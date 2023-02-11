99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Gymnastics: Benson/KMS' McGeary wins all-around at West Central championships

Braves senior wins with a score of 37.05; Benson/KMS places second behind Melrose

WCT.s.gymnastics.girls.jpg
Girls Gymnastics
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
February 10, 2023 10:57 PM

LONG PRAIRIE — Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior Libby McGeary won the all-around at the West Central Conference Gymnastics Championship meet on Friday.

McGeary had a combined score of 37.05. She bested Melrose duo Courtney Althaus (36.6) and Maria Hinnenkamp (35.8).

McGeary took first in the vault (9.45) and balance beam (9.25). The Braves’ Olivia Noble was third in the vault at 9.25.

Melrose won the team championship with a score of 142.550. Benson/KMS was second with 137.300.

Paynesville/Eden Valley-Watkins was fifth with 114.650. Its top gymnast was Rebekah Walz, who was 13th in the all-around at 29.45

ADVERTISEMENT

Benson/KMS and Paynesville/EVW compete in the Section 6A championship on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Maple Lake.

More Gymnastics coverage:

WCC championships

TEAM — (1) Melrose 142.550 … (2) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 137.300 … (3) Maple Lake 123.300 … (4) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 119.150 … (5) Paynesville/Eden Valley-Watkins 114.650 … (6) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville 102.150
ALL-AROUND — (1) Libby McGeary, B/KMS, 37.05 … (2) Courtney Althaus, Mel, 36.6 … (3) Maria Hinnenkamp, Mel, 35.8
VAULT — (1) McGeary, B/KMS, 9.45 … (2) Hinnenkamp, Mel, 9.3 … (3) Olivia Noble, B/KMS, 9.25
BARS — (1) Althaus, Mel, 9.4 … (2) McGeary, B/KMS, 9.0 … (3) Hinnenkamp, Mel, 8.6
BEAM — (1) McGeary, B/KMS, 9.25 … (2) Althaus, Mel, 9.25 … (3) Hannah Hoppe, Mel, 9.0
FLOOR — (1) Althaus, Mel, 9.55 … (2) McGeary, B/KMS, 9.35 … (3) Hoppe, Mel, 9.3

What To Read Next
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott