Gymnastics roundup: Anderson strong in NLS win over D-C

COKATO — New London-Spicer gymnast Ciera Anderson placed first in all four events and won the all-around in the Wildcats’ Wright County Conference win over Dassel-Cokato on Friday.

Anderson won the all-around with a score of 36.55. She won the vault (9.2), uneven bars (8.975) and floor exercise (9.25) outright. She tied for first in the balance beam with teammate Abby Knudsen at 9.125. Knudsen was the runner-up in the all-around with 34.475.

“Ciera had a wonderful night tonight; she hit all of her routines, going 4-for-4,” said NLS head coach Cindy Jacobson. “She had been struggling a little bit before Christmas break and she has worked hard and cleaned up her routines.”

The Wildcats host a triangular at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Willmar and Delano.

NLS 137.050, D-C 127.175

ALL-AROUND — (1) Ciera Anderson, NLS, 36.55 … (2) Abby Knudsen, NLS, 34.475 … (3) Lauren Abfalter, DC, 33.50

VAULT — (1) Anderson, NLS, 9.2 … (2) Knudsen, NLS, 9.0 … (3) Kimmy Aho, DC, 8.5

BARS — (1) Anderson, NLS, 8.975 … (2) Knudsen, NLS, 8.35 … (3) Claire Raymond, DC, 8.175

BEAM — (1t) Anderson, NLS: and Knudsen, NLS, 9.125 … (3) Abfalter, DC, 8.85

FLOOR — (1) Anderson, NLS, 9.25 … (2) Kaitlyn Preheim, NLS, 9.075 … (3) Kaisa Williams, NLS, 8.75