Gymnastics: NLS Wildcats finish 8th at state

ST. PAUL — The New London-Spicer gymnastics team finished in eighth place at the Class A state team meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

The Wildcats, who came into the competition averaging 140.367 points, totaled 138.900 on Friday.

Big Lake secured the Class A title with a meet-best 147.650. Detroit Lakes took second with 146.150. Mankato West finished third at 143.375.

“There was great competition here. It was amazing — great gymnasts, great teams,” NLS head coach Cindy Jacobson said. “This year we just haven’t hit all our routines at the same time. We have the skill, we have the talent. We just have to hit it all at the same meet.”

NLS’ best event total score of 36.325 came on vault. Sophomore Abby Knudsen (9.400) and junior Ciera Anderson (9.275) were the two Wildcats’ scorers above 9.000. Freshman Averie Turner notched her career-best vault at 8.775.

New London-Spicer sophomore Kaitlyn Preheim soars through the air during her balance beam routine at the Class A state team meet on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The Wildcats also found success on the floor, scoring 36.200. Again, it was Anderson and Knudsen leading the charge as both gymnasts scored over 9.000 at 9.225 and 9.150.

“We’re just proud that we made it, but more is to come next year,” Knudsen said.

NLS fell short of its season average after scoring 33.350 on the balance beam and 33.025 on the uneven parallel bars.

Knudsen had the highest scoring balance beam routine for the Wildcats at 8.850 and Anderson had the highest scoring uneven parallel bars routine at 8.925.

New London-Spicer sophomore Abby Knudsen makes contact with the table before completing her vault routine at the Class A state meet on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“The girls did a good job. Just ready for next year,” Jacobson said. “We’re ready to start planning what we’ve already talked about adding in the summer.”

Four athletes will represent NLS at the Class A individual state meet at 6 p.m. Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Leading the Wildcats’ foursome is Anderson, who will compete all-around. Knudsen will compete on the vault, uneven parallel bars and floor. Sophomore Kaitlyn Preheim will compete on the balance beam and floor. Junior Kaisa Williams will compete on the floor.

“I’m hoping to get on the podium like last year,” Anderson said. “I don’t really care what place it is as long as I get up there.”

Knudsen added, “I just hope I have a good day.”

New London-Spicer freshman Rylie Harrier performs her uneven parallel bars routine at the Class A state meet on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Class A state team meet

TEAM SCORES — (1) Big Lake 147.650 … (2) Detroit Lakes 146.150 … (3) Mankato West 143.375 … (4) Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka 142.975 … (5) Worthington 140.525 … (6) Mahtomedi 140.300 … (7) Winona 139.025 … (8) New London-Spicer 138.900

VAULT — (1) Reagan Kelley, W-M/M-W, 9.825 … (2) Jerzie Horner, DL, 9.675 (3) Britney Krumrei, BL, 9.550

BARS — (1) Kelley, W-M/M-W, 9.600 … (2) Krumrei, BL, 9.475 … (3) Horner, DL, 9.400

BEAM — (1) Kelley, W-M/M-W, 9.425 … (2) Gabby Whitworth, DL, 9.350 (3) Krumrei, BL, 9.325 … (3) Horner, DL, 9.325

FLOOR — (1) Krumrei, BL, 9.625 … (1) Zoey Hermel, MW, 9.625 … (3) Whitworth, DL, 9.525