaus, Mel, 36.6 … (3) Maria Hinnenkamp, Mel, 35.8

VAULT — (1) McGeary, B/KMS, 9.45 … (2) Hinnenkamp, Mel, 9.3 … (3) Olivia Noble, B/KMS, 9.25

BARS — (1) Althaus, Mel, 9.4 … (2) McGeary, B/KMS, 9.0 … (3) Hinnenkamp, Mel, 8.6

BEAM — (1) McGeary, B/KMS, 9.25 … (2) Althaus, Mel, 9.25 … (3) Hannah Hoppe, Mel, 9.0

FLOOR — (1) Althaus, Mel, 9.55 … (2) McGeary, B/KMS, 9.35 … (3) Hoppe, Mel, 9.3