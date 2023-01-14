99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Gymnastics roundup: Anderson strong in NLS win over D-C

Wildcats junior takes first in all four events in team's 137.050-127.175 victory

WCT.s.gymnastics.girls.jpg
Girls Gymnastics
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
January 13, 2023 10:57 PM

COKATO — New London-Spicer gymnast Ciera Anderson placed first in all four events and won the all-around in the Wildcats’ Wright County Conference win over Dassel-Cokato on Friday.

Anderson won the all-around with a score of 36.55. She won the vault (9.2), uneven bars (8.975) and floor exercise (9.25) outright. She tied for first in the balance beam with teammate Abby Knudsen at 9.125. Knudsen was the runner-up in the all-around with 34.475.

“Ciera had a wonderful night tonight; she hit all of her routines, going 4-for-4,” said NLS head coach Cindy Jacobson. “She had been struggling a little bit before Christmas break and she has worked hard and cleaned up her routines.”

More Gymnastics coverage:

The Wildcats host a triangular at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Willmar and Delano.

NLS 137.050, D-C 127.175

ALL-AROUND — (1) Ciera Anderson, NLS, 36.55 … (2) Abby Knudsen, NLS, 34.475 … (3) Lauren Abfalter, DC, 33.50
VAULT — (1) Anderson, NLS, 9.2 … (2) Knudsen, NLS, 9.0 … (3) Kimmy Aho, DC, 8.5
BARS — (1) Anderson, NLS, 8.975 … (2) Knudsen, NLS, 8.35 … (3) Claire Raymond, DC, 8.175
BEAM — (1t) Anderson, NLS: and Knudsen, NLS, 9.125 … (3) Abfalter, DC, 8.85
FLOOR — (1) Anderson, NLS, 9.25 … (2) Kaitlyn Preheim, NLS, 9.075 … (3) Kaisa Williams, NLS, 8.75

What To Read Next
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Willmar Cardinals see their season end at St. Cloud Tech
March 07, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS sophomore Madelynn Luft, 30, puts up a shot in the post during the Section 6A-South championship game against Hancock on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Prep
Girls basketball: Owls crank up the ‘D’ to slow down the KMS Fighting Saints
March 07, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD vs. New Ulm Cathedral, 030723.001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Runs rule for the BOLD Warriors, 59-43
March 07, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Warriors drop two to Owens College
March 07, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
0-REAL GAME WINNING SHOT-DSC_2705.JPG
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey - March 8, 2023
March 07, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report