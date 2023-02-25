99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Gymnastics: NLS Wildcats finish 8th at state

New London-Spicer scores a 138.900 as Big Lake claims the Class A title with a 147.650

NLS, Class A state meet, 022423.009.jpg
New London-Spicer junior Ciera Anderson smiles upon completion of her floor exercise routine at the Class A state meet on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
February 24, 2023 10:40 PM

ST. PAUL — The New London-Spicer gymnastics team finished in eighth place at the Class A state team meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

The Wildcats, who came into the competition averaging 140.367 points, totaled 138.900 on Friday.

Big Lake secured the Class A title with a meet-best 147.650. Detroit Lakes took second with 146.150. Mankato West finished third at 143.375.

“There was great competition here. It was amazing — great gymnasts, great teams,” NLS head coach Cindy Jacobson said. “This year we just haven’t hit all our routines at the same time. We have the skill, we have the talent. We just have to hit it all at the same meet.”

NLS’ best event total score of 36.325 came on vault. Sophomore Abby Knudsen (9.400) and junior Ciera Anderson (9.275) were the two Wildcats’ scorers above 9.000. Freshman Averie Turner notched her career-best vault at 8.775.

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS, Class A state meet, 022423.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats, Class A state team meet, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
February 24, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

NLS, Class A state meet, 022423.003.jpg
New London-Spicer sophomore Kaitlyn Preheim soars through the air during her balance beam routine at the Class A state team meet on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Related Stories:
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
No. 3 Warriors knock off No. 1 Crusaders to win Section 2A-North title
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
No. 9 Trojans trip No. 8 Braves 63-53 in Section 6A-South playoffs
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
Benson and BBE wrestlers win individual state championships. BBE, United and Willmar place in team competition.
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
Mickey Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Evan Smith and Gavin Arends take 13th place in 200-yard freestyle relay
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

The Wildcats also found success on the floor, scoring 36.200. Again, it was Anderson and Knudsen leading the charge as both gymnasts scored over 9.000 at 9.225 and 9.150.

“We’re just proud that we made it, but more is to come next year,” Knudsen said.

NLS fell short of its season average after scoring 33.350 on the balance beam and 33.025 on the uneven parallel bars.

Knudsen had the highest scoring balance beam routine for the Wildcats at 8.850 and Anderson had the highest scoring uneven parallel bars routine at 8.925.

More by Michael Lyne:
WCT.s.willmarwarhockey.jpg
Sports
Junior hockey: WarHawks win big over Minnesota
Willmar ends its regular season with an 8-3 win against the Loons
March 05, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
DB vs. YME, 030423.003.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: Big ‘D,’ then big ‘O’ leads Blackjacks to victory
Prep boys basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Top-seeded Dawson-Boyd blasts No. 8 Yellow Medicine East 76-37
March 05, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: Alex takes down Willmar
Girls basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Alexandria dominates Willmar in the Section 8AAA semifinals, 82-48
March 05, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LQPV vs. Minneota, 030323.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: LQPV Eagles can’t make it 3 in a row against mighty Minneota
Second-seeded Vikings down top-seeded Eagles 48-35 in 3A-North final
March 03, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Load More

NLS, Class A state meet, 022423.014.jpg
New London-Spicer sophomore Abby Knudsen makes contact with the table before completing her vault routine at the Class A state meet on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“The girls did a good job. Just ready for next year,” Jacobson said. “We’re ready to start planning what we’ve already talked about adding in the summer.”

Four athletes will represent NLS at the Class A individual state meet at 6 p.m. Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading the Wildcats’ foursome is Anderson, who will compete all-around. Knudsen will compete on the vault, uneven parallel bars and floor. Sophomore Kaitlyn Preheim will compete on the balance beam and floor. Junior Kaisa Williams will compete on the floor.

“I’m hoping to get on the podium like last year,” Anderson said. “I don’t really care what place it is as long as I get up there.”

Knudsen added, “I just hope I have a good day.”

NLS, Class A state meet, 022423.016.jpg
New London-Spicer freshman Rylie Harrier performs her uneven parallel bars routine at the Class A state meet on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Class A state team meet

TEAM SCORES  — (1) Big Lake 147.650 … (2) Detroit Lakes 146.150 … (3) Mankato West 143.375 … (4) Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka 142.975 … (5) Worthington 140.525 … (6)  Mahtomedi 140.300 … (7) Winona 139.025 … (8) New London-Spicer 138.900
VAULT — (1) Reagan Kelley, W-M/M-W, 9.825 … (2) Jerzie Horner, DL, 9.675 (3) Britney Krumrei, BL, 9.550
BARS — (1) Kelley, W-M/M-W, 9.600 … (2) Krumrei, BL, 9.475 … (3) Horner, DL, 9.400
BEAM — (1) Kelley, W-M/M-W, 9.425 … (2) Gabby Whitworth, DL, 9.350 (3) Krumrei, BL, 9.325 … (3) Horner, DL, 9.325
FLOOR — (1) Krumrei, BL, 9.625 … (1) Zoey Hermel, MW, 9.625 … (3) Whitworth, DL, 9.525

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0019.jpg
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling notebook: KMS Fighting Saint winds up 6th at state girls tournament
March 04, 2023 11:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Two Warriors place 7th at NJCAA Division III national championships
March 05, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott