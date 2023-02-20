Gymnastics: New London-Spicer Wildcats win 3rd straight 6A title

MAPLE LAKE — It’s a three-peat for the New London-Spicer gymnastics team.

The Wildcats won the Section 6A championship for the third straight season Saturday at Maple Lake High School.

NLS finished the day with a team score of 139.750, beating Willmar’s 137.450 and Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s 137.350. The Wildcats are state bound for the fourth time in school history (2004, 21, 22, 23).

The Class A state team championship takes place on Friday, followed by the individual championships on Saturday. Both events start at 6 p.m. at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

Joining NLS at state in the team championship are: Winona, Mankato West, Worthington, Mahtomedi, Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka, Big Lake and Detroit Lakes.

The Wildcats’ Ciera Anderson won the all-around with a combined score of 36.175. Her top finish was the uneven bars with a second-place score of 9.05.

For the individual championships, the top three all-around performers and the top three in each event not qualified for the all-around go to state.

In the individual championships, Anderson will be joined by teammates Abby Knudsen (vault, bars, floor exercise), Kaitlyn Preheim (balance beam, floor) and Kaisa Williams (floor).

Lyndi Koosman leads a trio of Willmar gymnasts going to state. She was second in the all-around with 35.925. She won the vault (9.525) and floor exercise (9.45) on Saturday. She’ll go to state with teammate Kim Joneson. She won beam with a 9.15. Joneson also qualified in bars and vault. The Cardinals’ Mallory Beier also qualified for state in vault.

Benson/KMS’ Libby McGeary also qualified for state after taking third in the all-around with 35.85. She won bars with a score of 9.15. A senior for the Braves, McGeary will try to win another state championship after winning the balance beam in 2021.

Litchfield’s Olivia Holmgren is also going to state after qualifying in the bars.

Section 6A championship

TEAM SCORES — (1) New London-Spicer 139.750 … (2) Willmar 137.450 … (3) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 137.350 … (4) Litchfield 130.650 … (5) Maple Lake 127.975 … (6) Annandale 125.000 … (7) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 118.725 … (8) Paynesville/Eden Valley-Watkins 117.125

TOP THREE PLUS STATE QUALIFIERS

ALL-AROUND — (1) Ciera Anderson, NLS, 36.175 … (2) Lyndi Koosman, W, 35.925 … (3) Libby McGeary, B/KMS, 35.85

VAULT — (1) Koosman, W, 9.525 … (2) McGeary, B/KMS, 9.4 … (3) Anderson, NLS, 9.3 … (4) Abby Knudsen, NLS, 9.25 … (5) Kim Joneson, W, 9.225 … (6) Mallory Beier, W, 9.225

BARS — (1) McGeary, B/KMS, 9.15 … (2) Anderson, NLS, 9.05 … (3) Koosman, W, 8.65 … (4) Knudsen, NLS, 8.65 … (5) Joneson, W, 8.35 … (6) Olivia Holmgren, L, 8.3

BEAM — (1) Joneson, W, 9.15 … (2) Kelsi Jude, ML, 8.95 … (3) Anderson, NLS, 8.825 … (4) Kaitlyn Preheim, NLS, 8.525

FLOOR — (1) Koosman, W, 9.45 … (2) Knudsen, NLS, 9.425 … (3) McGeary, B/KMS, 9.3 … (4) Kaisa Williams, NLS, 9.3 … (5) Preheim, NLS, 9.275