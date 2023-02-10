Gymnastics: NLS tops Litchfield, 140.000-133.175

LITCHFIELD — Abby Knudsen won three events and claimed the top spot in the all-around for sixth-ranked (Class A) New London-Spicer in a Wright County Conference win over host Litchfield.

“The girls had a good night tonight,” said Wildcats head coach Cindy Jacobson. “We still have left some points out there, but the girls are getting more consistent on some events.”

Knudsen won the all-around over teammate Ciera Anderson. Knudsen had a combined score of 36.275 while Anderson’s was 35.875. Knudsen won the vault (9.225), balance beam (9.025) and uneven bars (8.775). Anderson had the top score on the floor exercise (9.35).

The Dragons’ top gymnast was Raina Kaping. She was third in the all-around with 34.925.

Both teams will compete in the Section 6A championship on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Maple Lake.

NLS 140.000, Litchfield 133.175

ALL-AROUND — (1) Abby Knudsen, NLS, 36.275 … (2) Ciera Anderson, NLS, 35.875 … (3) Raina Kaping, L, 34.925

VAULT — (1) Knudsen, NLS, 9.225 … (2) Anderson, NLS, 9.025 … (3) Liv Holmgren, L, 8.925

BARS — (1) Knudsen, NLS, 8.775 … (2) Anderson, NLS, 8.675 … (3) Holmgren, L, 8.4

BEAM — (1) Knudsen, NLS, 9.025 … (2) Kaping, L, 9.0 … (3) Anderson, NLS, 8.825

FLOOR — (1) Anderson, NLS, 9.35 … (2) Knudsen, NLS, 9.25 … (3) Kaping, L, 9.15