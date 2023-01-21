Gymnastics: State champ puts St. Cloud past Willmar

ST. CLOUD — Led by defending state champion Tayler Schaefer, the St. Cloud Crush gymnastics team locked up a Central Lakes Conference win over Willmar Friday at St. Cloud Tech High School.

The Crush won 144.850-136.450.

Schaefer won every event and won the all-around with a score of 38.3. She had a 9.9 on the vault, 9.575 on floor exercise, 9.5 on uneven bars and 9.325 on the balance beam. Schaefer was the Class AA state champion in 2022 in the all-around, floor, beam and vault.

The Crush are now 4-0 in the CLC. The Cardinals drop to 1-3.

Coming into the meet, St. Cloud was ranked third in Class AA with an average of 142.383. Willmar was 14th in Class A at 133.667.

The Cardinals’ Lyndi Koosman was second in the all-around at 35.175. She placed third in both the vault (9.25) and beam (8.975).

Kim Joneson was third in the all-around at 34.375. The Willmar senior placed second in bars at 8.625.

Willmar’s next meet is Thursday at Sauk Rapids.

St. Cloud 144.850, Willmar 136.450

ALL-AROUND — (1) Taylar Schaefer, SC, 38.3 … (2) Lyndi Koosman, W, 35.175 … (3) Kim Joneson, W, 34.375

VAULT — (1) Schaefer, SC, 9.9 … (2) Madisyn Hengel, SC, 9.325 … (3) Koosman, W, 9.25

BARS — (1) Schaefer, SC, 9.5 … (2) Joneson, W, 8.625 … (3) Sena Lunning, SC, 8.45

BEAM — (1) Schaefer, SC, 9.325 … (2) Maddie Anderson, SC, 9.3 … (3) Koosman, W, 8.975

FLOOR — (1) Schaefer, SC, 9.575 … (2) Anderson, SC, 9.35 … (3) Camryn Balfanz, SC, 9.3